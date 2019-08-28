Vuelta a Espana: Madrazo wins stage 5 summit finish

Image 1 of 5 Angel Madrazo can't believe it (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Miguel Angel Lopez is the new overall race leader (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Miguel Angel Lopez also has the white jersey for best young rider (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) claimed a dramatic victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España when he forged clear of breakaway companions Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and José Herrada (Cofidis) in the final kilometre of the Alto de Javalambre.

A little further down the road, the first summit finish of the Vuelta saw Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) move back into the overall lead thanks to his forceful attack with 3km remaining. The Colombian ripped clear of a fragmenting group of favourites to place 4th on the stage, 47 seconds behind Madrazo, to divest Nicolas Roche of the maillot rojo.

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) delivered solid displays on the 11km ascent and limited their losses on Lopez to 12 seconds, but it was a more trying afternoon for Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), who each conceded more than 50 seconds to their compatriot on the upper reaches of the climb.

“The beginning of the climb was a bit fast but I always felt good,” Lopez said. “I waited to attack when the leaders were on their own. I went when it was only Roglic and Valverde, to see how they would react and because I like to put on a show when I have the legs to make people enjoy. When I saw I was going solo, I just went all in.”

With seven more summit finishes to come before the finish in Madrid, the plot of this Vuelta remains resolutely unwritten, and there have already been twists aplenty in the opening phase of the race.

Madrazo’s remarkable victory here was a case in point, as his challenge looked on the brink of unravelling for much of the final hour. The Spaniard was almost being knocked off by his own team car with 24km remaining, and he then betrayed immediate signs of suffering once the three escapees hit the base of the final climb with almost 8 minutes in hand on the red jersey group.

Herrada set the tempo most of the way up the ascent, and Madrazo was distanced by his resolute pace-making on no fewer than four occasions, but somehow managed to claw his way back on each occasion. Madrazo’s Burgos-BH teammate Bol played his part, with the Dutchman proving an unnerving presence on Herrada’s rear wheel throughout the climb.

Madrazo looked to have been definitively dropped with a shade under 4km to go, but the 31-year-old remerged within sight of the flamme rouge, and then seized his opportunity with 700 metres to go by making a seated acceleration that carried him clear of a flagging Herrada. Bol sat on the Cofidis man’s wheel until the final 200 metres before unleashing an acceleration of his own to secure a one-two for Burgos-BH.

It was the most important win in the history of a team who secured its second successive Vuelta wildcard despite serving a 21-day suspension at the beginning of this season following a spate of positive tests on the team last year.

“It’s a dream come true. We have suffered throughout the season, the team deserved it. I could not follow the rhythm of Herrada, I had to go slower not to wear myself out,” Madrazo said afterwards. “I wanted to help Jetse, who waited for me. In the sprint I am fast. The team had told me to save myself for tomorrow, but when I caught them I saw that they were weak and I attacked.”

How it unfolded

Madrazo and Bol were on the offensive soon after the start in L'Eliana, forging clear after 11km. The Burgos-BH duo were joined shortly afterwards by Herrada, and this trio was granted considerable leeway by a peloton eager to spare itself for the rigours of the day’s final ascent as the Vuelta crossed by Valencia into Aragon.

Madrazo buttressed his lead in the mountains classification by claiming maximum points atop the Puerto de Alcublas and Alto Fuente de Rubielos, while the Sunweb-led peloton was content to allow the escapees establish a lead of 11 minutes with 30km to go. That buffer began to come down gradually on the rolling run-in to the final ascent, but Madrazo et al still had a winning margin of 8 minutes once the climb began to bite in earnest.

Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma and Astana grew ever more prominent as the climb began, with first Robert Gesink and later Sepp Kuss performing notable cameos on behalf of their team leader Roglic. “Yeah, almost too much,” Roglic smiled afterwards when asked about Kuss’ display. “When he went, I was asking maybe we have to slow down a little. It was a really strong performance from the whole team.”

The peloton was whittled down in size on the lower slopes of the climb and the winnowing process continued apace when Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) hit the front on behalf of Rigoberto Uran, but the first major attack would come from Alejandro Valverde, who delivered a stinging acceleration with 4km to go.

Only Roglic, Kuss, Lopez and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) could keep pace with Valverde, while his teammate Quintana struggled a little further behind in the company of Chaves and Roche. Much like at the Tour de France, it was unclear if the Movistar leaders were singing from the same hymn sheet, but the point was perhaps rendered moot when Lopez delivered his rasping attack with 3km to go.

Valverde and Roglic gave chase as best they could, while Pogacar limited his losses in no man’s land behind. Quintana and Chaves continued at their tempo, which ultimately proved too much Roche, though the Irishman still delivered once of his best climbing performances of recent seasons to place 14th at 2:17. That battling display leaves him in 5th overall, 57 seconds down.

Lopez took 4th on the stage, 47 seconds down on Madrazo to regain the red jersey he wore after the opening team time trial, while Valverde outsprinted Roglic for 5th, a further 12 seconds back. Pogacar was the best of the rest, while the remainder of the podium contenders came home in ones and twos a little further behind.

“We’ve only won a few seconds but that’s already something,” Lopez said. “We’re happy with the result and the great work inside the team. There’s a lot of racing left but so far everything is going great for us. There’ll be more differences opening in the next days. The 2019 Vuelta is getting hard.”

Full results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:58:31 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:00:10 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:22 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:41 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:46 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:02:11 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:02:17 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:26 16 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:32 19 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:36 22 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:43 23 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:45 24 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:58 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:59 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:03 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:05 29 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 30 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:18 31 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:23 32 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 33 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:34 35 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:03:51 36 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:54 37 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 38 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:58 39 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:37 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 41 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:47 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 45 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:51 46 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:05:17 47 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:20 48 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:31 50 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:05:47 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:06:40 52 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 53 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:09 54 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 55 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 56 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:18 57 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:07:30 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:58 59 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 63 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:28 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:52 65 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 68 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 69 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 70 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:18 74 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 75 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 78 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:10:22 82 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:34 83 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:10:37 84 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:42 85 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:44 86 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:47 87 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 91 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 93 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 94 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:53 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:00 96 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:08 98 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:13 99 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:23 100 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 101 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 102 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:13:42 103 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 104 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:12 107 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:19 108 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:22 109 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 110 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:45 112 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:13 113 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:42 114 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 116 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 118 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 119 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 120 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 123 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 125 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:16 126 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 127 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 128 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:56 129 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 130 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 132 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 133 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:17:03 134 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:22 135 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:34 136 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 137 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 139 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 140 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 141 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 143 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:06 144 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 145 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:26 146 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 147 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:19:01 148 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:19:33 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 152 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 154 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 155 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 156 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 158 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 159 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 160 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 161 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:39 162 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:11 163 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 164 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 165 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:15 166 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 167 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 168 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 169 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 170 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:16 171 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:17 172 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:52 173 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:49 DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Manzanera km. 135 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 2 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Sprint 2 - Alto De Javalambre. Observatorio Astrofísico De Javalambre km. 170.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 25 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 20 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 16 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 6 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 2 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Alcublas km. 31.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Fuente De Rubielos km. 98.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Javalambre. Observatorio Astrofã­Sico De Javalambre km. 170.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 6 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:59:18 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:39 5 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:11 8 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:36 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 10 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 11 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:50 12 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:00 13 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:04 14 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:04:30 15 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:22 16 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:11 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:41 18 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:05 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:31 20 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:47 22 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:55 23 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:00 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:13 25 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:26 26 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:36 27 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 28 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:13:32 29 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:35 30 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:14:55 31 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 32 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 33 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 35 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:09 36 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 37 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 38 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 39 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:47 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 43 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:14 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:46 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 46 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:19:24 48 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:29 49 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:30 50 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:05 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:02

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Burgos-BH 15:00:20 2 Movistar Team 0:00:19 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29 4 EF Education First 0:04:10 5 Team Sunweb 0:04:49 6 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:20 7 Astana Pro Team 0:06:18 8 Euskadi Basque Country 0:07:33 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:07:56 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:58 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:08:33 12 Dimension Data 0:08:54 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:08:57 14 Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:09 15 Team Ineos 0:10:59 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:08 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:49 18 Lotto Soudal 0:15:39 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:12 20 CCC Team 0:18:38 21 Groupama-FDJ 0:26:55 22 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:29

General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 18:55:21 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:59 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:18 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:58 13 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:00 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:20 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:29 16 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:02:40 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:47 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:18 19 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:31 20 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:03:49 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:07 22 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:28 23 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:04:35 24 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:39 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:43 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59 27 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:08 28 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:29 29 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:36 30 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:05:43 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:46 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:50 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:06:13 34 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:53 35 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:37 36 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:41 37 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:14 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:31 39 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:33 40 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:52 41 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:18 43 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:49 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:09:56 45 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:00 46 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:10 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:18 48 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:21 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:40 50 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:11:06 52 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:09 53 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:59 54 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:08 55 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:12:15 56 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:17 57 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:43 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:56 59 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:14 60 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:33 61 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:04 63 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:49 64 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:50 65 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:59 66 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:08 67 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:54 68 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:58 69 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:15:59 70 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:16:35 71 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:41 72 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:47 73 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:56 74 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:00 75 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:01 76 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:04 77 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:18:12 78 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:26 79 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:30 80 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:34 81 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:18:41 82 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:51 84 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:53 85 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:19:03 86 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:19:46 87 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:52 88 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:20:00 89 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:09 90 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:51 91 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:56 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:04 93 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:21:06 94 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:44 95 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:54 96 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:23 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:25 98 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:26 99 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:37 100 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:01 101 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:07 102 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:23:11 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:44 105 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:23:46 106 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:48 107 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:24:09 108 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:41 109 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:42 110 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:25:12 111 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:49 112 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:25:55 113 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:26:07 114 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:17 115 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:30 116 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:34 117 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:43 118 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:48 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:28 120 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:39 121 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:27:42 122 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:52 123 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:05 124 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:28:25 125 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:37 126 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:06 127 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:16 128 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:29:23 129 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:29:30 130 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:44 131 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:00 132 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:19 133 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:30:36 134 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:42 135 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:30:44 136 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:07 137 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:52 138 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:28 139 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:52 140 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:01 141 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:36 142 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:51 143 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:34:29 144 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:56 145 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:18 146 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:23 147 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:27 148 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:35:59 149 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:19 150 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:36:25 151 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:35 152 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:40 153 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:25 154 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:36 155 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:29 156 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:23 157 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:27 158 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:40:03 159 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:41:02 160 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:25 161 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:47 162 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:42:14 163 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:18 164 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:42:33 165 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:44:29 166 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:19 167 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:56 168 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:48:31 169 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:49:36 170 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:50 171 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:41 172 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:00:07 173 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:46

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 33 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 26 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 22 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 10 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 12 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 17 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17 15 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 16 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 17 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 18 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16 19 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 21 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 13 22 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 10 27 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 9 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 30 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 33 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 35 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 36 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 3 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 39 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 40 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 42 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 43 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 44 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 33 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 5 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 11 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 12 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 15 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 18:55:21 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:02:40 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:18 5 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:31 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:03:49 7 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:28 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:08 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:36 10 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:05:43 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:41 12 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:33 13 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:49 14 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:10 15 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:59 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:33 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:08 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:47 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:26 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:30 21 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:34 22 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:41 23 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:51 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:56 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:07 26 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:23:11 27 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:42 28 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:25:12 29 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:49 30 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:26:07 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:17 32 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:48 33 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:52 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:28:25 35 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:29:23 36 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:29:30 37 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:19 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:30:36 39 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:42 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:30:44 41 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:51 42 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:35:59 43 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:35 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:29 45 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:40:03 46 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:19 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:48:31 48 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:50 49 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:41 50 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:00:07 51 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:46