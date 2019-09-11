Vuelta a España: Gilbert wins stage 17

Image 1 of 36 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Report

220-kilometre routes with no categorised climbs do not, on paper, lend themselves to high drama, but the Vuelta a España was blown apart by crosswinds on stage 17. When the dust had settled on a sensational day of racing run off at more than 50kph, Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had claimed his second stage victory of the race and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had come roaring back into overall contention.

Gilbert and Quintana were part of a near-50-rider group that formed as a strong cross-tailwind inflicted immediate damage in the early kilometres. The group reduced in number as it made its way southeast, and then southwest for more of a tailwind in the final 80km, but it went all the way, finishing five-and-a-half minutes ahead of race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Having started the day sixth overall at 7:43 after a damaging second week, Quintana moved up to second place, leapfrogging his teammate, Alejandro Valverde. Other GC riders to benefit from making the move were Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), who climbed from eighth to sixth, and James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who climbed from 11th to eighth.

Roglic found himself without teammates in a group of just 20 riders after Movistar blew the peloton to pieces on an uncategorised climb with 50km to go. The acceleration reduced the gains being made by Quintana up the road in the short term but shook out the support riders for Roglic and third-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Astana, however, retained numbers and did most of the leg-work in the final hour in a failed bid to protect Miguel Angel Lopez's position of fourth in the overall standings.

There were jubilant scenes in the Deceuninck-QuickStep camp at the finish in Guadalajara. The Belgian team are experts in the crosswinds and they duly delivered on expectations by placing no fewer than seven of their eight riders in the breakaway. While Knox moved into the top 10 on GC, Gilbert made it a perfect day with a second win of the race after his triumph in Bilbao on stage 12. Remi Cavagna even took the final podium spot on the stage, behind Bennett, with Tim Declercq and Knox making it four in the top 10 for Patrick Lefevere's men.

The team's sprinter, Fabio Jakobsen, was dropped on that uncategorised climb, and so Gilbert was left with the unenviable task of taking on Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), the top sprinter in the race who was also on board. In the end, they used Zdenek Stybar to soften Bennett up. The Czech rider attacked in the final 2km and Bennett was lured into going early with 600m to go. Gilbert set off in pursuit, catching the fading Irishman with 200m to go before leaving him behind and celebrating wildly.

"It was a very special one. I think it's the kind of stage that will stay in history, because of the way we rode. It was crazy from the gun," Gilbert said.

"It was really fast. In 17 years I don't think I've ever done anything like that. It was really crazy."

Primoz Roglic wore a smile as he took to the podium in Guadalajara to pull on the leader's red jersey once again. Despite the chaos, he lost no time to his direct rivals – Valverde, Pogacar, and Lopez – and his lead in real terms was only reduced by 24 seconds. What's more, the rider now closest at hand – Quintana at 2:24 – is someone he comfortably outperformed in the second week. As such, with two mountain stages remaining, Roglic declared: "It's still looking really good."

However, he nevertheless conceded the stage had veered far from the ideal script. "Let's just say I made a mistake from the beginning. I shouldn't be in the position I was – I should have been totally in front. Maybe we lost the battle today, but not the war."

Fortunately for Roglic, none of his closest rivals were up the road, and so Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates and Lopez's Astana helped contribute to the pace-setting in the bunch throughout the day.

It was a match of those three teams against QuickStep, Movistar, and Sunweb, who were the teams up the road who were best represented and had the most to gain, though the group as a whole collaborated harmoniously for much of the day.

After going clear in the opening kilometres, they quickly built a lead of 2:30, and it grew more steadily over the following two hours as everyone got their heads down and rode close to their limits.

The full composition of the break was: Philippe Gilbert, James Knox, Rémi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Zdenek Stybar, Fabio Jakobsen, Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step), José Joaquín Rojas, Imanol Erviti, Nairo Quintana, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Wout Poels, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ian Stannard, Owain Doull (Team Ineos), Wilco Kelderman, Nikias Arndt, Casper Pedersen, Rob Power, Max Walscheid (Sunweb), Pierre Latour, Silvan Dillier, Quentin Jauregui, Clément Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis León Sánchez, Gorka Izaguirre (Astana), Heinrich Haussler, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Koch, Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Lawson Craddock, Daniel Martínez (EF Education First), Thomas De Gendt, Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley, Damien Howson, Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott), Edvald Boasson Hagen, Ben King, Rasmus Tiller, (Dimension Data), Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo), Marco Marcato, Juan Sebastian Molano, Oliviero Troia (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aritz Bagües (Euskadi-Murias).

With 133km remaining, another selection was made up front as the wind continued to blow, and AG2R lost all their riders bar Dillier, along with Haussler, Chaves, Howson, Van Hooydonck, Martinez, King, Degenkolb, Tiller, Bol, Serrano, and Bagues.

At the half-way mark, the lead group – now containing 30-odd riders – had established a lead of five minutes, as Astana and UAE dropped their representatives back to help with the pace-making in the peloton, where Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin and others needed assistance.

The gap reached its peak of 6:15 with just over 85km to go when the route turned south-west towards Madrid and the wind direction changed to more of a tailwind. At that point, the cooperation in the lead group appeared to wane, with QuickStep trying to shake some life back into it by briefly sending two riders up the road with Oliveira. In the space of 10km, they gave away almost a minute of their advantage but steadied the ship at around 5:25 with 65km to go.

Both groups explode with 50km to go

With around 50km to go came the uncategorised climb, which saw action at both ends of the race. Up front, Jakobsen and Capecchi were among those dropped, limiting QuickStep's options, while Movistar put the hammer down in the peloton.

It was a huge injection of pace from the Spanish team, who were effectively riding against their own co-leader, Quintana. Their aim, however, was to isolate Roglic, who was already losing teammates, and they succeeded in that. Such was the ferocity of the move, Valverde was away in a six-man group with Roglic, Pogacar, Lopez and teammate Marc Soler for a brief while. They were brought back but by the time the bunch had reformed, it was no longer a peloton at all, containing no more than 20 riders. At that point, with just over 40km to go, the gap was down to 4:30.

From there, however, it started to grow again as the race entered a more settled pattern for the final hour. While Roglic and Pogacar had been isolated, Lopez still had support, with Sanchez in turn dropping back from the break, and it was Astana versus the lead group for much of the run-in. Despite a brief lapse with around 25km to go, when QuickStep again injected some urgency by briefly splitting the group, the leaders got their heads down and their advantage rose all the way to the line.

Going into the final few kilometres, they had 5:15 in hand and attentions turned to stage honours. Despite Jakobsen's absence, QuickStep used their numbers to good effect, sending Stybar on a solo mission with 2.2km to go. Team Ineos rode hard to shut it down but didn't quite finish the job, and so with 600m to go, Bennett was tempted into striking out early. A 220km stage ridden at such intensity is a great leveller, and the slight uphill in the final three kilometres only took more of the edge off the Irishman's speed. And so Gilbert was able to work his way across with just under 200m to go. After a brief moment in the slipstream, he hit out, and Bennett had nothing left to give. He hung on for second place, just ahead of Cavagna.

Kelderman placed fifth, with a two-second gap to Gilbert, while Knox was 10th at six seconds and Quintana 10th at 10 seconds.

Meanwhile the Roglic group, in damage limitation mode, hurried home and stopped the clock almost 5:30 down on Gilbert. Lopez sprinted for home and finished alongside Roglic, Valverde, Pogacar and Majka, while a second group of eight riders, finishing a few seconds further back, was all that was left of the peloton.

Roglic remains in red, his lead more or less intact, but it was a bruising day that suggested the final week of this Vuelta might not be the foregone conclusion that had been feared. Two mountain stages remain, starting with Thursday's treacherous journey through the sierras north of Madrid. Game on.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:15 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 8 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:09 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:00:19 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30 17 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:38 18 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 20 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 21 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:14 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:02 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:09 26 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:22 27 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:55 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:29 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:32 34 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 37 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 38 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 39 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:36 41 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:52 42 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:34 43 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:07:06 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:12 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:26 48 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:55 49 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:52 50 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 51 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 52 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 53 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 54 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:56 56 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 59 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 61 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 62 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 64 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 68 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 69 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 71 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 72 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 73 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 74 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:36 77 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 78 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 79 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 80 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 82 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 86 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 90 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 92 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 93 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 95 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 96 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 98 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 100 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 102 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 103 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 104 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:10 105 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:30 106 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:31 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 109 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:10 110 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 111 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 112 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:45 113 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:21 114 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 118 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 120 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 121 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 125 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 126 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 128 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 129 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 132 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 138 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 140 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 141 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:55 142 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:40 143 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:31 144 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 145 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 147 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 148 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 149 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 150 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 152 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 153 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 155 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 156 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 157 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 158 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNS Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - Atienza km. 103.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 14 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 6 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 10 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 9 8 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 12 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:17 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04 3 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:05 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:12 5 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:07 6 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:53 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:27 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:30 10 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:53 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:50 13 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 14 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:54 15 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 18 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:34 20 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 26 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 29 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 31 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:29 34 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:08 35 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:29:19 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 37 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 39 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 41 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 42 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 43 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:38 45 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:29 46 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 48 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:00:49 2 Movistar Team 0:01:48 3 Team Ineos 0:02:07 4 Team Sunweb 0:02:09 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:00 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:39 7 Astana Pro Team 0:17:51 8 Dimension Data 0:21:26 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:25:28 10 CCC Team 0:31:42 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:29 12 Euskadi Basque Country 0:40:16 13 EF Education First 0:42:30 14 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:17 15 Bahrain-Merida 0:47:10 16 Lotto Soudal 0:50:41 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:52:40 18 Trek-Segafredo 0:58:20 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:44 20 Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:29 21 Burgos-BH 1:17:34 22 Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:22:14

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 17 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 66:43:36 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:24 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:05 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:40 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:03 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:10:43 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:21 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:56 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:35 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:48 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:33 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:28:34 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:45 17 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:12 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:31 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:33 20 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:38:06 21 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:44 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:39 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:53:16 24 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:58:15 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:58:45 26 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:59:08 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:22 28 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 29 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:00:32 30 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:12 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:05:48 32 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:09:27 33 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:45 34 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:37 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:51 36 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:48 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:26:29 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:29:29 39 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:40 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:32:37 41 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:32:53 42 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:13 43 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:40:19 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:28 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:42:34 46 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:44:45 47 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:44:53 48 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:22 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:25 50 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:47:47 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:48:34 52 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:50:46 53 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:52:13 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:45 55 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:09 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:55:00 57 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:12 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:13 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:59:03 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:20 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:04:13 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:04:17 63 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:04:21 64 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:06:35 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:06:54 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:08:53 67 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:15:38 68 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:43 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:17:24 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:17:34 71 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:21:10 72 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:21:27 73 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:06 74 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:23:34 75 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:24:42 76 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:47 77 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:25:33 78 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:26:47 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:27:40 80 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:27:52 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:30:00 82 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:31:01 83 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:31:03 84 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:31:09 85 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:31:11 86 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:32:02 87 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:32:08 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:33:05 89 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:33:51 90 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:35:06 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:36:54 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:37:42 93 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:39:43 94 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:39:49 95 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:41:41 96 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:43:14 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:43:45 98 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:44:09 99 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 2:44:28 100 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:50:10 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:54 102 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:55:32 103 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:56:37 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:58:09 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:59:04 106 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:00:07 107 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:02:50 108 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:04:14 109 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:08:04 110 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:08:05 111 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:09:00 112 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:09:47 113 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:12:55 114 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:13:03 115 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:13:12 116 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:13:52 117 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:14:05 118 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:14:56 119 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:15:10 120 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:15:12 121 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:15:16 122 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:18:21 123 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:19:08 124 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 3:19:49 125 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:22:33 126 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:22:43 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:22:54 128 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:23:05 129 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:23:26 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:24:18 131 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:25:55 132 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 3:27:39 133 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:28:33 134 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:30:30 135 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:31:47 136 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:31:52 137 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:34:27 138 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 3:34:58 139 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:35:59 140 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:37:25 141 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:42:30 142 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:42:39 143 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:45:53 144 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:46:10 145 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:46:28 146 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:47:26 147 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:52:39 148 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:52:49 149 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:53:11 150 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:48 151 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:11 152 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:57:39 153 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:59:20 154 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4:09:33 155 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:15:21 156 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:20:09 157 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:32:53 158 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:43:30

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 92 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 84 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 52 8 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 43 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 17 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 18 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 19 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 20 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 22 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 25 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 26 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 28 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 29 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 31 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 32 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 34 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 35 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23 36 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 37 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 40 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 41 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 42 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 45 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 18 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 47 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 48 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 49 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 50 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 51 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 52 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 53 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 54 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 55 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 56 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 57 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 58 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 60 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 62 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 65 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 67 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 68 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 69 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 70 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 71 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 72 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 74 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 76 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 77 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 78 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 79 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 80 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 81 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 82 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 83 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 84 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 85 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 86 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 87 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 88 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 89 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 90 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 93 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 94 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2 95 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1 96 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 97 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 100 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 101 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3 102 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 29 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 7 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 8 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 9 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 17 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 20 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 23 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 25 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 27 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 28 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 29 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 30 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 33 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 34 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 36 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 37 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 38 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 40 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 41 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 43 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 44 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 45 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 46 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 47 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 48 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 52 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 56 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 58 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 59 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 61 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 63 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1 64 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 65 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2 66 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 66:47:18 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:21 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:28:49 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:51 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:34:24 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:02 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:03 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:55:26 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:56:40 11 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:56:50 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:05:45 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:03 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:22:47 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:29:11 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:50:27 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:02:53 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:01 19 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:24 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:52 21 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:23:05 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:24:10 23 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:27:19 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:27:21 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:30:09 26 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:31:24 27 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:32 28 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:46:28 29 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:51:50 30 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:00:32 31 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:06:05 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:09:13 33 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:09:21 34 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:10:10 35 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:11:14 36 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:11:34 37 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:14:39 38 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:19:23 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:22:13 40 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:24:51 41 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:26:48 42 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:46 43 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:48:57 44 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:49:07 45 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:53:06 46 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:11:39 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:29:11 48 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:39:48