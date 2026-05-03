Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg: Electric sprint by Erin Boothman lands 19-year-old first career victory

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Steffi Häberlin second and Nina Berton third from original breakaway group of eight

CESSANGE, LUXEMBOURG - MAY 03: Erin Boothman of Great Britain and Team Liv AlUla Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 18th Festival Elsy Jacobs a Luxembourg 2026 a 121.6km one day race from Cessange to Cessange on May 03, 2026 in Cessange, Luxembourg. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg: Great Britain's Erin Boothman of Liv AlUla Jayco celebrates at finish line with the victory from a breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Young British rider Erin Boothman (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental) notched her first pro victory with a searing sprint in wet conditions at Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg on Sunday.

The 19-year-old launched her acceleration at 200 metres to go in the 121.6km one-day race, holding off four other riders from an eight-rider breakaway group. Steffi Häberlin (SD Worx-Protime) went second ahead of local rider Nina Berton, riding for the MIX Luxembourg-Iceland squad rather than her EF Education-Oatly trade team.

It was a second day of racing in Luxembourg, the day before the former women's junior Gent-Wevelgem winner going fifth in a five-rider sprint at Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich.

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The podium finishers were part of the day's breakaway that moved away from the peloton with three full laps of the 15km circuit to the west of Cessange remaining: Boothman, Häberlin and Berton riding with Bodine Vollering (VolkerWessels Cycling), Katharina Sadnik (Visma-Lease a Bike), Nina Lavenu (AG Insurance Soudal Development), Magdalena Leis (UAE Development) and Lidia Cusack (Team USA).

Once under the 1km to go kite, Lavenu made a move and Boothman latched on to her back wheel. The Briton then drove past the French rider with 200 metres to go and Häberlin followed but could not pass.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson