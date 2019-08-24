Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Astana win team time trial

Favourites Jumbo-Visma suffer mass crash, Lopez takes first race lead

Image 1 of 30

Astana celebrate their win

Astana celebrate their win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Astana celebrate their win

Astana celebrate their win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Movistar Team

Movistar Team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

Tony Martin leads Jumbo-Visma

Tony Martin leads Jumbo-Visma
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Astana power through to the win in the TTT

Astana power through to the win in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Astana on the podium after winning the TTT

Astana on the podium after winning the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the first red jersey of the Vuelta

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the first red jersey of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

EF Education First in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

EF Education First in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Trek - Segafredo in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Trek - Segafredo in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Bahrain Merida in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Bahrain Merida in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Mitchelton - Scott in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Mitchelton - Scott in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Mitchelton - Scott in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Mitchelton - Scott in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Groupama - FDJ in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Groupama - FDJ in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Cofidis in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Cofidis in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Team INEOS in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Team INEOS in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

CCC Team in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

CCC Team in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

Groupama - FDJ in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Groupama - FDJ in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Burgos - BH in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Burgos - BH in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

AG2R La Mondiale in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

AG2R La Mondiale in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

CCC Team in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

CCC Team in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Euskadi - Murias in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Euskadi - Murias in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Team Dimension Data in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Team Dimension Data in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Team Sunweb in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial

Team Sunweb in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana put in a thoroughly dominant and mistake-free ride to win the opening team time trial at the Vuelta a Espana. The men in black and blue finished the 13.4km course in a time of 14:51 to win ahead of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Sunweb. The win put Miguel Angel Lopez in the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race after he crossed the line ahead of his teammates.

Deceuninck-QuickStep pushed Astana all the way and may have edged the win had it not been for a poorly parked Jumbo-Visma car. The Belgian team were forced to check their line and then lost two riders on the final corner as they looked to keep their rhythm. They crossed the line just two seconds down on Astana.

Jumbo-Visma’s terrible day didn’t stop there. The Dutch team were the favourites to win the stage and they were in contention until a crash took down several of their squad – including pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic – just after the intermediate check. Roglic battled through despite visible cuts on his left side but his GC chances were dealt a significant blow with close to 50 seconds lost to Lopez.

Astana came into the Vuelta a Espana with a squad built around Lopez but they had to wait until the sun began to set in Spain before their time trial began. Before then, Dimension Data and a strong-looking EF Education First had taken control of the race with the American team looking particularly impressive. They set a time of 14:58 and were the first squad to dip under fifteen minutes in a throwback to their last Grand Tour TTT win at the Giro in 2012.

However, when Astana began on the route it was clear that the team containing Lopez, Fuglsang and Luis Leon Sanchez were on a mission. While Sunweb had already nudged EF-Education First off the top stop, Astana were setting a blistering pace through the first time check. They were fastest by six seconds, ahead of Groupama-FDJ at the intermediate check and continued to dominate to the line.

Jumbo-Visma’s day was a catalogue of errors. They lost Sepp Kuss early on to a mechanical but dragged themselves back into contention with a respectable time in the first check. Then, on a slight rise and left-hand corner, they rode through a short wet patch. One rider then rode onto the white line and at that point seemed to lose control. When he tumbled he took several riders down with him, including Roglic. The Dutch squad, with Tony Martin at the helm, mounted a comeback as they began to regroup but the damage was already done by the time they eventually crossed the line in 18th place.

In July, Jumbo-Visma were the toast of the TTT but a wet patch on the road and a short lapse in concentration offered a timely reminder of how quickly the sport can change.

By the time Astana reached the hot seat, only Movistar and Deceuninck-QuickStep stood in the way as realistic challengers. The Spanish team were already 13 seconds down at the first check and would eventually finish seventh on the stage but Deceuninck – without ever looking spectacular – remained in contention and would have certainly finished closer or even won the stage had they not been hampered towards the end by a Jumbo-Visma car that had stopped in the road to aid a rider. Still, that’s cycling, and that’s the Vuelta. Everything can change in the blink of an eye and there’s still almost three weeks to go.

Full Results

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team0:14:51
2Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:02
3Team Sunweb0:00:05
4EF Education First0:00:07
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
6CCC Team0:00:15
7Movistar Team0:00:16
8Groupama-FDJ
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:18
10Lotto Soudal0:00:19
11Team Ineos0:00:25
12Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
13Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
14Dimension Data0:00:34
15Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:40
19Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:43
20Euskadi Basque Country0:00:46
21UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
22Burgos-BH0:01:22

General Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:14:51
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:02
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
13Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:05
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
16Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
17Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:06
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:00:07
19Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
21Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
22Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
23Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
24Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
25Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:15
31Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
33Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
34Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
35Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
38Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
39Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
40Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
43Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
44Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
45Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
46Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
47Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
49Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
50Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
51Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
52Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
53Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
54Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
57Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
58José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
59Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
60David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:25
61Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
62Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
63Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
64Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
65Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
66Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
68Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
69Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
70Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
71Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
72Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
73Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:34
75Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
76Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
78Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
79Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
80Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:35
81Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
82Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
84Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
85Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
86John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
87Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
88Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
94Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
96Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
98George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:43
102Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
103Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
104Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
105Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
106Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
107Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:46
108Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
109Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
110Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
116Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
117Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
118Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:52
119Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:00:53
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
121Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
122Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
123Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:55
124Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
125Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:56
126Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
127Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
128Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
129Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
131Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
132Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:13
133François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
134Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
135Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:18
136Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:22
137Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
138Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
139Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
140Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
141Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
142Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
143Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
144Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:01:37
145Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
146Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:41
147Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
150Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
151Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:48
152Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
153Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
154Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:54
155Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
156Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:01:58
157Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:59
158Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:12
159Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:13
160Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:19
161Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
162Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
163Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:21
164Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:02:25
165Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:26
166Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
167Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:02:31
168Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:43
169Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
170Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:49
171Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:03
172Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:03:22
173Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:22
174Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
175Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:46
176Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:00

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:14:51
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:02
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
5Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:05
6Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:06
7Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:07
8Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
11Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:15
12Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
13Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
15Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
17Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:18
18Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:25
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
21Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
24Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:34
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
26Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
28Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
29Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:43
32Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:46
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
35Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
37Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
38Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:55
39Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
40Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
41Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:54
42Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:01:58
43Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:12
44Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:21
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:43
46Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:49
47Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:03
48Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:03:22
49Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:22
50Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:46
52Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:00

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team0:14:51
2Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:02
3Team Sunweb0:00:05
4EF Education First0:00:07
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
6CCC Team0:00:15
7Movistar Team0:00:16
8Groupama-FDJ
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:18
10Lotto Soudal0:00:19
11Team Ineos0:00:25
12Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
13Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
14Dimension Data0:00:34
15Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:40
19Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:43
20Euskadi Basque Country0:00:46
21UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
22Burgos-BH0:01:22

