Vuelta a Espana: Pogacar wins stage 9

Quintana takes race lead ahead of Roglič

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 9 at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 9 at the 2019 Vuelta a Espanav
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta a Espana stage 9

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 9 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana stage 9

Tadej Pogacar on the Vuelta a Espana podium after winning stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana 2019

Nairo Quintana in red after stage 9 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta a Espana 2019 stage 9

Nairo Quintana gives the thumbs up to the Vuelta race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Angel Madrazo retained the mountain classification jersey

Angel Madrazo retained the mountain classification jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2019

Geoffrey Bouchard on the stage 9 podium at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
vuelta espana 2019

The peloton on stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

The final climb of stage 9 in Andorra
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

Geoffrey Bouchard on the attack from the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez tried a long-range attack on stage 9

Miguel Angel Lopez tried a long-range attack on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton in the Pyrenees

The peloton in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ion Izagirre and Miguel Angel Lopez working together

Ion Izagirre and Miguel Angel Lopez working together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar attacking on the final climb

Tadej Pogacar attacking on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
vuelta espana 2019

Miguel Angel Lopez and Sergio Higuita remount after their crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

Miguel Angel Lopez bearing the marks of his crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

Lopez and Higuita up racing on the gravel section
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

Miguel Angel Lopez on the go after crashing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rafal Majka rides through the waterlogged gravel section

Rafal Majka rides through the waterlogged gravel section
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Valverde attacks Lopez on the final climb

Valverde attacks Lopez on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lopez leads Valverde on stage 9

Lopez leads Valverde on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Valverde, Majka, Pogacar during stage 9

Valverde, Majka, Pogacar during stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lopez attacks ahead of Valverde on the climb to the finish

Lopez attacks ahead of Valverde on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Quintana and Pogacar on the attack on the final climb

Quintana and Pogacar on the attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana stage 9

Nairo Quintana rides into the race lead during stage 9 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana stage 9

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 9 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana stage 9

Primoz Roglic finishes stage 9 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana stage 9

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 9 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana stage 9

Marc Soler finishes stage 9 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana 2019 stage 9

Tao Geoghegan Hart finishes stage 9 at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
vuelta espana 2019

Nairo Quintana finishes stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

Miguel Angel Lopez finishes stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images)
vuelta espana 2019

Sergio Higuita finishes stage 9
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tao Geoghegan Hart crosses the line on stage 9

Tao Geoghegan Hart crosses the line on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 9

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roglic finishes ahead of Valverde

Roglic finishes ahead of Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves crossing the line

Esteban Chaves crossing the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hermann Pernsteiner finishes stage 9

Hermann Pernsteiner finishes stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka crosses the line

Rafal Majka crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar after the finish

Tadej Pogacar after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Edet after the stage finish

Nicolas Edet after the stage finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took victory on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España at the summit finish of Cortals d’Encamp. The Slovenian neo-pro attacked from an elite GC group on the final climb to seal a stage victory at his first-ever Grand Tour.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took second place, 23 seconds down, while Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished third at 48 seconds, just ahead of Alejandro Valverde(Movistar).

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) attempted a long-range attack on the mini 94.4km-long stage, but cracked on the final climb after a crash on the gravel section just beforehand, eventually finishing 1:01 down.

López kicked off the hostilities with his attack 20km from the line, and was aided by teammates dropping back from the break along the way. With Roglič isolated on the penultimate climb, it looked as though the Colombian was in the driving seat to take a chunk of time.

However, a brutal storm breaking in the final 10km put paid to his chances, with the relatively benign gravel section turning to sludge and causing both López and the chasing Roglič to crash.

The final climb saw attacks from Movistar as the Spanish team sought to take control, though some dubious tactics meant they perhaps didn't take full advantage of the situation. Roglič made a comeback, while his countryman Pogačar – the youngest rider in the race – leapt away to seal a famous victory.

"This stage was incredible," he said after the stage. "I was looking at it since I started. Yesterday when I saw the weather I was happy that it was going to rain.

I tried to follow the attacks and I went full gas on the gravel section. It was great.

"Today was tricky, a lot of technical problems on the gravel section and a hailstorm. But today was an incredible ride."

Quintana takes over the race lead heading into the first rest day of the race. He leads Roglič by six seconds ahead of Tuesday's time trial in Pau. López and Valverde lie in third and fourth overall, at 17 and 20 seconds, respectively.

Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Quintana and López retain control of the mountain, points and young rider's jerseys.

How it unfolded

The first monster mountain stage of the race, stage 9 featured five categorised climbs, including the especial category Coll de la Gallina, the two first-category climbs of Coll d'Ordino and Cortals d'Encamp, and the two second-category climbs of Alto de la Comella and Alto de Engolasters.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) sparked the move that saw the break of the day established, attacking early on the Coll d'Ordino. On the climb, a group of almost 30 riders followed, making for a large break group.

The men in question included numerous strong climbers such as, with the full makeup of the break as follows:

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Antonio Pedrero, Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Pierre Latour, Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang, Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock, Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Kilian Frankiny, Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt, Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data), Wout Poels, David de la Cruz, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos), Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss, Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), Matteo Fabbro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Wilco Kelderman, Robert Power, Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Nikias Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Jesús Herrada, Darwin Atapuma (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra and Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias).

Bevin and Bizkarra pushed on midway up the Ordino, leading over the top before being caught on the descent. On such a short stage, the gap between break and peloton was never huge, maxing out at just over four minutes.

Still, it was enough for Hagen to be in the virtual race lead at the base of the second climb of the day, the Gallina (12.2km at 8.3 per cent), 50km from the finish. There, Movistar took to the front of the peloton, pushing the pace.

Geoghegan Hart pushed on 8km from the top of the climb, as both break and peloton fell apart on the changeable gradients. Bouchard went with him, before going on alone.

Four minutes down the mountain, Astana took over the pacemaking, shattering the peloton and dropping red jersey Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) near the top. Bouchard crested the Gallina alone, taking 15 mountain classification points ahead of a chasing Pernsteiner.

In the valley, Bouchard remained four minutes up on the peloton, while Fraile dropped back from the break to help López leaving Fuglsang and Gorka Izagirre still up the road. The Frenchman held an advantage of 40 seconds over the chasing break.

After one last run of work from Astana, López launched on the Comella with 19km left to race. Quintana was quickest to react, while Valverde and Roglič soon joined them. It wasn't long before the Colombian was off again, this time leaving the rest behind as Jumbo-Visma chased.

Roglič was quickly isolated in a chase group that included Valverde, Quintana, Pedrero, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Rafał Majka. López, meanwhile, enjoyed the help of Ion Izagirre and Fuglsang on the Engolasters, with the pair dropping back from the break to do so.

Up the road, O'Connor and Geoghegan Hart joined Bouchard, while Kuss dropped back from the break to help Roglič. Meanwhile, a heavy storm broke as the riders reached the gravel road at the top of the Comella.

López hit the deck on the treacherous wet gravel section, while further back Roglič did the same after an incident with a motorbike. However, the Colombian made it back to the leaders at the base of Cortals d’Encamp (5.7km at 8.3 per cent), and was joined by Quintana and Valverde.

Up the road, their Movistar teammate Soler was up the road, pushing on in search of a stage victory.

Valverde and Quintana jumped away at the base of Cortals d'Encamp, quickly bridging the gap López had built up. Up the road, Soler was in the lead, pushing on despite having teammates attacking behind.

Quintana attacked 4km from the finish, though 30 seconds up the road Soler kept going. Pogačar was the only man to follow the Colombian's attack, while further back Valverde put in some digs to drop López.

The Astana leader disintegrated on the final climb, being passed by a resurgent Roglič as he seemed to totally crack. Up front, Soler was forced seemingly against his will to wait for his team leader Quintana. He did so but just after Pogačar struck out and left the duo behind.

Roglič meanwhile, got up to Valverde, who lay 25 seconds behind the race lead. A flagging López was struggling up the climb, 40 seconds back. Pogačar, however, was flying, and wouldn't be caught by Quintana. The youngest rider in the race stayed away to celebrate a solo victory on one of its toughest stages.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:09
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:01
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:38
11Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:48
17Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02
18James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:23
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:17
21George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:25
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:43
25Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:58
27Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:06
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:10
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:08:27
32Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:08:31
33Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:34
35Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:04
36Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:11:12
37Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:24
38Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:55
39Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:21
40Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:52
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
42Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:57
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
44Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:22
47Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:04
48Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:14
49Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:19
50Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:01
51Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:17:25
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:47
53Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:49
54Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17
55Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:18:55
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:28
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:35
58Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:52
59Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
60Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:10
62Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:07
64José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:12
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
66Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
69Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
72Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
75Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
76Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
77Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:58
79Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:20
80Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:18
81David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:28:22
82Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
83Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
84Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
85Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
86Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:32
89Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:53
90Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:59
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
92Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
93Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
94Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:29:23
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
96Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
97Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
98Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
99Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
101Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
105Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
106Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:30:41
107Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
108Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:31:13
110Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:25
111Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
115Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
118Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
119Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
120Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
121Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
122Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
124Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
125Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
126Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
127Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
128Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
129Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
130Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
131Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
132Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
133Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
134Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
136Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
137Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
138Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
139Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
141Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
143Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
144Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
145Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
147Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
150Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:32:43
151Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:32:46
152John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:09
153Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
154Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
155Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:11
156Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:21
157Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:32
158Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:44
159Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
160Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
161Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
162Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
163Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:07
164Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:12
165Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
166Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Sprint 1 - Santa Coloma km. 70.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Sprint 2 - Alto Els Cortals D'Encamp km. 94.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 9
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 6
11Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 5
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2
15Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 1 - Coll d’Ordino km. 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
4Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 2 - Coll De La Gallina km. 56.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15
2Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
3Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 3 - Alto De La Comella km. 76.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 4 - Alto De Engolasters km. 83.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 3
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Els Cortals d’Encamp km. 94.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:09
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:01
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:38
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:48
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:23
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:17
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:25
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12
11Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:06
12Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:34
13Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:04
14Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:55
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:52
16Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:57
17Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:22
18Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:19
19Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:28
21Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:10
22Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:12
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
26Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:22
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:59
28Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:23
29Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:30:41
30Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:31:13
32Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:25
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
35Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
36Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
37Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
39Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
40Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:32:43
43Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:11
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:44
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
46Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:12
49Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 8:56:35
2Astana Pro Team 0:04:59
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45
4Team Ineos 0:19:13
5Euskadi Basque Country 0:19:27
6EF Education First 0:22:05
7Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:26:17
8Dimension Data 0:26:18
9Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:57
10Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:18
11AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:19
12Bahrain-Merida 0:34:24
13Trek-Segafredo 0:34:55
14Lotto Soudal 0:35:45
15Groupama-FDJ 0:36:45
16Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:24
17Team Sunweb 0:46:35
18Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:39
19UAE Team Emirates 0:56:15
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:13
21Burgos-BH 1:09:15
22CCC Team 1:17:05

General Classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35:18:18
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:21
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:22
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:53
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:46
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:19
12Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:23
13Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:41
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:51
15George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:07
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:03
17Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:17
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:21
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:29
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:57
21James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:23
22Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:50
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:19
24Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:39
25Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:08
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:38
27Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:40
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:56
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:42
30Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:38
31Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:50
32Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:29:55
33Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:26
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:53
35Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:04
36Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:30
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:38
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:32:21
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:44
40David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:34:06
41Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:17
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:01
43Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:38:59
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:40:08
45Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:23
46François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:46
47Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:44
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:47
49Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:56
50Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:03
51José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:55
52Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:48:38
53Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:49:36
54Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:04
55Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:51:14
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:51:31
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:51
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:38
59Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:46
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:23
61Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:26
62Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:49
63Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:55:53
64Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:56:53
65Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:57:37
66Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:02
67Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:16
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:48
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:00:52
70Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:28
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:03:32
72Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:10
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:05:26
74Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:05:53
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:17
76Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:07:35
77Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:50
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:56
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:07:58
80Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:34
81Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:09:03
82Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:54
83Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:57
84Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:59
85Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:55
86Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:08
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:11:19
88Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:14:45
89Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:09
90Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:15:34
91Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:15:55
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:16
93Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:44
94Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:47
95Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:09
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:19:24
97Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:19:32
98Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:19:36
99Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:19:52
100Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:17
101Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:18
102Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:20:29
103Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:20:48
104Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:20:49
105Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:53
106Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:24:28
107Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:36
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:25:14
109Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:12
110Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:45
111Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:28:26
112Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:41
113Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:29:52
114Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:04
115Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:31:09
116Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:32:30
117Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:25
118Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:33:27
119Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:33:49
120Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:34:59
121Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:35:12
123Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:37
124Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:37:48
125Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:38:04
126Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:38:17
127Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:38:42
128Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:38:51
129Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:39:25
130Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:27
131Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:39:29
132Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:02
133Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:40:24
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:40:52
135Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:42:20
136Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:43:48
137Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:44:26
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:34
139Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:44:45
140Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:45:04
141Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:46:57
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:01
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:47:54
144Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:48:30
145Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:49:28
146Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:12
147Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:08
148Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:33
149Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:54:10
150Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:54:18
151Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:56:02
152Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:56:28
153Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:06
154Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:57:11
155Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:17
156Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:43
157Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:59:58
158Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:00:23
159Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:03:39
160Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:06:50
161Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:08:09
162Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:13:48
163Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:37
164Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:15:16
165Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:16:04

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 64
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 58
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 56
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 40
7Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27
10Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22
16Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
18Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18
20Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
21Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
22Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
23Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16
27Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
28Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
29Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16
30Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15
31Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15
32Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
34Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14
35Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13
37Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13
38Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13
39David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
40Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
41Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
43George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
46Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9
47Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
50Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
52Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
53Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7
54Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7
55Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
56Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
57Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
62Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
63Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
64Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
65Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2
66Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
67Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
68Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1
69Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4
70Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18
4Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17
5Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6
16Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3
25Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
30Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
31Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
32Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
33Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2
34Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
35Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
37Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
38Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
40George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
42Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
44Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
45Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
46Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
47Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 35:18:35
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:00
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:12
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:33
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:22
9Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:23
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:33
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:09
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:47
13Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:21
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:27
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:39
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:49:19
17Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:09
18Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:45
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:59
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:11
21Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:33
22Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:17
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:37
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:51
25Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:27
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:19:15
27Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:19:19
28Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:19:35
29Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:00
30Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:20:32
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:28
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:33:10
33Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:42
34Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:38:00
35Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:38:34
36Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:39:08
37Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:39:12
38Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:42:03
39Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:44:28
40Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:44:47
41Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:46:40
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:56:54
43Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:26
44Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:59:41
45Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:03:22
46Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:13:31
47Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:20
48Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:59

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 105:18:24
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:44
3Astana Pro Team 0:18:36
4Mitchelton-Scott 1:00:05
5Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:01:12
6AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:48
7Euskadi Basque Country 1:02:44
8Trek-Segafredo 1:06:35
9EF Education First 1:07:06
10Team Sunweb 1:10:41
11Dimension Data 1:10:55
12UAE Team Emirates 1:13:51
13Bahrain-Merida 1:16:17
14Team Ineos 1:17:24
15Lotto Soudal 1:27:54
16Katusha-Alpecin 1:28:23
17Bora-Hansgrohe 1:30:46
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:54:07
19Groupama-FDJ 1:57:08
20Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:05:44
21CCC Team 3:08:21
22Burgos-BH 3:08:47

