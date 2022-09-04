Corbin Strong wins Tour of Britain opener at Glenshee Ski Centre summit
Israel-Premier Tech rider takes first leader's jersey after winning reduced sprint
Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain across the Scottish mountains to the Glenshee Ski Centre, surviving the rain and wind to dominate the uphill sprint.
A break of six courageous riders forced Ineos Grenadiers to lead the chase all day. The British WorldTour team led the surge up the climb in the final two kilometres to catch the break. However, Strong was perfectly positioned on Omar Fraile’s wheel and then the 22-year-old Kiwi rider surged past him to hit the line first.
Fraile hung on for second place, with Anders Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) third. Ineos Grenadiers team leader Tom Pidcock was fifth and Dylan Teuns was sixth.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Corbin Strong wins Tour of Britain opener at Glenshee Ski Centre summitIsrael-Premier Tech rider takes first leader's jersey after winning reduced sprint
-
Alex Howes ends EF Education-EasyPost WorldTour road racing career'I still love racing and plan to continue' says former US champion
-
Maryland Cycling Classic aim to add women's race in 2023Parity a priority for USA's newest Pro Series race
-
Lorena Wiebes wins Simac Ladies TourMischa Bredewold beats Gasparrini to stage 6 victory after late attack