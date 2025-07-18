'The Tour is far from over' - Jonas Vingegaard back in the fray after second place in Tour de France stage 13 time trial

Dane says 'not at normal level' when he suffered Hautacam defeat

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard cyles past Soudal Quick-Step team&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel metres from the finish line of the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 10.9 km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard after overtaking Remco Evenepoel in sight of the finish line of stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two GC defeats in two days in the Tour de France normally do not do wonders for a rider's morale. But after Friday's time trial, when he talked to reporters, Jonas Vingegaard both looked and sounded like a man with a completely renewed spirit to fight for the GC between here and Paris, despite coming second to Tadej Pogačar for a second time in 24 hours.

Vingegaard's mood switch was due to a much better feeling on the bike, he explained. So even though he lost 36 seconds to the Slovenian on the 10.9-kilometre uphill slog to Peyragudes altiport on Friday, and there was certainly no repeat of his stunning Alpine TT ride in Combloux two years ago, his second runner-up spot was more than enough to constitute a bounceback.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

