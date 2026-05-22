'It's the right time to take the pink jersey' – Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike finally ready to take control of the Giro d'Italia

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Sepp Kuss focussed on helping Vingegaard defend the maglia rosa in the final week – 'We're ready for the hard days coming up'

Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma with the Maglia Azzurra and Afonso Eulalio of Bahrain Victorius with the Maglia Rosa on the start line during stage 13, Alessandria-Verbania, of the 2026 Giro d&amp;apos;Italia in Alessandria, Italy, on May 22, 2026. (Photo by Andrea Amato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard trails maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio by just 33 seconds ahead of the Giro d'Italia tough mountain day on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team appear ready to finally take control of the Giro d'Italia on the first five-star-rated mountain stage around the Val d'Aosta on Saturday.

Vingegaard and his team have been happy for Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) to carry the burden of the maglia rosa and let numerous breakaways fight for the daily stage victories.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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