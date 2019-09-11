Vuelta a España: Gilbert wins stage 17
Quintana moves back into contention after crosswinds spark 50km/h racing
Stage 17: Aranda del Duero - Guadalajara
Report
220-kilometre routes with no categorised climbs do not, on paper, lend themselves to high drama, but the Vuelta a España was blown apart by crosswinds on stage 17. When the dust had settled on a sensational day of racing run off at more than 50kph, Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had claimed his second stage victory of the race and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had come roaring back into overall contention.
Gilbert and Quintana were part of a near-50-rider group that formed as a strong cross-tailwind inflicted immediate damage in the early kilometres. The group reduced in number as it made its way southeast, and then southwest for more of a tailwind in the final 80km, but it went all the way, finishing five-and-a-half minutes ahead of race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).
Having started the day sixth overall at 7:43 after a damaging second week, Quintana moved up to second place, leapfrogging his teammate, Alejandro Valverde. Other GC riders to benefit from making the move were Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), who climbed from eighth to sixth, and James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who climbed from 11th to eighth.
Roglic found himself without teammates in a group of just 20 riders after Movistar blew the peloton to pieces on an uncategorised climb with 50km to go. The acceleration reduced the gains being made by Quintana up the road in the short term but shook out the support riders for Roglic and third-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Astana, however, retained numbers and did most of the leg-work in the final hour in a failed bid to protect Miguel Angel Lopez's position of fourth in the overall standings.
There were jubilant scenes in the Deceuninck-QuickStep camp at the finish in Guadalajara. The Belgian team are experts in the crosswinds and they duly delivered on expectations by placing no fewer than seven of their eight riders in the breakaway. While Knox moved into the top 10 on GC, Gilbert made it a perfect day with a second win of the race after his triumph in Bilbao on stage 12. Remi Cavagna even took the final podium spot on the stage, behind Bennett, with Tim Declercq and Knox making it four in the top 10 for Patrick Lefevere's men.
The team's sprinter, Fabio Jakobsen, was dropped on that uncategorised climb, and so Gilbert was left with the unenviable task of taking on Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), the top sprinter in the race who was also on board. In the end, they used Zdenek Stybar to soften Bennett up. The Czech rider attacked in the final 2km and Bennett was lured into going early with 600m to go. Gilbert set off in pursuit, catching the fading Irishman with 200m to go before leaving him behind and celebrating wildly.
"It was a very special one. I think it's the kind of stage that will stay in history, because of the way we rode. It was crazy from the gun," Gilbert said.
"It was really fast. In 17 years I don't think I've ever done anything like that. It was really crazy."
Roglic on the back foot
Primoz Roglic wore a smile as he took to the podium in Guadalajara to pull on the leader's red jersey once again. Despite the chaos, he lost no time to his direct rivals – Valverde, Pogacar, and Lopez – and his lead in real terms was only reduced by 24 seconds. What's more, the rider now closest at hand – Quintana at 2:24 – is someone he comfortably outperformed in the second week. As such, with two mountain stages remaining, Roglic declared: "It's still looking really good."
However, he nevertheless conceded the stage had veered far from the ideal script. "Let's just say I made a mistake from the beginning. I shouldn't be in the position I was – I should have been totally in front. Maybe we lost the battle today, but not the war."
Fortunately for Roglic, none of his closest rivals were up the road, and so Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates and Lopez's Astana helped contribute to the pace-setting in the bunch throughout the day.
It was a match of those three teams against QuickStep, Movistar, and Sunweb, who were the teams up the road who were best represented and had the most to gain, though the group as a whole collaborated harmoniously for much of the day.
After going clear in the opening kilometres, they quickly built a lead of 2:30, and it grew more steadily over the following two hours as everyone got their heads down and rode close to their limits.
The full composition of the break was: Philippe Gilbert, James Knox, Rémi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Zdenek Stybar, Fabio Jakobsen, Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step), José Joaquín Rojas, Imanol Erviti, Nairo Quintana, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Wout Poels, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ian Stannard, Owain Doull (Team Ineos), Wilco Kelderman, Nikias Arndt, Casper Pedersen, Rob Power, Max Walscheid (Sunweb), Pierre Latour, Silvan Dillier, Quentin Jauregui, Clément Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis León Sánchez, Gorka Izaguirre (Astana), Heinrich Haussler, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Koch, Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Lawson Craddock, Daniel Martínez (EF Education First), Thomas De Gendt, Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley, Damien Howson, Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott), Edvald Boasson Hagen, Ben King, Rasmus Tiller, (Dimension Data), Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo), Marco Marcato, Juan Sebastian Molano, Oliviero Troia (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aritz Bagües (Euskadi-Murias).
With 133km remaining, another selection was made up front as the wind continued to blow, and AG2R lost all their riders bar Dillier, along with Haussler, Chaves, Howson, Van Hooydonck, Martinez, King, Degenkolb, Tiller, Bol, Serrano, and Bagues.
At the half-way mark, the lead group – now containing 30-odd riders – had established a lead of five minutes, as Astana and UAE dropped their representatives back to help with the pace-making in the peloton, where Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin and others needed assistance.
The gap reached its peak of 6:15 with just over 85km to go when the route turned south-west towards Madrid and the wind direction changed to more of a tailwind. At that point, the cooperation in the lead group appeared to wane, with QuickStep trying to shake some life back into it by briefly sending two riders up the road with Oliveira. In the space of 10km, they gave away almost a minute of their advantage but steadied the ship at around 5:25 with 65km to go.
Both groups explode with 50km to go
With around 50km to go came the uncategorised climb, which saw action at both ends of the race. Up front, Jakobsen and Capecchi were among those dropped, limiting QuickStep's options, while Movistar put the hammer down in the peloton.
It was a huge injection of pace from the Spanish team, who were effectively riding against their own co-leader, Quintana. Their aim, however, was to isolate Roglic, who was already losing teammates, and they succeeded in that. Such was the ferocity of the move, Valverde was away in a six-man group with Roglic, Pogacar, Lopez and teammate Marc Soler for a brief while. They were brought back but by the time the bunch had reformed, it was no longer a peloton at all, containing no more than 20 riders. At that point, with just over 40km to go, the gap was down to 4:30.
From there, however, it started to grow again as the race entered a more settled pattern for the final hour. While Roglic and Pogacar had been isolated, Lopez still had support, with Sanchez in turn dropping back from the break, and it was Astana versus the lead group for much of the run-in. Despite a brief lapse with around 25km to go, when QuickStep again injected some urgency by briefly splitting the group, the leaders got their heads down and their advantage rose all the way to the line.
Going into the final few kilometres, they had 5:15 in hand and attentions turned to stage honours. Despite Jakobsen's absence, QuickStep used their numbers to good effect, sending Stybar on a solo mission with 2.2km to go. Team Ineos rode hard to shut it down but didn't quite finish the job, and so with 600m to go, Bennett was tempted into striking out early. A 220km stage ridden at such intensity is a great leveller, and the slight uphill in the final three kilometres only took more of the edge off the Irishman's speed. And so Gilbert was able to work his way across with just under 200m to go. After a brief moment in the slipstream, he hit out, and Bennett had nothing left to give. He hung on for second place, just ahead of Cavagna.
Kelderman placed fifth, with a two-second gap to Gilbert, while Knox was 10th at six seconds and Quintana 10th at 10 seconds.
Meanwhile the Roglic group, in damage limitation mode, hurried home and stopped the clock almost 5:30 down on Gilbert. Lopez sprinted for home and finished alongside Roglic, Valverde, Pogacar and Majka, while a second group of eight riders, finishing a few seconds further back, was all that was left of the peloton.
Roglic remains in red, his lead more or less intact, but it was a bruising day that suggested the final week of this Vuelta might not be the foregone conclusion that had been feared. Two mountain stages remain, starting with Thursday's treacherous journey through the sierras north of Madrid. Game on.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:20:15
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|8
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:09
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:10
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:00:19
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|17
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:38
|18
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|21
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:14
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:02
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:09
|26
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:22
|27
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:55
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:29
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|34
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|38
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|39
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:36
|41
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:52
|42
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:34
|43
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:07:06
|46
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:12
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:26
|48
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:55
|49
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:52
|50
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|51
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|52
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|54
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:56
|56
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|61
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|68
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|71
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|72
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:36
|77
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|80
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|90
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|92
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|93
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|95
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|98
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|100
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|103
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|104
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:10
|105
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:30
|106
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:31
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|109
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:10
|110
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|112
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:45
|113
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:21
|114
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|120
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|121
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|125
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|126
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|129
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|132
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|140
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|141
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:55
|142
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:40
|143
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:31
|144
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|145
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|147
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|148
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|149
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|153
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|155
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|156
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|157
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|158
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNS
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|6
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|10
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|9
|8
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|12
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:20:17
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:04
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:05
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:12
|5
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:07
|6
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:53
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:27
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:30
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:53
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:50
|13
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:54
|15
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:34
|20
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|26
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|29
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|31
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:29
|34
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:08
|35
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:19
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|42
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:38
|45
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:29
|46
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|48
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:00:49
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:02:07
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:09
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:00
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:39
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:51
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:21:26
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:28
|10
|CCC Team
|0:31:42
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:29
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:40:16
|13
|EF Education First
|0:42:30
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:17
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:10
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:50:41
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:52:40
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:20
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:10:44
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:16:29
|21
|Burgos-BH
|1:17:34
|22
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:22:14
Overall Standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66:43:36
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:42
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:05
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:40
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:03
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:43
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:21
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:56
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:35
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:48
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:33
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:28:34
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:45
|17
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:12
|18
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:32:31
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:33
|20
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:38:06
|21
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:44
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:39
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:16
|24
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:58:15
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:58:45
|26
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59:08
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:22
|28
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|29
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:00:32
|30
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:12
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:48
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:27
|33
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:45
|34
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:37
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:51
|36
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:48
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:26:29
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:29:29
|39
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:40
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:32:37
|41
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:32:53
|42
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:13
|43
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:40:19
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:28
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:42:34
|46
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1:44:45
|47
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:44:53
|48
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:45:22
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:45:25
|50
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|1:47:47
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:48:34
|52
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:50:46
|53
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:52:13
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:45
|55
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:54:09
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:55:00
|57
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:12
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:13
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:59:03
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:00:20
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:04:13
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:04:17
|63
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:04:21
|64
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:06:35
|65
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:06:54
|66
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:08:53
|67
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:15:38
|68
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:43
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:17:24
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:17:34
|71
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:10
|72
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:21:27
|73
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23:06
|74
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:23:34
|75
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:24:42
|76
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:47
|77
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:25:33
|78
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:26:47
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:27:40
|80
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:27:52
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2:30:00
|82
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:31:01
|83
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:31:03
|84
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:31:09
|85
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:31:11
|86
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:32:02
|87
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:32:08
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:33:05
|89
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:33:51
|90
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:35:06
|91
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:36:54
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:37:42
|93
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:39:43
|94
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:39:49
|95
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|2:41:41
|96
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:43:14
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:43:45
|98
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:44:09
|99
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:44:28
|100
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:50:10
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:52:54
|102
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:55:32
|103
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:56:37
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:58:09
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:59:04
|106
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:00:07
|107
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|3:02:50
|108
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:04:14
|109
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:08:04
|110
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:08:05
|111
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:09:00
|112
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:09:47
|113
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:12:55
|114
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:13:03
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:13:12
|116
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:13:52
|117
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:14:05
|118
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:14:56
|119
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:15:10
|120
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:15:12
|121
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:15:16
|122
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:18:21
|123
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:19:08
|124
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:19:49
|125
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:22:33
|126
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:22:43
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|3:22:54
|128
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|3:23:05
|129
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:23:26
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:24:18
|131
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:25:55
|132
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|3:27:39
|133
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:28:33
|134
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:30:30
|135
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3:31:47
|136
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:31:52
|137
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:34:27
|138
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|3:34:58
|139
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:35:59
|140
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:37:25
|141
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:42:30
|142
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:42:39
|143
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:45:53
|144
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:46:10
|145
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:46:28
|146
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:47:26
|147
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3:52:39
|148
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:52:49
|149
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:53:11
|150
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:56:48
|151
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:57:11
|152
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:57:39
|153
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:59:20
|154
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|4:09:33
|155
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:15:21
|156
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:20:09
|157
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|4:32:53
|158
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:43:30
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|52
|8
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|48
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|43
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|17
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|18
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|19
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|20
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|34
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|22
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|25
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|26
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|28
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|29
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|31
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|32
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|23
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|35
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|23
|36
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|37
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|40
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|41
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|42
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|45
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|18
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|47
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|48
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|49
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|50
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|51
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|52
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|53
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|54
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|55
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|56
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|57
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|58
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|60
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|62
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|68
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|69
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|70
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|71
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|72
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|74
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|76
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|77
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|78
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|79
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|80
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|81
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|82
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|83
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|84
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|85
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|86
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|87
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|88
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|89
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|90
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|94
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|2
|95
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|96
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|97
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|100
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|101
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-3
|102
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|29
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|7
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|9
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|17
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|17
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|20
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|23
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|25
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|26
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|27
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|28
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|29
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|30
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|33
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|34
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|36
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|37
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|38
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|40
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|41
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|45
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|46
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|47
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|48
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|52
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|58
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|59
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|60
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|61
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1
|64
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|65
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-2
|66
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|66:47:18
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:21
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:28:49
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:51
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:34:24
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:02
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:55:03
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55:26
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:56:40
|11
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:56:50
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:45
|13
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:03
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:22:47
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:29:11
|16
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:50:27
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:02:53
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:01
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19:24
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:52
|21
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:23:05
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:24:10
|23
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:27:19
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:27:21
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:30:09
|26
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:31:24
|27
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:39:32
|28
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:46:28
|29
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:51:50
|30
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:00:32
|31
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:06:05
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:09:13
|33
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:09:21
|34
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:10:10
|35
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:11:14
|36
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:11:34
|37
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:14:39
|38
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|3:19:23
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:22:13
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:24:51
|41
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:26:48
|42
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:42:46
|43
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3:48:57
|44
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:49:07
|45
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:53:06
|46
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:11:39
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|4:29:11
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:39:48
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|199:08:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:32:14
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28:59
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:45
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:50
|6
|Dimension Data
|2:36:02
|7
|Team Sunweb
|2:40:35
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|2:45:59
|9
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:56:42
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:01:18
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:09:13
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|3:10:03
|13
|Team Ineos
|3:14:34
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:15
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|3:28:54
|16
|EF Education First
|3:52:24
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:54:03
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:55:45
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:56:27
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5:02:05
|21
|CCC Team
|7:02:27
|22
|Burgos-BH
|7:18:20
