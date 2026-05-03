La Vuelta Femenina abandons – Lea Lin Teutenberg the first rider to leave 2026 race

The 2026 Vuelta Femenina is underway, marking the first Grand Tour of the year and a block of Women's WorldTour stage racing.

Whilst all riders will endeavour to finish the seven-day race that culminates on top of the Alto de L'Angliru, not everyone will get there, with several riders often dropping out as the race progresses through Spain.

This year, the first rider to abandon was Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto-Intermarché). It is unclear what happened to the German, but her withdrawal was announced over race radio with around 35km to go on the stage, soon after a snaking descent.

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The Lotto-Intermarché team have not provided an update on Teutenberg's abandon. There were no further withdrawals on stage 1, with 125 riders crossing the finish line.

Riders might abandon mid-stage after a crash or illness, climbing into a team car or being taken away by ambulance instead of finishing the stage, whilst others may decide to pull out overnight and not start the next day.

Riders can also be taken out of the race by the organisation, either by finishing outside of the time limit or even being disqualified due to rule infringements. 'DNF' means 'did not finish', 'DNS' means 'did not start', 'OTL' means 'outside time limit' and 'DSQ' means 'disqualified'.

Here is the list of all the riders who have pulled out of La Vuelta Femenina so far, which we will keep updated through the week.

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La Vuelta Femenina 2026 abandons

Stage 1