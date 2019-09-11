Trending

Vuelta a España: Gilbert wins stage 17

Quintana moves back into contention after crosswinds spark 50km/h racing

Image 1 of 36

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)


Image 2 of 36

Ineos teammates Wout Poels and Owain Doull at the start of stage 17

Ineos teammates Wout Poels and Owain Doull at the start of stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)


Image 3 of 36

Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde at the start of stage 17

Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde at the start of stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 36

Tadej Pogacar, Geoffrey Bouchard and Primoz Roglic at the start of stage 17

Tadej Pogacar, Geoffrey Bouchard and Primoz Roglic at the start of stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 36

The peloton chasing the large break of the day on stage 17

The peloton chasing the large break of the day on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 36

The view of the break getting away early on stage 17

The view of the break getting away early on stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

The large breakaway, featuring Quintana, Jakobsen, Boasson Hagen towards the front

The large breakaway, featuring Quintana, Jakobsen, Boasson Hagen towards the front
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 36

Dimension Data and QuickStep boss the front of the break on stage 17

Dimension Data and QuickStep boss the front of the break on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 36

The riders pass through the Spanish countryside on stage 17

The riders pass through the Spanish countryside on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 36

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the break on stage 17

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the break on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 36

The break during stage 17 of the Vuelta a España

The break during stage 17 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 36

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) drives the breakaway

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 36

Luis León Sánchez (Astana) made the break of the day on stage 17

Luis León Sánchez (Astana) made the break of the day on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 36

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rides in the peloton

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rides in the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 36

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) made the break on stage 17

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) made the break on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 36

Nairo Quintana and John Degenkolb in the breakaway

Nairo Quintana and John Degenkolb in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 36

James Knox at the front of the break on stage 17

James Knox at the front of the break on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 36

The breakaway on the road during stage 17 of the Vuelta

The breakaway on the road during stage 17 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 36

Sam Bennett and John Degenkolb in the break

Sam Bennett and John Degenkolb in the break
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 36

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the polka dots on stage 17

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the polka dots on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 36

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) leads the break

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) leads the break
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 36

The peloton snaking down a descent on stage 17

The peloton snaking down a descent on stage 17
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 36

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) in the peloton

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) in the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 36

The break on stage 17 of the Vuelta

The break on stage 17 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 36

Roglic and Pogacar rider in the peloton on stage 17

Roglic and Pogacar rider in the peloton on stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton on stage 17

Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton on stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 36

Jumbo and Astana chase the breakaway on stage 17

Jumbo and Astana chase the breakaway on stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 36

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 36

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 36

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 36

Tadej Pogacar best young rider

Tadej Pogacar best young rider
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 36

Primoz Roglic overall leader at the Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic overall leader at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 36

Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 36

Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 36

Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Report

220-kilometre routes with no categorised climbs do not, on paper, lend themselves to high drama, but the Vuelta a España was blown apart by crosswinds on stage 17. When the dust had settled on a sensational day of racing run off at more than 50kph, Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had claimed his second stage victory of the race and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had come roaring back into overall contention.

Gilbert and Quintana were part of a near-50-rider group that formed as a strong cross-tailwind inflicted immediate damage in the early kilometres. The group reduced in number as it made its way southeast, and then southwest for more of a tailwind in the final 80km, but it went all the way, finishing five-and-a-half minutes ahead of race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Having started the day sixth overall at 7:43 after a damaging second week, Quintana moved up to second place, leapfrogging his teammate, Alejandro Valverde. Other GC riders to benefit from making the move were Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), who climbed from eighth to sixth, and James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who climbed from 11th to eighth.

Roglic found himself without teammates in a group of just 20 riders after Movistar blew the peloton to pieces on an uncategorised climb with 50km to go. The acceleration reduced the gains being made by Quintana up the road in the short term but shook out the support riders for Roglic and third-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Astana, however, retained numbers and did most of the leg-work in the final hour in a failed bid to protect Miguel Angel Lopez's position of fourth in the overall standings.

There were jubilant scenes in the Deceuninck-QuickStep camp at the finish in Guadalajara. The Belgian team are experts in the crosswinds and they duly delivered on expectations by placing no fewer than seven of their eight riders in the breakaway. While Knox moved into the top 10 on GC, Gilbert made it a perfect day with a second win of the race after his triumph in Bilbao on stage 12. Remi Cavagna even took the final podium spot on the stage, behind Bennett, with Tim Declercq and Knox making it four in the top 10 for Patrick Lefevere's men.

The team's sprinter, Fabio Jakobsen, was dropped on that uncategorised climb, and so Gilbert was left with the unenviable task of taking on Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), the top sprinter in the race who was also on board. In the end, they used Zdenek Stybar to soften Bennett up. The Czech rider attacked in the final 2km and Bennett was lured into going early with 600m to go. Gilbert set off in pursuit, catching the fading Irishman with 200m to go before leaving him behind and celebrating wildly.

"It was a very special one. I think it's the kind of stage that will stay in history, because of the way we rode. It was crazy from the gun," Gilbert said.

"It was really fast. In 17 years I don't think I've ever done anything like that. It was really crazy."

Roglic on the back foot

Primoz Roglic wore a smile as he took to the podium in Guadalajara to pull on the leader's red jersey once again. Despite the chaos, he lost no time to his direct rivals – Valverde, Pogacar, and Lopez – and his lead in real terms was only reduced by 24 seconds. What's more, the rider now closest at hand – Quintana at 2:24 – is someone he comfortably outperformed in the second week. As such, with two mountain stages remaining, Roglic declared: "It's still looking really good."

However, he nevertheless conceded the stage had veered far from the ideal script. "Let's just say I made a mistake from the beginning. I shouldn't be in the position I was – I should have been totally in front. Maybe we lost the battle today, but not the war."

Fortunately for Roglic, none of his closest rivals were up the road, and so Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates and Lopez's Astana helped contribute to the pace-setting in the bunch throughout the day. 

It was a match of those three teams against QuickStep, Movistar, and Sunweb, who were the teams up the road who were best represented and had the most to gain, though the group as a whole collaborated harmoniously for much of the day.

After going clear in the opening kilometres, they quickly built a lead of 2:30, and it grew more steadily over the following two hours as everyone got their heads down and rode close to their limits.

The full composition of the break was: Philippe Gilbert, James Knox, Rémi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Zdenek Stybar, Fabio Jakobsen, Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step), José Joaquín Rojas, Imanol Erviti, Nairo Quintana, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Wout Poels, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ian Stannard, Owain Doull (Team Ineos), Wilco Kelderman, Nikias Arndt, Casper Pedersen, Rob Power, Max Walscheid (Sunweb), Pierre Latour, Silvan Dillier, Quentin Jauregui, Clément Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis León Sánchez, Gorka Izaguirre (Astana), Heinrich Haussler, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Koch, Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Lawson Craddock, Daniel Martínez (EF Education First), Thomas De Gendt, Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley, Damien Howson, Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott), Edvald Boasson Hagen, Ben King, Rasmus Tiller, (Dimension Data), Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo), Marco Marcato, Juan Sebastian Molano, Oliviero Troia (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aritz Bagües (Euskadi-Murias).

With 133km remaining, another selection was made up front as the wind continued to blow, and AG2R lost all their riders bar Dillier, along with Haussler, Chaves, Howson, Van Hooydonck, Martinez, King, Degenkolb, Tiller, Bol, Serrano, and Bagues.

At the half-way mark, the lead group – now containing 30-odd riders – had established a lead of five minutes, as Astana and UAE dropped their representatives back to help with the pace-making in the peloton, where Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin and others needed assistance.

The gap reached its peak of 6:15 with just over 85km to go when the route turned south-west towards Madrid and the wind direction changed to more of a tailwind. At that point, the cooperation in the lead group appeared to wane, with QuickStep trying to shake some life back into it by briefly sending two riders up the road with Oliveira. In the space of 10km, they gave away almost a minute of their advantage but steadied the ship at around 5:25 with 65km to go.

Both groups explode with 50km to go

With around 50km to go came the uncategorised climb, which saw action at both ends of the race. Up front, Jakobsen and Capecchi were among those dropped, limiting QuickStep's options, while Movistar put the hammer down in the peloton.

It was a huge injection of pace from the Spanish team, who were effectively riding against their own co-leader, Quintana. Their aim, however, was to isolate Roglic, who was already losing teammates, and they succeeded in that. Such was the ferocity of the move, Valverde was away in a six-man group with Roglic, Pogacar, Lopez and teammate Marc Soler for a brief while. They were brought back but by the time the bunch had reformed, it was no longer a peloton at all, containing no more than 20 riders. At that point, with just over 40km to go, the gap was down to 4:30.

From there, however, it started to grow again as the race entered a more settled pattern for the final hour. While Roglic and Pogacar had been isolated, Lopez still had support, with Sanchez in turn dropping back from the break, and it was Astana versus the lead group for much of the run-in. Despite a brief lapse with around 25km to go, when QuickStep again injected some urgency by briefly splitting the group, the leaders got their heads down and their advantage rose all the way to the line.

Going into the final few kilometres, they had 5:15 in hand and attentions turned to stage honours. Despite Jakobsen's absence, QuickStep used their numbers to good effect, sending Stybar on a solo mission with 2.2km to go. Team Ineos rode hard to shut it down but didn't quite finish the job, and so with 600m to go, Bennett was tempted into striking out early. A 220km stage ridden at such intensity is a great leveller, and the slight uphill in the final three kilometres only took more of the edge off the Irishman's speed. And so Gilbert was able to work his way across with just under 200m to go. After a brief moment in the slipstream, he hit out, and Bennett had nothing left to give. He hung on for second place, just ahead of Cavagna.

Kelderman placed fifth, with a two-second gap to Gilbert, while Knox was 10th at six seconds and Quintana 10th at 10 seconds.

Meanwhile the Roglic group, in damage limitation mode, hurried home and stopped the clock almost 5:30 down on Gilbert. Lopez sprinted for home and finished alongside Roglic, Valverde, Pogacar and Majka, while a second group of eight riders, finishing a few seconds further back, was all that was left of the peloton.

Roglic remains in red, his lead more or less intact, but it was a bruising day that suggested the final week of this Vuelta might not be the foregone conclusion that had been feared. Two mountain stages remain, starting with Thursday's treacherous journey through the sierras north of Madrid. Game on.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:15
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
8Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
12Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:09
13Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:00:19
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30
17Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:38
18Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
20José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03
21Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:14
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:02
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
25Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:09
26Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:22
27Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:55
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:29
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
30Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
31Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:32
34Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
37Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
38Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
39Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
40Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:36
41Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:52
42Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:34
43Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:07:06
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:12
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:26
48Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:55
49Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:52
50Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
51Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
52Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
53Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
54Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:56
56Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
57Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
58Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
60Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
61John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
62Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
64Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
68Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
70Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
71Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
72Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
73Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
74Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
75Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:36
77Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
78Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
80Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
82Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
86Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
90Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
92Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
93François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
95Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
96Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
98Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
99Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
100Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
101Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
104Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:10
105Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:30
106Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:31
108Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
109Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:10
110George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
111Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
112Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:45
113Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:21
114Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
118Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
120Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
121Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
123Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
124Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
125Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
126Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
128Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
129Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
130Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
131Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
132Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
136Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
138Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
140Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
141Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:55
142Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:40
143Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:31
144Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
145Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
147Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
148Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
149Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
150Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
152Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
153Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
155Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
156Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
157Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
158Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNSJesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Atienza km. 103.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 14
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 12
6Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 10
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 9
8Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 7
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5
12Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4
13Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:17
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04
3Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:05
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:12
5Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:07
6Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:53
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:27
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:30
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:53
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:50
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
14Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:54
15Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
17Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
18Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:34
20Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
25Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
26Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
27Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
29Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
31Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
32Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:29
34Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:08
35Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:19
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
39Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
40Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
42Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
43Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:38
45Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:29
46Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
48Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:00:49
2Movistar Team 0:01:48
3Team Ineos 0:02:07
4Team Sunweb 0:02:09
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:00
6Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:39
7Astana Pro Team 0:17:51
8Dimension Data 0:21:26
9UAE Team Emirates 0:25:28
10CCC Team 0:31:42
11AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:29
12Euskadi Basque Country 0:40:16
13EF Education First 0:42:30
14Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:17
15Bahrain-Merida 0:47:10
16Lotto Soudal 0:50:41
17Groupama-FDJ 0:52:40
18Trek-Segafredo 0:58:20
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:44
20Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:29
21Burgos-BH 1:17:34
22Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:22:14

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 17
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 66:43:36
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:05
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:40
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:03
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:10:43
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:21
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:56
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:35
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:48
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:33
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:28:34
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:45
17Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:12
18Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:31
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:33
20Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:38:06
21Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:44
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:39
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:53:16
24Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:58:15
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:58:45
26Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:59:08
27Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:22
28Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
29Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:00:32
30François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:12
31George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:05:48
32Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:09:27
33Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:45
34José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:37
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:51
36Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:48
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:26:29
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:29:29
39Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:40
40Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:32:37
41Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:32:53
42Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:13
43Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:40:19
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:28
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:42:34
46Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:44:45
47Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:44:53
48Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:22
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:25
50Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:47:47
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:48:34
52David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:50:46
53Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:52:13
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:45
55Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:09
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:55:00
57Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:12
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:13
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:59:03
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:20
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:04:13
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:04:17
63Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:04:21
64Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:06:35
65Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:06:54
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:08:53
67Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:15:38
68Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:43
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:17:24
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:17:34
71Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:21:10
72Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:21:27
73Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:06
74Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:23:34
75Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:24:42
76Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:47
77Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:25:33
78Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:26:47
79Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:27:40
80Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:27:52
81Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:30:00
82Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:31:01
83Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:31:03
84Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:31:09
85Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:31:11
86Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:32:02
87Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:32:08
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:33:05
89Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:33:51
90Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:35:06
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:36:54
92Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:37:42
93Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:39:43
94Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:39:49
95Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:41:41
96Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:14
97Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:43:45
98Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:44:09
99Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 2:44:28
100Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:50:10
101Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:54
102Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:55:32
103Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:56:37
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:58:09
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:59:04
106Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:00:07
107Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:02:50
108Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:04:14
109Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:08:04
110Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:08:05
111Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:09:00
112Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:09:47
113Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:12:55
114Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:13:03
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:13:12
116Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:13:52
117Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:14:05
118Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:14:56
119Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:15:10
120Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:15:12
121Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:15:16
122Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:18:21
123Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:19:08
124Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 3:19:49
125Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:22:33
126Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:22:43
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:22:54
128Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:23:05
129Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:23:26
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:24:18
131Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:25:55
132Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 3:27:39
133Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:28:33
134Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:30:30
135Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:31:47
136Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:31:52
137Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:34:27
138Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 3:34:58
139Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:35:59
140Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:37:25
141Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:42:30
142Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:42:39
143Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:45:53
144Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:46:10
145Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:46:28
146Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:47:26
147Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:52:39
148Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:52:49
149Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:53:11
150Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:48
151Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:11
152Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:57:39
153Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:59:20
154Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4:09:33
155Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:15:21
156Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:20:09
157Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:32:53
158Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:43:30

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 117
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 94
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 92
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 84
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 52
8Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51
10Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 43
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39
17Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
18Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
19Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
20Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33
22Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32
25Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31
26Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29
28Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27
29Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
31James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
32Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23
35Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23
36Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
37Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20
40Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
41Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
42Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
45Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 18
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
47Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
48Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
49Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
50Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16
51Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15
52Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
53Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
54Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
55José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
56Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13
57Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
58David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
60Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
62Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
65Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
67George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
68Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
69Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9
70Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
71Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
72Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
74Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
76John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8
77Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7
78Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
79Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
80Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
81Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
82Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
83Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
84Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
85Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
86Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
87Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
88Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
89Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
90Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
94Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2
95Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1
96Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
97Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1
99Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
100Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
101Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3
102Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 29
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22
7Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
8Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21
9Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12
17Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
20Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
25Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
27James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
28Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
29Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
30Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
32Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
33Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
34Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
35Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
36Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
37Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
38Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
39Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
40Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
41Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
42Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
44Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
45Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
46Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
47Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
48Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
52Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2
54Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
55George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
58Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
59Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
60Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1
62Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
63Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1
64Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
65Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2
66Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 66:47:18
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:21
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:28:49
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:51
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:34:24
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:02
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:03
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:55:26
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:56:40
11Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:56:50
12Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:05:45
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:03
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:22:47
15Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:29:11
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:50:27
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:02:53
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:01
19Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:24
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:52
21Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:23:05
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:24:10
23Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:27:19
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:27:21
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:30:09
26Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:31:24
27Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:32
28Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:46:28
29Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:51:50
30Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:00:32
31Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:06:05
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:09:13
33Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:09:21
34Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:10:10
35Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:11:14
36Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:11:34
37Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:14:39
38Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:19:23
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:22:13
40Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:24:51
41Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:26:48
42Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:46
43Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:48:57
44Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:49:07
45Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:53:06
46Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:11:39
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:29:11
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:39:48

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 199:08:40
2Astana Pro Team 0:32:14
3Team Jumbo-Visma 1:28:59
4Mitchelton-Scott 1:53:45
5AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:50
6Dimension Data 2:36:02
7Team Sunweb 2:40:35
8Euskadi Basque Country 2:45:59
9Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:56:42
10Bahrain-Merida 3:01:18
11Bora-Hansgrohe 3:09:13
12Trek-Segafredo 3:10:03
13Team Ineos 3:14:34
14UAE Team Emirates 3:16:15
15Lotto Soudal 3:28:54
16EF Education First 3:52:24
17Groupama-FDJ 3:54:03
18Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:55:45
19Katusha-Alpecin 3:56:27
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5:02:05
21CCC Team 7:02:27
22Burgos-BH 7:18:20

