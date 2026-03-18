The Hunt Spring Sale drops huge discounts of up to 40% on some of our favourite road and gravel wheelsets just in time for summer

The Hunt Spring Sale is live, and the UK wheel brand renowned for its cutting-edge design has up to 40% off some of its best road bike wheels and best gravel wheels too. It means you can grab a set of Hunt high-performance bicycle wheels, ready for summer riding, at a fraction of the cost.

Shop the Hunt Spring Sale and save up to 40%.

Below, I've selected a few of the best Hunt Spring Sale deals from the UK site, including road and gravel wheelset deals. With some marked as limited stock, I'd suggest that if you have your eyes on a particular wheelset, grab it fast, as with all the best cycling deals, it's only while stock lasts.

Hunt US also has the same discounts running, and with a US-based HQ and Warehouse in Boulder, CO, there are no hidden charges or shipping delays for US customers, with next-day dispatch for wheel orders across all territories.

Best Hunt Spring Sale Road wheel deals

Save 40% (£239.60) Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL Wheelset: was £599 now £359.40 at Hunt Save 40% Hunt says its 34 Aero Wide Disc SL wheelset has redefined what's possible with Aerodynamically optimized alloy rims. Hunt has applied years of its own wind tunnel research to deliver what they say is the most advanced aluminium rim shaping, and one of the fastest alloy disc-brake wheelsets available. Updated with Sprint SL hubs to reduce weight, they have quick 7.5-degree engagement and steadfast reliability at what is a bargain price. Read more Read less ▼