Vuelta a Espana: Pogacar wins stage 9

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took victory on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España at the summit finish of Cortals d’Encamp. The Slovenian neo-pro attacked from an elite GC group on the final climb to seal a stage victory at his first-ever Grand Tour.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took second place, 23 seconds down, while Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished third at 48 seconds, just ahead of Alejandro Valverde(Movistar).

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) attempted a long-range attack on the mini 94.4km-long stage, but cracked on the final climb after a crash on the gravel section just beforehand, eventually finishing 1:01 down.

López kicked off the hostilities with his attack 20km from the line, and was aided by teammates dropping back from the break along the way. With Roglič isolated on the penultimate climb, it looked as though the Colombian was in the driving seat to take a chunk of time.

However, a brutal storm breaking in the final 10km put paid to his chances, with the relatively benign gravel section turning to sludge and causing both López and the chasing Roglič to crash.

The final climb saw attacks from Movistar as the Spanish team sought to take control, though some dubious tactics meant they perhaps didn't take full advantage of the situation. Roglič made a comeback, while his countryman Pogačar – the youngest rider in the race – leapt away to seal a famous victory.

"This stage was incredible," he said after the stage. "I was looking at it since I started. Yesterday when I saw the weather I was happy that it was going to rain.

I tried to follow the attacks and I went full gas on the gravel section. It was great.

"Today was tricky, a lot of technical problems on the gravel section and a hailstorm. But today was an incredible ride."

Quintana takes over the race lead heading into the first rest day of the race. He leads Roglič by six seconds ahead of Tuesday's time trial in Pau. López and Valverde lie in third and fourth overall, at 17 and 20 seconds, respectively.

Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Quintana and López retain control of the mountain, points and young rider's jerseys.

How it unfolded

The first monster mountain stage of the race, stage 9 featured five categorised climbs, including the especial category Coll de la Gallina, the two first-category climbs of Coll d'Ordino and Cortals d'Encamp, and the two second-category climbs of Alto de la Comella and Alto de Engolasters.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) sparked the move that saw the break of the day established, attacking early on the Coll d'Ordino. On the climb, a group of almost 30 riders followed, making for a large break group.

The men in question included numerous strong climbers such as, with the full makeup of the break as follows:

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Antonio Pedrero, Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Pierre Latour, Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang, Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock, Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Kilian Frankiny, Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt, Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data), Wout Poels, David de la Cruz, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos), Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss, Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), Matteo Fabbro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Wilco Kelderman, Robert Power, Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Nikias Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Jesús Herrada, Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra and Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias).

Bevin and Bizkarra pushed on midway up the Ordino, leading over the top before being caught on the descent. On such a short stage, the gap between break and peloton was never huge, maxing out at just over four minutes.

Still, it was enough for Hagen to be in the virtual race lead at the base of the second climb of the day, the Gallina (12.2km at 8.3 per cent), 50km from the finish. There, Movistar took to the front of the peloton, pushing the pace.

Geoghegan Hart pushed on 8km from the top of the climb, as both break and peloton fell apart on the changeable gradients. Bouchard went with him, before going on alone.

Four minutes down the mountain, Astana took over the pacemaking, shattering the peloton and dropping red jersey Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) near the top. Bouchard crested the Gallina alone, taking 15 mountain classification points ahead of a chasing Pernsteiner.

In the valley, Bouchard remained four minutes up on the peloton, while Fraile dropped back from the break to help López leaving Fuglsang and Gorka Izagirre still up the road. The Frenchman held an advantage of 40 seconds over the chasing break.

After one last run of work from Astana, López launched on the Comella with 19km left to race. Quintana was quickest to react, while Valverde and Roglič soon joined them. It wasn't long before the Colombian was off again, this time leaving the rest behind as Jumbo-Visma chased.

Roglič was quickly isolated in a chase group that included Valverde, Quintana, Pedrero, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Rafał Majka. López, meanwhile, enjoyed the help of Ion Izagirre and Fuglsang on the Engolasters, with the pair dropping back from the break to do so.

Up the road, O'Connor and Geoghegan Hart joined Bouchard, while Kuss dropped back from the break to help Roglič. Meanwhile, a heavy storm broke as the riders reached the gravel road at the top of the Comella.

López hit the deck on the treacherous wet gravel section, while further back Roglič did the same after an incident with a motorbike. However, the Colombian made it back to the leaders at the base of Cortals d’Encamp (5.7km at 8.3 per cent), and was joined by Quintana and Valverde.

Up the road, their Movistar teammate Soler was up the road, pushing on in search of a stage victory.

Valverde and Quintana jumped away at the base of Cortals d'Encamp, quickly bridging the gap López had built up. Up the road, Soler was in the lead, pushing on despite having teammates attacking behind.

Quintana attacked 4km from the finish, though 30 seconds up the road Soler kept going. Pogačar was the only man to follow the Colombian's attack, while further back Valverde put in some digs to drop López.

The Astana leader disintegrated on the final climb, being passed by a resurgent Roglič as he seemed to totally crack. Up front, Soler was forced seemingly against his will to wait for his team leader Quintana. He did so but just after Pogačar struck out and left the duo behind.

Roglič meanwhile, got up to Valverde, who lay 25 seconds behind the race lead. A flagging López was struggling up the climb, 40 seconds back. Pogačar, however, was flying, and wouldn't be caught by Quintana. The youngest rider in the race stayed away to celebrate a solo victory on one of its toughest stages.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:09 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 6 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:01 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:38 11 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:48 17 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 18 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:23 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:17 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:25 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:43 25 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:58 27 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:06 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:10 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:08:27 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:08:31 33 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:34 35 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:04 36 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:11:12 37 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:24 38 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:55 39 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:21 40 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:52 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 42 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:57 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 44 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:22 47 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:04 48 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:14 49 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:19 50 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:01 51 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:17:25 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:47 53 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:49 54 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17 55 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:18:55 56 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:28 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:35 58 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:52 59 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 60 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:10 62 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:07 64 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:12 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 69 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 72 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 76 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 77 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:58 79 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:20 80 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:18 81 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:28:22 82 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 83 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 85 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 86 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:32 89 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:53 90 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:59 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 92 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 93 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 94 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:29:23 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 96 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 98 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 99 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 101 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 105 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 106 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:30:41 107 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 108 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:31:13 110 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:25 111 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 115 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 119 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 120 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 121 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 122 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 124 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 125 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 126 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 127 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 128 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 129 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 130 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 132 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 133 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 136 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 138 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 139 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 141 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 143 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 144 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 145 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 147 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 150 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:32:43 151 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:32:46 152 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:09 153 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 154 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 155 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:11 156 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:21 157 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:32 158 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:44 159 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 160 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 161 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 162 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 163 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:07 164 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:12 165 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 166 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Sprint 1 - Santa Coloma km. 70.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Sprint 2 - Alto Els Cortals D'Encamp km. 94.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 9 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 6 11 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 1 - Coll d’Ordino km. 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 2 - Coll De La Gallina km. 56.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 2 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 3 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 3 - Alto De La Comella km. 76.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 4 - Alto De Engolasters km. 83.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 3 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Els Cortals d’Encamp km. 94.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:09 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:01 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:38 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:48 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:23 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:17 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:25 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12 11 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:06 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:34 13 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:04 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:55 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:52 16 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:57 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:22 18 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:19 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:28 21 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:10 22 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:12 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:22 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:59 28 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:23 29 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:30:41 30 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:31:13 32 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:25 33 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 35 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 36 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 37 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 39 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 41 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:32:43 43 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:11 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:44 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 46 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 48 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:12 49 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 8:56:35 2 Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45 4 Team Ineos 0:19:13 5 Euskadi Basque Country 0:19:27 6 EF Education First 0:22:05 7 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:26:17 8 Dimension Data 0:26:18 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:57 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:18 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:19 12 Bahrain-Merida 0:34:24 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:34:55 14 Lotto Soudal 0:35:45 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:36:45 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:24 17 Team Sunweb 0:46:35 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:39 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:56:15 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:13 21 Burgos-BH 1:09:15 22 CCC Team 1:17:05

General Classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35:18:18 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:21 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:22 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:53 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:46 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:19 12 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:23 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:41 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:51 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:07 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:03 17 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:17 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:21 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:29 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:57 21 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:23 22 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:50 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:19 24 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:39 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:08 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:38 27 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:40 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:56 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:42 30 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:38 31 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:50 32 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:29:55 33 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:26 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:53 35 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:04 36 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:30 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:38 38 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:32:21 39 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:44 40 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:34:06 41 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:17 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:01 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:38:59 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:40:08 45 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:23 46 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:46 47 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:44 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:47 49 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:56 50 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:03 51 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:55 52 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:48:38 53 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:49:36 54 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:04 55 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:51:14 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:51:31 57 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:51 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:38 59 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:46 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:23 61 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:26 62 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:49 63 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:55:53 64 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:56:53 65 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:57:37 66 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:02 67 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:16 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:48 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:00:52 70 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:28 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:03:32 72 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:10 73 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:05:26 74 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:05:53 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:17 76 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:07:35 77 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:50 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:56 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:07:58 80 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:34 81 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:09:03 82 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:54 83 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:57 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:59 85 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:55 86 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:08 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:11:19 88 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:14:45 89 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:09 90 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:15:34 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:15:55 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:16 93 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:44 94 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:47 95 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:09 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:19:24 97 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:19:32 98 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:19:36 99 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:19:52 100 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:17 101 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:18 102 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:20:29 103 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:20:48 104 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:20:49 105 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:53 106 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:24:28 107 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:36 108 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:25:14 109 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:12 110 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:45 111 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:28:26 112 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:41 113 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:29:52 114 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:04 115 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:31:09 116 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:32:30 117 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:25 118 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:33:27 119 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:33:49 120 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:34:59 121 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:35:12 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:37 124 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:37:48 125 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:38:04 126 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:38:17 127 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:38:42 128 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:38:51 129 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:39:25 130 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:27 131 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:39:29 132 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:02 133 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:40:24 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:40:52 135 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:42:20 136 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:43:48 137 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:44:26 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:34 139 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:44:45 140 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:45:04 141 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:46:57 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:01 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:47:54 144 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:48:30 145 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:49:28 146 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:12 147 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:08 148 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:33 149 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:54:10 150 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:54:18 151 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:56:02 152 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:56:28 153 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:06 154 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:57:11 155 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:17 156 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:43 157 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:59:58 158 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:00:23 159 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:03:39 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:06:50 161 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:08:09 162 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:13:48 163 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:37 164 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:15:16 165 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:16:04

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 58 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 56 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 40 7 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 10 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 16 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 19 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 20 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 22 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 23 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 24 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 27 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 28 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 29 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16 30 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15 31 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15 32 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 34 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 35 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 37 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 38 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 39 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 40 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 41 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 43 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 47 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 48 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 50 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 52 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 53 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7 54 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 55 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 56 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 57 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 59 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 62 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 63 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 64 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 65 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2 66 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 67 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 68 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 69 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 70 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 5 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 9 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 16 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 24 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 30 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 31 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 32 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 33 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 34 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 35 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 37 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 38 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1 43 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 45 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 46 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 47 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 35:18:35 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:00 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:12 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:33 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:22 9 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:23 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:33 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:09 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:47 13 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:21 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:27 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:39 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:49:19 17 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:09 18 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:45 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:59 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:11 21 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:33 22 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:17 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:37 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:51 25 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:27 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:19:15 27 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:19:19 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:19:35 29 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:00 30 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:20:32 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:28 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:33:10 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:42 34 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:38:00 35 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:38:34 36 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:39:08 37 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:39:12 38 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:42:03 39 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:44:28 40 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:44:47 41 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:46:40 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:56:54 43 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:26 44 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:59:41 45 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:03:22 46 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:13:31 47 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:20 48 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:59