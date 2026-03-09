How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for Italian stage race

Mathieu van der Poel is among the stars taking on Tirreno-Adriatico this week

Watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 for a trip across Italy in the Race of the Two Seas with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) among the star-studded lineup.

The 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico takes place over seven stages from Monday, March 9 to Sunday, March 15.

This year's Race of the Two Seas features a challenging, hilly route, though one without a summit finish. It kicks off with a short time trial in Lido di Camaiore before hitting the hills for a gravel finish on stage 2.

Stage 3 in Magliano de' Marsi could be one for the hardy sprinters, though for GC action you'll want to look towards the next three days – in particular stages 5 and 6, which both feature around 4,000 metres of climbing. Sunday's closer in San Benedetto del Tronto should host the traditional sprint finish.

Classics stars such as Van der Poel, Van Aert, and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) will be mixing it up with a host of GC names during the week.

Look out for Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious).

The likes of Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) are ones to watch in the time trial and sprints, meanwhile.

Tirreno-Adriatico is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

Tirreno-Adriatico free live stream

You can watch the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico for free on Australian streaming platform SBS – with English commentary.

You can also catch the race streams live on Italian national broadcaster RAI.

Abroad? You will need a good VPN to watch your usual free streaming service from anywhere. Not all VPNs work for this, so we recommend NordVPN. There's no need to pay full price if you use our exclusive NordVPN deal.

Where can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports 1 all week, with live streaming available on the Discovery+ platform.

You can add TNT Sports to an existing pay-TV package with the likes of Sky and Virgin, or you can sign up to Discovery+ to stream instantly for £30.99 per month.

Who is showing Tirreno-Adriatico in the US?

Tirreno-Adriatico is being aired by HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

If your'e an Amazon Prime member you might find it easier to sign up to Max via Prime.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico in Canada

For Canadian viewers, Flobikes is your port of call to watch Tirreno-Adriatico.

A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis. Flobikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Tirreno-Adriatico through SBS. Each stage is being streamed live on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico securely from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Tirreno-Adriatico is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad, and allows you do to so with complete confidence.

A Virtual Private Network, to give it the full name, provides encrypted connections so your data is totally private. It can set your device's IP address to make it seem like it's in any country in the world, so you can unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.

UAE Tour 2026 Stage Start Times

Stage 1: 4:10 AM ET / 9:10 AM GMT / 10:10 AM CET

4:10 AM ET / 9:10 AM GMT / 10:10 AM CET Stage 2 (ITT): 4:05 AM ET / 9:05 AM GMT / 10:05 AM CET

4:05 AM ET / 9:05 AM GMT / 10:05 AM CET Stage 3: 3:25 AM ET / 8:25 AM GMT / 9:25 AM CET

3:25 AM ET / 8:25 AM GMT / 9:25 AM CET Stage 4: 3:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM GMT / 9:50 AM CET

3:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM GMT / 9:50 AM CET Stage 5: 4:20 AM ET / 9:20 AM GMT / 10:20 AM CET

4:20 AM ET / 9:20 AM GMT / 10:20 AM CET Stage 6: 3:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM GMT / 9:50 AM CET

3:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM GMT / 9:50 AM CET Stage 7: 4:05 AM ET / 9:05 AM GMT / 10:05 AM CET