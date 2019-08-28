Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Madrazo wins stage 5 summit finish

Lopez moves back into race lead on Alto de Javalambre

Image 1 of 5

Angel Madrazo can't believe it

Angel Madrazo can't believe it
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 5

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH)

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 5

Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack

Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 5

Miguel Angel Lopez is the new overall race leader

Miguel Angel Lopez is the new overall race leader
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

Miguel Angel Lopez also has the white jersey for best young rider

Miguel Angel Lopez also has the white jersey for best young rider
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) claimed a dramatic victory on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España when he forged clear of breakaway companions Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and José Herrada (Cofidis) in the final kilometre of the Alto de Javalambre.

A little further down the road, the first summit finish of the Vuelta saw Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) move back into the overall lead thanks to his forceful attack with 3km remaining. The Colombian ripped clear of a fragmenting group of favourites to place 4th on the stage, 47 seconds behind Madrazo, to divest Nicolas Roche of the maillot rojo.

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) delivered solid displays on the 11km ascent and limited their losses on Lopez to 12 seconds, but it was a more trying afternoon for Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), who each conceded more than 50 seconds to their compatriot on the upper reaches of the climb.

“The beginning of the climb was a bit fast but I always felt good,” Lopez said. “I waited to attack when the leaders were on their own. I went when it was only Roglic and Valverde, to see how they would react and because I like to put on a show when I have the legs to make people enjoy. When I saw I was going solo, I just went all in.”

With seven more summit finishes to come before the finish in Madrid, the plot of this Vuelta remains resolutely unwritten, and there have already been twists aplenty in the opening phase of the race.

Madrazo’s remarkable victory here was a case in point, as his challenge looked on the brink of unravelling for much of the final hour. The Spaniard was almost being knocked off by his own team car with 24km remaining, and he then betrayed immediate signs of suffering once the three escapees hit the base of the final climb with almost 8 minutes in hand on the red jersey group.

Herrada set the tempo most of the way up the ascent, and Madrazo was distanced by his resolute pace-making on no fewer than four occasions, but somehow managed to claw his way back on each occasion. Madrazo’s Burgos-BH teammate Bol played his part, with the Dutchman proving an unnerving presence on Herrada’s rear wheel throughout the climb.

Madrazo looked to have been definitively dropped with a shade under 4km to go, but the 31-year-old remerged within sight of the flamme rouge, and then seized his opportunity with 700 metres to go by making a seated acceleration that carried him clear of a flagging Herrada. Bol sat on the Cofidis man’s wheel until the final 200 metres before unleashing an acceleration of his own to secure a one-two for Burgos-BH.

It was the most important win in the history of a team who secured its second successive Vuelta wildcard despite serving a 21-day suspension at the beginning of this season following a spate of positive tests on the team last year.

“It’s a dream come true. We have suffered throughout the season, the team deserved it. I could not follow the rhythm of Herrada, I had to go slower not to wear myself out,” Madrazo said afterwards. “I wanted to help Jetse, who waited for me. In the sprint I am fast. The team had told me to save myself for tomorrow, but when I caught them I saw that they were weak and I attacked.”

How it unfolded

Madrazo and Bol were on the offensive soon after the start in L'Eliana, forging clear after 11km. The Burgos-BH duo were joined shortly afterwards by Herrada, and this trio was granted considerable leeway by a peloton eager to spare itself for the rigours of the day’s final ascent as the Vuelta crossed by Valencia into Aragon.

Madrazo buttressed his lead in the mountains classification by claiming maximum points atop the Puerto de Alcublas and Alto Fuente de Rubielos, while the Sunweb-led peloton was content to allow the escapees establish a lead of 11 minutes with 30km to go. That buffer began to come down gradually on the rolling run-in to the final ascent, but Madrazo et al still had a winning margin of 8 minutes once the climb began to bite in earnest.

Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma and Astana grew ever more prominent as the climb began, with first Robert Gesink and later Sepp Kuss performing notable cameos on behalf of their team leader Roglic. “Yeah, almost too much,” Roglic smiled afterwards when asked about Kuss’ display. “When he went, I was asking maybe we have to slow down a little. It was a really strong performance from the whole team.”

The peloton was whittled down in size on the lower slopes of the climb and the winnowing process continued apace when Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) hit the front on behalf of Rigoberto Uran, but the first major attack would come from Alejandro Valverde, who delivered a stinging acceleration with 4km to go.

Only Roglic, Kuss, Lopez and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) could keep pace with Valverde, while his teammate Quintana struggled a little further behind in the company of Chaves and Roche. Much like at the Tour de France, it was unclear if the Movistar leaders were singing from the same hymn sheet, but the point was perhaps rendered moot when Lopez delivered his rasping attack with 3km to go.

Valverde and Roglic gave chase as best they could, while Pogacar limited his losses in no man’s land behind. Quintana and Chaves continued at their tempo, which ultimately proved too much Roche, though the Irishman still delivered once of his best climbing performances of recent seasons to place 14th at 2:17. That battling display leaves him in 5th overall, 57 seconds down.

Lopez took 4th on the stage, 47 seconds down on Madrazo to regain the red jersey he wore after the opening team time trial, while Valverde outsprinted Roglic for 5th, a further 12 seconds back. Pogacar was the best of the rest, while the remainder of the podium contenders came home in ones and twos a little further behind.

“We’ve only won a few seconds but that’s already something,” Lopez said. “We’re happy with the result and the great work inside the team. There’s a lot of racing left but so far everything is going great for us. There’ll be more differences opening in the next days. The 2019 Vuelta is getting hard.”

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH4:58:31
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:00:10
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:22
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:29
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:41
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:46
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:02:11
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:02:17
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:26
16Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:32
19Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 
21George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:36
22Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:43
23Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:45
24Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:58
25Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:59
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:03
27Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:05
29Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
30Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:18
31Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:23
32Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 
33Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:34
35David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:03:51
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:54
37Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 
38Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:03:58
39Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:04:37
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 
41James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:47
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 
44Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 
45Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:51
46Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:05:17
47Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:20
48François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:31
50Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:05:47
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:06:40
52Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 
53Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:09
54Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 
55Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 
56Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:18
57Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:07:30
58Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:58
59Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 
60Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 
62Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 
63Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:28
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:52
65Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 
66Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 
67Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 
68Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 
69Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 
70Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 
72Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:18
74Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 
75José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 
76Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 
78Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 
79Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 
80Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:10:22
82Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:34
83Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:10:37
84Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:42
85Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:44
86Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:47
87Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 
89Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 
91Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 
92Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 
93Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 
94Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:53
95Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:12:00
96Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 
97Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:13:08
98Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:13
99Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:23
100Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 
101Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 
102Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:13:42
103Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 
104Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 
105Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 
106Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:12
107Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:14:19
108Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:22
109Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 
110Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 
111Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:45
112Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:13
113Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:42
114Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 
115Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 
116Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 
117Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 
118Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 
119Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 
120Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 
121Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 
122Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 
123Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 
124Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 
125Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:16
126Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 
127Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 
128Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:56
129Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 
130Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 
131Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 
132Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 
133Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:17:03
134Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:17:22
135Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:34
136Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 
137Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 
138Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 
139Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 
140Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 
141Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 
142Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 
143Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:06
144Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 
145Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:26
146John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 
147Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:19:01
148Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 
149Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 
150Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:19:33
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 
152Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 
153Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 
154Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 
155Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 
156Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 
157Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 
158Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 
159Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 
160Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 
161Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:39
162Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:11
163Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 
164Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 
165Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:15
166Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 
167Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 
168Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 
169Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 
170Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:22:16
171Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:17
172Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:22:52
173Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:49
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 

Sprint 1 - Manzanera km. 135
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
2Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits2
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Sprint 2 - Alto De Javalambre. Observatorio Astrofísico De Javalambre km. 170.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH25
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH20
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits16
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team14
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma10
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma7
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott6
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Alcublas km. 31.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH5
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH3
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Alto Fuente De Rubielos km. 98.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH2
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Javalambre. Observatorio Astrofã­Sico De Javalambre km. 170.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH10
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH6
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits4
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4:59:18
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:54
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:39
5Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:56
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:11
8Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:36
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 
10Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 
11Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:50
12James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:00
13Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:04
14Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:04:30
15Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:22
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:07:11
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:07:41
18Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:05
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:31
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 
21Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:47
22Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:55
23Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:00
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:13
25Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:26
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:36
27Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 
28Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:13:32
29Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:35
30Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:14:55
31Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 
32Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 
33Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 
34Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 
35Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:09
36Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 
37Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 
38Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 
39Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:47
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 
41Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 
42Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 
43Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:14
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:18:46
45Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 
46Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 
47Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:19:24
48Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:21:29
49Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:30
50Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:22:05
51Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:02

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Burgos-BH15:00:20
2Movistar Team0:00:19
3Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:29
4EF Education First0:04:10
5Team Sunweb0:04:49
6Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:20
7Astana Pro Team0:06:18
8Euskadi Basque Country0:07:33
9Bahrain-Merida0:07:56
10AG2R La Mondiale0:07:58
11UAE Team Emirates0:08:33
12Dimension Data0:08:54
13Trek-Segafredo0:08:57
14Mitchelton-Scott0:09:09
15Team Ineos0:10:59
16Katusha-Alpecin0:11:08
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:49
18Lotto Soudal0:15:39
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:12
20CCC Team0:18:38
21Groupama-FDJ0:26:55
22Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:29

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team18:55:21
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:14
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:23
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:57
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:59
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:18
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:49
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:58
13Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:02:00
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:20
15George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:29
16Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First0:02:40
17Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:47
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:18
19Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:31
20Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:03:49
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:04:07
22Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:28
23David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:04:35
24Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:39
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:04:43
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:04:59
27James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:08
28Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:29
29Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:05:36
30Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:05:43
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:46
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:50
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:06:13
34François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:53
35Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:37
36Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:41
37Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:14
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:31
39Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:08:33
40Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:52
41Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
42Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:18
43Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:49
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:09:56
45José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:00
46Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:10
47Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:18
48Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:21
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:40
50Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:11:06
52Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:09
53Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:59
54Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:08
55Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:12:15
56Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:17
57Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:43
58Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:56
59Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:14
60Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:33
61Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 
62Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:04
63Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:49
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:14:50
65Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:59
66Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:08
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:54
68Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:15:58
69Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos0:15:59
70Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:16:35
71Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:41
72Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:47
73Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:56
74Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:00
75Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:18:01
76Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:04
77Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:18:12
78Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:26
79Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:30
80Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:34
81Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:18:41
82Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 
83Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:51
84Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:18:53
85Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:19:03
86Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:19:46
87Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:52
88Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:20:00
89Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:20:09
90Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:51
91Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:56
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:04
93Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:21:06
94Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:21:44
95Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:21:54
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:23
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:25
98Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:26
99Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:22:37
100Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:01
101Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:07
102Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:23:11
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 
104Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:44
105Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:23:46
106Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:23:48
107Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:24:09
108Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:24:41
109Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:42
110Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:25:12
111Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:49
112Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:25:55
113Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:26:07
114Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:17
115Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:30
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:34
117Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:43
118Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:48
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:27:28
120Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:39
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:27:42
122Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:52
123Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:05
124Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:28:25
125Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:37
126Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:06
127Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:16
128Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:29:23
129Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:29:30
130Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:44
131Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:00
132Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:30:19
133Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:30:36
134Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:42
135Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:30:44
136Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:07
137Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:52
138Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:28
139Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:32:52
140Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:33:01
141Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:36
142Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:33:51
143Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:34:29
144Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:56
145Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:18
146Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:23
147Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:35:27
148Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:59
149Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:19
150Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:36:25
151Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:36:35
152Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:40
153Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:25
154Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:36
155Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:38:29
156Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:23
157Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:39:27
158Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:40:03
159Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:41:02
160Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:25
161Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:47
162Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:42:14
163Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:18
164Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:42:33
165Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:44:29
166Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:19
167Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:56
168Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:48:31
169Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:49:36
170Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:49:50
171Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:50:41
172Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:00:07
173Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:46

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe45
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team33
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma28
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH26
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott25
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH24
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb22
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo22
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18
12Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits18
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First17
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates17
15Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team17
16Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
17Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
18Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida16
19Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates16
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15
21Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First13
22Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias13
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
25Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott10
27Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott9
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data9
29Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma7
30Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
33Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
35Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits4
36Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team3
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
38George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma2
39Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2
40Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
42Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH2
43Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
44Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb-4
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates-6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH33
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH11
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits6
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
11Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
12Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH2
13George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma1
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
15Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH1
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott-1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team18:55:21
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:49
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First0:02:40
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:18
5Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:31
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:03:49
7Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:28
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:08
9Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:05:36
10Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:05:43
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:41
12Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:08:33
13Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:49
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:10
15Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:59
16Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:33
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:08
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:47
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:26
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:30
21Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:34
22Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:41
23Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:51
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:56
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:07
26Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:23:11
27Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:42
28Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:25:12
29Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:49
30Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:26:07
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:17
32Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:48
33Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:52
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:28:25
35Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:29:23
36Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:29:30
37Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:30:19
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:30:36
39Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:42
40Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:30:44
41Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:33:51
42Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:59
43Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:36:35
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:38:29
45Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:40:03
46Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:19
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:48:31
48Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:49:50
49Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:50:41
50Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:00:07
51Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:46

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team56:19:51
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:39
3EF Education First0:03:47
4Team Sunweb0:04:24
5Astana Pro Team0:07:26
6Mitchelton-Scott0:09:00
7UAE Team Emirates0:09:10
8AG2R La Mondiale0:09:43
9Bahrain-Merida0:10:36
10Dimension Data0:11:42
11Trek-Segafredo0:11:46
12Katusha-Alpecin0:13:55
13Cofidis Solutions Credits0:15:19
14Euskadi Basque Country0:16:20
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:57
16Team Ineos0:21:46
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:12
18Lotto Soudal0:23:59
19Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:38
20Burgos-BH0:30:51
21CCC Team0:31:35
22Groupama-FDJ0:35:12

