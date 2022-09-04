Corbin Strong wins Tour of Britain opener at Glenshee Ski Centre summit

Image 1 of 1 Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 1

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain across the Scottish mountains to the Glenshee Ski Centre, surviving the rain and wind to dominate the uphill sprint.

A break of six courageous riders forced Ineos Grenadiers to lead the chase all day. The British WorldTour team led the surge up the climb in the final two kilometres to catch the break. However, Strong was perfectly positioned on Omar Fraile’s wheel and then the 22-year-old Kiwi rider surged past him to hit the line first.

Fraile hung on for second place, with Anders Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) third. Ineos Grenadiers team leader Tom Pidcock was fifth and Dylan Teuns was sixth.

More to follow...

