Vuelta a Espana: Madrazo wins stage 5 summit finish
Lopez moves back into race lead on Alto de Javalambre
Stage 5: L'Eliana - Alto de Javalembre
Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) claimed a dramatic victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España when he forged clear of breakaway companions Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and José Herrada (Cofidis) in the final kilometre of the Alto de Javalambre.
A little further down the road, the first summit finish of the Vuelta saw Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) move back into the overall lead thanks to his forceful attack with 3km remaining. The Colombian ripped clear of a fragmenting group of favourites to place 4th on the stage, 47 seconds behind Madrazo, to divest Nicolas Roche of the maillot rojo.
World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) delivered solid displays on the 11km ascent and limited their losses on Lopez to 12 seconds, but it was a more trying afternoon for Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), who each conceded more than 50 seconds to their compatriot on the upper reaches of the climb.
“The beginning of the climb was a bit fast but I always felt good,” Lopez said. “I waited to attack when the leaders were on their own. I went when it was only Roglic and Valverde, to see how they would react and because I like to put on a show when I have the legs to make people enjoy. When I saw I was going solo, I just went all in.”
With seven more summit finishes to come before the finish in Madrid, the plot of this Vuelta remains resolutely unwritten, and there have already been twists aplenty in the opening phase of the race.
Madrazo’s remarkable victory here was a case in point, as his challenge looked on the brink of unravelling for much of the final hour. The Spaniard was almost being knocked off by his own team car with 24km remaining, and he then betrayed immediate signs of suffering once the three escapees hit the base of the final climb with almost 8 minutes in hand on the red jersey group.
Herrada set the tempo most of the way up the ascent, and Madrazo was distanced by his resolute pace-making on no fewer than four occasions, but somehow managed to claw his way back on each occasion. Madrazo’s Burgos-BH teammate Bol played his part, with the Dutchman proving an unnerving presence on Herrada’s rear wheel throughout the climb.
Madrazo looked to have been definitively dropped with a shade under 4km to go, but the 31-year-old remerged within sight of the flamme rouge, and then seized his opportunity with 700 metres to go by making a seated acceleration that carried him clear of a flagging Herrada. Bol sat on the Cofidis man’s wheel until the final 200 metres before unleashing an acceleration of his own to secure a one-two for Burgos-BH.
It was the most important win in the history of a team who secured its second successive Vuelta wildcard despite serving a 21-day suspension at the beginning of this season following a spate of positive tests on the team last year.
“It’s a dream come true. We have suffered throughout the season, the team deserved it. I could not follow the rhythm of Herrada, I had to go slower not to wear myself out,” Madrazo said afterwards. “I wanted to help Jetse, who waited for me. In the sprint I am fast. The team had told me to save myself for tomorrow, but when I caught them I saw that they were weak and I attacked.”
How it unfolded
Madrazo and Bol were on the offensive soon after the start in L'Eliana, forging clear after 11km. The Burgos-BH duo were joined shortly afterwards by Herrada, and this trio was granted considerable leeway by a peloton eager to spare itself for the rigours of the day’s final ascent as the Vuelta crossed by Valencia into Aragon.
Madrazo buttressed his lead in the mountains classification by claiming maximum points atop the Puerto de Alcublas and Alto Fuente de Rubielos, while the Sunweb-led peloton was content to allow the escapees establish a lead of 11 minutes with 30km to go. That buffer began to come down gradually on the rolling run-in to the final ascent, but Madrazo et al still had a winning margin of 8 minutes once the climb began to bite in earnest.
Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma and Astana grew ever more prominent as the climb began, with first Robert Gesink and later Sepp Kuss performing notable cameos on behalf of their team leader Roglic. “Yeah, almost too much,” Roglic smiled afterwards when asked about Kuss’ display. “When he went, I was asking maybe we have to slow down a little. It was a really strong performance from the whole team.”
The peloton was whittled down in size on the lower slopes of the climb and the winnowing process continued apace when Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) hit the front on behalf of Rigoberto Uran, but the first major attack would come from Alejandro Valverde, who delivered a stinging acceleration with 4km to go.
Only Roglic, Kuss, Lopez and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) could keep pace with Valverde, while his teammate Quintana struggled a little further behind in the company of Chaves and Roche. Much like at the Tour de France, it was unclear if the Movistar leaders were singing from the same hymn sheet, but the point was perhaps rendered moot when Lopez delivered his rasping attack with 3km to go.
Valverde and Roglic gave chase as best they could, while Pogacar limited his losses in no man’s land behind. Quintana and Chaves continued at their tempo, which ultimately proved too much Roche, though the Irishman still delivered once of his best climbing performances of recent seasons to place 14th at 2:17. That battling display leaves him in 5th overall, 57 seconds down.
Lopez took 4th on the stage, 47 seconds down on Madrazo to regain the red jersey he wore after the opening team time trial, while Valverde outsprinted Roglic for 5th, a further 12 seconds back. Pogacar was the best of the rest, while the remainder of the podium contenders came home in ones and twos a little further behind.
“We’ve only won a few seconds but that’s already something,” Lopez said. “We’re happy with the result and the great work inside the team. There’s a lot of racing left but so far everything is going great for us. There’ll be more differences opening in the next days. The 2019 Vuelta is getting hard.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:58:31
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:00:10
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:29
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:46
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:11
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:02:17
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:26
|16
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:32
|19
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:36
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:43
|23
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:45
|24
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:58
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:59
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:03
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|29
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|30
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:18
|31
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:23
|32
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|33
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:34
|35
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:03:51
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:54
|37
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:58
|39
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:04:37
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:47
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|45
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:51
|46
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:05:17
|47
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:20
|48
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:31
|50
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:05:47
|51
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:06:40
|52
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|53
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:09
|54
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|55
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|56
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:18
|57
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:07:30
|58
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:58
|59
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:28
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:52
|65
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|69
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|70
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:18
|74
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|75
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:10:22
|82
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:34
|83
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:10:37
|84
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:42
|85
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:44
|86
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:47
|87
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|93
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|94
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:53
|95
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:00
|96
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:08
|98
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:13
|99
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:23
|100
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|101
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|102
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:13:42
|103
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|104
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:12
|107
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:14:19
|108
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:22
|109
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:45
|112
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:13
|113
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:42
|114
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|116
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|118
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|119
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|120
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|121
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|123
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|125
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:16
|126
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|127
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|128
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:56
|129
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|130
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|132
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|133
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:17:03
|134
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:22
|135
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:34
|136
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|139
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|140
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|141
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|143
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:06
|144
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:26
|146
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:19:01
|148
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:33
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|152
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|153
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|155
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|156
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|158
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|159
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|160
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|161
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:39
|162
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:11
|163
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|164
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|165
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:15
|166
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|167
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|168
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|169
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|170
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:16
|171
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:17
|172
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:52
|173
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:49
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|4
|2
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|25
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|20
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|16
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|3
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|6
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:59:18
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:54
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|5
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:11
|8
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:36
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|10
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|11
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:50
|12
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:00
|13
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:04
|14
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:04:30
|15
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:22
|16
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:11
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:07:41
|18
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:05
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:31
|20
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:47
|22
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:55
|23
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:00
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:13
|25
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:26
|26
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:36
|27
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|28
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:13:32
|29
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:35
|30
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:14:55
|31
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|32
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|33
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|35
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:09
|36
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|37
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|38
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|39
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:47
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|43
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:14
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:46
|45
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|46
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:19:24
|48
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:29
|49
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:30
|50
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:05
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:02
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Burgos-BH
|15:00:20
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:29
|4
|EF Education First
|0:04:10
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:49
|6
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:20
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:18
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:07:33
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:56
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:58
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:33
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:08:54
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:57
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:09
|15
|Team Ineos
|0:10:59
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:08
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:49
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:39
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:12
|20
|CCC Team
|0:18:38
|21
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:55
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:29
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|18:55:21
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:59
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:18
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:58
|13
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:00
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:20
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:29
|16
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:40
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:47
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:18
|19
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:31
|20
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:49
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:07
|22
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:28
|23
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:04:35
|24
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:39
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:43
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:59
|27
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:08
|28
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:29
|29
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:36
|30
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:05:43
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:46
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:50
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:06:13
|34
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:53
|35
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:37
|36
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:41
|37
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:14
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:31
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:33
|40
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:52
|41
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:18
|43
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:49
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:56
|45
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:00
|46
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:10
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:18
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:21
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:40
|50
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:11:06
|52
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:09
|53
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:59
|54
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:08
|55
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:12:15
|56
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:17
|57
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:43
|58
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:56
|59
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:14
|60
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:33
|61
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:04
|63
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:49
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:50
|65
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:59
|66
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:08
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:54
|68
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:58
|69
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:15:59
|70
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:16:35
|71
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:41
|72
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:47
|73
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:56
|74
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:00
|75
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:18:01
|76
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:04
|77
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:18:12
|78
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:26
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:30
|80
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:34
|81
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:18:41
|82
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:51
|84
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:18:53
|85
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:19:03
|86
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:19:46
|87
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:52
|88
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:20:00
|89
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:09
|90
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:51
|91
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:56
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:04
|93
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:21:06
|94
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:44
|95
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:54
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:23
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:25
|98
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:26
|99
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:37
|100
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:01
|101
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:07
|102
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:23:11
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:44
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:23:46
|106
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:48
|107
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:24:09
|108
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:41
|109
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:42
|110
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:25:12
|111
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:49
|112
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:25:55
|113
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:26:07
|114
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:17
|115
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:30
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:34
|117
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:43
|118
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:48
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:28
|120
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:39
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:27:42
|122
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:52
|123
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:05
|124
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:28:25
|125
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:37
|126
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:06
|127
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:16
|128
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:29:23
|129
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:29:30
|130
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:44
|131
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:00
|132
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:19
|133
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:30:36
|134
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:42
|135
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:30:44
|136
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:07
|137
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:52
|138
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:28
|139
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:52
|140
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:01
|141
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:36
|142
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:33:51
|143
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:34:29
|144
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:56
|145
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:18
|146
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:23
|147
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:27
|148
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:59
|149
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:19
|150
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:36:25
|151
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:35
|152
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:40
|153
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:25
|154
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:36
|155
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:29
|156
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:23
|157
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:39:27
|158
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:40:03
|159
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:41:02
|160
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:25
|161
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:47
|162
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:14
|163
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:18
|164
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:42:33
|165
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:44:29
|166
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:19
|167
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:56
|168
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:48:31
|169
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:49:36
|170
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:50
|171
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:41
|172
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:07
|173
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:46
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|26
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|22
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|12
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|17
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|15
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|16
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|17
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|18
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|19
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|21
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|13
|22
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|27
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|29
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|30
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|33
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|35
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|36
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|39
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|40
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|42
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|43
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|44
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|33
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|11
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|12
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|15
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|18:55:21
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:40
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:18
|5
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:31
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:49
|7
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:28
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:08
|9
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:36
|10
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:05:43
|11
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:41
|12
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:33
|13
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:49
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:10
|15
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:59
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:33
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:08
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:47
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:26
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:30
|21
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:34
|22
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:41
|23
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:51
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:56
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:07
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:23:11
|27
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:42
|28
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:25:12
|29
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:49
|30
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:26:07
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:17
|32
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:48
|33
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:52
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:28:25
|35
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:29:23
|36
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:29:30
|37
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:19
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:30:36
|39
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:42
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:30:44
|41
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:33:51
|42
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:59
|43
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:35
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:29
|45
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:40:03
|46
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:19
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:48:31
|48
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:50
|49
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:41
|50
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:07
|51
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:46
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|56:19:51
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:39
|3
|EF Education First
|0:03:47
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:24
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:26
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:00
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:10
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:43
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:36
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:11:42
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:46
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:55
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:15:19
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:16:20
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:57
|16
|Team Ineos
|0:21:46
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:12
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:59
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:38
|20
|Burgos-BH
|0:30:51
|21
|CCC Team
|0:31:35
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:12
