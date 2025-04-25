Vuelta Asturias: Ivan Garcia Cortina nabs breakaway win on stage 2

By published

Movistar rider narrowly hangs onto victory ahead of chaser Julius Johansen in second, as Marc Soler finishes third and takes the overall lead

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar)
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Iván García Cortina (Movistar) secured the stage 2 victory at Vuelta Asturias, crossing the finish line by a whisker ahead of runner-up Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in Pola de Lena.

The pair were part of an original breakaway, but Cortina attacked with seven kilometres to go and held off Johansen to take the day's win.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews