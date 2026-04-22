Garmin Edge 850 vs Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3: Head to head after months of testing

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Like almost every performance oriented cyclist it’s hard for me to imagine riding without a bike computer, despite an extended period where I tried to see if it would change my enjoyment if I went without. I’ve tested many of them in my time here, and in my riding career before I joined Cyclingnews, from the wonderfully old school Cateye magnet odometer days, through the classic Garmin Edge 500 and 520 models, to the modern Hammerhead Karoo range, and every one of Wahoo’s latest cohort (Elemnt Bolt, Elemnt Roam, and the massive and quite dumb Elemnt Ace).

Standalone bike computer reviews are perfectly good resources, but ultimately the market for them is small, and dominated by two players: Wahoo and Garmin. This means that if you’re looking to buy a mid range bike computer there’s a very high chance you’re deliberating between the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 and the Garmin Edge 850. With this in mind, I’ve put several months of testing in using both models to try and make sure you get the best bang for your buck and spend your hard-earned cash in the right place.

Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Garmin Edge 850 Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 Size 55 x 92 x 17mm 53 x 96 x 24mm Weight (measured) 113.1g/3.99oz 109.6g/3.87oz Screen size 2.7" 2.8" Screen resolution 420 x 600 pixels 320 x 480 pixels RRP £469.99 / $599.99 £399.99 / $464.99 Internal memory 64GB 64GB Touchscreen Yes Yes Waterproof rating IPX7 IPX7 Battery life (claimed) 36hrs 25hrs Charge whilst recording Yes Yes Incident detection Yes No Bell Yes Yes Strava live segments Yes Yes Wireless payment Yes No Google/Apple map sharing No Yes (but I couldn't get it to work) Live track Yes Yes

Screen

Image 1 of 3 In direct sunlight the Wahoo screen is easier to read (Image credit: Future) I can focus in on my office blinds on the Wahoo screen (Image credit: Future) While the Garmin nominally has the higher resolution screen, in reality when you're just looking at numbers or maps the resolution doesn't matter a great deal. (Image credit: Will Jones)

While you probably could watch Netflix quite happily on the massive Elemnt Ace if it were able to run other apps, bike computer screens are not TV screens and bigger and higher resolution doesn’t actually matter as much as clear layout and easy visuals.

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By the numbers the Wahoo screen is a smidge larger, but the Garmin is higher resolution. Having run both of these for quite some time I can tell you that in terms of screen size and resolution the two are essentially indistinguishable from an output perspective.

What I can say though, but an actual noticeable point of difference is that I much prefer the matte, anti-glare screen coating on the Wahoo over the flat, reflective glass on the Garmin. Only occasionally is the difference felt, but it makes the Wahoo screen easier to read in bright, low sun.

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