Garmin Edge 850 vs Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3: Head to head after months of testing

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.
Like almost every performance oriented cyclist it’s hard for me to imagine riding without a bike computer, despite an extended period where I tried to see if it would change my enjoyment if I went without. I’ve tested many of them in my time here, and in my riding career before I joined Cyclingnews, from the wonderfully old school Cateye magnet odometer days, through the classic Garmin Edge 500 and 520 models, to the modern Hammerhead Karoo range, and every one of Wahoo’s latest cohort (Elemnt Bolt, Elemnt Roam, and the massive and quite dumb Elemnt Ace).
Standalone bike computer reviews are perfectly good resources, but ultimately the market for them is small, and dominated by two players: Wahoo and Garmin. This means that if you’re looking to buy a mid range bike computer there’s a very high chance you’re deliberating between the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 and the Garmin Edge 850. With this in mind, I’ve put several months of testing in using both models to try and make sure you get the best bang for your buck and spend your hard-earned cash in the right place.
Specs
|Header Cell - Column 0
Garmin Edge 850
Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3
Size
55 x 92 x 17mm
53 x 96 x 24mm
Weight (measured)
113.1g/3.99oz
109.6g/3.87oz
Screen size
2.7"
2.8"
Screen resolution
420 x 600 pixels
320 x 480 pixels
RRP
£469.99 / $599.99
£399.99 / $464.99
Internal memory
64GB
64GB
Touchscreen
Yes
Yes
Waterproof rating
IPX7
IPX7
Battery life (claimed)
36hrs
25hrs
Charge whilst recording
Yes
Yes
Incident detection
Yes
No
Bell
Yes
Yes
Strava live segments
Yes
Yes
Wireless payment
Yes
No
Google/Apple map sharing
No
Yes (but I couldn't get it to work)
Live track
Yes
Yes
Screen
While you probably could watch Netflix quite happily on the massive Elemnt Ace if it were able to run other apps, bike computer screens are not TV screens and bigger and higher resolution doesn’t actually matter as much as clear layout and easy visuals.Article continues below
By the numbers the Wahoo screen is a smidge larger, but the Garmin is higher resolution. Having run both of these for quite some time I can tell you that in terms of screen size and resolution the two are essentially indistinguishable from an output perspective.
What I can say though, but an actual noticeable point of difference is that I much prefer the matte, anti-glare screen coating on the Wahoo over the flat, reflective glass on the Garmin. Only occasionally is the difference felt, but it makes the Wahoo screen easier to read in bright, low sun.