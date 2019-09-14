Trending

Vuelta a España: Pogacar solos to third stage win on Plataforma de Gredos

Roglic profits from Movistar's conundrum as Quintana fades

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) moved onto the podium with the stage win
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 30

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez looking for some help in the chase
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 30

Race leader Primoz Roglic

Race leader Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 30

Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data)

Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 30

Damien Howson and Nicolas Edet on the attack

Damien Howson and Nicolas Edet on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 30

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 30

Tao Geoghegan Hart leads the breakaway

Tao Geoghegan Hart leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 30

Jumbo-VIsma control the race

Jumbo-VIsma control the race
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 30

Astana trying to set up Lopez

Astana trying to set up Lopez
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 30

Tadej Pogacar marks Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde

Tadej Pogacar marks Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 30

Tadej Pogacar in the points jersey

Tadej Pogacar in the points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 30

Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida)

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) before stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana

Miguel Angel Lopez lost the white jersey and Nairo Quintana slipped off the final podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde comes across the line with Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar

Movistar

Movistar chases
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Tadej Pogacar on the podium

Tadej Pogacar on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) effectively sealed the overall victory

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) effectively sealed the overall victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

James Knox helped across the line by Philippe Gilbert after slipping out of the top 10

James Knox helped across the line by Philippe Gilbert after slipping out of the top 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dropped off the podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dropped off the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Miguel Angel Lopez lost the white jersey

Miguel Angel Lopez lost the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) added another chapter to his extraordinary Grand Tour debut with a spectacular third stage victory on the penultimate day of the 2019 Vuelta a España, as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wrapped up the overall title ahead of the final ride into Madrid on Sunday.

Not only did Pogacar win the stage, his long-range solo attack also netted him a spot on the final podium, as he leapfrogged both Miguel Angel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to move from fifth to third overall.

The 20-year-old, refusing to settle for the success he’d already enjoyed at this Vuelta, threw caution to the wind and his legs, in their first taste of a 20th consecutive day of racing, responded. He launched his attack on the first-category Puerto de Peña Negra, the fifth of six categorised climbs on the 190km route through the Sierra de Gredos, with just under 40km remaining, and held off a red jersey group in which Movistar and Astana both had numbers.

After opening a gap of 1:40 by the top of the Peña Negra, he maintained his advantage down the 20-kilometre descent, up the false flat on the approach to the final climb, and up the final climb itself, a third-category ascent to the Plataforma de Gredos that measured 9.4km at an average gradient of 3.8 per cent.

Alejandro Valverde finished second on the stage, 1:32 in arrears, in a group with Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), and Roglic, who dropped back in the final metres to soak up his first Grand Tour victory, which will be set in stone in Madrid on Sunday evening.

Roglic had come under early pressure from a volley of Astana attacks on the opening climbs, with López later launching on the Peña Negra. However, Pogacar’s solo move effectively turned the tables and forced what should have been his aggressors – Astana and Movistar – into defensive mode as they sought to salvage their podium places. As such, Roglic, despite being shorn of teammates on the Peña Negra, was able to sit in and quietly ride to the title.

Valverde, whose teammates Marc Soler and Antonio Pedrero had done the bulk of the heavy lifting from the top of the Pena Negra, took it up on the upper slopes of the Plataforma de Gredos to protect his second place overall. His final gap to Roglic now stands at 2:33, though the proximity of Pogacar in third, just 22 seconds behind, shows the pressure he himself had come under.

Quintana fell away as Valverde moved clear with Roglic and Majka towards the top and so fell off the podium once again after leaping back onto it in the crosswinds on Wednesday. There was more disappointment for his fellow Colombian, López, who finished in 11th place more than two minutes down, after his Astana team had come out all guns blazing. Not only did Pogacar bump him down to fifth overall, he also snatched the white jersey off his shoulders.

“It’s really incredible. I don’t think I was ever imagining this. I think I will need a few days to understand what I did,” Pogacar said.

“It was definitely patience. My legs were good but my mentality was not super good in the first part of the stage. But then I saw everybody was uncomfortable in the cold and rain. I felt good on the last long climb. I attacked because I saw Lopez did quite a big effort attacking. I chose the right moment and went full gas to the finish.”

How it unfolded

Roglic allowed himself a smile as he prepared to take to the podium. It all worked out rather nicely in the end, but it didn't start out so comfortably. Astana came out all guns blazing on the opening climb of the day, the first-category Puerto de Pedro Bernardo (18.4km at 4.4 per cent). Lopez's men launched a volley of accelerations, using almost all their riders, causing groups to come and go during a period of non-stop movement in the main bunch. Movistar were also getting involved, and Jumbo used George Bennett and Robert Gesink to try and keep a lid on things, though they were having to react to fresh moves all the time.

It was on the lower slopes of the climb that the breakaway formed, containing: Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Mitch Docker (EF Education First), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Mikel Iturria, Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias). Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) bridged across on the climb to make it 11 out front.

By the top of the Pedro Bernardo, the gap to the break – from which Dlamini, Van der Sande, and Iturria had been dropped - had come down to just 1:30. Samitier took maximum KOM points, and would go on to add to his tally, but the polka-dot jersey Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) was at that point mathematically assured of the overall mountains classification victory.

A very brief descent led into the second climb of the day, the shorter but steeper second-category Puerto de Serranillos (9km at 4.8 per cent). Docker was dropped from the break but was effectively replaced by a teammate as Lawson Craddock attacked and set about bridging across. The hostilities in the main bunch continued on the lower slopes of the Serranillos, with Bennett having to drag back a dangerous Astana move led by Dario Cataldo, but things settled down slightly towards the top. Samitier took maximum points again at the top, with the break followed by Craddock at 30 seconds and the peloton at one minute.

A longer 20km descent followed, and the pace continued to be piled on, with the peloton splitting on numerous occasions. There was a plateau in the middle of the descent and that was where Craddock finally made it to the front, and where Madrazo, Pierre Latour (AG2R), Fran Ventoso (CCC), and Nikias Arndt (Sunweb) formed a brief counter-attack. They were brought back before they flew down the bottom section, the peloton splitting in two by the foot of the third climb of the day, by which point the gap to the break stood at just 30 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma get a grip

The second-category Alto de Navatalgordo (4km at 7.2 per cent) came after 65km, and while there was a further selection in the break, order was restored in the peloton. Up front, Morabito, Henao, Craddock, and Padun quickly lost contact, leaving just Howson, Samitier, Edet, and Guerreiro out front. 45 seconds down the road, Jumbo-Visma came to the front and started to exert some control over proceedings for the first time. Samitier led the four leaders over the top while the bunch followed at 1:30, led by a Jumbo-Visma train that now included all their six riders. It was business as usual.

With around 50km, on largely uphill roads, to the next climb, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) threatened to upset the peace by attacking solo and bridging across to the break in no time. No one was tempted to follow, and Jumbo-Visma set about tapping out a much lighter rhythm, allowing the now-five-rider break to start building a proper advantage for the first time.

By the third-category Puerto de Chia (3km at 4 per cent), with 75km remaining, the break led by 4:10, but that soon started to fall on the climb. Astana had grown tired of Jumbo-Visma's pace-setting and set about throwing the race leader's team off balance once again. They upped the pace significantly, thinning the bunch to around 40 riders and knocking around 40 seconds off the gap to the break by the summit.

A long 20km descent led to the foot of the Pena Negra, and Astana continued their charge, leading the whole way down and on the flatter approach roads, where more splits occurred at the back of the bunch, leaving Gesink scrambling off the back. Kuss and Bennett were the only riders left with Roglic by that point, so Astana had knocked three out of the picture. Movistar still had six, and Astana five in the front group of 30.

Punta Negra

With the final climb only rated third-category, the Puerto de Pena Negra, topping out with 34km to go, was the focal point of the stage and a point where Roglic's rivals had to attack.

Again, Astana took it on. Gorka Izaguirre led the way on the lower slopes before Jakob Fuglsang came through and shredded the bunch with a huge turn of pace. Kuss was dropped, leaving Bennett with one teammate, and it wasn't long before Lopez finally made his move. The Colombian accelerated fiercely, but the move was short-lived as Roglic, Valverde, Quintana, and Pogacar were all quickly on the case. Those five moved clear, as they have so often in this Vuelta, but then eased up allowing Majka and others back in. Roglic was alone now, and Fuglsang came back to the front for a couple of minutes before Lopez went again. It wasn't as fierce an attack – more an acceleration as Fuglsang peeled off. Again, the strongest five moved clear, but it wouldn't last.

It wasn't long before Pogacar set off, around 5km from the summit. In contrast to Lopez, he was quickly and cleanly away, catching and passing Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro – the last men standing in the break – in the blink of an eye.

There was confusion behind, with Felix Grosschartner taking it up for Majka before Valverde put in a mock attack and waved his arm in remonstration. Towards the top of the climb, with the gap to Pogacar already above one minute and rising, Movistar blinked and started to take control. Hopes of attacking Roglic had turned into a need to chase Pogacar and defend their own positions.

Pogacar crested the Pena Negra alone with a lead of 1:40, and set off down the 20km descent. It wasn't steep, and he had to pedal – sometimes in aero tuck – pretty much all the way down, which made his feat all-the-more remarkable. Movistar were leading the 21-rider red jersey group down, with Soler and Pedrero in front of Valverde and Quintana.

Pogacar's lead was intact as the road flattened out and he managed to hold on as the road tilted uphill for 5km. Soler and Pedrero were working but making no inroads. The road then dipped down for 5km to the base of the final climb, and hesitation crept into the chase when Pedrero momentarily peeled off, leaving Quintana and Lopez on the front. Pogacar's lead went up and he added three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

The final climb

Pedrero was soon back on the front and led the red jersey group onto the final climb, but he had little left to give as his face betrayed his suffering. The gap to Pogacar wasn't coming down, and so Fuglsang moved to the front for Astana, raising the pace significantly. He shaved off 10 seconds but soon peeled away, causing another lull. Soler managed a brief turn before Lopez accelerated and found himself asking Quintana to come through, with his compatriot obliging.

As the impetus ebbed, Pernsteiner and Majka both attacked half-way up, drawing out Valverde, Quintana, and Roglic in a chase group as Lopez started to lose ground. Pogacar reached a brief downhill section in the middle of the climb with a lead of still 1:37. On the upper slopes, Pernsteiner went again and was joined by Valverde, who had Roglic glued to his wheel, and Majka. Quintana was there initially but fell away back towards Lopez.

Into the final kilometre and the victory was in the bag for Pogacar, along with a spot on the podium. Valverde had to fight to guard his own second place but finished strongly to do so, while Roglic cruised in behind to seal a first Grand Tour victory.

"Today was the last super hard day. We all crashed hard yesterday, so it wasn't the best of the best, but still, with the team we were sharp from the start, and I was able to finish it off. It's a really nice day again for Slovenian cycling."

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:16:40
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:41
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:49
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:59
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:32
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:37
14Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:42
15Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:45
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:59
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:32
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:27
20Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:13
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18
23Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:45
24François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:47
25Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:55
26Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:57
27Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:06
28Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:08
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
30Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
32Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
34Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:13
36James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:11:16
38Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:11:28
39Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:07
40Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:34
41Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:40
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:51
43José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
46Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
47Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
48Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
49Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:06
50Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:22
51George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:24
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:29
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46
55Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:12
57Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:18:43
58Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:01
60Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
61Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:19:05
63Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:28
64Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
65Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:26:32
66Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
67Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
68Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
69Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
70Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:00
72Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:00
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:40
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
76Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
77Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
78David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
79Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
81Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
82Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
87Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
88Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
89Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
90Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
93Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
94Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
95Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
96Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
97Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:34:56
98Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:05
99Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:01
100Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:44
101Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
104Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
105Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
106Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
107Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
108Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
109Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
112Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
114Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
116Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
117Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
118Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
120Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
122Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
123Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
124Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
125Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
126Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
127Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
128Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
130Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
131Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
132Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
133Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
135Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
137John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
138Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
139Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
140Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
141Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
143Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:56
144Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
146Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
147Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:31
148Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:08
149Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:25
152Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
153Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
DNSJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Hoyos Del Espino km. 179
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2
3Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
4Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 14
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 10
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 9
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 7
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
14Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
15Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Pedro Bernardo km. 34
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
2Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4
4Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Serranillos km. 45.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Navatalgordo km. 69.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto De Chía km. 119
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
2Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto De Peña Negra km. 156.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10
2Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 6 - Plataforma De Gredos km. 190.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:16:40
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:01:49
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:32
5Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:42
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:32
7Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:45
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:57
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:08
10Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:13
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:51
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
14Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:06
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:01
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:32
18Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:40
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
20Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
21Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
26Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
28Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
29Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
30Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:05
31Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:44
32Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
35Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
37Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
38Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
40Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
43Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:56
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:08
45Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:25
47Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 15:56:27
2Astana Pro Team 0:04:38
3Team Sunweb 0:10:21
4Bahrain-Merida 0:11:18
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:53
6Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:28
7Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:21:59
8Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:47
9AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:46
10Team Ineos 0:25:56
11Euskadi Basque Country 0:28:19
12Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:37
13Lotto Soudal 0:31:16
14Groupama-FDJ 0:32:50
15Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:20
16EF Education First 0:42:53
17Dimension Data 0:52:10
18UAE Team Emirates 0:53:01
19Trek-Segafredo 1:05:47
20CCC Team 1:14:09
21Burgos-BH 1:37:33
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:41:37

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 80:18:54
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:46
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:48
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:33
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:04
8Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:12:54
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:27
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:34
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:55
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:06
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:26:11
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:17
15Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:40
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:42:00
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:05
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:45:46
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:03
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:03:43
21Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:42
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:13:14
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:17:09
24François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:44
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:25:53
26Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:27:32
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:29:07
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:25
29Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:35:33
30José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:44:02
31Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:47:43
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:24
33George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:55:19
34Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:57:32
35Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:26
36Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:33
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:41
38Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:10:03
39Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:11:51
40Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:12:22
41Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:13:20
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:15:39
43Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:33
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:20:23
45Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:29
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:21:16
47Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:49
48Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:28:05
49Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:28:54
50Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:28:55
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 2:33:02
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:35:04
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:37:30
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:37:58
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:38:11
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:39:31
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:28
58Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:45:40
59Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:49:02
60Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:50:05
61Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:51:36
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:26
63Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:42
64Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:53:02
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:26
66David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:53:50
67Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:01:33
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:06:30
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:06:44
70Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 3:07:35
71Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:08:00
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:16
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:10:27
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3:14:31
75Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:19:48
76Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:21:04
77Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:22:00
78Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:26:27
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:27:25
80Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:28:02
81Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:28:13
82Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:15
83Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:29:59
84Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:25
85Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:30:55
86Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:12
87Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:36
88Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:31:46
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 3:33:38
90Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:35:06
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:27
92Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:37:32
93Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:39:12
94Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:39:43
95Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:40:19
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:40:52
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:41:38
98Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:42:27
99Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:49:26
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:49:42
101Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:29
102Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:57:38
103Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:59:36
104Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4:03:23
105Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 4:04:03
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 4:05:25
107Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:05:44
108Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:08:25
109Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:12:17
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 4:13:18
111Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:14:00
112Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:16:11
113Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4:18:37
114Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:19:57
115Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:20:08
116Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:21:11
117Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:22:14
118Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 4:23:33
119Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:24:11
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:24:56
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 4:25:10
122Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:25:34
123Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:26:50
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4:28:32
125Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4:29:56
126Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:30:49
127Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:31:09
128Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:32:52
129Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:33:44
130Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:33:59
131Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:34:35
132Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4:37:44
133Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:39:26
134Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:50
135Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:42:21
136Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:44:56
137Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:46:52
138Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:50:26
139Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:56:21
140Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:57:42
141Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:59:08
142Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:00:25
143Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 5:01:07
144Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:02:43
145Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 5:03:30
146Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:06:55
147Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:11:32
148Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 5:18:45
149Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:20:32
150Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:25:27
151Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:28:55
152Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:40:23
153Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:52:45

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 155
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 136
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 132
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 114
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 100
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 76
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 69
9Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 62
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 62
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54
13Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 49
15Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 43
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 40
20Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 39
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36
23Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
24Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
25Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34
26Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
27Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31
28Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28
31Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27
32Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26
33Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
35James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 23
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23
39Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23
40Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
41Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20
44Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
45Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 19
46Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19
48Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
49Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
50Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
51Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
52Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16
53Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15
54Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
57José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
58Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 13
60David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
62François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
63Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
65Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
67Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
68George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
69Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9
70Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
71Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9
72Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
74Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8
75Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
77Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
78John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8
79Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
80Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7
81Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
82Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
83Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
84Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 6
85Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
86Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
87Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
88Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
89Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
93Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
94Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
95Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1
96Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1
97Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1
98Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1
100Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
101Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5
103Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44
3Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 38
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 29
8Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24
10Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 21
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 16
14Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
16Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12
17Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
27Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
28Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8
29Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
30Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
31Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 7
32James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
34Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 7
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
36Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6
38Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
39Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
40Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
41Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4
45Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
46Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
47Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
48Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
50Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
51Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
52Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
53Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
55Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
58Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
60Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2
61George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
62Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
63Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1
64Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
65Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
66Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
67Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
68Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2
70Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2
71Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 80:21:49
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:00
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:29:22
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:10
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:00:48
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:47
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:19
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:22:58
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:32:38
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:44:48
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:46
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:10:25
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:26:00
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:32:09
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:35:03
17Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:49:47
18Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:18:09
19Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:19:05
20Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:25:07
21Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:18
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:27:30
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:41
24Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:32:11
25Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:34:37
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:36:48
27Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:37:24
28Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:46:31
29Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:56:41
30Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:02:49
31Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:05:30
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:13:16
33Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:17:02
34Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:17:13
35Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:18:16
36Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:23:55
37Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:27:54
38Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:30:49
39Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:31:40
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:39:26
41Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:57:30
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:58:12
43Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:04:00
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:08:37
45Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:22:32
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:37:28
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:49:50

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 240:01:24
2Astana Pro Team 0:51:38
3Team Jumbo-Visma 2:03:42
4Mitchelton-Scott 2:26:47
5AG2R La Mondiale 3:14:09
6Team Sunweb 3:20:01
7Euskadi Basque Country 3:38:55
8Bahrain-Merida 3:45:14
9Dimension Data 3:55:52
10Team Ineos 4:00:34
11Bora-Hansgrohe 4:03:34
12Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:14:58
13Lotto Soudal 4:34:00
14UAE Team Emirates 4:40:21
15Katusha-Alpecin 4:53:30
16Groupama-FDJ 4:57:05
17Cofidis Solutions Credits 5:00:07
18Trek-Segafredo 5:08:45
19EF Education First 5:26:39
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7:31:46
21CCC Team 9:13:24
22Burgos-BH 9:58:36

