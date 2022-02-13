Team Profile
Team DSM
- Søren Kragh Andersen
- Asbjørn Kragh Andersen
- Thymen Arensman
- Nikias Arndt
- Romain Bardet
- Cees Bol
- Marco Brenner
- Romain Combaud
- Alberto Dainese
- John Degenkolb
- Nico Denz
- Mark Donovan
- Nils Eekhoff
- Chris Hamilton
- Leon Heinschke
- Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
- Andreas Leknessund
- Marius Mayrhofer
- Niklas Märkl
- Tim Naberman
- Joris Nieuwenhuis
- Casper Pedersen
- Frederik Rodenberg
- Florian Stork
- Martijn Tusveld
- Henri Vandenabeele
- Kevin Vermaerke
- Sam Welsford
Related Articles
DSM youngsters eye Tour of Oman podium spot on Green Mountain
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Vandenabeele and Vermaerke jump up GC standings after team's attacking display on stage 4
Leo Hayter released from DSM development team to join Hagens Berman Axeon
By Daniel Benson published
News British rider on the move to American team after disagreement over his future
These are the 2022 road team kits
By Laura Weislo published
Gallery Gallery of the new looks for men's and women's WorldTeams and ProTeams
2022 team preview: Team DSM men
By Jackie Tyson published
Analysis Return of John Degenkolb to reignite sprint train while Romain Bardet leads GC ambitions
Chris Hamilton: Staying with Team DSM was an easy decision
By Barry Ryan published
News Australian says rider departures don't weigh as 'everyone here is happy and we have our way of working and we just move on'
Kevin Vermaerke: It blew me away how fast the WorldTour is
By Daniel Ostanek published
Interview Q&A: US talent on his first pro season, Team DSM's 'bad press', and his Ardennes ambitions
Introducing: Henri Vandenabeele
By Daniel Ostanek published
Introducing 21-year-old Belgian makes step up to WorldTour with DSM after two successful U23 campaigns
John Degenkolb: I'm not too old to compete at the highest level
By Daniel Benson published
News German returns to Team DSM and takes aim at the Classics and road captain role
Team DSM swap Bioracer for Nalini as they develop in-house clothing brand
By Josh Croxton published
News In-house clothing project began in 2021 with a view to increasing performance and safety
