Garmin Varia RearVue 820 review: The Varia has finally received an update, and it’s a huge one!

With longer battery life, broader detection range and FOV, and finally USB-C charging, the Varia RearVue 820 is a huge upgrade on the previous RTL515. Many new features have also been added, but all of these updates do come with an equally updated and boosted price.

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Tech Specs: Garmin Varia RearVue 820 Price: £259.99 / €299.99 / $299.99

£259.99 / €299.99 / $299.99 Weight: 86g/3oz, 123g/4.3oz with mounting hardware

86g/3oz, 123g/4.3oz with mounting hardware Light modes: 4 plus customisable modes

4 plus customisable modes Battery life: 30hr max claimed

30hr max claimed Lumens: 100 maximum

100 maximum Field of view: 60˚ radar, 220˚ light visibility

60˚ radar, 220˚ light visibility Detection range: 175m claimed

Image 1 of 4 The new RearVue switches the radar and light locations versus the previous Varia (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner) It still features a slim profile (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner) The rear mount is the same standard so all previous Varia mounts are compatible (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner) USB-C charging is finally here (Image credit: Future - Andy Turner)

The Garmin Varia RearVue 820 has taken over as the premium radar light offering from Garmin. It finally adopts the USB-C charging port after years of micro-USB, but far more than that it has massively beefed up performance across the board, making it a contender for our guide to the best bike lights. More lumens, larger detection radius, longer radar range, greater battery life, and a whole host of new features that make it possibly the most complete radar light offering on the market right now.

But that’s not to say it’s perfect. With this inflated performance comes an equally inflated price, making it the most expensive radar light on the market (without a camera, at least) by some margin. It also gate keeps certain features and limits them to specific Garmin devices over specific bluetooth connections. When paired with the right bike computer though, it is a mighty device and superb for enhancing awareness while riding out on the roads.

Design and specifications

The Garmin Varia RearVue 820 builds heavily on the footprint of the original Varia, which has been a common template for many other brand attempts at radar lights. The same quarter turn Garmin mount is present, and is the same depth as previously so will fit existing Varia mounting options. Design wise, it’s an inverse of the previous Varia, with the radar detection panel now being located at the top of the unit, while the main light is at the bottom. The charging port remains at the rear base of the unit but is now, finally, USB-C. The main control button also remains on the top of the unit. You can run the device in either orientation (light at the top or bottom) and it will still work the same.

In terms of the light itself, it comprises three separate lights. There is the main one that faces rearwards and has a maximum brightness of 100 lumens, but there are also two smaller LEDs which face out to the side to allow for greater side visibility. This light only works at 100 lumens in the Day Flash mode, while Peloton is just 8, Solid is 25, and Night Flash is 40. Radar only is also another option with no light active, while customised light modes can be created in the Varia app.

Battery life for these modes is a claimed 10 hours for Solid, 15 for Peloton and Night Flash, 24 for Day Flash, and 30 for Radar Only. With the inclusion of the side LEDs, the visibility range is 220˚, while the Day Flash light is claimed to be visible from 2 kilometres away. There is also an option to have a brake light active, which can either flash or brighten as your speed changes, but does impact the battery life.