Vuelta Femenina stage 1: Noemi Rüegg storms uphill sprint to beat Kopecky and Koch to first leader's jersey

Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) won stage 1 of the Vuelta Femenina to take the first red leader's jersey of the 2026 edition.

On an uphill finish in Salvaterra de Miño, Rüegg launched her sprint with 175 metres to go and held off Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) to win the stage.

Most of the stage was uneventful, but a hairpin turn and technical descent in the last 10km caused crashes that split the peloton, leading to a high-speed run-in to the finish, where Rüegg was fastest.

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“I can’t really believe it. It’s just a dream to win a Grand Tour stage. The team believed in me so much, more than I did. It was a big goal to go for the win, it’s insane to finish it off like this, I don’t know what to say,” said Rüegg, overwhelmed by her victory.

“It was a hectic day because it was raining from the start. The descents were really tricky and slippery. In the last descent, we saw a few crashes as well, that is always hard to see when you’re racing, I hope everyone’s fine. But we just stuck to the plan, focused on the final and finished it off."

After the crashes, a group of five riders had a small gap with 7.5km to go, but EF Education-Oatly chased hard to bring them back and bring Rüegg into position for the sprint with a short but steep kicker after the last corner with 300 metres to go.

“This finish was perfect for me, if I could draw my dream stage, it would end exactly like this. I knew I could trust on a long sprint, from the last corner I wanted to go all in. The team put me in a great position, and then I just went all out. I had a gap immediately, then I looked back and saw I can make it to the finish. It was like a dream,” said Rüegg before receiving the red leader’s jersey.

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Rüegg is tied for time at the top of the general classification with Koch, who picked up a six-second bonus at an early intermediate sprint, as well a a four-second bonus for second place, to match Rüegg's 10-second bonus for winning the stage. Rüegg takes the red jersey by virtue of her superior placing on the stage.

Rüegg pulls on the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

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