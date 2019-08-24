Vuelta a Espana: Astana win team time trial
Favourites Jumbo-Visma suffer mass crash, Lopez takes first race lead
Stage 1: Salinas de Torrevieja - Torrevieja
Astana put in a thoroughly dominant and mistake-free ride to win the opening team time trial at the Vuelta a Espana. The men in black and blue finished the 13.4km course in a time of 14:51 to win ahead of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Sunweb. The win put Miguel Angel Lopez in the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race after he crossed the line ahead of his teammates.
Deceuninck-QuickStep pushed Astana all the way and may have edged the win had it not been for a poorly parked Jumbo-Visma car. The Belgian team were forced to check their line and then lost two riders on the final corner as they looked to keep their rhythm. They crossed the line just two seconds down on Astana.
Jumbo-Visma’s terrible day didn’t stop there. The Dutch team were the favourites to win the stage and they were in contention until a crash took down several of their squad – including pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic – just after the intermediate check. Roglic battled through despite visible cuts on his left side but his GC chances were dealt a significant blow with close to 50 seconds lost to Lopez.
Astana came into the Vuelta a Espana with a squad built around Lopez but they had to wait until the sun began to set in Spain before their time trial began. Before then, Dimension Data and a strong-looking EF Education First had taken control of the race with the American team looking particularly impressive. They set a time of 14:58 and were the first squad to dip under fifteen minutes in a throwback to their last Grand Tour TTT win at the Giro in 2012.
However, when Astana began on the route it was clear that the team containing Lopez, Fuglsang and Luis Leon Sanchez were on a mission. While Sunweb had already nudged EF-Education First off the top stop, Astana were setting a blistering pace through the first time check. They were fastest by six seconds, ahead of Groupama-FDJ at the intermediate check and continued to dominate to the line.
Jumbo-Visma’s day was a catalogue of errors. They lost Sepp Kuss early on to a mechanical but dragged themselves back into contention with a respectable time in the first check. Then, on a slight rise and left-hand corner, they rode through a short wet patch. One rider then rode onto the white line and at that point seemed to lose control. When he tumbled he took several riders down with him, including Roglic. The Dutch squad, with Tony Martin at the helm, mounted a comeback as they began to regroup but the damage was already done by the time they eventually crossed the line in 18th place.
In July, Jumbo-Visma were the toast of the TTT but a wet patch on the road and a short lapse in concentration offered a timely reminder of how quickly the sport can change.
By the time Astana reached the hot seat, only Movistar and Deceuninck-QuickStep stood in the way as realistic challengers. The Spanish team were already 13 seconds down at the first check and would eventually finish seventh on the stage but Deceuninck – without ever looking spectacular – remained in contention and would have certainly finished closer or even won the stage had they not been hampered towards the end by a Jumbo-Visma car that had stopped in the road to aid a rider. Still, that’s cycling, and that’s the Vuelta. Everything can change in the blink of an eye and there’s still almost three weeks to go.
Full Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:51
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|4
|EF Education First
|0:00:07
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|6
|CCC Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:18
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:00:25
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:40
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:46
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:22
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:51
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|13
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|16
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:07
|19
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|21
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|22
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|24
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|25
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:15
|31
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|33
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|34
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|35
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|38
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|45
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|46
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|54
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|58
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|59
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|60
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:25
|61
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|62
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|63
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|64
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|65
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|66
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|70
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|75
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|76
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|78
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|80
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:35
|81
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|88
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|96
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|98
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|102
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|103
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|104
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|105
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|106
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|107
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|108
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|109
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|110
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|112
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|116
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|117
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|119
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|121
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|123
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:55
|124
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|125
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|126
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|127
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|128
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|129
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|133
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|134
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|135
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|136
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:22
|137
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|138
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|139
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|140
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|141
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|142
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|144
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:01:37
|145
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|146
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|147
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|150
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|151
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|152
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|153
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|154
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:54
|155
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|156
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:58
|157
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:59
|158
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:12
|159
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:13
|160
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:19
|161
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|162
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|163
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|164
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:02:25
|165
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:26
|166
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|167
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:31
|168
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:43
|169
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:49
|171
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|172
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:03:22
|173
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:22
|174
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|175
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:46
|176
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:00
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:51
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|5
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|6
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|7
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:07
|8
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|11
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|13
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|15
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:18
|18
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:25
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|21
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|26
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|28
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|29
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|32
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|33
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|35
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:54
|37
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|38
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:55
|39
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|40
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|41
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:54
|42
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:58
|43
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:12
|44
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:43
|46
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:49
|47
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|48
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:03:22
|49
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:22
|50
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:46
|52
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:00
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:51
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|4
|EF Education First
|0:00:07
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|6
|CCC Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:18
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:00:25
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:40
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:46
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy