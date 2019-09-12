Trending

Vuelta a España: Higuita wins stage 18

Quintana loses time on mountain stage as López takes white

Jump To:
Image 1 of 47

Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita wins stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 47

Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 47

Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita wins stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 47

Sergio Higuita on the podium after his stage victory

Sergio Higuita on the podium after his stage victory
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 47

Primoz Roglic remains in red after stage 18

Primoz Roglic remains in red after stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 47

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) extended his mountain classification lead

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) extended his mountain classification lead
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 47

Roglic is in the green jersey too

Roglic is in the green jersey too
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 47

López regains white

López regains white
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 47

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 18

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 18

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) at the start of stage 18

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) at the start of stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 47

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) at the start of stage 18

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) at the start of stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 18

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 47

Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start of stage 18

Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start of stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 47

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the attack early on stage 18

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the attack early on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 47

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the peloton on stage 18

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the peloton on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 47

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) bridged up to the break on stage 18

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) bridged up to the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 47

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) established the break on stage 18

Wout Poels (Team Ineos) established the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 47

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the peloton on stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the peloton on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 47

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) leads a chase group up to the break on stage 18

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) leads a chase group up to the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the peloton on stage 18

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the peloton on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 47

Primoz Roglic in the Jumbo-Visma train on stage 18

Primoz Roglic in the Jumbo-Visma train on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) in the break on stage 18

Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) in the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 47

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the break on stage 18

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 47

Roglic leads the way down a descent on stage 18

Roglic leads the way down a descent on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

Nairo Quintana descends the Morcuera in the peloton

Nairo Quintana descends the Morcuera in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 47

Bouchard and Geoghegan Hart lead the way in the break on stage 18

Bouchard and Geoghegan Hart lead the way in the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 47

Sergui Higuita leads the break on stage 18

Sergui Higuita leads the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 47

Quintana, Roglic and Valverde in the peloton on stage 18

Quintana, Roglic and Valverde in the peloton on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 47

A rear view of the peloton on stage 18

A rear view of the peloton on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 47

Roglic in the Jumbo-Visma paceline on stage 18

Roglic in the Jumbo-Visma paceline on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 47

Meintjes and Koch briefly led the race after attacking mid-stage

Meintjes and Koch briefly led the race after attacking mid-stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 47

Astana set the pace on the second ascent of the Morquera

Astana set the pace on the second ascent of the Morquera
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 47

Miguel Ángel López tried an attack 60km from the line

Miguel Ángel López tried an attack 60km from the line
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 47

Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita on the attack late on stage 18
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 47

The GC group – Quintana, Valverde, Roglič – climbing on stage 18

The GC group – Quintana, Valverde, Roglič – climbing on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 47

Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) puts in an attack on stage 18

Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) puts in an attack on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 18

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 47

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leads the GC group

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leads the GC group
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 47

Miguel Ángel López attacks on the final climb of stage 18

Miguel Ángel López attacks on the final climb of stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)


Image 41 of 47

López is cheered on by a Colombian fan as he goes on the attack

López is cheered on by a Colombian fan as he goes on the attack
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 47

Majka puts in an attack during the late stages of stage 18

Majka puts in an attack during the late stages of stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 47

López leads the GC group as Pogačar chases in the background

López leads the GC group as Pogačar chases in the background
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 47

López, Valverde and Roglič chase Higuita late on stage 18

López, Valverde and Roglič chase Higuita late on stage 18
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 45 of 47

Pogačar leads the chase for López on stage 18

Pogačar leads the chase for López on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 47

Valverde and Roglič sprint for the line on stage 18

Valverde and Roglič sprint for the line on stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 47

Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) leads the Quintana-Pogačar group home

Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) leads the Quintana-Pogačar group home
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) won stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing from the early break in Becerril de Sierra. The Colombian, riding his first Grand Tour, was the last man standing from the breakaway, holding off an elite chase group over the final climb and descent to the finish.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took second place, 15 seconds later, sprinting from a group of four GC men to edge out Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) for six bonus seconds. Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana) finished with the duo.

The big news of the day, however, was the movement in the best young rider competition, where López took the white jersey from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and moved up to fourth overall. The Slovenian lost 59 seconds to López, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also lost a place to teammate Valverde.

López had attacked multiple times throughout the stage, first on the penultimate climb of the stage, the second ascent of the Puerto de la Morcuera and then, after he was caught, on the final climb of the Puerto de Cotos.

It was there, after repeated accelerations, that he got rid of Pogačar, eventually establishing the elite quartet that came to the finish together. Higuita, meanwhile, had been away since the first climb of the day. The 22-year-old stuck with the break until the top of the penultimate climb before he attacked the descent, almost 50km from the finish.

Despite the attacks behind, and starting his effort with a mere one-minute gap, Higuita held on to take his maiden victory for EF, saving what has been a disappointing, crash-affected Vuelta for the team.

“I had already seen that this stage was perfect for me,” said Higuita after the stage. “It’s a boost for me and the team, after all the bad luck and abandons we’ve had during this Vuelta.

“I knew I had a chance to win in the sprint, but also by going solo. I was the last one [from the break] because I had excellent legs. Despite the fact that I had been riding solo for a while, I didn’t stop on the final climb.“

The fans along the road – I really enjoyed that. They really drove me forward today.”

After stage 18, Roglič remains in red with an extended 2:50 lead over Valverde, while Quintana lies third at 3:31. New best young rider López is at 4:17, while Pogačar is in fifth at. 4:49. Roglič now enjoys a 48-point lead in that points classification, while Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) extended his mountain classification lead to 32 points.

How it unfolded

After the ambush in the crosswinds of stage 17, there was further opportunity to provoke changes in the general classification on stage 18 from Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra.

The stage covered much of the same terrain as stage 20 back in 2015, where Fabio Aru and his Astana team dropped race leader Tom Dumoulin to win the Vuelta.

With Nairo Quintana five minutes closer to Primož Roglič after the chaos of stage 17, the four first-category climbs of the Puerto de Navacerrada, Puerto de la Morcuera (twice) and the Puerto de Cotos, the pivotal stage would be the main chance to unseat the Slovenian.

Attacks flew early on, despite Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) taking control of the peloton in the early stages. Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had a go, but it was Wout Poels (Team Ineos) who first managed to stay away, getting a gap at the base of the Navacerrada.

The Dutchman held onto a frail advantage, but clung on, and was joined on the descent down the Cotos by teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, as well as KOM leader Bouchard, Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Tobias Ludvigson (Groupama-FDJ) and the Dimension Data duo of Louis Meintjes and Ben King.

At the bottom of the descent, a chase group of Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Omar Fraile (Astana), Óscar Rodríguez (Euskadi-Murias), Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma) and Jonas Koch (CCC Team) made it across, with the peloton two minutes back.

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), who had been hanging between the break and peloton, made the catch on the first ascent of the Morcuera (up the north side), making it 13 men up front.

Bouchard took second and first over the first two climbs, adding 16 points to his KOM haul and extending his lead. Later on, down in the valley loop before the south side of the Morcuera, the break's advantage reached five minutes.

Koch and Meintjes pushed on alone at the base of the second ascent of the Morcuera (10.4km at 6.7 per cent), as five minutes further back, Trek-Segafredo and then Astana took it up on the front of the peloton, with the Kazakh team dramatically upping the pace.

The action kicked off midway up the climb with 60km to race, with Astana blowing the peloton apart. Miguel Ángel López put in the first attack among the GC men 3km from the top, leaving behind a group made up of Roglič, teammate Sepp Kuss, Pogačar, the Movistar trio of Valverde, Quintana and Marc Soler, Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal).

Up front, the break split up too with Bouchard leading the attacking as they brought back the two leaders. The Frenchman duly took another ten points to consolidate his KOM lead. On the descent, Higuita went on the attack, gaining 45 seconds by the base of the Cotos.

Majka and Pogačar put in some testers near the top of the climb, as the GC group trailed 20 seconds down on López. Hagen, Soler and Quintana were the first to struggle as Kuss dropped away, though Powless dropped back from the break to assist Roglič.

With 40km to go, the GC group caught López, who had joined up with teammate Fraile and the remains of the break. That made it a 21-man group chasing a minute behind lone survivor Higuita as they started the Cotos (13.9km at 4.8 per cent).

Kuss and Powless controlled the group up the climb, dropping 1:30 down on Higuita and things remained fairly quiet until López accelerated again and again, 5km from the top. He ended up out front with Roglič and Valverde, as Majka, Quintana and Pogačar chased.

Majka made it up to the trio, but Pogačar couldn't get back and lay 30 seconds back at the summit, while Quintana dropped 15 seconds further behind. Meanwhile, Higuita held on to a 40-second lead on the plateau to start the descent.

The young Colombian defended his lead well, only shedding ten seconds by the time he reached the final 2km. Meanwhile, López had moved up a spot on the virtual GC, taking Pogačar's fourth spot and white jersey.

That was how it finished, with Higuita holding on to take his biggest ever victory, while Roglič outsprinted Valverde in the chase group. Quintana and Pogačar would finish a minute later, with both men losing a spot on the general classification heading into the Vuelta's final three stages.

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 4:33:09
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:15
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:47
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:22
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:50
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:12
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:58
27Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:10:39
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:46
29Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:35
31Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
32Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
35Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
36Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
38Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
44Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
47François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
49Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
50Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:24
53Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
54Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
57Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
58José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
59Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
65Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
66Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
67Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
71Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:32
72Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:32
73Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
75Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
77Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
80Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
81Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
82Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
83Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
84Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
88Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
93Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
94Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
95Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
96Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
99Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
100Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
101Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:23:39
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
104Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
106Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
107Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
108Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
109Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
111Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
112Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
114David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
115Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
117Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
118Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
122Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
123Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
124Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
125Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
126Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
127Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
128Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
129Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
130Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
133Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:20
134Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
136Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
138Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
139Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:27
140Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:35
141Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:37
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
143Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
144Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
145Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
146Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
147Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
148Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
149Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
150Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
151Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
152Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
154Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
156Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:55
DNFAmanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos

Sprint 1 - Rascafria km. 135.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 4
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Becerril De La Sierra km. 178.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 25
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 10
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4
13Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 2
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Navacerrada km. 40.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 10
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De La Morcuera km. 78.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 6
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De La Morcuera km. 120.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
2Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 2
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto De Cotos km. 151.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 10
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 4:33:09
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:47
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:16
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:50
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
10Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:12
12Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:35
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
14Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
16Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:24
19Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
20Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
21Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:32
22Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:32
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
25Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:23:39
28Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
30Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
31Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
32Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
34Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
38Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:37
42Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
43Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
46Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
47Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:55

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 13:45:20
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:59
3Astana Pro Team 0:13:49
4Team Ineos 0:17:48
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:44
6Euskadi Basque Country 0:24:15
7Dimension Data 0:24:33
8UAE Team Emirates
9Groupama-FDJ 0:26:27
10AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:33
11Team Sunweb 0:28:07
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Lotto Soudal 0:28:22
14Bahrain-Merida 0:31:12
15Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:25
16EF Education First 0:41:25
17Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:41:41
18Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:01
19Burgos-BH 0:45:30
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:38
21CCC Team 0:49:57
22Trek-Segafredo 0:52:27

General classification after stage 18
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 71:16:54
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:31
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:49
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:46
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:46
8Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50
9James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:44
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:09
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:16
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:29
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:58
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:09
15Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:49
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:36:48
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:14
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:00
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:11
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:25
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:56:20
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:46
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:02:52
24Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:04:10
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:07:42
26Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:14:08
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:14:48
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:16:30
29François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:38
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:18:37
31George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:27:11
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:00
33José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:52
34Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:45
35Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:37:18
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:14
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:40:55
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:43:41
39Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:11
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:52
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:51:14
42Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:54:45
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:54
44Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:56:23
45Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:28
46Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:59:19
47Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:59:48
48Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:02:13
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:03:00
50Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:03:50
51Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:08:15
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:12:00
53David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:14:16
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:23
55Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:17:35
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:17:36
57Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:17:39
58Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:21:01
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:20
60Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:22:28
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:22:33
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:22:36
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:23:50
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:25:40
65Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:27:08
66Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:28:09
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:32:00
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:35:39
69Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:39:08
70Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:13
71Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:39:25
72Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:42
73Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:13
74Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:40:30
75Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:42:18
76Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:57
77Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:45:37
78Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:46:56
79Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:48:10
80Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:12
81Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:49:03
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:50:23
83Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:52:32
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:53:25
85Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:54:15
86Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:54:31
87Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:54:33
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:56:35
89Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:58:36
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:59:05
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:24
92Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:02:37
93Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:03:04
94Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:03:13
95Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:05:08
96Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:05:32
97Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:06:44
98Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 3:11:39
99Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:13:40
100Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:17
101Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:16:55
102Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:18:00
103Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:21:30
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:21:39
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 3:22:44
106Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:24:13
107Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:26:20
108Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:27:44
109Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:28:18
110Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:29:27
111Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:31:10
112Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:31:27
113Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:33:11
114Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:34:26
115Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:35:33
116Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:36:11
117Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:36:33
118Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:38:42
119Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:38:46
120Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:40:48
121Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 3:41:12
122Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:41:16
123Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:41:51
124Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:44:49
125Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:46:19
126Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:46:24
127Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:46:35
128Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:48:53
129Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:49:25
130Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:50:11
131John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:51:29
132Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:52:03
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 3:55:07
134Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:55:22
135Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:56:56
136Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:59:15
137Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:01:55
138Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:03:10
139Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:04:53
140Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:07:16
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:10:07
142Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:11:26
143Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:13:28
144Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:13:56
145Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:14:52
146Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:20:07
147Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:17
148Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:20:41
149Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:20:43
150Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:16
151Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:25:07
152Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4:33:03
153Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:42:49
154Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:47:37
155Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:00:21
156Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:04:53

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 137
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 99
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 98
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 94
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 92
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 64
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59
8Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 52
9Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51
11Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 45
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36
20Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
21Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
22Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
23Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33
25Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
26Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31
27Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29
29Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27
30Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26
31Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 25
32Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25
33Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
34James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23
37Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23
38Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
39Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20
42Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
45Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 18
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
47Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
48Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
49Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
50Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
51Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16
52Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15
53Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
56José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
57Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13
58David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
60Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
62Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
65Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
67George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
68Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9
69Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
72Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
74Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
76John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8
77Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7
78Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
79Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
80Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
81Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
82Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
83Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
84Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
85Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
86Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
87Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
88Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
89Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
90Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
94Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1
95Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
96Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1
98Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
99Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
100Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3
101Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5
102Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22
10Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21
11Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11
20Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
27Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
28Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
29Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
30James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
32Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
37Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4
40Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
41Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
42Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
44Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
45Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
46Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
47Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
49Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
51Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
53Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
55Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
57Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2
59George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
61Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
62Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
63Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
64Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1
65Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
66Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
67Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2
68Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2
69Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71:21:11
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:27
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:27:52
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:57
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:08
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:29
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:58:35
9Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:53
10Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:09:51
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:10:31
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:26:43
13Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:36:38
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:52:06
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:13:22
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:16:44
17Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:52
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:56
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:38:01
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:40
21Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:43:53
22Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:50:14
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:50:16
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:54:19
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:58:20
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:02:27
27Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:09:23
28Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:12:38
29Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:19:56
30Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:23:27
31Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:24:01
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:26:53
33Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:28:54
34Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:09
35Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:34:29
36Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:37:34
37Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:42:18
38Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:44:36
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:45:08
40Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:47:46
41Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:09:39
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:15:50
43Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:16:00
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:19:59
45Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:38:32
46Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:56:04
47Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:00:36

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 212:54:00
2Astana Pro Team 0:46:03
3Team Jumbo-Visma 1:31:58
4Mitchelton-Scott 2:12:29
5AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:23
6Dimension Data 3:00:35
7Team Sunweb 3:08:42
8Euskadi Basque Country 3:10:14
9Team Ineos 3:32:22
10Bahrain-Merida 3:32:30
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:38:43
12UAE Team Emirates 3:40:48
13Bora-Hansgrohe 3:45:38
14Lotto Soudal 3:57:16
15Trek-Segafredo 4:02:30
16Groupama-FDJ 4:20:30
17Katusha-Alpecin 4:24:34
18EF Education First 4:33:49
19Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:37:26
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5:47:43
21CCC Team 7:52:24
22Burgos-BH 8:03:50

Latest on Cyclingnews