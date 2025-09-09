Garmin updates its mid-range bike computers and its power pedal lineup in one fell swoop, with some much needed changes

Garmin has released a quartet of brand new products today in the form of two new Edge cycling computers and a pair of new Rally power meter pedals.

Garmin, often regarded as the manufacturer of some of the best bike computers, has released new Edge 550 and 850 units, which we assume will supersede the current 540 and 840 models, which have been on the market since 2023.

Both the new 550 and 850 models sit below the range-topping Edge 1050 that launched late last year. It looks like the 850 will benefit from upgrades and some trickle-down tech that the 1050 has, like the contactless Garmin Pay function, whilst the 550 will receive further refinement and improvement.

The new Edge 550 will carry an RRP of £379.99 / $499.99 / €449.99, whilst the 850 will be £469.99 / $599.99 / €549.99, just a slight increase compared to the 540 and 840 prices currently.

The other pair of new components are the new Rally 110 and 210 pedals, the next generation of Garmin pedal-based units, following on from the existing 100 and 200 pedals, which have interchangeable pedal bodies for on or off-road riding, strong contenders amongst the best power meters.

The new pedals will retail for £549.99 / $749.99 / €649.99, and £929.99 / $1199.99 / €1,099.99 for the single and dual sides versions respectively.

Two new Edge computers

They haven't been on the market for as long as Wahoo's Bolt and Roam had before they were updated earlier this year. But it seems the time is now right for the Edge 550 and 850 units.

According to Garmin, the computers are 'built to help riders better prepare and train for an event or goal'.

First off, battery life, the stat at the top of every computer's top-trump stat list. Garmin claims a 36 hours of ride time in battery saver mode and 12 hours for demanding use cases, think a range of sensors being paired, running the screen on max brightness, etc.

What we don't know at this point is if solar charging variants will follow at a later date, but for now, there are no 550 and 850 solar charging units available.

Most Garmin units, apart from the most basic models, tend to be packed to the rafters with features. We have the top-line changes and improvements so far, but expect a long official feature and spec list.

The touch screen-equipped 850 now shares some features as mentioned with the 1050; the unit has a built-in speaker for navigation prompts and to use the built-in bell. There's Garmin Pay Contactless tech so you can pay with your unit at the cafe, and the ability to create courses on the device for faster navigation on the road if needed.

It seems both devices will benefit from free Garmin cycling coaching plans in the Garmin Connect app. This feature will tailor advice based on the rider's training and recovery metrics, as well as give more 'cycling ability' insights. As a Garmin computer user, if you fully commit to the Garmin world, there's a ton of fitness and training aids you can take advantage of.

Smart fuelling alerts will provide hydration and fuelling prompts during a ride, and real-time weather alerts will help riders dodge the rain showers. Both devices will also alert riders to road hazards that have been reported by other Garmin users, which could improve safety and help riders dodge dangerous potholes, for instance.

The Garmin Group Ride function, which allows riders to meet and plan rides together, has received an updated data comparison capability. Allowing riders to compare metrics like speed, heart rate and power with their ride group, as long as the rest of the group are all Garmin users as well.

A new gear ratio analysis function is also available, allowing electronic DI2 users to see which gears they used and when. There are also a couple of new MTB ride profiles for improved usability off-road.

Brand new power meter pedals

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin's current power meter pedal offering comprises road and SPD style off-road, interchangeable pedal bodies, which are fitted to Garmin's power meter pedal axle. The pedals are compatible with Shimano and Look pedal systems, in theory making it easier for riders to switch.

Garmin's new pedals, the 110 and 210 models (single- and dual-sided respectively, available in road and dirt variants), replace the existing 100 and 200 units, and it looks like Garmin has made several fairly large changes to their power meter pedal platform.

One of the key changes is that the pedals are now rechargeable instead of using a pair of slightly more obscure CR1/3N batteries. The ability to plug in and charge is probably more popular these days, and the brand cites 90 hours of use per charge.

A quick 15-minute charge (we've all been there) is said to provide 12 hours of ride time, which sounds very handy. There is also a travel mode that can be used to conserve battery life when the pedals aren't in use.

A new 'Pedal IQ' system will alert riders when the pedals need calibrating. And on the topic of accuracy, Garmin claims a 'within 1% accuracy' thanks in part to a new sensing spindle, which demonstrates that this is a more substantial update for the power meter tech itself.

The pedals can also read power data accurately from oval chainrings and provide more power and cadence insights when a rider is using a compatible Garmin smart device, such as a computer or watch.

Finally, the pedal bodies themselves have received an update. There's a new carbon polymer material, and the off-road pedals now have a lower stack height and an all-metal design.