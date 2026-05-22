'We didn’t want to just wait for a sprint with Lorena' – Attacking tactics in Vuelta a Burgos Feminas stage 2 finale fail to overcome Wiebes

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Fenix-Premier Tech lead the way with a flurry of moves on rolling finishing circuit

PEDROSA DEL DUERO, SPAIN - MAY 22: Xaydee Van Sinaey of Belgium and Team Fenix-Premier Tech leads the peloton competes during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 2 a 122km stage Castrojeriz to Bodega Viña Pedrosa. Pedrosa de Duero / #UCIWWT / on May 22, 2026 in Pedrosa de Duero, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Xaydée Van Sinaey leads the attacking towards the end of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)

After stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas was won by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), stage 2 looked likely to finish in a bunch sprint again. And although Wiebes did sprint to victory in the end, the final run to the line in Bodega Viña Pedrosa was an exciting one.

SD Worx were preparing to ready their sprint train for Wiebes while other teams livened up the final 24km on the rolling finishing circuit with attacks flying left and right, most of them initiated by Fenix-Premier Tech.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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