Vuelta a España: Pogacar solos to third stage win on Plataforma de Gredos

Report

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) added another chapter to his extraordinary Grand Tour debut with a spectacular third stage victory on the penultimate day of the 2019 Vuelta a España, as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wrapped up the overall title ahead of the final ride into Madrid on Sunday.

Not only did Pogacar win the stage, his long-range solo attack also netted him a spot on the final podium, as he leapfrogged both Miguel Angel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to move from fifth to third overall.

The 20-year-old, refusing to settle for the success he’d already enjoyed at this Vuelta, threw caution to the wind and his legs, in their first taste of a 20th consecutive day of racing, responded. He launched his attack on the first-category Puerto de Peña Negra, the fifth of six categorised climbs on the 190km route through the Sierra de Gredos, with just under 40km remaining, and held off a red jersey group in which Movistar and Astana both had numbers.

After opening a gap of 1:40 by the top of the Peña Negra, he maintained his advantage down the 20-kilometre descent, up the false flat on the approach to the final climb, and up the final climb itself, a third-category ascent to the Plataforma de Gredos that measured 9.4km at an average gradient of 3.8 per cent.

Alejandro Valverde finished second on the stage, 1:32 in arrears, in a group with Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), and Roglic, who dropped back in the final metres to soak up his first Grand Tour victory, which will be set in stone in Madrid on Sunday evening.

Roglic had come under early pressure from a volley of Astana attacks on the opening climbs, with López later launching on the Peña Negra. However, Pogacar’s solo move effectively turned the tables and forced what should have been his aggressors – Astana and Movistar – into defensive mode as they sought to salvage their podium places. As such, Roglic, despite being shorn of teammates on the Peña Negra, was able to sit in and quietly ride to the title.

Valverde, whose teammates Marc Soler and Antonio Pedrero had done the bulk of the heavy lifting from the top of the Pena Negra, took it up on the upper slopes of the Plataforma de Gredos to protect his second place overall. His final gap to Roglic now stands at 2:33, though the proximity of Pogacar in third, just 22 seconds behind, shows the pressure he himself had come under.

Quintana fell away as Valverde moved clear with Roglic and Majka towards the top and so fell off the podium once again after leaping back onto it in the crosswinds on Wednesday. There was more disappointment for his fellow Colombian, López, who finished in 11th place more than two minutes down, after his Astana team had come out all guns blazing. Not only did Pogacar bump him down to fifth overall, he also snatched the white jersey off his shoulders.

“It’s really incredible. I don’t think I was ever imagining this. I think I will need a few days to understand what I did,” Pogacar said.

“It was definitely patience. My legs were good but my mentality was not super good in the first part of the stage. But then I saw everybody was uncomfortable in the cold and rain. I felt good on the last long climb. I attacked because I saw Lopez did quite a big effort attacking. I chose the right moment and went full gas to the finish.”

How it unfolded

Roglic allowed himself a smile as he prepared to take to the podium. It all worked out rather nicely in the end, but it didn't start out so comfortably. Astana came out all guns blazing on the opening climb of the day, the first-category Puerto de Pedro Bernardo (18.4km at 4.4 per cent). Lopez's men launched a volley of accelerations, using almost all their riders, causing groups to come and go during a period of non-stop movement in the main bunch. Movistar were also getting involved, and Jumbo used George Bennett and Robert Gesink to try and keep a lid on things, though they were having to react to fresh moves all the time.

It was on the lower slopes of the climb that the breakaway formed, containing: Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Mitch Docker (EF Education First), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Mikel Iturria, Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias). Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) bridged across on the climb to make it 11 out front.

By the top of the Pedro Bernardo, the gap to the break – from which Dlamini, Van der Sande, and Iturria had been dropped - had come down to just 1:30. Samitier took maximum KOM points, and would go on to add to his tally, but the polka-dot jersey Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) was at that point mathematically assured of the overall mountains classification victory.

A very brief descent led into the second climb of the day, the shorter but steeper second-category Puerto de Serranillos (9km at 4.8 per cent). Docker was dropped from the break but was effectively replaced by a teammate as Lawson Craddock attacked and set about bridging across. The hostilities in the main bunch continued on the lower slopes of the Serranillos, with Bennett having to drag back a dangerous Astana move led by Dario Cataldo, but things settled down slightly towards the top. Samitier took maximum points again at the top, with the break followed by Craddock at 30 seconds and the peloton at one minute.

A longer 20km descent followed, and the pace continued to be piled on, with the peloton splitting on numerous occasions. There was a plateau in the middle of the descent and that was where Craddock finally made it to the front, and where Madrazo, Pierre Latour (AG2R), Fran Ventoso (CCC), and Nikias Arndt (Sunweb) formed a brief counter-attack. They were brought back before they flew down the bottom section, the peloton splitting in two by the foot of the third climb of the day, by which point the gap to the break stood at just 30 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma get a grip

The second-category Alto de Navatalgordo (4km at 7.2 per cent) came after 65km, and while there was a further selection in the break, order was restored in the peloton. Up front, Morabito, Henao, Craddock, and Padun quickly lost contact, leaving just Howson, Samitier, Edet, and Guerreiro out front. 45 seconds down the road, Jumbo-Visma came to the front and started to exert some control over proceedings for the first time. Samitier led the four leaders over the top while the bunch followed at 1:30, led by a Jumbo-Visma train that now included all their six riders. It was business as usual.

With around 50km, on largely uphill roads, to the next climb, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) threatened to upset the peace by attacking solo and bridging across to the break in no time. No one was tempted to follow, and Jumbo-Visma set about tapping out a much lighter rhythm, allowing the now-five-rider break to start building a proper advantage for the first time.

By the third-category Puerto de Chia (3km at 4 per cent), with 75km remaining, the break led by 4:10, but that soon started to fall on the climb. Astana had grown tired of Jumbo-Visma's pace-setting and set about throwing the race leader's team off balance once again. They upped the pace significantly, thinning the bunch to around 40 riders and knocking around 40 seconds off the gap to the break by the summit.

A long 20km descent led to the foot of the Pena Negra, and Astana continued their charge, leading the whole way down and on the flatter approach roads, where more splits occurred at the back of the bunch, leaving Gesink scrambling off the back. Kuss and Bennett were the only riders left with Roglic by that point, so Astana had knocked three out of the picture. Movistar still had six, and Astana five in the front group of 30.

Punta Negra

With the final climb only rated third-category, the Puerto de Pena Negra, topping out with 34km to go, was the focal point of the stage and a point where Roglic's rivals had to attack.

Again, Astana took it on. Gorka Izaguirre led the way on the lower slopes before Jakob Fuglsang came through and shredded the bunch with a huge turn of pace. Kuss was dropped, leaving Bennett with one teammate, and it wasn't long before Lopez finally made his move. The Colombian accelerated fiercely, but the move was short-lived as Roglic, Valverde, Quintana, and Pogacar were all quickly on the case. Those five moved clear, as they have so often in this Vuelta, but then eased up allowing Majka and others back in. Roglic was alone now, and Fuglsang came back to the front for a couple of minutes before Lopez went again. It wasn't as fierce an attack – more an acceleration as Fuglsang peeled off. Again, the strongest five moved clear, but it wouldn't last.

It wasn't long before Pogacar set off, around 5km from the summit. In contrast to Lopez, he was quickly and cleanly away, catching and passing Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro – the last men standing in the break – in the blink of an eye.

There was confusion behind, with Felix Grosschartner taking it up for Majka before Valverde put in a mock attack and waved his arm in remonstration. Towards the top of the climb, with the gap to Pogacar already above one minute and rising, Movistar blinked and started to take control. Hopes of attacking Roglic had turned into a need to chase Pogacar and defend their own positions.

Pogacar crested the Pena Negra alone with a lead of 1:40, and set off down the 20km descent. It wasn't steep, and he had to pedal – sometimes in aero tuck – pretty much all the way down, which made his feat all-the-more remarkable. Movistar were leading the 21-rider red jersey group down, with Soler and Pedrero in front of Valverde and Quintana.

Pogacar's lead was intact as the road flattened out and he managed to hold on as the road tilted uphill for 5km. Soler and Pedrero were working but making no inroads. The road then dipped down for 5km to the base of the final climb, and hesitation crept into the chase when Pedrero momentarily peeled off, leaving Quintana and Lopez on the front. Pogacar's lead went up and he added three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

The final climb

Pedrero was soon back on the front and led the red jersey group onto the final climb, but he had little left to give as his face betrayed his suffering. The gap to Pogacar wasn't coming down, and so Fuglsang moved to the front for Astana, raising the pace significantly. He shaved off 10 seconds but soon peeled away, causing another lull. Soler managed a brief turn before Lopez accelerated and found himself asking Quintana to come through, with his compatriot obliging.

As the impetus ebbed, Pernsteiner and Majka both attacked half-way up, drawing out Valverde, Quintana, and Roglic in a chase group as Lopez started to lose ground. Pogacar reached a brief downhill section in the middle of the climb with a lead of still 1:37. On the upper slopes, Pernsteiner went again and was joined by Valverde, who had Roglic glued to his wheel, and Majka. Quintana was there initially but fell away back towards Lopez.

Into the final kilometre and the victory was in the bag for Pogacar, along with a spot on the podium. Valverde had to fight to guard his own second place but finished strongly to do so, while Roglic cruised in behind to seal a first Grand Tour victory.

"Today was the last super hard day. We all crashed hard yesterday, so it wasn't the best of the best, but still, with the team we were sharp from the start, and I was able to finish it off. It's a really nice day again for Slovenian cycling."

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:16:40 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:41 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:49 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:59 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:32 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:37 14 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:42 15 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:45 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:59 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:32 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:27 20 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:13 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 23 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:45 24 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:47 25 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:55 26 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:57 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:06 28 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:08 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 30 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 34 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:13 36 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:11:16 38 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:11:28 39 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:07 40 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:34 41 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:40 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:51 43 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 48 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 49 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:06 50 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:22 51 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:24 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:29 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46 55 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:12 57 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:18:43 58 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:01 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 61 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:19:05 63 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:28 64 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 65 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:26:32 66 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 70 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:00 72 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:00 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:40 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 76 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 77 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 79 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 81 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 82 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 87 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 88 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 89 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 90 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 93 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 95 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 96 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 97 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:34:56 98 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:05 99 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:01 100 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:44 101 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 104 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 105 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 106 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 107 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 108 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 112 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 114 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 116 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 117 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 118 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 120 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 122 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 124 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 125 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 126 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 127 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 128 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 130 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 131 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 133 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 135 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 137 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 138 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 139 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 140 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 141 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 143 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:56 144 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 146 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 147 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:31 148 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:08 149 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:25 152 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team DNS Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Hoyos Del Espino km. 179 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 14 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 10 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 7 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 15 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Pedro Bernardo km. 34 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 2 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Serranillos km. 45.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Navatalgordo km. 69.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto De Chía km. 119 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 2 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto De Peña Negra km. 156.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 2 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 6 - Plataforma De Gredos km. 190.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:16:40 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:49 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:32 5 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:42 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:32 7 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:45 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:57 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:08 10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:13 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:51 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 14 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:06 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:01 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:32 18 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:40 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 21 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 26 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 28 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 29 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 30 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:05 31 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:44 32 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 33 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 35 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 38 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 40 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 41 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 43 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:56 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:08 45 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:25 47 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:56:27 2 Astana Pro Team 0:04:38 3 Team Sunweb 0:10:21 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:11:18 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:53 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:28 7 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:21:59 8 Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:47 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:46 10 Team Ineos 0:25:56 11 Euskadi Basque Country 0:28:19 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:37 13 Lotto Soudal 0:31:16 14 Groupama-FDJ 0:32:50 15 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:20 16 EF Education First 0:42:53 17 Dimension Data 0:52:10 18 UAE Team Emirates 0:53:01 19 Trek-Segafredo 1:05:47 20 CCC Team 1:14:09 21 Burgos-BH 1:37:33 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:41:37

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 20 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 80:18:54 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:46 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:48 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:33 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:04 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:12:54 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:27 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:34 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:55 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:06 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:26:11 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:17 15 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:40 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:42:00 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:05 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:45:46 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:03 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:03:43 21 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:42 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:13:14 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:17:09 24 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:44 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:25:53 26 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:27:32 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:29:07 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:25 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:35:33 30 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:44:02 31 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:47:43 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:24 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:55:19 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:57:32 35 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:26 36 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:33 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:41 38 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:10:03 39 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:11:51 40 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:12:22 41 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:13:20 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:15:39 43 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:33 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:20:23 45 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:29 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:21:16 47 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:49 48 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:28:05 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:28:54 50 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:28:55 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 2:33:02 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:35:04 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:37:30 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:37:58 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:38:11 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:39:31 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:28 58 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:45:40 59 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:49:02 60 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:50:05 61 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:51:36 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:26 63 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:42 64 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:53:02 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:26 66 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:53:50 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:01:33 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:06:30 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:06:44 70 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 3:07:35 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:08:00 72 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:16 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:10:27 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3:14:31 75 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:19:48 76 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:21:04 77 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:22:00 78 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:26:27 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:27:25 80 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:28:02 81 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:28:13 82 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:15 83 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:29:59 84 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:25 85 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:30:55 86 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:12 87 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:36 88 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:31:46 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 3:33:38 90 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:35:06 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:27 92 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:37:32 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:39:12 94 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:39:43 95 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:40:19 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:40:52 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:41:38 98 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:42:27 99 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:49:26 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:49:42 101 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:29 102 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:57:38 103 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:59:36 104 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4:03:23 105 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 4:04:03 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 4:05:25 107 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:05:44 108 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:08:25 109 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:12:17 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 4:13:18 111 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:14:00 112 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:16:11 113 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4:18:37 114 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:19:57 115 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:20:08 116 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:21:11 117 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:22:14 118 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 4:23:33 119 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:24:11 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:24:56 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 4:25:10 122 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:25:34 123 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:26:50 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4:28:32 125 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4:29:56 126 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:30:49 127 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:31:09 128 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:32:52 129 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:33:44 130 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:33:59 131 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:34:35 132 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4:37:44 133 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:39:26 134 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:50 135 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:42:21 136 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:44:56 137 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:46:52 138 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:50:26 139 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:56:21 140 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:57:42 141 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:59:08 142 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:00:25 143 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 5:01:07 144 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:02:43 145 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 5:03:30 146 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:06:55 147 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:11:32 148 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 5:18:45 149 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:20:32 150 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:25:27 151 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:28:55 152 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:40:23 153 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:52:45

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 155 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 136 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 132 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 100 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 76 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 69 9 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 62 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 13 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 49 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 43 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 40 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 21 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 39 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 23 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 24 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 25 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34 26 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 27 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 28 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 31 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 32 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 33 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 35 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 23 38 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 39 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23 40 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 41 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 44 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 45 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 19 46 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 48 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 49 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 50 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 51 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 52 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 53 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 57 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 58 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 13 60 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 62 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 63 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 65 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 67 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 68 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 69 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9 70 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 71 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 72 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9 73 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 75 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 76 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 77 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 78 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 79 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 80 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 81 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 82 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 83 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 84 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 6 85 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 86 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 87 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 88 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 89 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 93 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 94 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 95 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1 96 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1 97 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1 98 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1 100 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 101 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5 103 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 3 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 38 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 29 8 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 10 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 21 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 16 14 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 16 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 27 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 29 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 30 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 31 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 7 32 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 34 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 7 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 36 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 39 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 40 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 41 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4 45 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 46 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 47 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 48 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 50 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 51 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 52 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 53 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 55 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 57 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 60 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 62 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 63 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 64 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 65 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 66 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 67 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 68 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 69 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2 70 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2 71 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 80:21:49 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:00 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:29:22 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:10 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:00:48 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:47 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:19 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:22:58 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:32:38 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:44:48 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:46 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:10:25 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:26:00 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:32:09 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:35:03 17 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:49:47 18 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:18:09 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:19:05 20 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:25:07 21 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:18 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:27:30 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:41 24 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:32:11 25 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:34:37 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:36:48 27 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:37:24 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:46:31 29 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:56:41 30 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:02:49 31 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:05:30 32 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:13:16 33 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:17:02 34 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:17:13 35 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:18:16 36 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:23:55 37 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:27:54 38 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:30:49 39 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:31:40 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:39:26 41 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:57:30 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:58:12 43 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:04:00 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:08:37 45 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:22:32 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:37:28 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:49:50