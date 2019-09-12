Vuelta a España: Higuita wins stage 18
Quintana loses time on mountain stage as López takes white
Stage 18: Colmenar Viejo - Beceril de la Sierra
Report
Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) won stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing from the early break in Becerril de Sierra. The Colombian, riding his first Grand Tour, was the last man standing from the breakaway, holding off an elite chase group over the final climb and descent to the finish.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took second place, 15 seconds later, sprinting from a group of four GC men to edge out Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) for six bonus seconds. Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana) finished with the duo.
The big news of the day, however, was the movement in the best young rider competition, where López took the white jersey from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and moved up to fourth overall. The Slovenian lost 59 seconds to López, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also lost a place to teammate Valverde.
López had attacked multiple times throughout the stage, first on the penultimate climb of the stage, the second ascent of the Puerto de la Morcuera and then, after he was caught, on the final climb of the Puerto de Cotos.
It was there, after repeated accelerations, that he got rid of Pogačar, eventually establishing the elite quartet that came to the finish together. Higuita, meanwhile, had been away since the first climb of the day. The 22-year-old stuck with the break until the top of the penultimate climb before he attacked the descent, almost 50km from the finish.
Despite the attacks behind, and starting his effort with a mere one-minute gap, Higuita held on to take his maiden victory for EF, saving what has been a disappointing, crash-affected Vuelta for the team.
“I had already seen that this stage was perfect for me,” said Higuita after the stage. “It’s a boost for me and the team, after all the bad luck and abandons we’ve had during this Vuelta.
“I knew I had a chance to win in the sprint, but also by going solo. I was the last one [from the break] because I had excellent legs. Despite the fact that I had been riding solo for a while, I didn’t stop on the final climb.“
The fans along the road – I really enjoyed that. They really drove me forward today.”
After stage 18, Roglič remains in red with an extended 2:50 lead over Valverde, while Quintana lies third at 3:31. New best young rider López is at 4:17, while Pogačar is in fifth at. 4:49. Roglič now enjoys a 48-point lead in that points classification, while Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) extended his mountain classification lead to 32 points.
How it unfolded
After the ambush in the crosswinds of stage 17, there was further opportunity to provoke changes in the general classification on stage 18 from Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra.
The stage covered much of the same terrain as stage 20 back in 2015, where Fabio Aru and his Astana team dropped race leader Tom Dumoulin to win the Vuelta.
With Nairo Quintana five minutes closer to Primož Roglič after the chaos of stage 17, the four first-category climbs of the Puerto de Navacerrada, Puerto de la Morcuera (twice) and the Puerto de Cotos, the pivotal stage would be the main chance to unseat the Slovenian.
Attacks flew early on, despite Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) taking control of the peloton in the early stages. Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had a go, but it was Wout Poels (Team Ineos) who first managed to stay away, getting a gap at the base of the Navacerrada.
The Dutchman held onto a frail advantage, but clung on, and was joined on the descent down the Cotos by teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, as well as KOM leader Bouchard, Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Tobias Ludvigson (Groupama-FDJ) and the Dimension Data duo of Louis Meintjes and Ben King.
At the bottom of the descent, a chase group of Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Omar Fraile (Astana), Óscar Rodríguez (Euskadi-Murias), Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma) and Jonas Koch (CCC Team) made it across, with the peloton two minutes back.
Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), who had been hanging between the break and peloton, made the catch on the first ascent of the Morcuera (up the north side), making it 13 men up front.
Bouchard took second and first over the first two climbs, adding 16 points to his KOM haul and extending his lead. Later on, down in the valley loop before the south side of the Morcuera, the break's advantage reached five minutes.
Koch and Meintjes pushed on alone at the base of the second ascent of the Morcuera (10.4km at 6.7 per cent), as five minutes further back, Trek-Segafredo and then Astana took it up on the front of the peloton, with the Kazakh team dramatically upping the pace.
The action kicked off midway up the climb with 60km to race, with Astana blowing the peloton apart. Miguel Ángel López put in the first attack among the GC men 3km from the top, leaving behind a group made up of Roglič, teammate Sepp Kuss, Pogačar, the Movistar trio of Valverde, Quintana and Marc Soler, Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal).
Up front, the break split up too with Bouchard leading the attacking as they brought back the two leaders. The Frenchman duly took another ten points to consolidate his KOM lead. On the descent, Higuita went on the attack, gaining 45 seconds by the base of the Cotos.
Majka and Pogačar put in some testers near the top of the climb, as the GC group trailed 20 seconds down on López. Hagen, Soler and Quintana were the first to struggle as Kuss dropped away, though Powless dropped back from the break to assist Roglič.
With 40km to go, the GC group caught López, who had joined up with teammate Fraile and the remains of the break. That made it a 21-man group chasing a minute behind lone survivor Higuita as they started the Cotos (13.9km at 4.8 per cent).
Kuss and Powless controlled the group up the climb, dropping 1:30 down on Higuita and things remained fairly quiet until López accelerated again and again, 5km from the top. He ended up out front with Roglič and Valverde, as Majka, Quintana and Pogačar chased.
Majka made it up to the trio, but Pogačar couldn't get back and lay 30 seconds back at the summit, while Quintana dropped 15 seconds further behind. Meanwhile, Higuita held on to a 40-second lead on the plateau to start the descent.
The young Colombian defended his lead well, only shedding ten seconds by the time he reached the final 2km. Meanwhile, López had moved up a spot on the virtual GC, taking Pogačar's fourth spot and white jersey.
That was how it finished, with Higuita holding on to take his biggest ever victory, while Roglič outsprinted Valverde in the chase group. Quintana and Pogačar would finish a minute later, with both men losing a spot on the general classification heading into the Vuelta's final three stages.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|4:33:09
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:15
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:47
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:50
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:12
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:58
|27
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:10:39
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:46
|29
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:14:35
|31
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|32
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|36
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|44
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|49
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:24
|53
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|54
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|57
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|58
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|66
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|67
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:32
|72
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:32
|73
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|77
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|81
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|82
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|99
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|100
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:23:39
|103
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|107
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|108
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|109
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|111
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|112
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|114
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|115
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|117
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|118
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|122
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|123
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|124
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|125
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|126
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|127
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|128
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|129
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|130
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:27:20
|134
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|138
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|139
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:27
|140
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:35
|141
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:37
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|143
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|146
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|147
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|149
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|151
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|154
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|156
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:55
|DNF
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|4
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|25
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|13
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|2
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|2
|5
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|10
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|4:33:09
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:47
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:04:16
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:50
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:12
|12
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:35
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|16
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:24
|19
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|21
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:32
|22
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:32
|23
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:23:39
|28
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|30
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|31
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|32
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|34
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|37
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|38
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:37
|42
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|46
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|47
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:55
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:45:20
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:59
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:49
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:17:48
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:44
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:24:15
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:24:33
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:27
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:33
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:28:07
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28:22
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:12
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:25
|16
|EF Education First
|0:41:25
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:41:41
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:42:01
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:45:30
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:38
|21
|CCC Team
|0:49:57
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71:16:54
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:31
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:17
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:49
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:46
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:46
|8
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:50
|9
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:44
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:09
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:16
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:29
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:58
|14
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:32:09
|15
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:49
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:48
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:14
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:43:00
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:11
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:25
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56:20
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:46
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:02:52
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:04:10
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:42
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:08
|27
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:14:48
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:16:30
|29
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:38
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:18:37
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:27:11
|32
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:31:00
|33
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:52
|34
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:45
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:37:18
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:38:14
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:40:55
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:43:41
|39
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:11
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:52
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:51:14
|42
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:54:45
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:54
|44
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:56:23
|45
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:57:28
|46
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:59:19
|47
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:59:48
|48
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|2:02:13
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:03:00
|50
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:03:50
|51
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|2:08:15
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:12:00
|53
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|2:14:16
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:23
|55
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:17:35
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:17:36
|57
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:17:39
|58
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:21:01
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:21:20
|60
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:22:28
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:22:33
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:22:36
|63
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:23:50
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:25:40
|65
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:27:08
|66
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:28:09
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:32:00
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:35:39
|69
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:39:08
|70
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:13
|71
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:39:25
|72
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:39:42
|73
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:40:13
|74
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2:40:30
|75
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:42:18
|76
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44:57
|77
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:45:37
|78
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:46:56
|79
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:48:10
|80
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:48:12
|81
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:49:03
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:50:23
|83
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:52:32
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:25
|85
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:54:15
|86
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:54:31
|87
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:54:33
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:56:35
|89
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:58:36
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:59:05
|91
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:24
|92
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:02:37
|93
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|3:03:04
|94
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:03:13
|95
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:05:08
|96
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:05:32
|97
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:06:44
|98
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|3:11:39
|99
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:13:40
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:14:17
|101
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:16:55
|102
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:18:00
|103
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:21:30
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:21:39
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|3:22:44
|106
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:24:13
|107
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|3:26:20
|108
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:27:44
|109
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:28:18
|110
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:29:27
|111
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:31:10
|112
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:31:27
|113
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:33:11
|114
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:34:26
|115
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:35:33
|116
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:36:11
|117
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:36:33
|118
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:38:42
|119
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:38:46
|120
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:40:48
|121
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:41:12
|122
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:41:16
|123
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:41:51
|124
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:44:49
|125
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:46:19
|126
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|3:46:24
|127
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|3:46:35
|128
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:48:53
|129
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:49:25
|130
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:50:11
|131
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:51:29
|132
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:52:03
|133
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|3:55:07
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:55:22
|135
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:56:56
|136
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3:59:15
|137
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4:01:55
|138
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:03:10
|139
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:04:53
|140
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:07:16
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:10:07
|142
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:11:26
|143
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:13:28
|144
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:13:56
|145
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:14:52
|146
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4:20:07
|147
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:20:17
|148
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:20:41
|149
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:20:43
|150
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:24:16
|151
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:25:07
|152
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|4:33:03
|153
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:42:49
|154
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:47:37
|155
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|5:00:21
|156
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:04:53
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|137
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|92
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|64
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|8
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|52
|9
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|48
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|45
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|20
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|21
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|22
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|23
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|34
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|25
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|26
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|27
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|29
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|30
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|31
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|32
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|33
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|34
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|37
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|23
|38
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|39
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|42
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|45
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|18
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|47
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|48
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|49
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|50
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|51
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|52
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|53
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|56
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|57
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|58
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|60
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|62
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|68
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|69
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|72
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|74
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|76
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|77
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|78
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|79
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|80
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|81
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|82
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|83
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|84
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|85
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|86
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|87
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|88
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|89
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|90
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|94
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|95
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|96
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|98
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|99
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|100
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-3
|101
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|-5
|102
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|35
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|31
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|11
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|12
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|20
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|28
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|29
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|30
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|32
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|37
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|41
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|42
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|45
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|47
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|49
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|50
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|51
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|52
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|53
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|55
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|57
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|59
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|61
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|64
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|65
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|66
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|67
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|-2
|68
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-2
|69
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71:21:11
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:27
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:27:52
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:57
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:08
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:29
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:58:35
|9
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:59:53
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:51
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:10:31
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:26:43
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:36:38
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:52:06
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:13:22
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:16:44
|17
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23:52
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:56
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:38:01
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:40:40
|21
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:43:53
|22
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:50:14
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:50:16
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:54:19
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:58:20
|26
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:02:27
|27
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:09:23
|28
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:12:38
|29
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:19:56
|30
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:23:27
|31
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:24:01
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:26:53
|33
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:28:54
|34
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:30:09
|35
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:34:29
|36
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:37:34
|37
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|3:42:18
|38
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:44:36
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:45:08
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:47:46
|41
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:09:39
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4:15:50
|43
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:16:00
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:19:59
|45
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:38:32
|46
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|4:56:04
|47
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:00:36
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|212:54:00
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:46:03
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:31:58
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:12:29
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:23
|6
|Dimension Data
|3:00:35
|7
|Team Sunweb
|3:08:42
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|3:10:14
|9
|Team Ineos
|3:32:22
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:32:30
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:38:43
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:40:48
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:38
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|3:57:16
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|4:02:30
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:20:30
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4:24:34
|18
|EF Education First
|4:33:49
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4:37:26
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5:47:43
|21
|CCC Team
|7:52:24
|22
|Burgos-BH
|8:03:50
