Vuelta a España: Cavagna wins stage 19
Movistar spark controversy with attack while Roglic and others were chasing back on after crash
Stage 19: Avila - Toledo
Report
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 19 of the Vuelta a España on Friday, triumphing with a 25km solo bid from the break of the day.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place, leading the peloton home five seconds after Cavagna had crossed the line. The QuickStep pair of Zdenek Štybar and Philippe Gilbert trailed in metres behind, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took fifth, grabbing three seconds on his GC rivals.
Cavagna, who has been one of the most aggressive riders of the race, finally got a reward for his efforts as he left his breakaway companions on the windy, flatlands of Castilla-La Mancha in central spain. He built a 30-second gap to his breakmates, preserving the same lead over the rest of the field in the closing kilometres of the stage.
The Frenchman's advantage proved enough for him to stay away to the finish and survive on the 8 per cent ramp to the line for a much-deserved win – his second of 2019.
"I tried to do my best today. It was my last chance in the Vuelta," Cavagna said after the stage. "I gave it everything and I'm really happy because it's my first win in a Grand Tour.
"I sat on all day. My team leaders were behind me so I could keep quiet in the breakaway and save myself. I made my attack 25 kilometers from the finish line, and from that point on, I really went for it.
"I couldn't go any faster than I went. I heard that I had 45 seconds, but only in the last corner did I know for sure that I was going to win. I'm really happy to finish the Vuelta like this."
Earlier in the stage, there was more than a touch of polemica, as race leader Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) slid out, along with several of his teammates, on a wet corner with 65km to go.
Valverde, teammate Quintana, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) avoided the carnage, with Movistar pushing on at the front of the race while Roglič and youth classification leader Miguel Ángel López (Astana) chased behind.
After 15km of chasing and with the groups almost back together, Movistar finally called off the pacemaking, bringing the big GC squabble of the day to an end.
Roglič remains in the race lead, though now 2:47 up on Valverde, while Quintana stays third, at 3:31. Roglič, Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and López all keep hold of their points, mountain and young rider classification jerseys for another day, as the race moves one day closer to Madrid.
How it unfolded
Stage 19 of the Vuelta a España, a transition stage in between the final two mountain stages of the race, would provide a chance for the punchier sprinters or the breakaway, with a rolling day culminating in an uphill finish (700 metres at 8 per cent on a cobbled road) in the walled city of Toledo, south of Madrid.
With climbing from the off, it didn't take much time for a small group to get away and establish themselves shortly after the stage got under way.
The break of the day was made up of 11 riders – Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton Scott), Ben O’Connor (Team Dimension Data), David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe).
They quickly built a one-minute by the top of the first, and only, climb of the day, the third-category Alto de la Paramera. Katusha-Alpecin, CCC Team and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA worked in the peloton with their riders all missing out on the move, but the break wouldn't be brought back.
The opening stages of the day were fairly quiet, standard flat stage fare. Archbold dropped back from the break after 50km of racing to help his team work for their sprinter Sam Bennett.
Rain started to fall at the midway point of the day, and the peloton responded by speeding things up a bit, bringing the break's advantage from 3:50 down to 1:30. They lay around a minute back when the big incident of the day occurred, on a small descent some 65km from the line.
It was there that the majority of the Jumbo-Visma team slid out on a wet corner, with race leader Roglič among those riders to hit the deck. Youth classification leader Miguel Ángel López (Astana) was also caught out, while in the front group Movistar drove the pace.
The lead group, which included Valverde, Quintana and Tadej Pogačar, kept pushing on for 15 kilometres over the windy flatlands after the crash, against one of the core unwritten rules of cycling. But the Roglič's chase group closing in 50km from the line, Movistar knocked off the pace for the two groups to merge into a peloton.
Roglič's teammate, the indefatigable Tony Martin, proved the major casualty of the incident. He along with Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) were forced to abandon after the crash.
The race briefly calmed down after the controversial move passed, though it picked up once more with 30km to go as the peloton split in the crosswinds. Roglič was once again caught out, as Valverde and López made the front group while Pogačar bridged.
It was a short-lived move, though, and things soon came back together. Up the road, the break continued to ride, 1:10 ahead of all the drama down the road.
They wouldn't stick together for long after that though, as Cavagna decided to set off alone 25km from the line. The Frenchman has been out front day after day at the Vuelta – in the crosswinds, attacking at the start of stages, in the break, and also to set up teammate Fabio Jakobsen for the win on stage 4, so it was fitting to see him out front once again.
Cavagna swiftly gained 20 seconds on his former companions, holding the gap into the final 10km, while the peloton lurked a minute back. Five kilometres later, as he reached Toledo, he was still 30 seconds ahead of the break and 45 seconds ahead of the charging peloton.
Arndt, Craddock and Armirail attacked the break but didn't put a dent in Cavagna's lead. The trio, along with the remainder of the break, were brought back inside the final 2km, but Cavagna persisted, carrying a 30-second lead under the flamme rouge.
By that point it was already over, and Cavagna had some time celebrate as he crossed the line. Bennett, who had done a great job getting up the hill, was five seconds short of his third stage victory, while Cavagna's teammates Štybar and Gilbert proved strongest of the rest.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:43:34
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|17
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|24
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|27
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|29
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|37
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|38
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|42
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|43
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:37
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:41
|45
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|46
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:44
|48
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|50
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|51
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|53
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|54
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:17
|56
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:21
|57
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:31
|60
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|62
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|63
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:52
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:58
|66
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:17
|68
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|69
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:36
|71
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:47
|72
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:17
|73
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:20
|75
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:33
|76
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:04:15
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|78
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:38
|79
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:14
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:33
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:40
|83
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|84
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|88
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:43
|89
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|91
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:52
|93
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|100
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|101
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|102
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:06
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:12
|104
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:32
|105
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:06:40
|106
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:50
|107
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:56
|108
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:08:17
|109
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:08:44
|110
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:54
|111
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:56
|113
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:58
|114
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:40
|115
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:45
|116
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:55
|117
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:06
|118
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|122
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|124
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|125
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|128
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|131
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|134
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|135
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|136
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:26
|140
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|142
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|143
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|144
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|146
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|147
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:29
|148
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|149
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:32
|150
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|151
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|152
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:46
|154
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:43:34
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:05
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|9
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|11
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|13
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:37
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:41
|15
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:44
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|18
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:21
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|20
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:58
|21
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:36
|22
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:40
|23
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:43
|24
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:52
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|28
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|29
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:50
|30
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:08:17
|31
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:54
|32
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:56
|33
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:40
|34
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:55
|35
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:06
|36
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|41
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|42
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:26
|44
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|45
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|47
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:10:52
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:27
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:31
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:02:21
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:31
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:12
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:33
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:50
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:33
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:14
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:37
|20
|CCC Team
|0:06:56
|21
|EF Education First
|0:10:02
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:17:18
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|75:00:33
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:31
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:17
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:49
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:46
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:46
|8
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:50
|9
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:23
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:09
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:16
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:26
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:58
|14
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:32:09
|15
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:49
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:14
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:14
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:43:00
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:36
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:26
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:02:52
|22
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:04:10
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:42
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11:47
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:44
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:16:26
|27
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:38
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:17:06
|29
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:18:13
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:00
|31
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:31:42
|32
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:52
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:38:14
|34
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:40:30
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:42:38
|36
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:46
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:52
|38
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:49
|39
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:55:42
|40
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:55:56
|41
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:58:42
|42
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2:00:16
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:00:41
|44
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|2:02:10
|45
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:02:37
|46
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|2:02:55
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2:06:35
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:08:35
|49
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:08:41
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|2:12:25
|51
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:23
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:17:24
|53
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:18:51
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19:27
|55
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|2:20:51
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:21:40
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:22:29
|58
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23:22
|59
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:26:48
|60
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:28:03
|61
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:28:11
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:28:23
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:33:31
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:36:41
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:37:25
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:37:28
|67
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:35
|68
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2:40:30
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:42:09
|70
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:43:10
|71
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44:57
|72
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:48:05
|73
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:49:24
|74
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:50:11
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:50:23
|76
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:51:12
|77
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:53:52
|78
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:54:09
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:26
|80
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:54:33
|81
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:54:43
|82
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:54:57
|83
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:55:03
|84
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:14
|85
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:57:01
|86
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:58:17
|87
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:59:26
|88
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:24
|89
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:00:29
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|3:00:39
|91
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:03:16
|92
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:03:49
|93
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:05:08
|94
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:05:24
|95
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:06:44
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|3:08:39
|97
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:14:21
|98
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:20:26
|99
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:22:33
|100
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:24:35
|101
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:24:51
|102
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|3:26:20
|103
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|3:27:00
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|3:28:22
|105
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:28:41
|106
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:31:10
|107
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:34:05
|108
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:35:14
|109
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:36:57
|110
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:41:34
|111
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:05
|112
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:45:11
|113
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:46:28
|114
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:46:58
|115
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:48:12
|116
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:48:31
|117
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:49:47
|118
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:50:34
|119
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:51:12
|120
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:51:29
|121
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:51:57
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|3:52:11
|123
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:52:53
|124
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:54:06
|125
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:55:49
|126
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:56:41
|127
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:56:56
|128
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:56:57
|129
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:57:50
|130
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|4:00:35
|131
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|4:00:41
|132
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|4:01:36
|133
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4:02:23
|134
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:03:54
|135
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:04:46
|136
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:04:47
|137
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:09:37
|138
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:11:57
|139
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:13:23
|140
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:19:06
|141
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:20:39
|142
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:20:41
|143
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4:21:23
|145
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:25:28
|146
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:26:27
|147
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:29:52
|148
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:33:05
|149
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:40:48
|150
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|4:41:42
|151
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:48:24
|152
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:51:05
|153
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:07:24
|154
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|5:15:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|143
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|92
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|8
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|61
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|11
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|52
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|48
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|45
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|40
|19
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|22
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|23
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|24
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|34
|25
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|26
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|27
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|30
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|31
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|32
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|33
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|35
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|38
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|23
|39
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|40
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|43
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|44
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|47
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|18
|48
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|49
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|50
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|51
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|52
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|53
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|57
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|58
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|60
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|62
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|63
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|68
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|69
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|71
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|9
|72
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|76
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|77
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|78
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|79
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|80
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|81
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|82
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|83
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|84
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|85
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|86
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|87
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|88
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|89
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|94
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|95
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|96
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|98
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|99
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-3
|100
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|-5
|101
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|35
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|31
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|11
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|12
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|20
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|28
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|29
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|31
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|38
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|41
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|43
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|44
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|45
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|47
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|49
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|50
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|51
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|52
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|53
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|55
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|57
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|59
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|60
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|62
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|64
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|65
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|66
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-2
|67
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|-2
|68
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|75:04:50
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:06
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:27:52
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:57
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:09
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:58:35
|8
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:59:53
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:27
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:12:09
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:56
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:25
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:51:39
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:57:53
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:13:07
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:22:31
|17
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:38:53
|18
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:40:40
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:43:48
|20
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:50:16
|21
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:50:46
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:57
|23
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:52:44
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:56:12
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:58:59
|26
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:02:27
|27
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:18:16
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:20:18
|29
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:24:24
|30
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:26:53
|31
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:29:48
|32
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:38:48
|33
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:42:41
|34
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:43:55
|35
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:45:30
|36
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:52:24
|37
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:53:33
|38
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|3:57:19
|39
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:59:37
|40
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:00:29
|41
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:16:24
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4:17:06
|43
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:25:35
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:28:48
|45
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:44:07
|46
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:03:07
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|5:11:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|224:04:57
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47:00
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35:05
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:12:54
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:23
|6
|Dimension Data
|3:03:42
|7
|Team Sunweb
|3:09:40
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|3:10:36
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:33:56
|10
|Team Ineos
|3:34:38
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:38:38
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:47:20
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:49:06
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|4:02:44
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|4:02:58
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:24:15
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4:30:43
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4:38:08
|19
|EF Education First
|4:43:46
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5:50:09
|21
|CCC Team
|7:59:15
|22
|Burgos-BH
|8:21:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy