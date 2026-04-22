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Garmin Edge 850 vs Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3: Head to head after months of testing

Where should you spend your money if you want a great mid-range bike computer?

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Wahoo and garmin on a shelf
(Image credit: © Will Jones)

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Like almost every performance oriented cyclist it’s hard for me to imagine riding without a bike computer, despite an extended period where I tried to see if it would change my enjoyment if I went without. I’ve tested many of them in my time here, and in my riding career before I joined Cyclingnews, from the wonderfully old school Cateye magnet odometer days, through the classic Garmin Edge 500 and 520 models, to the modern Hammerhead Karoo range, and every one of Wahoo’s latest cohort (Elemnt Bolt, Elemnt Roam, and the massive and quite dumb Elemnt Ace).

Standalone bike computer reviews are perfectly good resources, but ultimately the market for them is small, and dominated by two players: Wahoo and Garmin. This means that if you’re looking to buy a mid range bike computer there’s a very high chance you’re deliberating between the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 and the Garmin Edge 850. With this in mind, I’ve put several months of testing in using both models to try and make sure you get the best bang for your buck and spend your hard-earned cash in the right place.

Specs

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Garmin Edge 850

Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3

Size

55 x 92 x 17mm

53 x 96 x 24mm

Weight (measured)

113.1g/3.99oz

109.6g/3.87oz

Screen size

2.7"

2.8"

Screen resolution

420 x 600 pixels

320 x 480 pixels

RRP

£469.99 / $599.99

£399.99 / $464.99

Internal memory

64GB

64GB

Touchscreen

Yes

Yes

Waterproof rating

IPX7

IPX7

Battery life (claimed)

36hrs

25hrs

Charge whilst recording

Yes

Yes

Incident detection

Yes

No

Bell

Yes

Yes

Strava live segments

Yes

Yes

Wireless payment

Yes

No

Google/Apple map sharing

No

Yes (but I couldn't get it to work)

Live track

Yes

Yes

Screen

Image 1 of 3
Two bike computers side by side, one with a matte screen, one with a shiny one
In direct sunlight the Wahoo screen is easier to read(Image credit: Future)

While you probably could watch Netflix quite happily on the massive Elemnt Ace if it were able to run other apps, bike computer screens are not TV screens and bigger and higher resolution doesn’t actually matter as much as clear layout and easy visuals.

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By the numbers the Wahoo screen is a smidge larger, but the Garmin is higher resolution. Having run both of these for quite some time I can tell you that in terms of screen size and resolution the two are essentially indistinguishable from an output perspective.

What I can say though, but an actual noticeable point of difference is that I much prefer the matte, anti-glare screen coating on the Wahoo over the flat, reflective glass on the Garmin. Only occasionally is the difference felt, but it makes the Wahoo screen easier to read in bright, low sun.

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Two bike computers on the handlebar of a gravel bike
I prefer the Wahoo maps. The coloured chevrons to show where climbs are are really handy, and I found the maps are simpler and more easy to understand at a glance. (Image credit: Future)