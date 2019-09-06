Vuelta a España: Pogacar wins stage 13
Slovenians slay Los Machucos summit finish as Roglic takes second
stage 13: Bilboa - Los Machucos
Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España saw a banner day for Slovenia, as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took the stage win on the steep slopes of Los Machucos ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who extended his overall lead even further.
Roglič split the race apart with two attacks at the 3km to go mark, first dispatching with the Colombian duo Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the double-digit gradients, and then dropping Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
Pogačar was the only man able to hang on, working with his compatriot in the final kilometres to extend their advantage over the chasers. Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) took third after making the break of the day, while Valverde and Quintana trailed in at 27 seconds and López lost over a minute.
López's Astana team were the men to take up the pacemaking in the finale, setting up a surefire assault on the brutal final climb. That didn't materialise, however, with Movistar the first to make moves.
Quintana put in an attack on the early slopes of the climb, ekeing out a small gap before being dragged back as the GC group caught the break with 3.5km to go.
Shortly after that, Roglič asserted his authority on the race with accelerations that were harsh enough to leave everyone but Pogačar behind. It was the last anyone would see of the Slovenians until after the finish.
"In the start I didn't know I would feel so good on the last climb," said Pogačar after the stage. "In fact, I just wanted to survive because after stage 7, I just wanted to not lose too much. But in the end it was an incredible day for me.
"When I heard over the radio that nobody was following me and Roglič so I realised that it's a good opportunity. And with Roglič it's difficult if you're going against him because he's really strong. I could do that today and I'm really really happy.
"A country of climbers? I don't know. For sure we have good climbers but today was a really good day for me.
Roglič's race lead is now a ever-widening 2:25 over Valverde, while Pogačar lies 3:01 down in third place. López and Quintana follow in fourth and fifth overall, 3:18 and 3:33 down.
While Pogačar is now fully in the podium fight, he laughed when he was asked about his chances at winning the race.
"I don't think so," he said when asked. "I think Primož is holding on to the red jersey really good."
Elsewhere, Roglič extended his points classification lead, while Pogačar now holds the white jersey with a 17-second advantage over López. Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) retains the mountain classification lead, though his advantage over Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) is now reduced to just two points.
How it unfolded
On its second day in the Basque Country, the Vuelta a España returned to the mountains for stage 13. Seven classified climbs dotted the day, including four third-category tests, two second-category climbs, and the 'especial' category finish of Los Machucos.
The final climb would be the real test of the day, a typical Vuelta 'goat track' climb, measuring in at 6.8km with an average of 9.2 per cent. However, with a changeable gradient including several descents in the first half, much of the climb averages over 10 per cent, including ridiculously steep sections of 25 per cent.
It took some time for the day's break to stick, though not over 100km as was the case on stage 12. It wasn't until the first climb of the day – the Alto de Escrita almost 40km in – that a large group got away.
After a quiet few days, Team Ineos got two men there, with David de la Cruz and Wout Poels in the move. Already stage winners from the break this Vuelta, Madrazo Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were out front once more.
The remainder of the 29-rider group was made up of Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Pierre Latour, Geoffrey Bouchard, Clément Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay, Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), Steff Cras, Matteo Fabbro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Robert Power, Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Gianluca Brambilla, Niklas Eg (Trek Segafredo), Sergei Chernetskii (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra and Hector Saez (Euskadi-Murias).
With Bouchard in the break and lying second in the mountain classification after his venture in Andorra, it was no surprise that the Frenchman was contesting the early climbs of the day. He took three points over the first two climbs of the day to close within eight points of Madrazo's 32-point total.
Just as things were settling down as the break reached the day's third climb, the Collado de Asón, the attacks started. De Gendt, Gilbert, Herrada and Großschartner were among those to try and whittle down the large break on the second-category climb.
A select seven-rider group stayed away over the top and largely managed to hold on until the next climb of the Puerto de Alisas, where they were caught. More attacks came over the top, with Bouchard grabbing another three points, and then it was Sáez who went away on the descent, 50km from the line.
He swiftly built a lead of two minutes as he hit the Puerto de Fuente las Varas with 35km to go. The peloton, meanwhile, was eight minutes down, meaning that, back in the chase group, Higuita was in the virtual top five at one point.
Bouchard took another two points over the top of that climb, and one on the penultimate test of the day, bringing him within two points of stealing away Madrazo's polka dot jersey.
Up front, Sáez was a minute up on lone chaser Armirail, while the peloton, commanded by Astana on behalf of López, closed the gap to six minutes.
The Kazakh team upped the pace in the final 20km. Sáez was riding heroically but enjoyed an advantage of just three minutes when he hit Los Machucos. The rest of the break lingered over a minute behind the Euskadi-Murias man.
After just one kilometre of the final climb's brutal slopes, Armirail caught and passed Sáez, who was understandably tiring after his long effort. Further back, the break and peloton shattered as the double-digit gradients bit.
Quintana tried a testing move early on in the climb, leaving an elite GC selection at the head of affairs as the Colombian raced on with a ten-second advantage.
Less than a minute up the road, Latour, Fabbro, Brambilla and Higuita proved the strongest of the chasers. Latour would catch and pass Armirail as they headed into the final five kilometres.
As Quintana was brought back with 3.5km to go, all that stood between the GC men and Latour was one minute and the trio of Higuita, Brambilla and Fabbro. As the GC group passed the 3km mark, Roglič accelerated along with his compatriot Pogačar, dropping López and Quintana in the process as Valverde hung on.
The world champion was soon dropped too, as Roglič went once again, asserting his authority on the race. The attacks saw the Higuita group caught, leaving Latour as the sole survivor from the break.
As the chasers struggled, with López in particular having a tough time on the climb, the Slovenian duo caught Latour with 1.5km to go, leading the race by around 20 seconds from the Movistar duo of Valverde and Quintana.
They powered on together as the road leveled out in the final kilometre, with Pogačar leading out and sprinting to his second stage victory of the race ahead of the man born just 50km down the road.
Latour held off the Valverde, Quintana and Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) to grab the final four bonus seconds. López crossed the line 1:01 down in 7th place, a disappointment after his team's work earlier on.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:28:26
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:08
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|12
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:23
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:25
|16
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:32
|17
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:18
|19
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:28
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:59
|21
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:13
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:32
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:42
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:45
|28
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:36
|29
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:50
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:53
|32
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|34
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:18
|35
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:27
|37
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|38
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:05:30
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:56
|40
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:04
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:06
|42
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:11
|43
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:58
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:29
|45
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:28
|46
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:26
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:35
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:53
|50
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:10
|52
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:13:18
|55
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:14:31
|57
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|58
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:15:05
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:40
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:04
|61
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:11
|62
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:58
|63
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:37
|64
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:18:13
|66
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|67
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|68
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:16
|71
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|75
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|76
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|78
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|79
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:31
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|83
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:03
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|89
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:22
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:27
|91
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:55
|92
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:20:04
|93
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:20:16
|101
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:44
|102
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:54
|103
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:05
|104
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:17
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:31
|106
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:21:40
|107
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:43
|108
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:46
|109
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:22:17
|110
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|111
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:25
|112
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:33
|113
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:51
|117
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:23:00
|119
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:08
|120
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:24
|121
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:23:40
|122
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:24:14
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|124
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:24:23
|125
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:29
|126
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:24:39
|127
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|128
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|131
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|132
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|133
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|134
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:24:56
|135
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|136
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|137
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:28
|138
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:25:33
|140
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:38
|141
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:26:13
|142
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:16
|143
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|144
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:26:20
|145
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:29
|147
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:26:34
|148
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:36
|149
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|150
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|152
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:40
|153
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|154
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:05
|155
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:19
|156
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|157
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:09
|158
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|159
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|160
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:53
|161
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|162
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:59
|163
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|164
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNS
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|3
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|5
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:28:26
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:23
|5
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:25
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:32
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:59
|8
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:42
|9
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:36
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:50
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:18
|13
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:05:30
|15
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:06
|16
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:26
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:14:31
|18
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:58
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:37
|20
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:16
|21
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:31
|23
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:19:03
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:44
|25
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:05
|26
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:22:17
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|28
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:33
|29
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:23:00
|30
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:23:08
|31
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:23:40
|32
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:24:39
|33
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|34
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|35
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|36
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:28
|37
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:25:33
|38
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:38
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:16
|40
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:26:34
|41
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:36
|42
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|45
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:40
|46
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:09
|47
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:59
|48
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:27:20
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:50
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:10
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:20
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:14
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:35
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:44
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:13
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:52
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:28
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:25:11
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:22
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26:41
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:27:27
|16
|Burgos-BH
|0:28:42
|17
|Team Ineos
|0:32:27
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:23
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:40:38
|20
|EF Education First
|0:48:41
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:52
|22
|CCC Team
|0:55:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:20:28
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:01
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:18
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:15
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:18
|8
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:33
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:39
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:58
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:03
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:30
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:11:52
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:40
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:25
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:51
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:27
|18
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:46
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:13
|20
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:45
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:13
|22
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:41
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:22
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:09
|25
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:32
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:38:12
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:39
|28
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:39:50
|29
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:41:08
|30
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:46
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:43
|32
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:55
|33
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:45:22
|34
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:46:39
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:21
|36
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:25
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:42
|38
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:15
|39
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:12
|40
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:16
|41
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:00:05
|42
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:03:03
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:03:24
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:05:02
|45
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06:48
|46
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:06:49
|47
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:08:25
|48
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:08:28
|49
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:08:36
|50
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:10:20
|51
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:49
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:12:07
|53
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1:13:19
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|1:13:50
|55
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:15:56
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:16:43
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:17:29
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:29
|59
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:21:17
|60
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:23:05
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:25:07
|62
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:27
|63
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:34
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:29:13
|65
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:06
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:30:24
|67
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:31:58
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:32:12
|69
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1:33:00
|70
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:33:38
|71
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:33:46
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:11
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:22
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:36:31
|76
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:38:51
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:38:57
|78
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:39:16
|79
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:39:48
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:40:14
|81
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:41:06
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:15
|84
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:42
|85
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:42:59
|86
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:31
|87
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:45:21
|88
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:46:35
|89
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:48:39
|90
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:48:51
|91
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:49:06
|92
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:49:13
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:50:25
|94
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:50:41
|95
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:52:05
|96
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:52:13
|97
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:52:24
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:11
|99
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|1:55:37
|100
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|1:56:14
|101
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:56:22
|102
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:56:58
|103
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:44
|104
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:50
|105
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:00:36
|106
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:01:53
|107
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:02:15
|108
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:02:24
|109
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:03:52
|110
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:04:24
|111
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:07:19
|112
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:09:18
|113
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:10:13
|114
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:10:27
|115
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:12:30
|116
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|2:12:52
|117
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13:26
|118
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:14:10
|119
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:14:33
|120
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:15:31
|121
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:15:32
|122
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2:17:40
|123
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:18:20
|124
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:18:55
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:19:34
|126
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:28
|127
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:21:09
|128
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:21:53
|129
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:55
|130
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:22:41
|131
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|2:23:22
|132
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:23:45
|133
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:24:12
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:25:00
|135
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|2:25:03
|136
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:25:35
|137
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|2:26:10
|138
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:26:19
|139
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:29:10
|140
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:29:30
|141
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:29:36
|142
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:30:11
|143
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|2:31:49
|144
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2:32:49
|145
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:33:06
|146
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:33:28
|147
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:36:14
|148
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:39:18
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|2:42:17
|150
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:43:35
|151
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:44:49
|152
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:46:57
|153
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:47:30
|154
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:49:37
|155
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:50:02
|156
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:51:54
|157
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:54:08
|158
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2:56:28
|159
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:58:52
|160
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:02:49
|161
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:03:06
|162
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:03:38
|163
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|3:05:09
|164
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:27:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|109
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|5
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|51
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|11
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|12
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|30
|16
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|22
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|23
|23
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|25
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|26
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|27
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|29
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|30
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|31
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|33
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|34
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|35
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|37
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|38
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|39
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|41
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|42
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|44
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|46
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|47
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|48
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|49
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|50
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|51
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|52
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|53
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|57
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|61
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|62
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|63
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|65
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|67
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|68
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|69
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|70
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|71
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|72
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|73
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|74
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|75
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|76
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|77
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|78
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|79
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|80
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|81
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|82
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|83
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|84
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|85
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|86
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|87
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|88
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|89
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|90
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|91
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|32
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|17
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|9
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|14
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|15
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|19
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|22
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|26
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|29
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|30
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|32
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|33
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|35
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|37
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|39
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|40
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|41
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|42
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|45
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|48
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|50
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|51
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|53
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|56
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|57
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|49:23:29
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:08:51
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:45
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:12
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:40
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:35:11
|8
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:38
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:36:49
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:07
|11
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:45
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40:42
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:43:38
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:41
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:03:48
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:07:19
|17
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:18:16
|18
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:26
|19
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:57
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:37
|21
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:36:15
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:36:47
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:14
|24
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:39:58
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:45:38
|26
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:45:50
|27
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:47:40
|28
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:49:12
|29
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:14
|30
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:04:18
|31
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:06:17
|32
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:11:09
|33
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:12:30
|34
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2:14:39
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:20:44
|36
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:21:11
|37
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:22:34
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|2:23:09
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:26:09
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|2:28:48
|41
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:41:48
|42
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:43:56
|43
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:44:29
|44
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:51:07
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:59:48
|46
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:00:05
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|3:02:08
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:24:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|147:10:03
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:51
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:44
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:48
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:51
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:48:20
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:57:49
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:00:30
|9
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:03:07
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:04:50
|11
|Team Sunweb
|2:05:29
|12
|Dimension Data
|2:08:56
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:12:00
|14
|EF Education First
|2:21:49
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:22:18
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23:57
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:39:32
|18
|Team Ineos
|2:40:32
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:40:57
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:46:30
|21
|Burgos-BH
|4:49:33
|22
|CCC Team
|4:56:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy