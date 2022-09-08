Jordi Meeus fastest in reduced sprint to win stage 5 at Tour of Britain
Pidcock picks up time bonus toward GC in Mansfield as part of peloton go wrong way inside one kilometre to go
Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his first win of the season in a bunch sprint at the end of stage 5 of the Tour of Britain.
The Belgian got the better of Stanisław Aniołkowski (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), while Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) also got involved in the sprint to finish third, claiming four seconds.
In a technical run-in to the line featuring lots of road furniture, some riders, including one of the favourites Cees Bol (DSM), fell out of contention after taking the wrong road.
More to follow...
Jordi Meeus fastest in reduced sprint to win stage 5 at Tour of BritainPidcock picks up time bonus toward GC in Mansfield as part of peloton go wrong way inside one kilometre to go
