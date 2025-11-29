The gold standard in road bike tyres has almost $30 off this Black Friday weekend – grab your Tour de France stage-winning rubber at a bargain price

The Cyclingnews tech team has tested nearly every road bike tyre available, and Continental GP5000S TR is our overall choice as the best road bike tyre. Our industry-leading testing at the Silverstone pedalling efficiency lab proved that the Continental GP5000S TR consistently outperformed its road tyre rivals and established itself as the gold standard in road bike tyres.

Black Friday is technically over, but the Black Friday Weekend sales are in full swing, and as we roll into Cyber Monday, I've spotted a massive discount on the GP5000S TR at Competitive Cyclist. Right now, you can get this Tour de France stage-winning rubber for just $87.16, a massive 24% off the MSRP of $114.95.

It's one of the lowest prices I've ever seen on these, and if you want to see for yourself why this tyre is so popular, and has been the choice of the all-conquering Tadej Pogačar, then there is no better time to grab a pair.

Below, I've added the US Competitive Cyclist deal, and also a UK deal at Merlin Cycles with a massive 42% off. And, if you really, really want to ride the same rubber as Pogačar, then his limited edition Continental Archetype tyre is discounted to $91.96 on Amazon, a small 20% discount on the usual $115, but still worthy of a mention.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

Best road tyre Save 24% ($27.79) Continental GP5000S TR: was $114.95 now $87.16 at Competitive Cyclist The GP5000S TR is our choice as the best all-round road tyre. It's fast, grippy, and long-lasting, and easily delivers all you'd ever want for a road bike tyre. The only downside is that they can be a little hard to mount, so make sure you have some decent tyre levers (check out the deal below for that). Competitive Cyclist has sizes 25mm, 28mm, and 32mm, but only in the Black walled variant.

Best road tyre Save 49% (£46.62) Continental GP5000S TR: was £95.57 now £48.95 at Merlin Cycles This is one of the best prices I've seen on the GP5000S TR this year. It's only in the Black wall version, but in all the sizes from 25mm, 28mm, 30mm, and 32mm. The features include BlackChili Compound, which is designed to give an even faster, safer ride, and Continental's Active Comfort Technology to absorb vibrations and deliver a smoother ride. If it's good enough for Pogačar at this Black Friday price, if you've never tried it, then now's the time...

Continental says the Grand Prix 5000S TR sets the standard in road tubeless-ready tyre technology. The brand also claims it's the lightest, fastest version to date and comes with increased puncture protection. The carcass of the Grand Prix 5000S TR features a robust construction that is designed to be impervious to damage and penetration from foreign objects.

The German tyre manufacturer also adds that it makes the GP5000S TR tyre a versatile offering; its BlackChili Compound is aimed to deliver the best balance of grip and rolling resistance in a road cycling tyre.

Our Cyclingnews Labs series testing of the best road tyres pretty much confirmed all the Continental claims, and we concluded that the Continental GP5000S TR was the all-road tyre that performed the best over various speeds. It might not have been the fastest in the tests – that went to the Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed. However, the performance of the Continental meant we were confident in labelling it as the best all-around race tyre.

There's also the small matter of the pro stamp of approval, and GP5000S TR has the joint title for the most stage wins in the Tour de France, used by more teams in the race than any other.

Save 31% ($4.60) Tru-Tension Monkey Tyre Lever: was $14.99 now $10.39 at Amazon If you need a tyre lever to mount the GP5000s TRs, which can occasionally be tricky, then the Monkey Tyre Lever by Tru-Tension is the weapon of choice for me. It makes removing and fitting the tightest of tyres a breeze, and with its innovative design, there's no more spoke vs knuckles to worry about.

(Image credit: Future)

Our other Black Friday weekend hubs

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery

Brand-specific Black Friday roundups

🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond

🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website

🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.

👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.

Category-specific Black Friday hubs

💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.

👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.

👕 Black Friday cycling clothing: A handpicked roundup of deals on cycling apparel, with everything from socks to speedsuits.

🚸 Black Friday kids' bikes: Our pick of the best deals on kids bikes from the US and UK, with options for all ages.