'It's hard to understand the tactics of Movistar' - Giro d'Italia top sprinters Magnier, Milan dropped and left frustrated with 'fast pace' on climbs into Novi Ligure

News
By published

'I don't think things are going wrong, the sprints have been a bit chaotic' says Milan

NOVI LIGURE, ITALY - MAY 21: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Purple Points Jersey crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 12 a 175km stage from Imperia to Novi Ligure / #UCIWT / on May 21, 2026 in Novi Ligure, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep, in the Purple Points Jersey, finished stage 12 at 7:15 off the winning pace (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two biggest sprinters of the 2026 Giro d'Italia lost out on a potential stage 12 victory, with both maglia ciclamino leader Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) dropped by the fast pace set by Movistar on the final climbs into Novi Ligure.

Magnier questioned Movistar's tactics in a post-race interview with press in the mixed, saying they were "hard to understand".

Latest Videos From

Distanced from the main field, Magnier also worried about the possibility of losing the maglia ciclimino to Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who won three stages and started the day just 19 points behind Magnier in the special classification.

Narváez finished eighth in the sprint and moved closer in the standings, but Magnier still leads by a slim 11 points.

Who will challenge Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Giro d'Italia? Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of the Corsa Rosa. Enjoy unrivalled reporting from our team of journalists on the ground, including breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage as it happens, plus access to the Cyclingnews app to follow the action on the go! Find out more.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.