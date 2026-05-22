Makena Kellerman wins U23 XCC race at Nové Město Na Moravě and extends lead in Mountain Bike World Series day ahead of XCO debut

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Tom Pidcock, a four-time winner in Czechia, and Puck Pieterse compete in elite races on the weekend

NOVE MESTO, CZECH REPUBLIC - MAY 22: Makena Kellerman of United States competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Cross Country XCC Women U23 on May 22, 2026 in NOVE MESTO, Czech Republic. (Photo by Piotr Staron/Getty Images)
Makena Kellerman of USA took the lead on the final lap to win U23 XCC race at Nové Město Na Moravě (Image credit: Getty Images)

USA's Makena Kellerman continued her World Cup winning streak at UCI Cross-country Short Track races, edging Lisa Kristine Jorde of Norway in the U23 women's sprint to the line on Friday at Nové Město Na Moravě. The US rider extended her lead in the XCC overall standings after opening with a World Cup win in South Korea three weeks ago.

Paul Schehl (Lexware Mountainbike Team) rode solo for the victory in the men's U23 XCC race, passed Thibaut Francois Baudry (Canyon XC Racing) at the top of the men’s leaderboard, the Spaniard finishing seventh.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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