Larry Warbasse left empty-handed in Giro d'Italia breakaway after 'mistake' on the final climb into Verbania

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'I didn't think he had good legs' says US veteran about stage 13 winner Bettoil

VERBANIA, ITALY - MAY 22: (L-R) Larry Warbasse of United States and Team Tudor Pro Cycling, Diego Pablo Sevilla of Spain and Team Polti VisitMalta and Michael Valgren of Denmark and Team EF Education - EasyPost compete in the breakaway during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 13 a 189km stage from Alessandria to Verbania / #UCIWT / on May 22, 2026 in Verbania, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling) rides at front of the breakaway with Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti VisitMalta) and Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larry Warbasse played his breakaway cards to near-perfection on stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia until a tactical "mistake" on the final climb of the day, Ungiasca, left him out of position and then out of contention in Verbania.

When the decisive attacks kicked off on the steeper sections of the last climb, Warbasse could only watch as the breakaway split apart, and Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana) went on to claim the day's victory in front of home crowds.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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