Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool wins stage 1 to take control of race lead

Chiara Consonni and Nienke Veenhoven grab podium spots in fierce sprint in Knokke-Heist

KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM - JULY 17: (L-R) Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL - Red points Jersey, Nienke Veenhoven of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD Worx - Protime and Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto sprint at finish line to win during the 11th Baloise Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 1 a 127.2km stage from Jabbeke to Knokke-Heist on July 17, 2025 in Knokke-Heist, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) sprints to stage 1 victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) was the fastest of a bunch sprint to win stage 1 at the Baloise Ladies Tour. The Dutch sprinter capitalised off a perfect lead from her teammates to take the win ahead of Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Kool started the day just two seconds behind overnight leader Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in the general classification. She earned valuable time bonuses at the finish line and so moved into the overall race leader's jersey ahead of stage 2 in Olsene on Friday.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 1 - top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL)

03:11:36

2

Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Nienke Veehoven (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-{Protime)

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Rachele Barbieri (Picnic-PostNL)

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek)

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels)

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Noä Jansen (Live AlUla Jayco)

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck)

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Alexis Magner (United States National Team)

Row 9 - Cell 2
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

