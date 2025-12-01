Last chance to grab a premium Garmin bike computer deal – this Cyber Monday Amazon offer sees the Garmin 540 Solar slashed by $150

Garmin recently unveiled its latest models in its extensive and arguably best bike computers on the market – the Edge 550 and 850. These new offerings sit just below the range-topping Garmin Edge 1050, and benefit from upgrades and some trickle-down tech.

For Cyber Monday, it's one of Garmin's older models, the Garmin 540 Solar, which has an incredible 38% off, taking it down to just $249.99, and a massive saving of $150 over the MSRP of $399.99.

In our Garmin Edge 540 review, we scored the non-solar version with an almost flawless 4.5-star rating. Our trusted reviewer highlighted its class-leading battery life as one of his many testing highlights, which, of course, only improves with the solar model on offer here.

For UK shoppers, there are no significant deals on the 840 Solar, but Amazon has the Edge 540 (non Solar) reduced to £250, which is a lesser but still decent 15%, and a saving of £45 on the RRP of £295.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

Save 38% ($150) Garmin 540 Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Edge 540 Solar is one of our top choices for the best Garmin GPS computers. It was our best budget model until being superseded by the all-new Garmin 550, but with this Garmin Cyber Monday deal, it has to be on the radar of anyone shopping for a cycling computer. With 38% off, this already great value choice is now even better, and a bargain buy worth grabbing this Cyber Monday.

Save 15% (£45) Garmin Edge 540: was £295 now £250 at Amazon The UK deal at Amazon is on the Edge 540 (non-Solar) model, and although it's only 15% and £45 off, it's still a significant saving. We loved the standard edition 540, and with the trend for massive cycling computers, we thought that the 540 was a small, premium computer that ticked all the requirements for the majority of cyclists.

Garmin states that the Edge 540 Solar will add an extra 25 minutes per hour from solar charging (in battery saver mode, during daytime rides, and in the best sunny conditions). This gives the already huge 60 hours in battery saver mode or up to 32 hours in intense mode, a significant boost. For comparison, one of our non-Garmin favorites – the Hammerhead Karoo 3 only has a 15-hour battery, and currently costs $418 at Amazon.

At this price, if you're after a Cyber Monday Garmin deal, then the Garmin 540 Solar won't disappoint.

(Image credit: Future)

