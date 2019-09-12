Vuelta a España: Higuita wins stage 18

Image 1 of 47 Sergio Higuita wins stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 47 Sergio Higuita wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Sergio Higuita wins stage 18 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 47 Sergio Higuita on the podium after his stage victory (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 5 of 47 Primoz Roglic remains in red after stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 6 of 47 Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) extended his mountain classification lead (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 7 of 47 Roglic is in the green jersey too (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 8 of 47 López regains white (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 9 of 47 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 10 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) at the start of stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 12 of 47 Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) at the start of stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 47 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 14 of 47 Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start of stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 15 of 47 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the attack early on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 16 of 47 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the peloton on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 17 of 47 Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) bridged up to the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 18 of 47 Wout Poels (Team Ineos) established the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 19 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the peloton on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 20 of 47 Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) leads a chase group up to the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 47 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the peloton on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 22 of 47 Primoz Roglic in the Jumbo-Visma train on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 47 Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) in the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 24 of 47 Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 25 of 47 Roglic leads the way down a descent on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 47 Nairo Quintana descends the Morcuera in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 47 Bouchard and Geoghegan Hart lead the way in the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 47 Sergui Higuita leads the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 47 Quintana, Roglic and Valverde in the peloton on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 47 A rear view of the peloton on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 47 Roglic in the Jumbo-Visma paceline on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 47 Meintjes and Koch briefly led the race after attacking mid-stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 33 of 47 Astana set the pace on the second ascent of the Morquera (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 34 of 47 Miguel Ángel López tried an attack 60km from the line (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 35 of 47 Sergio Higuita on the attack late on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 47 The GC group – Quintana, Valverde, Roglič – climbing on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 47 Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) puts in an attack on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 47 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leads the GC group (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 40 of 47 Miguel Ángel López attacks on the final climb of stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Image 41 of 47 López is cheered on by a Colombian fan as he goes on the attack (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 42 of 47 Majka puts in an attack during the late stages of stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 43 of 47 López leads the GC group as Pogačar chases in the background (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 44 of 47 López, Valverde and Roglič chase Higuita late on stage 18 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 45 of 47 Pogačar leads the chase for López on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 47 Valverde and Roglič sprint for the line on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 47 Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) leads the Quintana-Pogačar group home (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) won stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing from the early break in Becerril de Sierra. The Colombian, riding his first Grand Tour, was the last man standing from the breakaway, holding off an elite chase group over the final climb and descent to the finish.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took second place, 15 seconds later, sprinting from a group of four GC men to edge out Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) for six bonus seconds. Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana) finished with the duo.

The big news of the day, however, was the movement in the best young rider competition, where López took the white jersey from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and moved up to fourth overall. The Slovenian lost 59 seconds to López, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also lost a place to teammate Valverde.

López had attacked multiple times throughout the stage, first on the penultimate climb of the stage, the second ascent of the Puerto de la Morcuera and then, after he was caught, on the final climb of the Puerto de Cotos.

It was there, after repeated accelerations, that he got rid of Pogačar, eventually establishing the elite quartet that came to the finish together. Higuita, meanwhile, had been away since the first climb of the day. The 22-year-old stuck with the break until the top of the penultimate climb before he attacked the descent, almost 50km from the finish.

Despite the attacks behind, and starting his effort with a mere one-minute gap, Higuita held on to take his maiden victory for EF, saving what has been a disappointing, crash-affected Vuelta for the team.

“I had already seen that this stage was perfect for me,” said Higuita after the stage. “It’s a boost for me and the team, after all the bad luck and abandons we’ve had during this Vuelta.

“I knew I had a chance to win in the sprint, but also by going solo. I was the last one [from the break] because I had excellent legs. Despite the fact that I had been riding solo for a while, I didn’t stop on the final climb.“

The fans along the road – I really enjoyed that. They really drove me forward today.”

After stage 18, Roglič remains in red with an extended 2:50 lead over Valverde, while Quintana lies third at 3:31. New best young rider López is at 4:17, while Pogačar is in fifth at. 4:49. Roglič now enjoys a 48-point lead in that points classification, while Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) extended his mountain classification lead to 32 points.

How it unfolded

After the ambush in the crosswinds of stage 17, there was further opportunity to provoke changes in the general classification on stage 18 from Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra.

The stage covered much of the same terrain as stage 20 back in 2015, where Fabio Aru and his Astana team dropped race leader Tom Dumoulin to win the Vuelta.

With Nairo Quintana five minutes closer to Primož Roglič after the chaos of stage 17, the four first-category climbs of the Puerto de Navacerrada, Puerto de la Morcuera (twice) and the Puerto de Cotos, the pivotal stage would be the main chance to unseat the Slovenian.

Attacks flew early on, despite Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) taking control of the peloton in the early stages. Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had a go, but it was Wout Poels (Team Ineos) who first managed to stay away, getting a gap at the base of the Navacerrada.

The Dutchman held onto a frail advantage, but clung on, and was joined on the descent down the Cotos by teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, as well as KOM leader Bouchard, Sergio Higuita (EF Education First), Tobias Ludvigson (Groupama-FDJ) and the Dimension Data duo of Louis Meintjes and Ben King.

At the bottom of the descent, a chase group of Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Omar Fraile (Astana), Óscar Rodríguez (Euskadi-Murias), Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma) and Jonas Koch (CCC Team) made it across, with the peloton two minutes back.

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), who had been hanging between the break and peloton, made the catch on the first ascent of the Morcuera (up the north side), making it 13 men up front.

Bouchard took second and first over the first two climbs, adding 16 points to his KOM haul and extending his lead. Later on, down in the valley loop before the south side of the Morcuera, the break's advantage reached five minutes.

Koch and Meintjes pushed on alone at the base of the second ascent of the Morcuera (10.4km at 6.7 per cent), as five minutes further back, Trek-Segafredo and then Astana took it up on the front of the peloton, with the Kazakh team dramatically upping the pace.

The action kicked off midway up the climb with 60km to race, with Astana blowing the peloton apart. Miguel Ángel López put in the first attack among the GC men 3km from the top, leaving behind a group made up of Roglič, teammate Sepp Kuss, Pogačar, the Movistar trio of Valverde, Quintana and Marc Soler, Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal).

Up front, the break split up too with Bouchard leading the attacking as they brought back the two leaders. The Frenchman duly took another ten points to consolidate his KOM lead. On the descent, Higuita went on the attack, gaining 45 seconds by the base of the Cotos.

Majka and Pogačar put in some testers near the top of the climb, as the GC group trailed 20 seconds down on López. Hagen, Soler and Quintana were the first to struggle as Kuss dropped away, though Powless dropped back from the break to assist Roglič.

With 40km to go, the GC group caught López, who had joined up with teammate Fraile and the remains of the break. That made it a 21-man group chasing a minute behind lone survivor Higuita as they started the Cotos (13.9km at 4.8 per cent).

Kuss and Powless controlled the group up the climb, dropping 1:30 down on Higuita and things remained fairly quiet until López accelerated again and again, 5km from the top. He ended up out front with Roglič and Valverde, as Majka, Quintana and Pogačar chased.

Majka made it up to the trio, but Pogačar couldn't get back and lay 30 seconds back at the summit, while Quintana dropped 15 seconds further behind. Meanwhile, Higuita held on to a 40-second lead on the plateau to start the descent.

The young Colombian defended his lead well, only shedding ten seconds by the time he reached the final 2km. Meanwhile, López had moved up a spot on the virtual GC, taking Pogačar's fourth spot and white jersey.

That was how it finished, with Higuita holding on to take his biggest ever victory, while Roglič outsprinted Valverde in the chase group. Quintana and Pogačar would finish a minute later, with both men losing a spot on the general classification heading into the Vuelta's final three stages.

Results

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 4:33:09 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:15 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:47 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:22 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:50 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:12 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:58 27 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:10:39 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:46 29 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 30 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:35 31 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 32 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 35 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 36 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 44 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 47 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 49 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 50 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:24 53 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 54 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 57 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 58 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 66 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 67 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:32 72 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:32 73 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 77 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 79 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 80 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 81 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 82 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 84 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 88 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 93 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 95 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 99 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:23:39 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 107 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 108 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 109 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 111 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 112 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 114 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 115 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 117 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 118 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 122 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 123 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 124 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 125 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 126 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 127 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 128 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 129 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 130 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:20 134 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 136 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 138 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 139 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:27 140 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:35 141 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:37 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 143 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 144 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 145 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 146 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 147 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 148 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 149 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 150 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 151 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 152 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 154 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 156 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:55 DNF Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos

Sprint 1 - Rascafria km. 135.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 4 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Becerril De La Sierra km. 178.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 25 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 13 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 2 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Navacerrada km. 40.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 10 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De La Morcuera km. 78.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 6 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 4 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De La Morcuera km. 120.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 2 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 2 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto De Cotos km. 151.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 10 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 4:33:09 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:47 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:16 7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:50 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:12 12 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:35 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 16 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:24 19 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 21 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:32 22 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:32 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 25 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 27 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:23:39 28 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 30 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 31 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 32 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 34 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 38 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:37 42 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 43 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 46 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 47 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:55

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:45:20 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:59 3 Astana Pro Team 0:13:49 4 Team Ineos 0:17:48 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:44 6 Euskadi Basque Country 0:24:15 7 Dimension Data 0:24:33 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:26:27 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:33 11 Team Sunweb 0:28:07 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Lotto Soudal 0:28:22 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:31:12 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:25 16 EF Education First 0:41:25 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:41:41 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:01 19 Burgos-BH 0:45:30 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:38 21 CCC Team 0:49:57 22 Trek-Segafredo 0:52:27

General classification after stage 18 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 71:16:54 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:31 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:49 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:46 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:46 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50 9 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:44 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:09 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:16 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:29 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:58 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:09 15 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:49 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:36:48 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:14 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:00 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:11 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:25 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:56:20 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:46 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:02:52 24 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:04:10 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:07:42 26 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:14:08 27 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:14:48 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:16:30 29 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:38 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:18:37 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:27:11 32 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:00 33 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:52 34 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:45 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:37:18 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:14 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:40:55 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:43:41 39 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:11 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:52 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:51:14 42 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:54:45 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:54 44 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:56:23 45 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:28 46 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:59:19 47 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:59:48 48 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:02:13 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:03:00 50 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:03:50 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:08:15 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:12:00 53 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:14:16 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:23 55 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:17:35 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:17:36 57 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:17:39 58 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:21:01 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:20 60 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:22:28 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:22:33 62 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:22:36 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:23:50 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:25:40 65 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:27:08 66 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:28:09 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:32:00 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:35:39 69 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:39:08 70 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:13 71 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:39:25 72 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:42 73 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:13 74 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:40:30 75 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:42:18 76 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:57 77 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:45:37 78 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:46:56 79 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:48:10 80 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:12 81 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:49:03 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:50:23 83 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:52:32 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:53:25 85 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:54:15 86 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:54:31 87 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:54:33 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:56:35 89 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:58:36 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:59:05 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:24 92 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:02:37 93 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:03:04 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:03:13 95 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:05:08 96 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:05:32 97 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:06:44 98 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 3:11:39 99 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:13:40 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:17 101 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:16:55 102 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:18:00 103 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:21:30 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:21:39 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 3:22:44 106 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:24:13 107 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3:26:20 108 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:27:44 109 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:28:18 110 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:29:27 111 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:31:10 112 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:31:27 113 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:33:11 114 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:34:26 115 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3:35:33 116 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:36:11 117 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:36:33 118 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:38:42 119 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:38:46 120 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:40:48 121 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 3:41:12 122 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:41:16 123 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:41:51 124 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:44:49 125 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:46:19 126 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:46:24 127 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:46:35 128 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:48:53 129 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:49:25 130 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:50:11 131 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:51:29 132 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:52:03 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 3:55:07 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:55:22 135 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:56:56 136 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:59:15 137 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:01:55 138 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:03:10 139 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:04:53 140 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:07:16 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:10:07 142 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:11:26 143 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:13:28 144 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:13:56 145 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:14:52 146 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:20:07 147 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:17 148 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:20:41 149 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:20:43 150 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:16 151 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:25:07 152 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 4:33:03 153 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:42:49 154 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:47:37 155 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:00:21 156 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:04:53

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 137 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 99 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 98 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 92 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 64 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 52 9 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 51 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 45 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 20 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 21 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 22 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 23 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 25 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 26 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 27 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 29 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 31 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 25 32 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 33 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 34 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 37 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23 38 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 39 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 42 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 45 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 18 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 47 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 48 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 49 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 50 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 51 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 52 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 53 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 54 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 56 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 57 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 58 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 60 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 62 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 65 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 67 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 68 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9 69 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 72 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 74 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 76 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 77 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 78 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 79 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 80 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 81 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 82 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 83 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 84 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 85 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 86 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 87 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 88 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 89 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 90 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 93 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 94 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1 95 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 96 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1 98 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 99 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 100 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3 101 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5 102 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 10 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 11 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11 20 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 27 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 28 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 29 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 30 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 32 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 37 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 41 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 42 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 45 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 46 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 47 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 49 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 50 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 51 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 53 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 57 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2 59 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 61 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 64 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 65 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 66 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 67 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2 68 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2 69 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71:21:11 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:27 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:27:52 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:57 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:08 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:29 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:58:35 9 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:53 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:09:51 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:10:31 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:26:43 13 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:36:38 14 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:52:06 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:13:22 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:16:44 17 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:52 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:56 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:38:01 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:40 21 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:43:53 22 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:50:14 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:50:16 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:54:19 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:58:20 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:02:27 27 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 3:09:23 28 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:12:38 29 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:19:56 30 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:23:27 31 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:24:01 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:26:53 33 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:28:54 34 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:09 35 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:34:29 36 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:37:34 37 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 3:42:18 38 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:44:36 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:45:08 40 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:47:46 41 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:09:39 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:15:50 43 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:16:00 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:19:59 45 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:38:32 46 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:56:04 47 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:00:36