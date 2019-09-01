Vuelta a Espana: Pogacar wins stage 9
Quintana takes race lead ahead of Roglič
Stage 9: Andorra la Vella - Cortals d'Encamp
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took victory on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España at the summit finish of Cortals d’Encamp. The Slovenian neo-pro attacked from an elite GC group on the final climb to seal a stage victory at his first-ever Grand Tour.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took second place, 23 seconds down, while Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished third at 48 seconds, just ahead of Alejandro Valverde(Movistar).
Miguel Ángel López (Astana) attempted a long-range attack on the mini 94.4km-long stage, but cracked on the final climb after a crash on the gravel section just beforehand, eventually finishing 1:01 down.
López kicked off the hostilities with his attack 20km from the line, and was aided by teammates dropping back from the break along the way. With Roglič isolated on the penultimate climb, it looked as though the Colombian was in the driving seat to take a chunk of time.
However, a brutal storm breaking in the final 10km put paid to his chances, with the relatively benign gravel section turning to sludge and causing both López and the chasing Roglič to crash.
The final climb saw attacks from Movistar as the Spanish team sought to take control, though some dubious tactics meant they perhaps didn't take full advantage of the situation. Roglič made a comeback, while his countryman Pogačar – the youngest rider in the race – leapt away to seal a famous victory.
"This stage was incredible," he said after the stage. "I was looking at it since I started. Yesterday when I saw the weather I was happy that it was going to rain.
I tried to follow the attacks and I went full gas on the gravel section. It was great.
"Today was tricky, a lot of technical problems on the gravel section and a hailstorm. But today was an incredible ride."
Quintana takes over the race lead heading into the first rest day of the race. He leads Roglič by six seconds ahead of Tuesday's time trial in Pau. López and Valverde lie in third and fourth overall, at 17 and 20 seconds, respectively.
Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Quintana and López retain control of the mountain, points and young rider's jerseys.
How it unfolded
The first monster mountain stage of the race, stage 9 featured five categorised climbs, including the especial category Coll de la Gallina, the two first-category climbs of Coll d'Ordino and Cortals d'Encamp, and the two second-category climbs of Alto de la Comella and Alto de Engolasters.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) sparked the move that saw the break of the day established, attacking early on the Coll d'Ordino. On the climb, a group of almost 30 riders followed, making for a large break group.
The men in question included numerous strong climbers such as, with the full makeup of the break as follows:
Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Antonio Pedrero, Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Pierre Latour, Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang, Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock, Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Kilian Frankiny, Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt, Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data), Wout Poels, David de la Cruz, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos), Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss, Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), Matteo Fabbro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Wilco Kelderman, Robert Power, Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Nikias Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Jesús Herrada, Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra and Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias).
Bevin and Bizkarra pushed on midway up the Ordino, leading over the top before being caught on the descent. On such a short stage, the gap between break and peloton was never huge, maxing out at just over four minutes.
Still, it was enough for Hagen to be in the virtual race lead at the base of the second climb of the day, the Gallina (12.2km at 8.3 per cent), 50km from the finish. There, Movistar took to the front of the peloton, pushing the pace.
Geoghegan Hart pushed on 8km from the top of the climb, as both break and peloton fell apart on the changeable gradients. Bouchard went with him, before going on alone.
Four minutes down the mountain, Astana took over the pacemaking, shattering the peloton and dropping red jersey Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) near the top. Bouchard crested the Gallina alone, taking 15 mountain classification points ahead of a chasing Pernsteiner.
In the valley, Bouchard remained four minutes up on the peloton, while Fraile dropped back from the break to help López leaving Fuglsang and Gorka Izagirre still up the road. The Frenchman held an advantage of 40 seconds over the chasing break.
After one last run of work from Astana, López launched on the Comella with 19km left to race. Quintana was quickest to react, while Valverde and Roglič soon joined them. It wasn't long before the Colombian was off again, this time leaving the rest behind as Jumbo-Visma chased.
Roglič was quickly isolated in a chase group that included Valverde, Quintana, Pedrero, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Rafał Majka. López, meanwhile, enjoyed the help of Ion Izagirre and Fuglsang on the Engolasters, with the pair dropping back from the break to do so.
Up the road, O'Connor and Geoghegan Hart joined Bouchard, while Kuss dropped back from the break to help Roglič. Meanwhile, a heavy storm broke as the riders reached the gravel road at the top of the Comella.
López hit the deck on the treacherous wet gravel section, while further back Roglič did the same after an incident with a motorbike. However, the Colombian made it back to the leaders at the base of Cortals d’Encamp (5.7km at 8.3 per cent), and was joined by Quintana and Valverde.
Up the road, their Movistar teammate Soler was up the road, pushing on in search of a stage victory.
Valverde and Quintana jumped away at the base of Cortals d'Encamp, quickly bridging the gap López had built up. Up the road, Soler was in the lead, pushing on despite having teammates attacking behind.
Quintana attacked 4km from the finish, though 30 seconds up the road Soler kept going. Pogačar was the only man to follow the Colombian's attack, while further back Valverde put in some digs to drop López.
The Astana leader disintegrated on the final climb, being passed by a resurgent Roglič as he seemed to totally crack. Up front, Soler was forced seemingly against his will to wait for his team leader Quintana. He did so but just after Pogačar struck out and left the duo behind.
Roglič meanwhile, got up to Valverde, who lay 25 seconds behind the race lead. A flagging López was struggling up the climb, 40 seconds back. Pogačar, however, was flying, and wouldn't be caught by Quintana. The youngest rider in the race stayed away to celebrate a solo victory on one of its toughest stages.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2:58:09
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:48
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:01
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:38
|11
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:02
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:48
|17
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|18
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:23
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:17
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:25
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:43
|25
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:58
|27
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:06
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:10
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:54
|31
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:08:27
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:08:31
|33
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:34
|35
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:04
|36
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:11:12
|37
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:24
|38
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:55
|39
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:21
|40
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:52
|41
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|42
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:57
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|44
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:22
|47
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:16:04
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:14
|49
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:19
|50
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:01
|51
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:17:25
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:47
|53
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:49
|54
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:17
|55
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:18:55
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:28
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:35
|58
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:52
|59
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:10
|62
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:07
|64
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:12
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|72
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|76
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|77
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:58
|79
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:20
|80
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:18
|81
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:28:22
|82
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|83
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|85
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|86
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:28:32
|89
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:53
|90
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:59
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|94
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:29:23
|95
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|96
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|98
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|105
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:30:41
|107
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|108
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:31:13
|110
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:25
|111
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|115
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|120
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|121
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|124
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|126
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|128
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|129
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|131
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|132
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|133
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|136
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|138
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|141
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|147
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|150
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:32:43
|151
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:32:46
|152
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:09
|153
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|154
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|155
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:33:11
|156
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:21
|157
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:32
|158
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:44
|159
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|160
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|162
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|163
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:07
|164
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:12
|165
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|166
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|9
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|11
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|2
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|3
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2:58:09
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:01
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:38
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:48
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:23
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:17
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:25
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|11
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:06
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:34
|13
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:04
|14
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:55
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:52
|16
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:57
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:22
|18
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:19
|19
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:17
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:28
|21
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:10
|22
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:12
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:22
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:59
|28
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:23
|29
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:30:41
|30
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|31
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:31:13
|32
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:32:25
|33
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|37
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|39
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:32:43
|43
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:33:11
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:44
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:12
|49
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|8:56:35
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:45
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:19:13
|5
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:27
|6
|EF Education First
|0:22:05
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:26:17
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:26:18
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:57
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:18
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:19
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:24
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:55
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35:45
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:45
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:24
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:46:35
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:51:39
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:15
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:13
|21
|Burgos-BH
|1:09:15
|22
|CCC Team
|1:17:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35:18:18
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:21
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:22
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:53
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:46
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:19
|12
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:23
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:41
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:51
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:07
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:03
|17
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:17
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:21
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:29
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:57
|21
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:23
|22
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:13:50
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:19
|24
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:39
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:08
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:38
|27
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:40
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:56
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:42
|30
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:38
|31
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:50
|32
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:29:55
|33
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:26
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:53
|35
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:04
|36
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:30
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:31:38
|38
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:21
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:32:44
|40
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:34:06
|41
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:17
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:38:01
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:38:59
|44
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:40:08
|45
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:23
|46
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:46
|47
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:44
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:45:47
|49
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:56
|50
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:03
|51
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:55
|52
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:48:38
|53
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:49:36
|54
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:04
|55
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:51:14
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:51:31
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:51
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:38
|59
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:46
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:23
|61
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:26
|62
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:49
|63
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:55:53
|64
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:56:53
|65
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:57:37
|66
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:02
|67
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:16
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:48
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:00:52
|70
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:02:28
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:32
|72
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:10
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:05:26
|74
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:05:53
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:06:17
|76
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|1:07:35
|77
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:07:50
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:56
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:58
|80
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:34
|81
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:03
|82
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:54
|83
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:57
|84
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:59
|85
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:55
|86
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:11:08
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:11:19
|88
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:14:45
|89
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:15:09
|90
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:15:34
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:15:55
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:16
|93
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:17:44
|94
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:17:47
|95
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:19:09
|96
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:19:24
|97
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:19:32
|98
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:19:36
|99
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:19:52
|100
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:17
|101
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:18
|102
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:20:29
|103
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:20:48
|104
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:49
|105
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:53
|106
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:24:28
|107
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:24:36
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1:25:14
|109
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:27:12
|110
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:45
|111
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:28:26
|112
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:41
|113
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|1:29:52
|114
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:04
|115
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:31:09
|116
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:32:30
|117
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:25
|118
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:33:27
|119
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:33:49
|120
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:34:59
|121
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:35:12
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:37
|124
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:37:48
|125
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:04
|126
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:38:17
|127
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:38:42
|128
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:38:51
|129
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:39:25
|130
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:27
|131
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:39:29
|132
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:02
|133
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:40:24
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:40:52
|135
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:42:20
|136
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:43:48
|137
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:44:26
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:34
|139
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:44:45
|140
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:45:04
|141
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:46:57
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:01
|143
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:47:54
|144
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:48:30
|145
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:49:28
|146
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:50:12
|147
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:53:08
|148
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:33
|149
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:54:10
|150
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:54:18
|151
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1:56:02
|152
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:56:28
|153
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:57:06
|154
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:57:11
|155
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:17
|156
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:43
|157
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:59:58
|158
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:00:23
|159
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:03:39
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06:50
|161
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:08:09
|162
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:13:48
|163
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:14:37
|164
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:15:16
|165
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2:16:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|40
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|10
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|14
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|22
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|16
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|19
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|20
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|21
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|22
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|23
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|16
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|27
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|28
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|29
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|30
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|31
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|32
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|34
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|35
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|37
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|38
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|39
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|40
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|41
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|46
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|47
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|50
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|52
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|53
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|54
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|55
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|56
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|59
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|62
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|63
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|64
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|65
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|66
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|67
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|68
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|69
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|70
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|29
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|9
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|9
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|16
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|30
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|31
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|32
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|33
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|35
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|38
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|45
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|46
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|47
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|35:18:35
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:25
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:24
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:00
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:12
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:06
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:13:33
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:22
|9
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:23
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:33
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:09
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:47
|13
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:31:21
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:32:27
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:39
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:49:19
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:09
|18
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:45
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:59
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:02:11
|21
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:07:33
|22
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:17
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:37
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:10:51
|25
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:17:27
|26
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:19:15
|27
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:19:19
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:19:35
|29
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:00
|30
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:32
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:28
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:33:10
|33
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:34:42
|34
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:38:00
|35
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:38:34
|36
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:39:08
|37
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:39:12
|38
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:42:03
|39
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:44:28
|40
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:44:47
|41
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:46:40
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:56:54
|43
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:26
|44
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:59:41
|45
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:03:22
|46
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:13:31
|47
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:14:20
|48
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:14:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|105:18:24
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:44
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:36
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:05
|5
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:01:12
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:48
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:02:44
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:35
|9
|EF Education First
|1:07:06
|10
|Team Sunweb
|1:10:41
|11
|Dimension Data
|1:10:55
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:51
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:16:17
|14
|Team Ineos
|1:17:24
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27:54
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:28:23
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:30:46
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:54:07
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:57:08
|20
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:05:44
|21
|CCC Team
|3:08:21
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:08:47
