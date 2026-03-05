The Garmin Edge 1050 is the best cycling computer on the market, and is rarely discounted – You can save £70 on this flagship Garmin device at Balfe's Bikes

The Garmin Edge 1050 is, without doubt, the best bike computer on the market, and in our tech experts' opinions, the benchmark when it comes to choosing what is regarded as an essential piece of cycling tech for today’s cyclist.

The Edge 1050 comes packed with user-friendly functionality and is our top choice among the best GPS devices on the market. Launched back in August 2024, this top-of-the-range Garmin device is rarely discounted.

However, right now you can pick up the Garmin 1050 for just £579.00 at Balfe’s Bikes, which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen on the 1050, and a massive £70 off the usual RRP of £649.99.

In his Garmin Edge 1050 review, Cyclingnews’ Tech writer Tom Wieckowski gave it a glowing 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Tom called it a powerhouse of a cycling computer with a range of new features that include live hazard reporting, a built-in digital bell and Garmin contactless payment tech.

His only real negative was the eye-watering price, so it makes this Garmin deal a real attention grabber, and if you’re after a new device for summer riding, then at this price, this is a must-buy.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Garmin Edge 1050 key feature, which sets it apart from rivals, is its vivid colour touchscreen display. It delivers rich details never seen before in a GPS device, so you can see maps and the plethora of stats on offer with a high resolution of 480 x 800 pixels.

The screen itself measures 3.5 inches (88.9 mm) diagonally and makes it one of the largest screens on the market, and Tom highlighted that for some, it may actually be overkill size-wise, if you're racing and have aero concerns or a bikepacker and need a long-lasting battery.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 20 hours in demanding use cases and up to 60 hours in battery saver mode. There's no solar charging either on the 1050, so if you're looking for maximum battery life, then the Garmin 1040 Solar extends that unit's capacity to a claimed 45 hours, and up to 100 hours in battery-saver mode. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar is currently priced at £600 on Amazon.

Another nice addition is that now, like the best Garmin smartwatches, the 1050 features Garmin Pay, giving another option to pay for a coffee or avoid an emergency if you find yourself without another method of payment. Finally, there is a new digital bell function which seems like a gimmick on paper, but our Tom found it very useful for alerting walkers and other cyclists.

This Edge 1050 deal is UK-based and is discounted to the same price at Garmin UK. Unfortunatley I've found no significant reductions on US sites. The best price on Amazon US is $699.99.

Below you'll also find the best Garmin Edge 1050 prices relevant to your territory from other retailers, with pricing in local currency.