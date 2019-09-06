Trending

Vuelta a España: Pogacar wins stage 13

Slovenians slay Los Machucos summit finish as Roglic takes second

Image 1 of 51

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 13 ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 13 ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 51

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 13 ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 13 ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 51

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage winner's podium for the second time

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage winner's podium for the second time
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 51

Another stage win trophy for Pogacar

Another stage win trophy for Pogacar
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 51

Tadej Pogacar on the podium

Tadej Pogacar on the podium
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 51

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his race lead on stage 13

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his race lead on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 51

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) hands on to his polka dot jersey

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) hands on to his polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 51

Roglic retains the points jersey

Roglic retains the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 51

Pogacar takes the white jersey from López after stage 13

Pogacar takes the white jersey from López after stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 51

Deceuninck-QuickStep at the stage 13 start outside Athletic Club's San Mamés stadium in Bilbao

Deceuninck-QuickStep at the stage 13 start outside Athletic Club's San Mamés stadium in Bilbao
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 51

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) gives an interview before the start of stage 13

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) gives an interview before the start of stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 51

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) signs on at the start of stage 13

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) signs on at the start of stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 51

Mikel Bizkarra, Omar Fraile and Jonathan Lastra pose with Athletic Club flags in Bilbao

Mikel Bizkarra, Omar Fraile and Jonathan Lastra pose with Athletic Club flags in Bilbao
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 51

The peloton roll into the San Mamés stadium at the start of stage 13

The peloton roll into the San Mamés stadium at the start of stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 51

Omar Fraile, Jonathan Lastra and Mikel Bizkarra in San Mamés stadium on stage 13

Omar Fraile, Jonathan Lastra and Mikel Bizkarra in San Mamés stadium on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 51

The peloton tackles a lap of the pitch (!) at San Mamés stadium in Bilbao

The peloton tackles a lap of the pitch (!) at San Mamés stadium in Bilbao
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 51

Two men from the stage 12 break, Tim Declercq and Fernando Barceló, ride in the peloton

Two men from the stage 12 break, Tim Declercq and Fernando Barceló, ride in the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 51

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacks to make the break of the day on stage 13

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacks to make the break of the day on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 51

David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) attempts a breakaway early on stage 13

David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) attempts a breakaway early on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 51

Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates) attacks early on stage 13

Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates) attacks early on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 51

The peloton on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España

The peloton on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 51

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the break on stage 13

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the break on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 51

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rides in the peloton surrounded by his teammates

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rides in the peloton surrounded by his teammates
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 51

Philippe Gilbert and Clemént Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale) in the break on stage 13

Philippe Gilbert and Clemént Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale) in the break on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 51

Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) resplendent in the king of the mountains jersey on stage 13

Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) resplendent in the king of the mountains jersey on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 51

The peloton dwarfed by the Basque countryside on stage 13

The peloton dwarfed by the Basque countryside on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 51

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the peloton during stage 13

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the peloton during stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 51

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) in the peloton during stage 13

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) in the peloton during stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 51

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the break on stage 13

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the break on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 51

Hector Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) on the attack from the break on stage 13

Hector Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) on the attack from the break on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 51

Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Darwin Atapuma (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway

Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Darwin Atapuma (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 51

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) was out in the break once again on stage 13

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) was out in the break once again on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 51

Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) at the head of the break on stage 13

Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) at the head of the break on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 51

Hector Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) in the breakaway

Hector Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 51

Hector Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) put in a long-range attack from the break

Hector Sáez (Euskadi-Murias) put in a long-range attack from the break
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 51

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) attacks the break on stage 13

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) attacks the break on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 51

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) picked up more mountain points on stage 13

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) picked up more mountain points on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 51

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on Los Muchacos

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on Los Muchacos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 51

Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Los Muchacos

Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Los Muchacos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 51

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chases on the steep slopes of Los Machucos

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chases on the steep slopes of Los Machucos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 51

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) was the last man standing from the breakaway on Los Machucos

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) was the last man standing from the breakaway on Los Machucos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 51

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) struggled on the final climb of stage 13

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) struggled on the final climb of stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 51

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tackles Los Machucos on stage 13

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tackles Los Machucos on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 51

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) had a novel way of getting up the final climb

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) had a novel way of getting up the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 51

Pogacar and Roglic drop the rest on the steep slopes of Los Machucos

Pogacar and Roglic drop the rest on the steep slopes of Los Machucos
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 46 of 51

Quintana and Marc Soler on the defensive on stage 13

Quintana and Marc Soler on the defensive on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 47 of 51

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) leads a chase group with Majka and Quintana behind

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) leads a chase group with Majka and Quintana behind
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 48 of 51

Valverde chases on Los Machucos

Valverde chases on Los Machucos
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 49 of 51

Pogacar and Roglic cross the line atop Los Machucos

Pogacar and Roglic cross the line atop Los Machucos
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 50 of 51

Alejandro Valverde crosses the line at the end of stage 13

Alejandro Valverde crosses the line at the end of stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 51 of 51

Quintana and Majka cross the line on stage 13

Quintana and Majka cross the line on stage 13
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España saw a banner day for Slovenia, as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took the stage win on the steep slopes of Los Machucos ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who extended his overall lead even further.

Roglič split the race apart with two attacks at the 3km to go mark, first dispatching with the Colombian duo Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the double-digit gradients, and then dropping Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Pogačar was the only man able to hang on, working with his compatriot in the final kilometres to extend their advantage over the chasers. Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) took third after making the break of the day, while Valverde and Quintana trailed in at 27 seconds and López lost over a minute.

López's Astana team were the men to take up the pacemaking in the finale, setting up a surefire assault on the brutal final climb. That didn't materialise, however, with Movistar the first to make moves.

Quintana put in an attack on the early slopes of the climb, ekeing out a small gap before being dragged back as the GC group caught the break with 3.5km to go.

Shortly after that, Roglič asserted his authority on the race with accelerations that were harsh enough to leave everyone but Pogačar behind. It was the last anyone would see of the Slovenians until after the finish.

"In the start I didn't know I would feel so good on the last climb," said Pogačar after the stage. "In fact, I just wanted to survive because after stage 7, I just wanted to not lose too much. But in the end it was an incredible day for me.

"When I heard over the radio that nobody was following me and Roglič so I realised that it's a good opportunity. And with Roglič it's difficult if you're going against him because he's really strong. I could do that today and I'm really really happy.

"A country of climbers? I don't know. For sure we have good climbers but today was a really good day for me.

Roglič's race lead is now a ever-widening 2:25 over Valverde, while Pogačar lies 3:01 down in third place. López and Quintana follow in fourth and fifth overall, 3:18 and 3:33 down.

While Pogačar is now fully in the podium fight, he laughed when he was asked about his chances at winning the race.

"I don't think so," he said when asked. "I think Primož is holding on to the red jersey really good."

Elsewhere, Roglič extended his points classification lead, while Pogačar now holds the white jersey with a 17-second advantage over López. Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) retains the mountain classification lead, though his advantage over Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) is now reduced to just two points.

How it unfolded

On its second day in the Basque Country, the Vuelta a España returned to the mountains for stage 13. Seven classified climbs dotted the day, including four third-category tests, two second-category climbs, and the 'especial' category finish of Los Machucos.

The final climb would be the real test of the day, a typical Vuelta 'goat track' climb, measuring in at 6.8km with an average of 9.2 per cent. However, with a changeable gradient including several descents in the first half, much of the climb averages over 10 per cent, including ridiculously steep sections of 25 per cent.

It took some time for the day's break to stick, though not over 100km as was the case on stage 12. It wasn't until the first climb of the day – the Alto de Escrita almost 40km in – that a large group got away.

After a quiet few days, Team Ineos got two men there, with David de la Cruz and Wout Poels in the move. Already stage winners from the break this Vuelta, Madrazo Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were out front once more.

The remainder of the 29-rider group was made up of Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Pierre Latour, Geoffrey Bouchard, Clément Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay, Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), Steff Cras, Matteo Fabbro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Robert Power, Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Gianluca Brambilla, Niklas Eg (Trek Segafredo), Sergei Chernetskii (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias).

With Bouchard in the break and lying second in the mountain classification after his venture in Andorra, it was no surprise that the Frenchman was contesting the early climbs of the day. He took three points over the first two climbs of the day to close within eight points of Madrazo's 32-point total.

Just as things were settling down as the break reached the day's third climb, the Collado de Asón, the attacks started. De Gendt, Gilbert, Herrada and Großschartner were among those to try and whittle down the large break on the second-category climb.

A select seven-rider group stayed away over the top and largely managed to hold on until the next climb of the Puerto de Alisas, where they were caught. More attacks came over the top, with Bouchard grabbing another three points, and then it was Sáez who went away on the descent, 50km from the line.

He swiftly built a lead of two minutes as he hit the Puerto de Fuente las Varas with 35km to go. The peloton, meanwhile, was eight minutes down, meaning that, back in the chase group, Higuita was in the virtual top five at one point.

Bouchard took another two points over the top of that climb, and one on the penultimate test of the day, bringing him within two points of stealing away Madrazo's polka dot jersey.

Up front, Sáez was a minute up on lone chaser Armirail, while the peloton, commanded by Astana on behalf of López, closed the gap to six minutes.

The Kazakh team upped the pace in the final 20km. Sáez was riding heroically but enjoyed an advantage of just three minutes when he hit Los Machucos. The rest of the break lingered over a minute behind the Euskadi-Murias man.

After just one kilometre of the final climb's brutal slopes, Armirail caught and passed Sáez, who was understandably tiring after his long effort. Further back, the break and peloton shattered as the double-digit gradients bit.

Quintana tried a testing move early on in the climb, leaving an elite GC selection at the head of affairs as the Colombian raced on with a ten-second advantage.

Less than a minute up the road, Latour, Fabbro, Brambilla and Higuita proved the strongest of the chasers. Latour would catch and pass Armirail as they headed into the final five kilometres.

As Quintana was brought back with 3.5km to go, all that stood between the GC men and Latour was one minute and the trio of Higuita, Brambilla and Fabbro. As the GC group passed the 3km mark, Roglič accelerated along with his compatriot Pogačar, dropping López and Quintana in the process as Valverde hung on.

The world champion was soon dropped too, as Roglič went once again, asserting his authority on the race. The attacks saw the Higuita group caught, leaving Latour as the sole survivor from the break.

As the chasers struggled, with López in particular having a tough time on the climb, the Slovenian duo caught Latour with 1.5km to go, leading the race by around 20 seconds from the Movistar duo of Valverde and Quintana.

They powered on together as the road leveled out in the final kilometre, with Pogačar leading out and sprinting to his second stage victory of the race ahead of the man born just 50km down the road.

Latour held off the Valverde, Quintana and Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) to grab the final four bonus seconds. López crossed the line 1:01 down in 7th place, a disappointment after his team's work earlier on.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:28:26
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13
12Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:25
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32
17Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:18
19Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:28
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:59
21Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
23George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:13
24Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:32
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:42
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:45
28Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:36
29Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:50
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:53
32François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16
34Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:18
35Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
36Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:27
37Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
38Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:30
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:56
40Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:04
41Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:06
42Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:11
43Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:58
44Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:29
45José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:28
46Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:26
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:35
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:53
50Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:10
52Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
53Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
54Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:13:18
55Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
56David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:14:31
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
58Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:15:05
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:40
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:04
61Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:11
62Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58
63Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:37
64Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:13
66Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
67Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
68Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:16
71Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
72Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
73Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
75Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
77Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
78Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
79Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
80Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:31
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
83Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:03
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
89Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:22
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:27
91Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:55
92Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:20:04
93Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
95Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
96Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
97Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
98Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
100Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:20:16
101Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:44
102Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:54
103Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:05
104Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:17
105Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:31
106Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:21:40
107Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:43
108Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:46
109Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:22:17
110Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
111Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:25
112Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:33
113Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
115Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:51
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
118Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:23:00
119Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:08
120Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:24
121Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:23:40
122Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:24:14
123Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
124Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:24:23
125Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:24:29
126Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:24:39
127Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
128Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
129Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
130Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
131Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
132Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
133Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
134Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:24:56
135Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
136Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
137Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:28
138Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
139Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:25:33
140Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:38
141Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:26:13
142Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:16
143Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
144Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:26:20
145Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:29
147Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:34
148Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:36
149Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
150Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
151Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
152Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:40
153Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
154Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:05
155Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:19
156Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:09
158Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
159Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
160Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:53
161Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
162Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:59
163Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
164Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNSFabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Arredondo km. 154.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega km. 166.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 5
12Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 4
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Escrita km. 39.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 3
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Ubal km. 56.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2
3Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Collado De Asón km. 86
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 5
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto De Alisas km. 106
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
3Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto De Fuente La Varas km. 137.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 6 - Puerto De La Cruz Usaño km. 147.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 7 - Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega km. 166.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:28:26
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23
5Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:25
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32
7Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:59
8Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:42
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:36
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:50
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:18
13Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
14Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:30
15Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:06
16Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:26
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:14:31
18Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:37
20Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:16
21Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:31
23Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:19:03
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:44
25Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:05
26Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:22:17
27Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
28Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:33
29Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:23:00
30Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:23:08
31Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:23:40
32Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:24:39
33Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
34Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
35Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
36Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:28
37Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:25:33
38Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:38
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:16
40Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:34
41Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:36
42Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
43Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
44Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
45Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:40
46Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:09
47Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:59
48Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 13:27:20
2Astana Pro Team 0:03:50
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:10
4Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:20
5Bahrain-Merida 0:08:14
6Trek-Segafredo 0:08:35
7Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:44
8AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18
9Groupama-FDJ 0:15:13
10Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:52
11Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:28
12Dimension Data 0:25:11
13UAE Team Emirates 0:25:22
14Lotto Soudal 0:26:41
15Team Sunweb 0:27:27
16Burgos-BH 0:28:42
17Team Ineos 0:32:27
18Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:23
19Euskadi Basque Country 0:40:38
20EF Education First 0:48:41
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:52
22CCC Team 0:55:18

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49:20:28
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:01
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:18
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:33
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:15
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:18
8Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:39
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:58
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:03
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:30
13Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:11:52
14George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:40
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:25
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:51
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:27
18James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:46
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:13
20Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:45
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:19:13
22Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:41
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:22
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:09
25François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:32
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:38:12
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:39
28Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:39:50
29Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:41:08
30Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:46
31Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:43
32Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:55
33Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:45:22
34Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:46:39
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:21
36Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:48:25
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:42
38Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:15
39José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:12
40Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:16
41Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:00:05
42Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:03:03
43Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:03:24
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:05:02
45Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:48
46Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:06:49
47Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:08:25
48David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:08:28
49Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:08:36
50Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:10:20
51Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:49
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:12:07
53Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:13:19
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:13:50
55Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:15:56
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:16:43
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:17:29
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:29
59Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:17
60Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:23:05
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:25:07
62Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:27
63Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:26:34
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:29:13
65Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:06
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:30:24
67Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:31:58
68Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:32:12
69Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1:33:00
70Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:33:38
71Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:33:46
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:11
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:36:22
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:31
76Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:38:51
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:38:57
78Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:39:16
79Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:39:48
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:40:14
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:06
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
83Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:15
84Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:42
85Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:42:59
86Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:43:31
87Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:21
88Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:46:35
89Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:48:39
90Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:48:51
91Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:49:06
92Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:49:13
93Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:25
94Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:50:41
95Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:52:05
96Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:52:13
97Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:52:24
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:11
99Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:55:37
100Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:56:14
101Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:56:22
102Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:56:58
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:44
104Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:50
105Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:00:36
106Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:01:53
107Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:02:15
108Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:24
109Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:03:52
110Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:04:24
111Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:07:19
112Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:09:18
113Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:10:13
114Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:10:27
115Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:30
116Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2:12:52
117Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 2:13:26
118Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:14:10
119Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:14:33
120Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:15:31
121Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:15:32
122Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:17:40
123Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:18:20
124Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:18:55
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:19:34
126Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:28
127John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:21:09
128Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:21:53
129Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:21:55
130Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:22:41
131Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 2:23:22
132Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:23:45
133Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:24:12
134Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:25:00
135Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:25:03
136Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:25:35
137Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:26:10
138Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:26:19
139Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:29:10
140Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:29:30
141Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:29:36
142Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:30:11
143Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:31:49
144Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2:32:49
145Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:33:06
146Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:33:28
147Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:36:14
148Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:39:18
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2:42:17
150Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:35
151Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:44:49
152Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:46:57
153Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:47:30
154Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:49:37
155Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:50:02
156Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:51:54
157Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:54:08
158Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:56:28
159Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:58:52
160Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:02:49
161Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:03:06
162Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38
163Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:05:09
164Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:27:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 109
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 86
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 75
5Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 51
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37
11Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
12Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 32
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30
15Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 30
16Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
22Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23
23Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
25Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22
27Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
29Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 20
30Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
31Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19
33Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19
34Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
35Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17
37Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
38Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
39Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17
40Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
41Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
42Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
44Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15
45Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
46José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
47Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13
48David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
49Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
50Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12
51François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
52Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11
53Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
55George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
57Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
61Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
62Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
63Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
66Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
67Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7
68Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
69Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
70Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
71Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
72Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
73Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
74Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5
75Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5
76Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
77Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
78Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
79James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
80Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
81Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
82Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
83Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
84Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
85Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
86Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
87Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1
88Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
89Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
90Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4
91Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22
5Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17
9Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10
12Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9
14Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
15Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6
19Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6
22Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
23Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4
29Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
30Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
32Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
33Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
34Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
35Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
37Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
39Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
40Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2
41Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
42Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
45Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
47Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
48Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
50George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
51Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
52Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
53Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
55Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
56Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
57Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 49:23:29
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:08:51
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:45
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:12
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:40
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:11
8Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:38
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:36:49
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:07
11Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:45
12Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:42
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:43:38
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:41
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:03:48
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:07:19
17Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:16
18Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:26
19Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:57
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:37
21Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:36:15
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:47
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:14
24Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:39:58
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:45:38
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:45:50
27Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:47:40
28Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:49:12
29Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:14
30Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:04:18
31Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:06:17
32Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:11:09
33Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:12:30
34Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:14:39
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:20:44
36Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:21:11
37Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:22:34
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:23:09
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:26:09
40Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:28:48
41Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:41:48
42Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:43:56
43Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:44:29
44Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:51:07
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:59:48
46Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:00:05
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:02:08
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:24:51

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 147:10:03
2Astana Pro Team 0:25:51
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:44
4Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:48
5AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:51
6Trek-Segafredo 1:48:20
7Euskadi Basque Country 1:57:49
8Bahrain-Merida 2:00:30
9Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:03:07
10UAE Team Emirates 2:04:50
11Team Sunweb 2:05:29
12Dimension Data 2:08:56
13Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:00
14EF Education First 2:21:49
15Bora-Hansgrohe 2:22:18
16Lotto Soudal 2:23:57
17Groupama-FDJ 2:39:32
18Team Ineos 2:40:32
19Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:40:57
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:46:30
21Burgos-BH 4:49:33
22CCC Team 4:56:02

Latest on Cyclingnews