'Saturday is the big day of truth' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe fear Giro d'Italia's multi-mountain stage 14 could be a battle of survival for Pellizzari and Hindley

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Giulio Pellizzari of RedBull Bora Hansgrohe wears the Maglia Bianca during stage 13 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia from Alessandria to Verbania in Alessandria, Italy, on May 22, 2026. (Photo by Andrea Amato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Giulio Pellizzari is in the white jersey at the Giro d'Italia, but the Trofeo Senza Fine is slipping away from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe had ambitions for overall victory at this year's Giro d'Italia, but as the decisive mountainous stage 14 to Pila looms large on the horizon, team co-leaders Giulio Pellizzari and Jai Hindley are still struggling with illness, unsure if they have the health to stay in the fight for a GC result.

Saturday's stage to Pila in the Val d'Aosta is 'only' 133km long but is considered a five-star stage, with five major climbs and over 4,000 metres of elevation filling the route, and a 16.5km, 7.1% climb to finish.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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