Famenne Ardenne Classic: Arnaud De Lie bags his first win of 2026 amid thrilling last-gasp breakaway catch

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Belgian wins the home one-day race for the third time in four years

Belgian Arnaud De Lie of Lotto-Intermarche pictured during the men&#039;s Paris-Roubaix cycling race, Sunday 12 April 2026, around Roubaix, France. The 123rd edition of Paris-Roubaix cycling races will take on Sunday, with the women riding 143,1 km the men riding 258,3 km on Sunday. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Arnaud De Lie of Lotto-Intermarché (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) picked up his first victory of 2026 with a grinding sprint in a thrilling climax to the Lotto Famenne Ardenne Classic on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Belgian has been struggling for form all season but produced one of his characteristic uphill-drag sprint finishes to claim his third victory in the past four editions of the Belgian one-day race.

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Cresting the Côte de Roy (3.4km at 3.9%) for the fourth and final time on the four laps of the finishing circuit, that comprised most of the 186km route, a trio had 30 seconds in hand: Ryan Gal (Metec-Solarwatt-Mantel), Filippo d'Aiutio (General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia), and Maxence Place (Aarco).

Several kilometres later, with just 5km remaining, that gap was unchaged, as De Lie's Lotto-Intermarché team – who'd worked all day – left it to the other teams to chase. The deficit was still 20 seconds as the leading trio entered the final kilometre, setting up a dramatic finale.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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