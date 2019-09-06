Vuelta a España: Pogacar wins stage 13

Image 1 of 51 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 13 ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 2 of 51 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 13 ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 3 of 51 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage winner's podium for the second time (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 4 of 51 Another stage win trophy for Pogacar (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 5 of 51 Tadej Pogacar on the podium (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 6 of 51 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his race lead on stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 51 Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) hands on to his polka dot jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 8 of 51 Roglic retains the points Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España saw a banner day for Slovenia, as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took the stage win on the steep slopes of Los Machucos ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who extended his overall lead even further.

Roglič split the race apart with two attacks at the 3km to go mark, first dispatching with the Colombian duo Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the double-digit gradients, and then dropping Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Pogačar was the only man able to hang on, working with his compatriot in the final kilometres to extend their advantage over the chasers. Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) took third after making the break of the day, while Valverde and Quintana trailed in at 27 seconds and López lost over a minute.

López's Astana team were the men to take up the pacemaking in the finale, setting up a surefire assault on the brutal final climb. That didn't materialise, however, with Movistar the first to make moves.

Quintana put in an attack on the early slopes of the climb, ekeing out a small gap before being dragged back as the GC group caught the break with 3.5km to go.

Shortly after that, Roglič asserted his authority on the race with accelerations that were harsh enough to leave everyone but Pogačar behind. It was the last anyone would see of the Slovenians until after the finish.

"In the start I didn't know I would feel so good on the last climb," said Pogačar after the stage. "In fact, I just wanted to survive because after stage 7, I just wanted to not lose too much. But in the end it was an incredible day for me.

"When I heard over the radio that nobody was following me and Roglič so I realised that it's a good opportunity. And with Roglič it's difficult if you're going against him because he's really strong. I could do that today and I'm really really happy.

"A country of climbers? I don't know. For sure we have good climbers but today was a really good day for me.

Roglič's race lead is now a ever-widening 2:25 over Valverde, while Pogačar lies 3:01 down in third place. López and Quintana follow in fourth and fifth overall, 3:18 and 3:33 down.

While Pogačar is now fully in the podium fight, he laughed when he was asked about his chances at winning the race.

"I don't think so," he said when asked. "I think Primož is holding on to the red jersey really good."

Elsewhere, Roglič extended his points classification lead, while Pogačar now holds the white jersey with a 17-second advantage over López. Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) retains the mountain classification lead, though his advantage over Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) is now reduced to just two points.

How it unfolded

On its second day in the Basque Country, the Vuelta a España returned to the mountains for stage 13. Seven classified climbs dotted the day, including four third-category tests, two second-category climbs, and the 'especial' category finish of Los Machucos.

The final climb would be the real test of the day, a typical Vuelta 'goat track' climb, measuring in at 6.8km with an average of 9.2 per cent. However, with a changeable gradient including several descents in the first half, much of the climb averages over 10 per cent, including ridiculously steep sections of 25 per cent.

It took some time for the day's break to stick, though not over 100km as was the case on stage 12. It wasn't until the first climb of the day – the Alto de Escrita almost 40km in – that a large group got away.

After a quiet few days, Team Ineos got two men there, with David de la Cruz and Wout Poels in the move. Already stage winners from the break this Vuelta, Madrazo Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were out front once more.

The remainder of the 29-rider group was made up of Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Pierre Latour, Geoffrey Bouchard, Clément Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay, Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), Steff Cras, Matteo Fabbro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Robert Power, Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Gianluca Brambilla, Niklas Eg (Trek Segafredo), Sergei Chernetskii (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias).

With Bouchard in the break and lying second in the mountain classification after his venture in Andorra, it was no surprise that the Frenchman was contesting the early climbs of the day. He took three points over the first two climbs of the day to close within eight points of Madrazo's 32-point total.

Just as things were settling down as the break reached the day's third climb, the Collado de Asón, the attacks started. De Gendt, Gilbert, Herrada and Großschartner were among those to try and whittle down the large break on the second-category climb.

A select seven-rider group stayed away over the top and largely managed to hold on until the next climb of the Puerto de Alisas, where they were caught. More attacks came over the top, with Bouchard grabbing another three points, and then it was Sáez who went away on the descent, 50km from the line.

He swiftly built a lead of two minutes as he hit the Puerto de Fuente las Varas with 35km to go. The peloton, meanwhile, was eight minutes down, meaning that, back in the chase group, Higuita was in the virtual top five at one point.

Bouchard took another two points over the top of that climb, and one on the penultimate test of the day, bringing him within two points of stealing away Madrazo's polka dot jersey.

Up front, Sáez was a minute up on lone chaser Armirail, while the peloton, commanded by Astana on behalf of López, closed the gap to six minutes.

The Kazakh team upped the pace in the final 20km. Sáez was riding heroically but enjoyed an advantage of just three minutes when he hit Los Machucos. The rest of the break lingered over a minute behind the Euskadi-Murias man.

After just one kilometre of the final climb's brutal slopes, Armirail caught and passed Sáez, who was understandably tiring after his long effort. Further back, the break and peloton shattered as the double-digit gradients bit.

Quintana tried a testing move early on in the climb, leaving an elite GC selection at the head of affairs as the Colombian raced on with a ten-second advantage.

Less than a minute up the road, Latour, Fabbro, Brambilla and Higuita proved the strongest of the chasers. Latour would catch and pass Armirail as they headed into the final five kilometres.

As Quintana was brought back with 3.5km to go, all that stood between the GC men and Latour was one minute and the trio of Higuita, Brambilla and Fabbro. As the GC group passed the 3km mark, Roglič accelerated along with his compatriot Pogačar, dropping López and Quintana in the process as Valverde hung on.

The world champion was soon dropped too, as Roglič went once again, asserting his authority on the race. The attacks saw the Higuita group caught, leaving Latour as the sole survivor from the break.

As the chasers struggled, with López in particular having a tough time on the climb, the Slovenian duo caught Latour with 1.5km to go, leading the race by around 20 seconds from the Movistar duo of Valverde and Quintana.

They powered on together as the road leveled out in the final kilometre, with Pogačar leading out and sprinting to his second stage victory of the race ahead of the man born just 50km down the road.

Latour held off the Valverde, Quintana and Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) to grab the final four bonus seconds. López crossed the line 1:01 down in 7th place, a disappointment after his team's work earlier on.

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:28:26 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 12 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:25 16 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32 17 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:18 19 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:28 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:59 21 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:13 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:32 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:42 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:45 28 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:36 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:50 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:53 32 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 34 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:18 35 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 36 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:27 37 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 38 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:30 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:56 40 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:04 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:06 42 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:11 43 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:58 44 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:29 45 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:28 46 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:26 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:35 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:53 50 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:10 52 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 54 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:13:18 55 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 56 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:14:31 57 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 58 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:15:05 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:40 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:04 61 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:11 62 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58 63 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:37 64 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:13 66 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 67 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 68 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 69 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:16 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 73 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 75 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 76 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 78 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 79 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:31 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 83 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:03 87 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 89 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:22 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:27 91 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:55 92 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:20:04 93 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 95 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 98 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 100 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:16 101 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:44 102 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:54 103 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:05 104 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:17 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:31 106 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:21:40 107 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:43 108 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:46 109 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:22:17 110 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 111 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:25 112 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:33 113 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:51 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 118 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:23:00 119 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:08 120 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:24 121 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:23:40 122 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:24:14 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 124 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:24:23 125 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:24:29 126 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:24:39 127 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 128 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 130 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 131 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 132 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 133 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 134 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:24:56 135 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 136 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 137 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:28 138 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:25:33 140 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:38 141 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:26:13 142 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:16 143 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 144 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:26:20 145 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:29 147 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:34 148 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:36 149 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 150 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 151 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 152 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:40 153 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 154 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:05 155 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:19 156 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:09 158 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 159 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 160 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:53 161 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 162 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:59 163 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 164 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNS Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Arredondo km. 154.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega km. 166.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 5 12 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Escrita km. 39.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 3 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Ubal km. 56.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Collado De Asón km. 86 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 5 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto De Alisas km. 106 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto De Fuente La Varas km. 137.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 6 - Puerto De La Cruz Usaño km. 147.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 7 - Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega km. 166.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:28:26 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:25 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:59 8 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:42 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:36 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:50 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:18 13 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 14 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:30 15 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:06 16 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:26 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:14:31 18 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:37 20 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:16 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:31 23 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:19:03 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:44 25 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:05 26 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:22:17 27 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 28 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:33 29 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:23:00 30 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:08 31 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:23:40 32 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:24:39 33 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 34 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 35 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 36 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:28 37 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:25:33 38 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:38 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:16 40 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:34 41 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:36 42 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 43 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 44 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 45 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:40 46 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:09 47 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:59 48 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:27:20 2 Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:10 4 Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:20 5 Bahrain-Merida 0:08:14 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:08:35 7 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:44 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:15:13 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:52 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:28 12 Dimension Data 0:25:11 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:25:22 14 Lotto Soudal 0:26:41 15 Team Sunweb 0:27:27 16 Burgos-BH 0:28:42 17 Team Ineos 0:32:27 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:23 19 Euskadi Basque Country 0:40:38 20 EF Education First 0:48:41 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:52 22 CCC Team 0:55:18

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49:20:28 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:01 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:18 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:33 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:15 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:18 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:39 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:58 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:03 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:30 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:11:52 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:40 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:25 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:51 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:27 18 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:46 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:13 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:45 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:19:13 22 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:41 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:22 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:09 25 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:32 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:38:12 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:39 28 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:39:50 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:41:08 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:46 31 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:43 32 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:55 33 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:45:22 34 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:46:39 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:21 36 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:48:25 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:42 38 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:15 39 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:12 40 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:16 41 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:00:05 42 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:03:03 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:03:24 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:05:02 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:48 46 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:06:49 47 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:08:25 48 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:08:28 49 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:08:36 50 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:10:20 51 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:49 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:12:07 53 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:13:19 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:13:50 55 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:15:56 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:16:43 57 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:17:29 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:29 59 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:17 60 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:23:05 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:25:07 62 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:27 63 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:26:34 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:29:13 65 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:06 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:30:24 67 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:31:58 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:32:12 69 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1:33:00 70 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:33:38 71 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:33:46 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:11 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:36:22 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:31 76 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:38:51 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:38:57 78 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:39:16 79 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:39:48 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:40:14 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:06 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:15 84 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:42 85 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:42:59 86 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:43:31 87 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:21 88 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:46:35 89 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:48:39 90 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:48:51 91 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:49:06 92 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:49:13 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:25 94 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:50:41 95 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:52:05 96 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:52:13 97 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:52:24 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:11 99 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:55:37 100 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:56:14 101 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:56:22 102 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:56:58 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:44 104 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:50 105 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:00:36 106 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:01:53 107 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:02:15 108 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:24 109 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:03:52 110 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:04:24 111 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:07:19 112 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:09:18 113 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:10:13 114 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:10:27 115 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:30 116 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2:12:52 117 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 2:13:26 118 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:14:10 119 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:14:33 120 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:15:31 121 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:15:32 122 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:17:40 123 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:18:20 124 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:18:55 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:19:34 126 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:28 127 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:21:09 128 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:21:53 129 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:21:55 130 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:22:41 131 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 2:23:22 132 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:23:45 133 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:24:12 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:25:00 135 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:25:03 136 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:25:35 137 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:26:10 138 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:26:19 139 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:29:10 140 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:29:30 141 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:29:36 142 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:30:11 143 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:31:49 144 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2:32:49 145 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:33:06 146 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:33:28 147 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:36:14 148 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:39:18 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2:42:17 150 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:35 151 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:44:49 152 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:46:57 153 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:47:30 154 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:49:37 155 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:50:02 156 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:51:54 157 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:54:08 158 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:56:28 159 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:58:52 160 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:02:49 161 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:03:06 162 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38 163 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:05:09 164 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:27:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 109 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 86 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 75 5 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 51 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37 11 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 12 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 32 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 30 16 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 22 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23 23 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 25 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 26 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 27 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 29 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 20 30 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 31 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 33 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19 34 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 35 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 37 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 38 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 39 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 41 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 42 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 44 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 46 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 47 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 48 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 49 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 50 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 51 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 52 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11 53 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 57 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 61 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 62 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 63 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 67 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7 68 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 69 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 70 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 71 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 72 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 73 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 74 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 75 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5 76 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 77 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 78 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 79 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 80 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 81 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 82 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 83 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 84 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 85 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 86 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 87 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 88 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 89 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 90 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 91 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 5 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 9 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 12 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 14 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 15 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 19 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 22 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 24 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5 26 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 30 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 32 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 33 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 35 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 37 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 39 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 40 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 41 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 42 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 45 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 48 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 50 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 51 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 53 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 56 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 57 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 49:23:29 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:08:51 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:45 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:12 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:40 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:11 8 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:38 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:36:49 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:07 11 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:45 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:42 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:43:38 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:41 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:03:48 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:07:19 17 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:16 18 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:26 19 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:57 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:37 21 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:36:15 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:47 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:14 24 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:39:58 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:45:38 26 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:45:50 27 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:47:40 28 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:49:12 29 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:14 30 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:04:18 31 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:06:17 32 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:11:09 33 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:12:30 34 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:14:39 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:20:44 36 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:21:11 37 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:22:34 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:23:09 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:26:09 40 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:28:48 41 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:41:48 42 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:43:56 43 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:44:29 44 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:51:07 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:59:48 46 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:00:05 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:02:08 48 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:24:51