Vuelta a Espana: Jakobsen wins stage 4 in El Puig

Image 1 of 4 Fabio Jakobsen celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 4 All smiles for the Grand Tour debutant (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 4 Sam Bennett moves into the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Nicolas Roche pulls on the red jersey again (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Jakobsen ( Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing in the second bunch sprint of the race in El Puig. The Dutch champion edged out stage 2 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) by millimetres on the line. Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) was third across the line, but was later relegated to the back of the peloton after the race jury reviewed the sprint. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was awarded third place, though his teammate Juan Sebastian Molano was relegated from 10th place.

In the end, the difference was made on one of the roundabouts on the run-in to El Puig, with Bennett taking the long way around one just over a kilometre from the finish.

While he fought his way back to the front, Jakobsen enjoyed an armchair ride from the Deceuninck-QuickStep train, who had a comparatively easy run-in as teammate Rémi Cavagna went on the attack in the final 10km.

Lead-out man extraordinaire Max Richeze dropped Jakobsen off with 150 metres to go, with the Dutchman starting out comfortably ahead of his rivals. Further back, Bennett switched from Luka Mezgec's (Mitchelton-Scott) wheel in order to chase down Jakobsen.

In the end, Bennett ran out of road, with the 22-year-old Jakobsen hanging on to take his first Grand Tour stage victory by the narrowest of margins. A couple of bike lengths back, Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was back in the mix, taking fourth place.

"I knew [I had won] when I saw guys from the team cheering," said Jakobsen after the stage. "I threw the bike for the line and couldn't see because I closed my eyes and Sam was close to me. I'm so happy to take the win.

"We wanted to come back today and show that we're a strong team with a good lead-out. We dominated the final and Richeze did a perfect leadout.

"This is a big one, especially in the Dutch champion's jersey. I came here to win a stage in this Vuelta. I'm only 22 years old and I'm so happy I can already put this on my palmarès."

The general classification remained unchanged after the stage, with Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) retaining the red jersey for another day. Bennett may have missed out on another win but could console himself with the lead of the points classification. Earlier in the stage, mountain classification leader Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) added a point to his lead.

The biggest story earlier in the stage was the abandon of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma). The Dutchman left the race after 50km due to knee pain suffered after the team's crash in the stage 1 team time trial

How it unfolded

For the second day in a row, the Vuelta a España saw a day for the sprinters, with stage 4 from Cullera to El Puig the fourth day in a row spent in the region of Valencia. The stage was largely flat, with the main obstacle being the Puerto del Oronet, a 5.8km, 4.5 per cent climb which lay 46km from the finish.

Two riders got away as soon as the flag dropped at the end of the neutralised zone. Jorge Cubero made sure Burgos-BH had representation in the break once again, while Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) joined him out front.

The duo quickly built up a big lead, with their advantage over the peloton ballooning out to seven minutes by the end of the first hour of racing. But with just two men in the break, a largely flat stage up ahead, and sprinter's teams keen to contest the finish, the move would never last.

For the most part a quiet stage, the biggest story of the early running was the abandon of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), who left the race after 50km of the stage. The Tour de France podium finisher was reportedly suffering escalating knee pain as a result of the Dutch squad's crash during the stage 1 team time trial.

Team Sunweb and Bora-Hansgrohe were among the teams setting the pace at the head of the peloton, working to limit the breakaway's gap so that their sprinters Max Walscheid and Sam Bennett. By the time the break reached the 100km to go mark, their advantage had been reduced to 4:30.

60km from the line, a number of EF Education First riders, including Rigoberto Urán, were involved in a crash. All were quickly up and running again, though the Colombian suffered a cut to his left forearm in the process.

The heavens opened as the riders hit the Puerto del Oronet, and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) suffered a mechanical before making his way back to the peloton. Up front, Wallays led Cubero on the dry roads over the top, while mountain classification leader Madrazo nipped away from the peloton to take a point.

Back in the sunshine and at the bottom of the descent off the climb, the peloton lay 1:20 down on the lead duo. Cubero's quest would soon come to an end though, as the Spaniard suffered a gear problem 31km from the finish.

Wallays pressed on alone but it was near impossible for a lone rider to hang on until the finish. The Belgian put up a good fight though, holding out until the 19km mark in the face of the massed ranks of the sprinter's teams.

EF Education First swarmed the front of the peloton in the final 15km, keen to keep the pace high and ensure Urán was safe as the riders tackled the numerous roundabouts on the outskirts of El Puig.

The roads only became more technical and twisting as they got into the town and off the highway, with Jumbo-Visma and Movistar leading the way. Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went on the attack 6km out, holding off the rampaging peloton until the 1.2km mark.

Unsurprisingly, it was Cavagna's team, plus Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sunweb who led the peloton under the flamme rouge. QuickStep, as they've done on so many occasions, delivered a perfect leadout for their sprinter, setting Jakobsen loose at just the right time to seal victory on the stage.

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:04:16 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 13 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 23 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 29 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 37 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 42 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 43 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 52 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 57 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 59 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 60 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 64 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 65 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 66 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 67 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 69 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 70 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 73 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 78 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 81 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 82 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 83 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 85 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 88 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 90 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 93 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 97 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 98 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 100 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 101 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:21 107 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30 108 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 109 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 110 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 111 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04 112 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:01:12 113 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 114 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:24 115 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 116 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 117 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:54 118 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:33 120 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:50 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:54 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:55 124 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:04 125 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 128 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 129 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 130 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 131 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 132 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 133 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 135 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 137 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 139 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 141 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 142 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 143 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 144 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 145 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 147 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 148 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 149 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 150 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 152 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:12 153 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 154 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 155 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 156 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 157 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 158 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 159 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 160 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 161 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 162 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 163 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 164 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 165 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 166 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 167 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 168 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 169 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 170 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 171 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 172 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 173 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:18 174 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:52 DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Sprint 1 - Nã¡Quera km. 122.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 2 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto Del Oronet km. 129.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 6 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 12 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 4 13 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:04:16 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 6 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 13 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 21 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 24 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 27 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 28 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 29 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30 32 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 34 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:24 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 36 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:54 37 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:04 38 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 40 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 41 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 43 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 44 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 46 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 47 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:12 48 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 50 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 51 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 52 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 12:12:48 2 Mitchelton-Scott 3 Dimension Data 4 CCC Team 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Movistar Team 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Groupama-FDJ 12 Team Sunweb 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Katusha-Alpecin 17 EF Education First 18 Trek-Segafredo 19 Euskadi Basque Country 20 Team Ineos 21 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:08:08 22 Burgos-BH 0:13:20

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 13:55:30 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:08 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:22 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:35 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:00:37 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:48 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:08 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 16 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:10 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:13 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:32 19 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 20 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:40 23 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:41 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:46 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 27 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:55 29 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58 30 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 31 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:04 32 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 33 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:05 34 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 35 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 36 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:12 37 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:13 40 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 41 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:14 42 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 43 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:19 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:22 46 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:25 47 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 49 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:34 50 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 51 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 52 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:58 53 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:09 54 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:00 55 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:20 56 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:01 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:17 59 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:18 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 61 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 62 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:05 63 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:26 64 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:33 65 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:34 66 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:35 67 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:47 68 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:55 69 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:59 70 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:08:00 71 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 72 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:01 73 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:12 74 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:08:49 75 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:09:03 76 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:28 77 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:39 78 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:45 79 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:47 80 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:49 81 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:03 82 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:05 85 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:06 87 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:12 88 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:20 90 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 91 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:21 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:22 93 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:24 94 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:39 96 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:10:40 97 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:42 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:17 99 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:11:24 100 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:11:28 101 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:32 102 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:11:45 103 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:47 104 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:57 105 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:13 106 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:20 107 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:50 108 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:12:52 109 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:12:53 110 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:54 111 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:58 112 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:13 113 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:13:21 114 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 115 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:24 116 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:56 117 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:05 118 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:15 119 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:14:16 120 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:22 121 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:26 122 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:28 123 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:45 125 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:48 126 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:54 127 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:15:00 128 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 129 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:03 130 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:06 131 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:15:08 132 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 133 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:13 134 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:32 135 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:39 136 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:45 137 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:16:16 138 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:21 139 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:38 140 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:04 141 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:06 142 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:41 143 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:49 144 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:09 145 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:39 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:40 147 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:58 148 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:44 149 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:16 150 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:56 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:21:19 152 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:29 153 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:31 154 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:52 155 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:57 156 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:12 157 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:47 158 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:23:49 159 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:56 160 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:24:01 161 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:31 162 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:52 163 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:00 164 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:26:06 165 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:16 166 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:18 167 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:50 168 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:26 169 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:43 170 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:44 171 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:33:22 172 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:34:09 173 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:38 174 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:46:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 20 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 9 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 10 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 11 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 12 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 14 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 13 16 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 17 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 10 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 21 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 22 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 24 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 28 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 29 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 3 30 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 3 31 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 32 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 34 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 36 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 6 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 8 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 9 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 11 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13:56:03 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:00:04 3 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:37 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:08 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:13 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:22 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:32 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:39 11 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:52 13 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:27 15 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:28 16 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:45 17 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:00 18 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:26 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:27 20 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:28 21 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:39 22 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:08:16 23 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:06 24 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:30 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:32 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:09:39 27 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:47 28 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:48 29 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:11:12 30 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:11:40 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:25 32 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:40 33 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 34 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:32 35 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:55 36 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:12 37 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:14:27 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 39 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:35 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 41 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:06 42 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:36 43 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:43 44 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:23:16 45 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:23 46 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:33 47 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:45 48 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:10 49 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:11 50 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:33:36 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:05 52 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:45:37