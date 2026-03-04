This might be one of the best smartwatches for cycling you've never heard of. With $50 off, see why the feature-packed Amazfit smartwatch is worth your attention

It's safe to say that Garmin dominates the market when it comes to the best cycling watches. Our top pick overall is the Garmin Forerunner 970, but you won't ride away with much change from $700 for that particular smartwatch.

As a deals writer, I work across multiple sports brands. A smartwatch that our colleagues over on our sister publications, TechRadar and Golf Monthly, recommend as a brilliant all-rounder sports watch is the Amazfit Balance 2. I had a closer look at the specification of this watch, and for me, it ticks all the boxes as a serious contender as one of the best cycling watches.

Right now, you can pick up the Amazfit Balance 2 for just $249.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $50 savng, which equates to 17% off the usual $299.99.

Our colleagues' scoring is also on par with Amazon reviews, and it has an average of 4.6 out of 5-star rating, with 77% of those being top marks. At this price, it's a real bargain buy, and if you're looking outside big brand names like Garmin, then you won't go far wrong with the Balance 2.

Save 17% ($50) Amazfit Balance 2: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Save $50. The Amazfit Balance 2 is a seriously high-performing smartwatch that can easily go toe-to-toe with rival brand offerings. It features a sleek aluminium body and a 1.5" durable sapphire crystal glass screen, making it perfect for cycling. It also comes loaded with brilliant health monitoring features, a long battery life, and offline mapping. This all makes the Amazfit Balance 2 a seriously good option, which is now at a very attractive price point.

The Amazfit Balance 2 comes into its own if you're a multi-sport user like myself, but as a cyclist who's used many of the best smartwatches for cycling, the Balance 2 has plenty of appealing features that are specifically useful when on two wheels..

First, it can connect easily to all your data tracking devices, like the best cycling power meters, best bike computers, and heart rate monitors – if you prefer not to use the built-in HRM on the Balance 2.

The Balance 2 also syncs up with the best cycling apps like Strava, with all your ride details seamlessly appearing in Strava after your ride is completed.

Elsewhere, Balance 2 claims industry-leading GPS and offline mapping and can accurately track your every move with dual-band support from six satellite systems for a fast, reliable connection. You can also download free maps and get turn-by-turn directions.

Battery life is also right up there with the best of the market, with up to 21 days of battery life under typical use. That said, this will be less (around 10 days) if you're a heavy user of the many sports modes it comes loaded with.

You'll be hard pushed to find a sport not included on the Amazfit; it boasts 170+, and is capable of advanced multisport tracking, including official HYROX training and competition modes.

Another feature I always value is health monitoring, and Amazfit has similar tracking to the best Garmin watches. You can monitor your energy levels throughout the day, while the advanced sensor and algorithms ensure precise, real-time monitoring of heart rate, sleep quality, blood-oxygen, and stress, plus recovery metrics like HRV.

For swimmers, it offers pro-grade waterproofing and has a military-grade endurance, 45m diving certification, and 10 ATM water-resistance, so it should easily cope with some drizzle on your rides.

These deals are currently available on Amazon US, and the same 17% discount is available on the Amazfit Balance 2 at Amazon UK. Below are all the best Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch deals in your territory, with pricing in the relevant currency.