Vuelta a España: Cavagna wins stage 19

Image 1 of 33 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 33 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) crosses the line on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 33 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 33 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) trails in after Cavagna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Cavagna crosses the line in Toledo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Rémi Cavagna takes home the stage winner's trophy (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 7 of 33 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is back in red after stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 8 of 33 Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) remains in polka dots (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 9 of 33 Primoz Roglic is in the green points jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 10 of 33 Miguel Ángel López (Astana) retains the white jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 11 of 33 The fortified city of Ávila hosted the start of stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 12 of 33 The peloton ride out of Ávila (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the strt of stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Stage 18 winner Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) at the stage start (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 15 of 33 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the stage start (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 17 of 33 The peloton on the rolling roads of Castilla-La Mancha (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 18 of 33 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the peloton on stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 19 of 33 The peloton in the middle of stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 20 of 33 David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the break on stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 21 of 33 Ben O'Connor, Peter Stetina and Nikias Arndt lead the break on stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 22 of 33 The peloton on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 23 of 33 Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ride in the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 24 of 33 Miguel Ángel López (Astana) rides in the Astana paceline on stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 25 of 33 Primoz Roglic chases after being involved in a mid-stage pileup (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 26 of 33 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) chases after the crash on stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 27 of 33 Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) rides in the break on stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 28 of 33 Alejandro Valverde and Tim Declercq discuss the situation after Movistar attacked Roglic mid-stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 29 of 33 Nairo Quintana and Tim Declercq in mid-stage discussions (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 30 of 33 Max Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was involved in the crash (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 31 of 33 Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) was forced to abandon after the crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during his late solo attack (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 33 of 33 Cavagna rode alone for 25km to the finish on stage 19 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Report

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 19 of the Vuelta a España on Friday, triumphing with a 25km solo bid from the break of the day.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place, leading the peloton home five seconds after Cavagna had crossed the line. The QuickStep pair of Zdenek Štybar and Philippe Gilbert trailed in metres behind, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took fifth, grabbing three seconds on his GC rivals.

Cavagna, who has been one of the most aggressive riders of the race, finally got a reward for his efforts as he left his breakaway companions on the windy, flatlands of Castilla-La Mancha in central spain. He built a 30-second gap to his breakmates, preserving the same lead over the rest of the field in the closing kilometres of the stage.

The Frenchman's advantage proved enough for him to stay away to the finish and survive on the 8 per cent ramp to the line for a much-deserved win – his second of 2019.

"I tried to do my best today. It was my last chance in the Vuelta," Cavagna said after the stage. "I gave it everything and I'm really happy because it's my first win in a Grand Tour.

"I sat on all day. My team leaders were behind me so I could keep quiet in the breakaway and save myself. I made my attack 25 kilometers from the finish line, and from that point on, I really went for it.

"I couldn't go any faster than I went. I heard that I had 45 seconds, but only in the last corner did I know for sure that I was going to win. I'm really happy to finish the Vuelta like this."

Earlier in the stage, there was more than a touch of polemica, as race leader Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) slid out, along with several of his teammates, on a wet corner with 65km to go.

Valverde, teammate Quintana, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) avoided the carnage, with Movistar pushing on at the front of the race while Roglič and youth classification leader Miguel Ángel López (Astana) chased behind.

After 15km of chasing and with the groups almost back together, Movistar finally called off the pacemaking, bringing the big GC squabble of the day to an end.

Roglič remains in the race lead, though now 2:47 up on Valverde, while Quintana stays third, at 3:31. Roglič, Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and López all keep hold of their points, mountain and young rider classification jerseys for another day, as the race moves one day closer to Madrid.

How it unfolded

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a España, a transition stage in between the final two mountain stages of the race, would provide a chance for the punchier sprinters or the breakaway, with a rolling day culminating in an uphill finish (700 metres at 8 per cent on a cobbled road) in the walled city of Toledo, south of Madrid.

With climbing from the off, it didn't take much time for a small group to get away and establish themselves shortly after the stage got under way.

The break of the day was made up of 11 riders – Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton Scott), Ben O’Connor (Team Dimension Data), David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe).

They quickly built a one-minute by the top of the first, and only, climb of the day, the third-category Alto de la Paramera. Katusha-Alpecin, CCC Team and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA worked in the peloton with their riders all missing out on the move, but the break wouldn't be brought back.

The opening stages of the day were fairly quiet, standard flat stage fare. Archbold dropped back from the break after 50km of racing to help his team work for their sprinter Sam Bennett.

Rain started to fall at the midway point of the day, and the peloton responded by speeding things up a bit, bringing the break's advantage from 3:50 down to 1:30. They lay around a minute back when the big incident of the day occurred, on a small descent some 65km from the line.

It was there that the majority of the Jumbo-Visma team slid out on a wet corner, with race leader Roglič among those riders to hit the deck. Youth classification leader Miguel Ángel López (Astana) was also caught out, while in the front group Movistar drove the pace.

The lead group, which included Valverde, Quintana and Tadej Pogačar, kept pushing on for 15 kilometres over the windy flatlands after the crash, against one of the core unwritten rules of cycling. But the Roglič's chase group closing in 50km from the line, Movistar knocked off the pace for the two groups to merge into a peloton.

Roglič's teammate, the indefatigable Tony Martin, proved the major casualty of the incident. He along with Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) were forced to abandon after the crash.

The race briefly calmed down after the controversial move passed, though it picked up once more with 30km to go as the peloton split in the crosswinds. Roglič was once again caught out, as Valverde and López made the front group while Pogačar bridged.

It was a short-lived move, though, and things soon came back together. Up the road, the break continued to ride, 1:10 ahead of all the drama down the road.

They wouldn't stick together for long after that though, as Cavagna decided to set off alone 25km from the line. The Frenchman has been out front day after day at the Vuelta – in the crosswinds, attacking at the start of stages, in the break, and also to set up teammate Fabio Jakobsen for the win on stage 4, so it was fitting to see him out front once again.

Cavagna swiftly gained 20 seconds on his former companions, holding the gap into the final 10km, while the peloton lurked a minute back. Five kilometres later, as he reached Toledo, he was still 30 seconds ahead of the break and 45 seconds ahead of the charging peloton.

Arndt, Craddock and Armirail attacked the break but didn't put a dent in Cavagna's lead. The trio, along with the remainder of the break, were brought back inside the final 2km, but Cavagna persisted, carrying a 30-second lead under the flamme rouge.

By that point it was already over, and Cavagna had some time celebrate as he crossed the line. Bennett, who had done a great job getting up the hill, was five seconds short of his third stage victory, while Cavagna's teammates Štybar and Gilbert proved strongest of the rest.

Results

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:43:34 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 17 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 24 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 27 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 28 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 29 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 31 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 32 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 38 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 42 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 43 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:37 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:41 45 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 46 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:44 48 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 50 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 51 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 53 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 54 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:17 56 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:21 57 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 59 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31 60 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:39 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 62 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:43 63 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:52 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:58 66 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:17 68 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 69 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:36 71 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47 72 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:17 73 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 74 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:20 75 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33 76 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:04:15 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 78 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:38 79 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:14 80 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:33 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 82 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:40 83 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 84 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 88 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:43 89 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 91 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:52 93 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 97 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 99 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 100 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 101 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 102 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:06:06 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:12 104 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:32 105 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:06:40 106 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:50 107 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:56 108 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:17 109 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:08:44 110 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:54 111 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 112 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:56 113 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58 114 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:40 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:45 116 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:55 117 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:06 118 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 119 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 122 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 123 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 124 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 125 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 128 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 129 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 131 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 134 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 135 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 136 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:26 140 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 142 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 143 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 144 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 145 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 146 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 147 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:29 148 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 149 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:32 150 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 151 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 152 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:46 154 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Albarreal De Tajo km. 134 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Sprint 2 - Jardines Del Alcázar km. 165.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 11 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Paramera km. 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:43:34 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 9 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 11 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:27 13 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:37 14 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:41 15 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:44 16 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 18 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:21 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:43 20 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58 21 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:36 22 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:40 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:43 24 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:52 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 28 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 29 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:50 30 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:17 31 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:54 32 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:56 33 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:40 34 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:55 35 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:06 36 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 41 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 42 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:26 44 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 45 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 46 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 47 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:32

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:10:52 2 Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:27 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 7 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:47 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 9 Team Sunweb 0:01:03 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31 11 Team Ineos 0:02:21 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:31 13 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:12 14 Dimension Data 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33 16 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:50 17 Lotto Soudal 0:05:33 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:14 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:37 20 CCC Team 0:06:56 21 EF Education First 0:10:02 22 Burgos-BH 0:17:18

General classification

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 75:00:33 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:31 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:49 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:46 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:46 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50 9 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:23 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:09 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:16 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:26 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:58 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:09 15 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:49 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:39:14 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:14 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:00 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:36 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:26 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:02:52 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:04:10 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:07:42 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:11:47 25 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:14:44 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:16:26 27 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:38 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:17:06 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:18:13 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:00 31 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:42 32 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:52 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:14 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:40:30 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:42:38 36 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:46 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:52 38 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:49 39 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:55:42 40 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:55:56 41 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:58:42 42 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:00:16 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:00:41 44 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:02:10 45 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:02:37 46 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:02:55 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:06:35 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:08:35 49 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:41 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:12:25 51 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:23 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:17:24 53 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:18:51 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:27 55 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:20:51 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:21:40 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:22:29 58 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:22 59 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:26:48 60 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:28:03 61 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:28:11 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:23 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:33:31 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:36:41 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:37:25 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:37:28 67 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:35 68 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:40:30 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:42:09 70 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:43:10 71 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:57 72 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:48:05 73 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:49:24 74 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:50:11 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:50:23 76 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:51:12 77 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:53:52 78 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:54:09 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:54:26 80 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:54:33 81 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:54:43 82 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:54:57 83 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:55:03 84 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:14 85 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:57:01 86 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:58:17 87 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:59:26 88 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:24 89 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:00:29 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 3:00:39 91 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:03:16 92 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:03:49 93 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:05:08 94 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:05:24 95 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:06:44 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:08:39 97 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:14:21 98 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:20:26 99 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:22:33 100 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:24:35 101 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:24:51 102 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:26:20 103 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 3:27:00 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 3:28:22 105 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:28:41 106 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:31:10 107 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:34:05 108 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:35:14 109 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:36:57 110 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 3:41:34 111 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:43:05 112 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:45:11 113 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:46:28 114 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:46:58 115 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:48:12 116 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:48:31 117 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:49:47 118 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:50:34 119 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:51:12 120 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:51:29 121 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:51:57 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:52:11 123 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:52:53 124 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:54:06 125 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:55:49 126 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:56:41 127 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:56:56 128 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:56:57 129 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:57:50 130 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 4:00:35 131 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4:00:41 132 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:01:36 133 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:02:23 134 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:03:54 135 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:04:46 136 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:04:47 137 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:09:37 138 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:11:57 139 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:13:23 140 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:19:06 141 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:20:39 142 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:20:41 143 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 144 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:21:23 145 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:25:28 146 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:26:27 147 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:29:52 148 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:33:05 149 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:40:48 150 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4:41:42 151 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:24 152 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:51:05 153 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:07:24 154 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:15:42

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 143 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 110 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 107 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 92 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 61 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 60 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 11 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 12 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 52 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 45 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 40 19 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 22 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 23 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 24 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34 25 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 26 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 27 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 30 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 31 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 32 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 25 33 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 35 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 38 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23 39 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 40 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 43 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 44 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 47 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 18 48 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 49 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 50 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 52 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 53 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 57 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 58 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 13 60 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 62 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 63 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 65 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 67 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 68 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9 69 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 71 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9 72 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 73 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 74 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 76 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 77 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 79 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 80 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 81 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 82 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 83 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 84 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 6 85 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 86 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 87 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 88 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 89 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 93 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 94 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1 95 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1 96 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1 98 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 99 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3 100 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5 101 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 10 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 11 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11 20 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 27 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 28 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 29 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 7 31 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 38 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4 41 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 43 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 44 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 45 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 46 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 47 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 49 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 50 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 51 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 53 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 57 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2 58 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 59 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 60 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 61 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 62 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 64 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 65 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 66 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2 67 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2 68 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 75:04:50 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:06 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:27:52 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:57 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:09 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:58:35 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:53 9 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:10:27 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:12:09 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:13:56 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:25 13 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:51:39 14 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:57:53 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:13:07 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:22:31 17 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:38:53 18 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:40 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:43:48 20 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:50:16 21 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:50:46 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:57 23 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:52:44 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:56:12 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:58:59 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:02:27 27 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:18:16 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:20:18 29 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:24:24 30 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:26:53 31 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:29:48 32 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:38:48 33 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:42:41 34 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:43:55 35 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:45:30 36 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:52:24 37 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:53:33 38 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:57:19 39 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:59:37 40 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:00:29 41 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:16:24 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:17:06 43 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:25:35 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:28:48 45 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:44:07 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:03:07 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:11:25