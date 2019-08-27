Vuelta a Espana: Jakobsen wins stage 4 in El Puig
Dutch champion edges out Bennett in photo finish
Stage 4: Cullera - El Puig
Fabio Jakobsen ( Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing in the second bunch sprint of the race in El Puig. The Dutch champion edged out stage 2 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) by millimetres on the line. Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) was third across the line, but was later relegated to the back of the peloton after the race jury reviewed the sprint. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was awarded third place, though his teammate Juan Sebastian Molano was relegated from 10th place.
In the end, the difference was made on one of the roundabouts on the run-in to El Puig, with Bennett taking the long way around one just over a kilometre from the finish.
While he fought his way back to the front, Jakobsen enjoyed an armchair ride from the Deceuninck-QuickStep train, who had a comparatively easy run-in as teammate Rémi Cavagna went on the attack in the final 10km.
Lead-out man extraordinaire Max Richeze dropped Jakobsen off with 150 metres to go, with the Dutchman starting out comfortably ahead of his rivals. Further back, Bennett switched from Luka Mezgec's (Mitchelton-Scott) wheel in order to chase down Jakobsen.
In the end, Bennett ran out of road, with the 22-year-old Jakobsen hanging on to take his first Grand Tour stage victory by the narrowest of margins. A couple of bike lengths back, Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was back in the mix, taking fourth place.
"I knew [I had won] when I saw guys from the team cheering," said Jakobsen after the stage. "I threw the bike for the line and couldn't see because I closed my eyes and Sam was close to me. I'm so happy to take the win.
"We wanted to come back today and show that we're a strong team with a good lead-out. We dominated the final and Richeze did a perfect leadout.
"This is a big one, especially in the Dutch champion's jersey. I came here to win a stage in this Vuelta. I'm only 22 years old and I'm so happy I can already put this on my palmarès."
The general classification remained unchanged after the stage, with Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) retaining the red jersey for another day. Bennett may have missed out on another win but could console himself with the lead of the points classification. Earlier in the stage, mountain classification leader Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) added a point to his lead.
The biggest story earlier in the stage was the abandon of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma). The Dutchman left the race after 50km due to knee pain suffered after the team's crash in the stage 1 team time trial
How it unfolded
For the second day in a row, the Vuelta a España saw a day for the sprinters, with stage 4 from Cullera to El Puig the fourth day in a row spent in the region of Valencia. The stage was largely flat, with the main obstacle being the Puerto del Oronet, a 5.8km, 4.5 per cent climb which lay 46km from the finish.
Two riders got away as soon as the flag dropped at the end of the neutralised zone. Jorge Cubero made sure Burgos-BH had representation in the break once again, while Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) joined him out front.
The duo quickly built up a big lead, with their advantage over the peloton ballooning out to seven minutes by the end of the first hour of racing. But with just two men in the break, a largely flat stage up ahead, and sprinter's teams keen to contest the finish, the move would never last.
For the most part a quiet stage, the biggest story of the early running was the abandon of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), who left the race after 50km of the stage. The Tour de France podium finisher was reportedly suffering escalating knee pain as a result of the Dutch squad's crash during the stage 1 team time trial.
Team Sunweb and Bora-Hansgrohe were among the teams setting the pace at the head of the peloton, working to limit the breakaway's gap so that their sprinters Max Walscheid and Sam Bennett. By the time the break reached the 100km to go mark, their advantage had been reduced to 4:30.
60km from the line, a number of EF Education First riders, including Rigoberto Urán, were involved in a crash. All were quickly up and running again, though the Colombian suffered a cut to his left forearm in the process.
The heavens opened as the riders hit the Puerto del Oronet, and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) suffered a mechanical before making his way back to the peloton. Up front, Wallays led Cubero on the dry roads over the top, while mountain classification leader Madrazo nipped away from the peloton to take a point.
Back in the sunshine and at the bottom of the descent off the climb, the peloton lay 1:20 down on the lead duo. Cubero's quest would soon come to an end though, as the Spaniard suffered a gear problem 31km from the finish.
Wallays pressed on alone but it was near impossible for a lone rider to hang on until the finish. The Belgian put up a good fight though, holding out until the 19km mark in the face of the massed ranks of the sprinter's teams.
EF Education First swarmed the front of the peloton in the final 15km, keen to keep the pace high and ensure Urán was safe as the riders tackled the numerous roundabouts on the outskirts of El Puig.
The roads only became more technical and twisting as they got into the town and off the highway, with Jumbo-Visma and Movistar leading the way. Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went on the attack 6km out, holding off the rampaging peloton until the 1.2km mark.
Unsurprisingly, it was Cavagna's team, plus Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sunweb who led the peloton under the flamme rouge. QuickStep, as they've done on so many occasions, delivered a perfect leadout for their sprinter, setting Jakobsen loose at just the right time to seal victory on the stage.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:04:16
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|23
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|29
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|52
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|60
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|65
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|67
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|78
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|80
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|81
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|82
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|83
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|85
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|86
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|97
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|98
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|100
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|102
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|103
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:21
|107
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|108
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|110
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|111
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|112
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:12
|113
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|114
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|115
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|116
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|117
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:54
|118
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:33
|120
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:50
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:54
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:55
|124
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:04
|125
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|127
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|128
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|130
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|131
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|135
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|137
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|139
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|141
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|143
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|144
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|145
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|147
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|148
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|149
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|150
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|152
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:12
|153
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|154
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|155
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|156
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|157
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|158
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|160
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|161
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|162
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|163
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|164
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|165
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|166
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|167
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|168
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|169
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|170
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|171
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|172
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:18
|174
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:52
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|2
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|6
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|11
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|12
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|13
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:04:16
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|13
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|24
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|27
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|28
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|29
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|32
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|34
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|36
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:54
|37
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:04
|38
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|40
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|43
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|47
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:05:12
|48
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|51
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|52
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12:12:48
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Dimension Data
|4
|CCC Team
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Team Sunweb
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|EF Education First
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country
|20
|Team Ineos
|21
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:08:08
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:13:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|13:55:30
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:08
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:22
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:35
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:37
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:48
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:08
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|16
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:10
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:13
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:32
|19
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|20
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:40
|23
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:41
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:46
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|27
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:55
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|30
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|31
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:04
|32
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|33
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:05
|34
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:12
|37
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:13
|40
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|41
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:14
|42
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|43
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:19
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|46
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:25
|47
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|49
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:34
|50
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|51
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|52
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:58
|53
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|54
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|55
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:20
|56
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:01
|57
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:17
|59
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:18
|60
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|62
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:05
|63
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:26
|64
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:33
|65
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:34
|66
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|67
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:47
|68
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:55
|69
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:59
|70
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:08:00
|71
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|72
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:01
|73
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:12
|74
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:08:49
|75
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:09:03
|76
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:28
|77
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:39
|78
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:45
|79
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:47
|80
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:49
|81
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:03
|82
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:05
|85
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:06
|87
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:10:12
|88
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:20
|90
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|91
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:21
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:22
|93
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:24
|94
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:39
|96
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:10:40
|97
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:42
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:17
|99
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:11:24
|100
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:11:28
|101
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:32
|102
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:11:45
|103
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:11:47
|104
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:57
|105
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:13
|106
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:20
|107
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:50
|108
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:12:52
|109
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:12:53
|110
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:54
|111
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:58
|112
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:13
|113
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:13:21
|114
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|115
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:24
|116
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:56
|117
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:05
|118
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:15
|119
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:14:16
|120
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:22
|121
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:14:26
|122
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:28
|123
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:45
|125
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:48
|126
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:54
|127
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:00
|128
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|129
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:03
|130
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:06
|131
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:15:08
|132
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|133
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:13
|134
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:32
|135
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:39
|136
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:45
|137
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:16:16
|138
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:21
|139
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:38
|140
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:04
|141
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:06
|142
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:41
|143
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:49
|144
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:09
|145
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:39
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:40
|147
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:58
|148
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:44
|149
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:16
|150
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:56
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:21:19
|152
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:21:29
|153
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:31
|154
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:52
|155
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:57
|156
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:12
|157
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:47
|158
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:23:49
|159
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:56
|160
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:01
|161
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:31
|162
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:24:52
|163
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:25:00
|164
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:26:06
|165
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:26:16
|166
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:18
|167
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:50
|168
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:26
|169
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:43
|170
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:44
|171
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:33:22
|172
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:34:09
|173
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:38
|174
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:46:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|20
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|10
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|11
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|12
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|13
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|14
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|13
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|17
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|21
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|22
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|28
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|29
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|30
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|31
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|36
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|8
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|9
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|11
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13:56:03
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:04
|3
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:08
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:13
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:22
|9
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:32
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|11
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:52
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:27
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:28
|16
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:45
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:00
|18
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:26
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:07:27
|20
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:28
|21
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:39
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:08:16
|23
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:06
|24
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:30
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:32
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:09:39
|27
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:47
|28
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:48
|29
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:11:12
|30
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:11:40
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:25
|32
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:40
|33
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|34
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:32
|35
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:55
|36
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:12
|37
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:14:27
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|39
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:35
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:06
|42
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:36
|43
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:43
|44
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:23:16
|45
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:23
|46
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:25:33
|47
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:45
|48
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:10
|49
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:11
|50
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:33:36
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:05
|52
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:45:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|41:19:06
|2
|EF Education First
|0:00:02
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:35
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:34
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:05
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:12
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:03:13
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:14
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:42
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:48
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:09:12
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:24
|20
|Team Ineos
|0:11:12
|21
|CCC Team
|0:13:22
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:31:16
