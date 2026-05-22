High mountains set to inspire and ignite Giro d'Italia GC battle behind Jonas Vingegaard while heat could be a factor

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Thymen Arensman, Felix Gall, Ben O'Connor, Jai Hindley, Michael Storer and Derek Gee-West in a battle for the podium and top five in Rome

BLOCKHAUS, ITALY - MAY 15: (L-R) Ben O&amp;apos;Connor of Australia and Team {&quot;type&quot;:&quot;articleBuilderTags&quot;,&quot;tags&quot;:[{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;/tag/image/jai-hindley&quot;,&quot;indexed&quot;:false,&quot;dateModified&quot;:1777302880000,&quot;dateCreated&quot;:1580958069000,&quot;site&quot;:&quot;cyclingnews&quot;,&quot;type&quot;:&quot;image&quot;,&quot;slug&quot;:&quot;jai-hindley&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Jai Hindley&quot;,&quot;alternateNames&quot;:[],&quot;id&quot;:&quot;8sXQPCfohunqAQcf8ndnBk&quot;,&quot;abbreviation&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;lifecycle&quot;:[],&quot;relatedFreeformTags&quot;:[]},{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;/tag/image/giro-d-italia-2026&quot;,&quot;indexed&quot;:false,&quot;dateModified&quot;:1776875875000,&quot;dateCreated&quot;:1764501544000,&quot;site&quot;:&quot;cyclingnews&quot;,&quot;type&quot;:&quot;image&quot;,&quot;slug&quot;:&quot;giro-d-italia-2026&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Giro d&#039;Italia 2026&quot;,&quot;alternateNames&quot;:[],&quot;id&quot;:&quot;rrkf3wKvASrYFoLMHwTyNK&quot;,&quot;abbreviation&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;lifecycle&quot;:[],&quot;relatedFreeformTags&quot;:[]},{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;/tag/image/ben-oconnor&quot;,&quot;indexed&quot;:false,&quot;dateModified&quot;:1777538073000,&quot;dateCreated&quot;:1567254952000,&quot;site&quot;:&quot;cyclingnews&quot;,&quot;type&quot;:&quot;image&quot;,&quot;slug&quot;:&quot;ben-oconnor&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;ben o&#039;connor&quot;,&quot;alternateNames&quot;:[],&quot;id&quot;:&quot;rxxUSXKo6UevYXVYYmaFch&quot;,&quot;abbreviation&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;lifecycle&quot;:[],&quot;relatedFreeformTags&quot;:[]}],&quot;site&quot;:&quot;cyclingnews&quot;,&quot;tagsType&quot;:&quot;image&quot;}nsgrohe compete during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 7 a 244km stage from Formia to Blockhaus 1658m / #UCIWT / on May 15, 2026 in Blockhaus, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (front rider) of Jayco AlUla and Jai Hindley of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe want to move from top five positions at the Giro into podium placings (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team expected to take control of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday's mountain stage in the Val d'Aosta, the fight for the podium is set to inspire and ignite the most interesting race between now and Rome.

Vingegaard is only 33 seconds down on Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) but leads a group of GC podium contenders by at least 1:30, with 15 riders within six minutes.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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