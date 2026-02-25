Get the Cycplus AS2 Electric Mini Pump for just $50 – let this brilliant electric bike pump do the work when a puncture strikes and save a staggering 54%

The best tubeless tyres and rims generally mean that punctures are thankfully less frequent. They still occur, or if you're like one of my riding buddies (you know who you are), almost every single ride. Having witnessed him thrashing away on his mini-pump on many occasions, I decided that for me, it's no longer the best way to inflate my tyres.

The best electric bike pumps are now brilliant little devices, lightweight and compact – easily popped into your cycling jersey or favourite saddle bag. They've come a long way in recent times, and I'm converted; they are by far the simplest way to inflate tyres, whether that's the best winter road tyres or gravel tyres.

I picked up the Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump in last year's Amazon Black Friday sale. It's brilliant and has a well-deserved spot in our best bike pumps buying guide as the easiest mini pump to use. However, it's the baby brother of the AS2 Pro – the Cycplus AS2 that has caught my eye on Amazon, and if you're quick, you can grab yourself one for just $50.98, a staggering 54% off the usual $109.99 price.

I'd advise moving quickly on this, though, because it's marked as a limited-time deal on Amazon, and that usually means it'll be back at full MSRP sooner rather than later.

Save 54% ($59.01) Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump: was $109.99 now $50.98 at Amazon Save 54% The AS2 is the entry-level model in the Cycplus range of electric pumps. Its headline feature is its weight and compact size. At just 97g and measuring 1.71 x 1.1 x 2.52 inches, you'll barely notice it's even there, easily stored in your jersey pocket or frame bag. There's no pressure gauge here, so you need to just wing it as far as pressure goes, but for a rapid puncture repair option, and at this price, it's a real value for money choice.

The Cycplus range is up there with the best electric pumps on the market, and this current deal on the AS2 model is the cheapest I've seen on this particular model. It's worth noting this is the entry option, and is a one-button operation, designed to do one thing only – inflate your tyres quickly (a claimed 80psi in a minute or less).

This version doesn't have a pressure gauge, so if you want spot-on pressure readings, I'd recommend the Cycplus AS2 Pro, which has a built-in LED display. That way, you can adhere to any strict hookless rim and tyre combo pressure ratings. That does come at almost double the deal price of the AS2; currently, the Cycplus AS2 Pro is priced at $109.99 on Amazon.

There are a few general drawbacks to be aware of when using any electric pumps. They can get quite hot when using them, so you need to be aware when using inner tubes with plastic valves, because they can melt. If you use inner tubes, most models come with an additional valve to alleviate this.

They have to be charged too, so remember to do that before heading out, and also check the waterproofing of any model.

In my opinion, the positives outweigh those negatives, and the convenience of use, and the lack of effort when it's required are all box tickers for me. However, for the purists, our best overall choice for a mini-pump is the Lezyne Pressure Drive, and that's currently priced at $54.99 on Amazon.

