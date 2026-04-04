How to watch Tour of Flanders 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for Ronde van Vlaanderen, schedules

Lotte Kopecky and Tadej Pogačar will defend their 2025 Tour of Flanders titles on Sunday

Watch the 2026 Tour of Flanders and Tour of Flanders Women, two of the biggest races of the spring Classics season, as the top cobbled racers head to Belgium for the second Monument of the season.

Tour of Flanders: Key information ► Dates: April 5 2026 ► UK: TNT Sports / HBO Max ► USA: FloBikes ► Canada: FloBikes ► Free: SBS (Australia) / Sporza (Belgium) / NOS (Netherlands)

The Tour of Flanders is the second Monument of the season and one of the biggest races of the year, where the cream of the crop of the men's and women's pelotons will turn out to take on the cobbles and bergs of Flanders on Sunday.

In the men's race, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will defend his title against rivals including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), among others.

The women's race will see Belgium's own Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) take aim at her fourth Flanders title. She'll do battle against Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal), and more.

The men will take on a 278.2km route between Antwerp and Oudenaarde, including 16 major hills and 16 cobbled sectors. The women will race on a 164.1km route starting and ending in Oudenaard featuring nine hills and 11 cobbled sectors.

The 2026 Tour of Flanders is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

Tour of Flanders 2026 free live stream

The 2026 Tour of Flanders is being streamed for free in Australia, Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Channels are as follows:

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How to watch the Tour of Flanders in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 Tour of Flanders through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports, with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch the Tour of Flanders in the US and Canada

The Tour of Flanders will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on March 29.

Canadian subscribers get most of the races on FloBikes anyway, and while the US offering is more limited, it has a deal for the Flanders Classics races, including Dwars door Vlaanderen. You won't find the race on Max or Peacock.

A subscription to FloBikes will cost US$39.99 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$155.88 / CAN$203.88.

How to watch the Tour of Flanders in Australia

The Tour of Flanders will be broadcast on SBS On Demand in Australia.

This is a free streaming service with no payment required.

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Tour of Flanders 2026 Broadcaster Schedules

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Broadcaster Race Broadcast Window UK TNT Sports / HBO Max Men 08:30 – 15:25 BST UK TNT Sports / HBO Max Women 14:00 – 16:30 BST US/Canada FloBikes Men 04:15 – 10:30 ET US/Canada FloBikes Women 06:25 – 10:30 ET Australia SBS / SBS On Demand Men 18:15 – 00:30 AEST Australia SBS / SBS On Demand Women 21:25 – 01:30 AEST

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