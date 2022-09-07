Serrano pips Pidcock to win Tour of Britain stage 4

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: SWPix ) Image 1 of 11

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) edged out Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) to win stage 4 of the Tour of Britain from a four-man breakaway.

Serrano had the quickest sprint in the group, after Pidcock’s teammate Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers) led them out in the final kilometre.

Benjamin Perry (WiV SunGod) finished in a reduced peloton, but the leaving quartet’s advantage was big enough for Serrano to take the overall lead from him.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)