La Vuelta Femenina abandons – Lea Lin Teutenberg the first rider to leave 2026 race

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Tracking the riders who have dropped out of the first Grand Tour of the season

SALVATERRA DE MINO, SPAIN - MAY 03: Lea Lin Teutenberg of Germany and Team Lotto Intermarche Ladies competes during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 1 a 113.9km stage from Marin to Salvaterra de Mino / #UCIWWT / on May 03, 2026 in Salvaterra de Mino, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 Vuelta Femenina is underway, marking the first Grand Tour of the year and a block of Women's WorldTour stage racing.

Whilst all riders will endeavour to finish the seven-day race that culminates on top of the Alto de L'Angliru, not everyone will get there, with several riders often dropping out as the race progresses through Spain.

This year, the first rider to abandon was Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto-Intermarché). It is unclear what happened to the German, but her withdrawal was announced over race radio with around 35km to go on the stage, soon after a snaking descent.

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The Lotto-Intermarché team have not provided an update on Teutenberg's abandon. There were no further withdrawals on stage 1, with 125 riders crossing the finish line.

La Vuelta Femenina 2026 abandons

Stage 1

  • Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto-Intermarché) – DNF, no reason given as yet
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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