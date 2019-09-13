Trending

Vuelta a España: Cavagna wins stage 19

Movistar spark controversy with attack while Roglic and others were chasing back on after crash

Remi Cavagna

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Remi Cavagna

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) crosses the line on stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Remi Cavagna

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) trails in after Cavagna

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) trails in after Cavagna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cavagna crosses the line in Toledo

Cavagna crosses the line in Toledo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rémi Cavagna takes home the stage winner's trophy

Rémi Cavagna takes home the stage winner's trophy
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is back in red after stage 19

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is back in red after stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) remains in polka dots

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) remains in polka dots
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic is in the green points jersey

Primoz Roglic is in the green points jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Miguel Ángel López (Astana) retains the white jersey

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) retains the white jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The fortified city of Ávila hosted the start of stage 19

The fortified city of Ávila hosted the start of stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The peloton ride out of Ávila

The peloton ride out of Ávila
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the strt of stage 19

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the strt of stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 18 winner Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) at the stage start

Stage 18 winner Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) at the stage start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of stage 19

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the stage start

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the stage start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The peloton on the rolling roads of Castilla-La Mancha

The peloton on the rolling roads of Castilla-La Mancha
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the peloton on stage 19

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the peloton on stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The peloton in the middle of stage 19

The peloton in the middle of stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the break on stage 19

David de la Cruz (Team Ineos) and Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the break on stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor, Peter Stetina and Nikias Arndt lead the break on stage 19

Ben O'Connor, Peter Stetina and Nikias Arndt lead the break on stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The peloton on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

The peloton on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ride in the peloton

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ride in the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Miguel Ángel López (Astana) rides in the Astana paceline on stage 19

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) rides in the Astana paceline on stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic chases after being involved in a mid-stage pileup

Primoz Roglic chases after being involved in a mid-stage pileup
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) chases after the crash on stage 19

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) chases after the crash on stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) rides in the break on stage 19

Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) rides in the break on stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Alejandro Valverde and Tim Declercq discuss the situation after Movistar attacked Roglic mid-stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alejandro Valverde and Tim Declercq discuss the situation after Movistar attacked Roglic mid-stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana and Tim Declercq in mid-stage discussions

Nairo Quintana and Tim Declercq in mid-stage discussions
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Max Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was involved in the crash

Max Richeze (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was involved in the crash
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) was forced to abandon after the crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) was forced to abandon after the crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during his late solo attack

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during his late solo attack
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Cavagna rode alone for 25km to the finish on stage 19

Cavagna rode alone for 25km to the finish on stage 19
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Report

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 19 of the Vuelta a España on Friday, triumphing with a 25km solo bid from the break of the day.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place, leading the peloton home five seconds after Cavagna had crossed the line. The QuickStep pair of Zdenek Štybar and Philippe Gilbert trailed in metres behind, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took fifth, grabbing three seconds on his GC rivals.

Cavagna, who has been one of the most aggressive riders of the race, finally got a reward for his efforts as he left his breakaway companions on the windy, flatlands of Castilla-La Mancha in central spain. He built a 30-second gap to his breakmates, preserving the same lead over the rest of the field in the closing kilometres of the stage.

The Frenchman's advantage proved enough for him to stay away to the finish and survive on the 8 per cent ramp to the line for a much-deserved win – his second of 2019.

"I tried to do my best today. It was my last chance in the Vuelta," Cavagna said after the stage. "I gave it everything and I'm really happy because it's my first win in a Grand Tour.

"I sat on all day. My team leaders were behind me so I could keep quiet in the breakaway and save myself. I made my attack 25 kilometers from the finish line, and from that point on, I really went for it.

"I couldn't go any faster than I went. I heard that I had 45 seconds, but only in the last corner did I know for sure that I was going to win. I'm really happy to finish the Vuelta like this."

Earlier in the stage, there was more than a touch of polemica, as race leader Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) slid out, along with several of his teammates, on a wet corner with 65km to go.

Valverde, teammate Quintana, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) avoided the carnage, with Movistar pushing on at the front of the race while Roglič and youth classification leader Miguel Ángel López (Astana) chased behind.

After 15km of chasing and with the groups almost back together, Movistar finally called off the pacemaking, bringing the big GC squabble of the day to an end.

Roglič remains in the race lead, though now 2:47 up on Valverde, while Quintana stays third, at 3:31. Roglič, Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) and López all keep hold of their points, mountain and young rider classification jerseys for another day, as the race moves one day closer to Madrid.

How it unfolded

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a España, a transition stage in between the final two mountain stages of the race, would provide a chance for the punchier sprinters or the breakaway, with a rolling day culminating in an uphill finish (700 metres at 8 per cent on a cobbled road) in the walled city of Toledo, south of Madrid.

With climbing from the off, it didn't take much time for a small group to get away and establish themselves shortly after the stage got under way.

The break of the day was made up of 11 riders – Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Domen Novak (Bahrain-Merida), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton Scott), Ben O’Connor (Team Dimension Data), David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe).

They quickly built a one-minute by the top of the first, and only, climb of the day, the third-category Alto de la Paramera. Katusha-Alpecin, CCC Team and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA worked in the peloton with their riders all missing out on the move, but the break wouldn't be brought back.

The opening stages of the day were fairly quiet, standard flat stage fare. Archbold dropped back from the break after 50km of racing to help his team work for their sprinter Sam Bennett.

Rain started to fall at the midway point of the day, and the peloton responded by speeding things up a bit, bringing the break's advantage from 3:50 down to 1:30. They lay around a minute back when the big incident of the day occurred, on a small descent some 65km from the line.

It was there that the majority of the Jumbo-Visma team slid out on a wet corner, with race leader Roglič among those riders to hit the deck. Youth classification leader Miguel Ángel López (Astana) was also caught out, while in the front group Movistar drove the pace.

The lead group, which included Valverde, Quintana and Tadej Pogačar, kept pushing on for 15 kilometres over the windy flatlands after the crash, against one of the core unwritten rules of cycling. But the Roglič's chase group closing in 50km from the line, Movistar knocked off the pace for the two groups to merge into a peloton.

Roglič's teammate, the indefatigable Tony Martin, proved the major casualty of the incident. He along with Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) were forced to abandon after the crash.

The race briefly calmed down after the controversial move passed, though it picked up once more with 30km to go as the peloton split in the crosswinds. Roglič was once again caught out, as Valverde and López made the front group while Pogačar bridged.

It was a short-lived move, though, and things soon came back together. Up the road, the break continued to ride, 1:10 ahead of all the drama down the road.

They wouldn't stick together for long after that though, as Cavagna decided to set off alone 25km from the line. The Frenchman has been out front day after day at the Vuelta – in the crosswinds, attacking at the start of stages, in the break, and also to set up teammate Fabio Jakobsen for the win on stage 4, so it was fitting to see him out front once again.

Cavagna swiftly gained 20 seconds on his former companions, holding the gap into the final 10km, while the peloton lurked a minute back. Five kilometres later, as he reached Toledo, he was still 30 seconds ahead of the break and 45 seconds ahead of the charging peloton.

Arndt, Craddock and Armirail attacked the break but didn't put a dent in Cavagna's lead. The trio, along with the remainder of the break, were brought back inside the final 2km, but Cavagna persisted, carrying a 30-second lead under the flamme rouge.

By that point it was already over, and Cavagna had some time celebrate as he crossed the line. Bennett, who had done a great job getting up the hill, was five seconds short of his third stage victory, while Cavagna's teammates Štybar and Gilbert proved strongest of the rest.

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:43:34
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
17Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
24Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
27Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
29Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
31Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
32Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
36Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27
38Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30
42Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33
43Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:37
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:41
45Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
46Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:44
48James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
49Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47
50Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
51Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02
53Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
54Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:17
56Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:21
57Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25
58Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
59Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31
60Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:39
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
62Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:43
63Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:52
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:58
66Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:17
68Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31
69Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:36
71Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47
72Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:17
73Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
74Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:20
75Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33
76Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:04:15
77Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31
78Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:38
79Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:14
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:33
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
82Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:40
83Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
84Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
86Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
88Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:43
89Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
91Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:52
93Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
94Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
95Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
96Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
97Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
98Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
99Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
100Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
101Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
102Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:06:06
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:12
104Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:32
105David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:06:40
106Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:50
107Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:56
108Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:17
109Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:08:44
110Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:54
111Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
112Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:56
113Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58
114Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:40
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:45
116Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:55
117Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:06
118Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
119Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
120Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
121Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
122Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
123Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
124Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
125Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
126Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
128Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
131Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
132Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
133Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
134Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
135Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
136Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:26
140Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
142Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
143Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
144Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
145Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
146Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
147Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:29
148Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
149Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:32
150George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
151Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
152Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:46
154Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Albarreal De Tajo km. 134
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Sprint 2 - Jardines Del Alcázar km. 165.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 9
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
11Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4
13Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2
15Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Paramera km. 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
3Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:43:34
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
5Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
8Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
9Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
11Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:27
13Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:37
14Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:41
15Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:44
16James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47
18Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:21
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:43
20Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58
21Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:36
22Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:40
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:43
24Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:52
25Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
27Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
28Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
29Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:50
30Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:17
31Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:54
32Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:56
33Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:40
34Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:55
35Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:06
36Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
41Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
42Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:26
44Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
45Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
46Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
47Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:32

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:10:52
2Movistar Team 0:00:05
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:27
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30
6Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33
7Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:47
8Astana Pro Team 0:01:02
9Team Sunweb 0:01:03
10Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31
11Team Ineos 0:02:21
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:31
13Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:12
14Dimension Data
15Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33
16Groupama-FDJ 0:03:50
17Lotto Soudal 0:05:33
18Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:14
19UAE Team Emirates 0:06:37
20CCC Team 0:06:56
21EF Education First 0:10:02
22Burgos-BH 0:17:18

General classification

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 75:00:33
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:31
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:49
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:46
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:46
8Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50
9James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:23
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:09
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:16
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:26
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:58
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:09
15Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:49
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:39:14
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:14
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:00
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:36
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:26
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:02:52
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:04:10
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:07:42
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:11:47
25Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:14:44
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:16:26
27François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:38
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:17:06
29Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:18:13
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:00
31Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:42
32José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:52
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:14
34Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:40:30
35George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:42:38
36Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:46
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:52
38Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:49
39Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:55:42
40Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:55:56
41Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:58:42
42Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:00:16
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:00:41
44Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:02:10
45Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:02:37
46Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:02:55
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:06:35
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:08:35
49Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:41
50Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:12:25
51Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:23
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:17:24
53Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:18:51
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:27
55David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:20:51
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:21:40
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:22:29
58Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:22
59Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:26:48
60Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:28:03
61Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:28:11
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:23
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:33:31
64Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:36:41
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:37:25
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:37:28
67Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:35
68Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:40:30
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:42:09
70Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:43:10
71Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:57
72Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:48:05
73Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:49:24
74Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:50:11
75Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:50:23
76Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:51:12
77Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:53:52
78Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:54:09
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:54:26
80Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:54:33
81Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:54:43
82Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:54:57
83Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:55:03
84Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:14
85Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:57:01
86Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:58:17
87Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:59:26
88Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:24
89Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:00:29
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 3:00:39
91Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:03:16
92Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:03:49
93Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:05:08
94Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:05:24
95Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:06:44
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:08:39
97Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:14:21
98Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:20:26
99Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:22:33
100Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:24:35
101Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:24:51
102Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:26:20
103Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 3:27:00
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 3:28:22
105Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:28:41
106Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:31:10
107Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:34:05
108Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:35:14
109Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:36:57
110Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 3:41:34
111Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:43:05
112Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:45:11
113Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:46:28
114Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:46:58
115Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:48:12
116Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:48:31
117Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:49:47
118Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:50:34
119Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:51:12
120John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:51:29
121Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:51:57
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:52:11
123Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:52:53
124Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:54:06
125Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:55:49
126Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:56:41
127Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:56:56
128Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:56:57
129Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:57:50
130Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 4:00:35
131Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4:00:41
132Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:01:36
133Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:02:23
134Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:03:54
135Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:04:46
136Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:04:47
137Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:09:37
138Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:11:57
139Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:13:23
140Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:19:06
141Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:20:39
142Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:20:41
143Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
144Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:21:23
145Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:25:28
146Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:26:27
147Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:29:52
148Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:33:05
149Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:40:48
150Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4:41:42
151Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:24
152Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:51:05
153Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:07:24
154Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:15:42

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 143
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 114
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 110
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 107
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 92
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71
8Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 61
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 60
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54
11Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53
12Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 52
13Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 45
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 40
19Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 37
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36
22Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
23Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
24Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34
25Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
26Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31
27Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28
30Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27
31Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26
32Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 25
33Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
35James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23
38Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23
39Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
40Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20
43Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
44Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
47Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 18
48Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
49Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
50Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
52Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16
53Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15
54Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
57José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
58Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 13
60David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
62François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
63Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
65Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
67George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
68Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9
69Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9
71Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9
72Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
73Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
76Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
77John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
79Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7
80Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
81Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
82Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
83Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
84Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 6
85Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
86Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
87Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
88Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
89Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
94Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1
95Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1
96Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1
98Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
99Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3
100Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5
101Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22
10Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21
11Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11
20Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
27Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
28Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
29Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 7
31James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
38Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4
41Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
43Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
44Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
45Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
46Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
47Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
49Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
51Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
53Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
55Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
57Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2
58George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
59Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
60Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
61Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
62Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
63Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1
64Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
65Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
66Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2
67Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2
68Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 75:04:50
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:06
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:27:52
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:57
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:09
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:58:35
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:53
9Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:10:27
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:12:09
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:13:56
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:25
13Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:51:39
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:57:53
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:13:07
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:22:31
17Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:38:53
18Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:40
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:43:48
20Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:50:16
21Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:50:46
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:57
23Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:52:44
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:56:12
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:58:59
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:02:27
27Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:18:16
28Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:20:18
29Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:24:24
30Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:26:53
31Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:29:48
32Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:38:48
33Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:42:41
34Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:43:55
35Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:45:30
36Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:52:24
37Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:53:33
38Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:57:19
39Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:59:37
40Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:00:29
41Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:16:24
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:17:06
43Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:25:35
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:28:48
45Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:44:07
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:03:07
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:11:25

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 224:04:57
2Astana Pro Team 0:47:00
3Team Jumbo-Visma 1:35:05
4Mitchelton-Scott 2:12:54
5AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:23
6Dimension Data 3:03:42
7Team Sunweb 3:09:40
8Euskadi Basque Country 3:10:36
9Bahrain-Merida 3:33:56
10Team Ineos 3:34:38
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:38:38
12UAE Team Emirates 3:47:20
13Bora-Hansgrohe 3:49:06
14Lotto Soudal 4:02:44
15Trek-Segafredo 4:02:58
16Groupama-FDJ 4:24:15
17Katusha-Alpecin 4:30:43
18Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:38:08
19EF Education First 4:43:46
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5:50:09
21CCC Team 7:59:15
22Burgos-BH 8:21:03

