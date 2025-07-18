Baloise Ladies Tour: Nienke Veenhoven holds off Barbara Guarischi to win stage 2 in Olsene

Karolina Kumiega third in bunch sprint as Charlotte Kool holds on to overall lead

OLSENE, BELGIUM - JULY 18: (L-R) Stage winner Nienke Veenhoven of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD Worx - Protime, Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto, Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL - Purple Leader Jersey and Clara Copponi of France and Team Lidl - Trek during the 11th Baloise Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 2 a 127.3km stage from Olsene to Olsene on July 18, 2025 in Olsene, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Baloise Ladies Tour: Nienke Veenhoven of Visma-Lease a Bike (left) sprints ahead of Barbara Guarischi of SD Worx-Protime for the stage 2 victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the mass sprint on stage 2 of the Baloise Ladies Tour and secured the first pro victory of her career.

The 21-year-old held off Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) by a bike length, and Karolina Kumiega (KDM-Pack Cycling) in third.

