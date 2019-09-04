Trending

Vuelta a España: Iturria wins stage 11

Breakaway sticks and Basque rider takes the win

Image 1 of 39

Vuelta a espana stage 11

Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias) wins stage 11 at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 39

Vuelta a espana stage 11

Damian Howson leads home the chase group during stage 11 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 39

The peloton on stage 11

The peloton on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 39

A view of the peloton on stage 11

A view of the peloton on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 39

Alejandro Valverde before stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Alejandro Valverde before stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Primož Roglič at the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Primož Roglič at the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Nairo Quintana before stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Nairo Quintana before stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

Miguel Ángel López before the stage start

Miguel Ángel López before the stage start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Esteban Chaves before the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Esteban Chaves before the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

Pogačar and Roglič ride in the peloton on stage 11

Pogačar and Roglič ride in the peloton on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 39

Mitch Docker stops early on stage 11 to tie his shoelaces

Mitch Docker stops early on stage 11 to tie his shoelaces
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 39

Rémi Cavagna in the break of the day

Rémi Cavagna in the break of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 39

Jumbo-Visma control the peloton on stage 11

Jumbo-Visma control the peloton on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 39

Primož Roglič in red on stage 11

Primož Roglič in red on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 39

Ben O'Connor leads the breakaway

Ben O'Connor leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 39

Lawson Craddock leads the break on stage 11

Lawson Craddock leads the break on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 39

Cavagna and Madrazo on the front of the break on stage 11

Cavagna and Madrazo on the front of the break on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 39

Owain Doull, Wout Poels and Ian Stannard during stage 11

Owain Doull, Wout Poels and Ian Stannard during stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 39

Gorka Izagirre leading the break on stage 11

Gorka Izagirre leading the break on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 39

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier in the break on stage 11

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier in the break on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 39

Alejandro Valverde on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Alejandro Valverde on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 39

Nairo Quintana on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

Nairo Quintana on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 39

Gorka Izagirre and Alexander Aranburu on the attack mid-stage

Gorka Izagirre and Alexander Aranburu on the attack mid-stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 39

Gorka Izagirre descending during stage 11

Gorka Izagirre descending during stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 39

Damien Howson tries an attack from the break

Damien Howson tries an attack from the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 39

Gorka Izagirre leads Craddock and Aranburu on stage 11

Gorka Izagirre leads Craddock and Aranburu on stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 39

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier descends during stage 11

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier descends during stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 39

Lawson Craddock in the Vuelta a Espana stage 11

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 39

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier in the Vuelta a Espana stage 11

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 39

Lawson Craddock in the Vuelta a Espana stage 11

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 39

Vuelta a Espana stage 11

Primoz Roglic in red after stage 11 at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 39

Vuelta a Espana stage 11

Mikel Iturria on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 39

Vuelta a Espana stage 11

Primoz Roglic in red at the 2019 Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 39

Vuelta a Espana stage 11

Miguel Angel Lopez on white after stage 11 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 39

Vuelta a espana stage 11

Neilson Powless in the Jumbo-Visma train protecting race leader Primoz Roglic at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 39

Vuelta a espana stage 11

Primoz Roglic in red at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 39

Vuelta a espana stage 11

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) in t he Vuelta's mountains jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 39

Vuelta a espana stage 11

Mikel Iturria wins stage 11 at the 2019 Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 39

Vuelta a espana stage 11

Damian Howson beats Lawson Craddock for second during the end of stage 11 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias) claimed a spectacular breakaway victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, going solo from some 25km out and holding off an ever-changing chase group as the general classification contenders enjoyed a quiet day in the saddle.

Iturria was part of a 14-rider break that formed in the first hour of racing on the rugged 180km route from Saint-Palais to Urdax and finished nearly 20 minutes clear of the peloton. His victory was a combination of brute strength and opportunism, as he picked an early moment to attack and then leant on a lack of cooperation from his former companions.

The disappointment etched on the face of Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) said it all. The American finished in second place, pipping Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line a mere five seconds behind the jubilant Iturria.

Iturria had gained nearly a minute in the early phase of his attack, which was made as soon as he made it back to the front of the race following the last of the three categorised climbs. However, he was pegged back to 10 seconds inside the final 10km after Lastra kicked off the responses from the rest of the group.

Howson soon joined the chase, along with Amanual Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), and – a little later – Craddock. However, no one wanted to shoulder too much responsibility, and the pace constantly ebbed and flowed from the chase.

Even so, with the gap barely above 10 seconds for much of the last several kilometres, it looked a tall order for the lone leader, and it appeared all over with 1,500m to go as they got within touching distance. Somehow, however, they failed to finish the job and let him slip away again, the Spaniard shaking his head as he crossed the line for his first victory as a professional.

“When I was asked in the pre-race presentation which stage I wanted to win, I said this one – with my family here,” said Iturria. “I’ve always dreamed of something like this, because I’m a worker not a winner. Before the Vuelta I had come to recon the stage. I dedicate it to those who were with me.

“The breakaway was going well, but I’m a diesel and I dropped out of the group. When I went, I pretended to be dead. Then I gave it my all. At 2km to the finish I saw I had a gap but then they threw themselves at me. I didn’t look back very much because even when I’m fresh I’m slow in the sprint, and in that situation I wouldn’t have had any chance.”

It was a big win for his Euskadi-Murias team, too - close to their native Basque Country and at a time where their future is under threat. After stepping up to Pro Continental level last year, it's their second win in two Vueltas, following Oscar Rodriguez's triumph at La Camperona last year.

They're the third wildcard team to win a stage at this Vuelta after Angel Madrazo's win for Burgos-BH on stage 5 and Jesus Herrada's win for Cofidis on stage 6. It's just Caja Rural who are yet to taste success, although they came close on Wednesday through Lastra and Alex Aranburu, who was aggressive in the break on the climbs.

After Tuesday's pivotal time trial, it was a quiet day for the general classification riders. The rugged terrain meant no sprinters showed a genuine interest in chasing the breakaway, whose advantage grew and grew as race leader Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma teammates calmly led the bunch to the finish.

How it unfolded

The 180km stage was always likely to suit a breakaway, with rugged terrain and three categorised climbs: Col d'Osquich (Cat-3, km77), Col d'Ispéguy (Cat-2, km123), Col de Otxondo (Cat-3, km142).

Joining Iturria, Craddock, Howson, Ghebreigzabhier, Aranburu, and Bidard in the early break were: Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), and Ben O'Connor. They were joined a little later by Lastra, Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), but Cyril Barthe (Euskadi-Murias) was unable to bridge the gap despite a long effort.

By the time the break had become 14, the gap back to the peloton was up at seven minutes. Once over the Col d'Osquich, where Madrazo added to his lead in the mountains classification, the gap began to balloon as it became clear there'd be no chase from the bunch.

The break started racing against each other on the  Col d'Ispéguy, the hardest climb of the day. O'Connor kicked off the hostilities but paid for his effort and was dropped before the top, along with Madrazo. Izaguirre attacked near the summit and Aranburu was quick to join in and collaborate. They led over the top, while Craddock set off behind and joined them on the descent to make it three out front.

The lead group grew on the Col de Oxtondo (7.6km at 4.7 per cent), with Ghebreigzabhier and Howson first making it across, and then Fabbro and Bidard making it seven out front. Over the top of the climb it split again - Aranburu, Howson and Craddock going clear – but by the bottom of the descent they were seven again.

The road then flattened out and the second group on the road, containing four riders, came back to the front of the race. Among them was Iturria, and no sooner had contact been made than the Spaniard was ripping out of the front of the group under the 25km-to-go banner.

It was an audacious move and the others seemed to think it innocuous as he carved out a lead of more than 50 seconds with just over 14km to go.

It was at that point that Lastra kicked off the response. Arcas responded at first but it was Cavagna, on the back of a puncture repair, who went off to join him. Ghebreigzabhier was the next to go and when he reached them and went through off the front with 10km to go, an exhausted Cavagna sat up and fell away.

As Lastra sat behind Ghebreigzabhier, Howson and Bidard made it across as the rest of the break scrambled to drag themselves into contention. With 8km to go, Craddock attacked and made it five in the chase behind Iturria.

At that point, the gap came down to 10 seconds, but they began to look at each other, all reluctant to burn their own matches and drag a rival to the line. Accelerations were short-lived before the impetus waned and, as such, the gap to the rather-more-steady Iturria hovered just above the 10-second mark for much of the run-in.

With just under 2km to go, Howson launched a more concerted acceleration and rode away with Ghebreigzabhier. They closed in to such an extent they could almost tough Iturria, but still they eased up. Behind, they continued to quabble before Craddock dragged them back to a quintet.

By then, however, Iturria had several seconds once again, along with a tailwind and a false flat downhill to carry him to the line. It was a mixture of disbelief and jubilation for the 27-year-old – frustration and recrimination for everyone else.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:36:44
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:06
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
4Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
5François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:09
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:12
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:11
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:15
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:35
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
20George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
23José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
24Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
27Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
32Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
33Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
36Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
38Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
40Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
41Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
46Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
48Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
50Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
53Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
55Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
57Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
60Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
61Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
62James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
64Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
66Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
67Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
69Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
71Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
75Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
76Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
78Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
79Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
80Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
81Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
83Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
85Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
86Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
87Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
88Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
90Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
92Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
95Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
96Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
97Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
98Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
99Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
100Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
101Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
102Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
103Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
105Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
106Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
107Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
108Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
110Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
111Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
112Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
113Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
114Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
115Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
117Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
118Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
120Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
122Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
123Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
124Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
126Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
129Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
130Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
132Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
133Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
136Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
137Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
138Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
139Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
140Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
141Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
142Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
143Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
144Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
145Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
146Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
147Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
149Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
150Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
152Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
153Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
154Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
155Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:27
156Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
158Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
159Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
160John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
161Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
162Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
163Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:59
164Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:17
165Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
166Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:27:57

Sprint 1 - Sprint Intermedio km. 171.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - Urdax-Dantxarinea km. 180
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 16
4Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14
5François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
11Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5
12Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 1 - Col d'Osquich km. 77.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col d'Ispéguy km. 123.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1

Mountain 3 - Col De Otxondo km. 142.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2
3Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 4:36:53
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:03
3Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:02
7Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:26
8Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
12Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
15Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
16Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
20Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
23Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
24Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
25Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
26Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
28Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
29Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
30Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
31Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
34Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
37Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
39Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
40Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
42Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
44Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
47Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:18
48Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
49Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:27:48

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:09:05
2Dimension Data 0:09:02
3Euskadi Basque Country 0:18:17
4Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:23
5AG2R La Mondiale
6EF Education First
7Astana Pro Team 0:18:29
8Katusha-Alpecin
9Groupama-FDJ
10Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Movistar Team 0:18:37
12Burgos-BH 0:35:32
13Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:52
14Lotto Soudal
15UAE Team Emirates
16Bahrain-Merida
17Bora-Hansgrohe
18Team Sunweb
19Cofidis Solutions Credits
20CCC Team
21Trek-Segafredo
22Team Ineos

General classification after stage 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 41:00:48
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:05
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:07
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:25
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:52
13George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:07
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:47
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:39
19Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:15:12
20James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:17
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:54
22Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:40
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:36
24Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:16
25Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03
26Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:19:30
27Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:27:09
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:28
29Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:34
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:27:44
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:45
32François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:48
33Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:05
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:13
35Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:12
36Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:18
37Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:33:23
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:47
39Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:49
40Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:12
41Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:36:51
42Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:14
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:28
44David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:38:57
45Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:50
46Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:11
47Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:44:37
48Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:45:30
49Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:55
50José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:18
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:30
52Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:40
53Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:53:25
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:38
55Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:43
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:56:42
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:56:49
58Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:57:24
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:31
61Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:57:56
62Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:58:14
63Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:59:20
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:33
65Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:23
66Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:32
67Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01
68Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:15
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:02:45
70Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:21
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:05:26
72Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:48
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:51
74Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:06:54
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:04
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:08:11
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:39
78Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:53
79Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:22
80Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:23
81Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:32
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:45
83Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:13:25
84Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:13:48
85Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:13:51
86Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:42
87Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:57
88Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:58
89Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:16:14
90Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:58
91Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:17:04
92Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:33
93Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:35
94Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:55
95Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:32
96Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:44
97Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:22:12
98Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:22:22
99Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:23:04
100Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:23:42
101Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:33
102Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:28
103Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:25:59
104Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:26:15
105Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:26:43
106Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:26:46
107Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:27:58
108Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:16
109Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:55
110Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:33:38
111Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:12
112Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:34:57
113Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:35:07
114Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:47
115Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:36:53
116Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:14
117Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
118Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:56
119Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:49
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:41:02
121Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:41:54
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:43:43
123Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:43:51
124Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:44:32
125Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:44:33
126Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:48
127Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:57
128Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:45:06
129Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:45:37
130Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:46:49
131Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:09
132Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:47:10
133Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:15
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:47:25
135Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:47:30
136Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:47:54
137Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:51:28
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:51:30
139Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:51:48
140Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:52:10
141Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:52:33
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:27
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:32
144Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:51
145Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:55:06
146Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:56:41
147Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:07
148Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:58:46
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:59:08
150Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:00:15
151Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:01:49
152Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:24
153Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:04:27
154Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:05:21
155Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:05:44
156Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:06:03
157Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:06:49
158Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:07:53
159Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:10:09
160Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:14:34
161Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:19:37
162Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:19:48
163Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:13
164Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:30
165Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:23:33
166Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:43:53

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 89
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 61
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 42
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
9Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32
10Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 30
11Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
12Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 24
18Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24
19Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22
20Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22
22Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
25Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
26Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18
29Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18
30Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
31Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
32Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
33Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17
34Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
35Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
36Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
37Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15
38Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15
39Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
40Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13
43Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13
44Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13
45David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
47Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12
48François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
49Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10
50Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
51George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
54Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
55Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9
56Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
58Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
59Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
60Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
62Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
63Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7
64Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7
65Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
66Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
67Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
68Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
70Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5
71Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
72Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
73Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
74Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
75Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
77Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
78Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
79Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
80James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
81Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1
82Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
83Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4
84Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18
4Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17
5Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6
13Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
16Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6
17Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
18Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
22Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4
25Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
26Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
27Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
28Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3
29Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
30Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
33Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
34Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
35Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
36Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
37Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
39Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
41Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
42Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
44George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
46Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
47Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
48Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
49Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
50Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 41:02:59
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:07:56
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:28
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:01
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:29
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:52
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:17:19
10Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:23
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:25:33
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:01
13Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:07
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:01
15Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:03
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:32
17Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:21
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:50
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:04
20Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:10
21Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:37
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:04:43
23Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:11
24Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:21
25Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:14
26Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:46
27Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:14:53
28Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:24
29Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:04
30Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:24:35
31Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:34:42
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:36:03
33Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:42:22
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:46
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:43:26
36Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:44:38
37Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:44:59
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:45:19
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:45:43
40Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:49:59
41Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:22
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:02:16
43Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:03:10
44Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:04:38
45Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:58
46Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:02
47Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:19
48Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:21:22
49Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:41:42

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 122:11:23
2Astana Pro Team 0:21:54
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:26
4AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:23
5EF Education First 1:08:38
6Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:31
7Dimension Data 1:09:48
8Euskadi Basque Country 1:11:18
9Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:27:01
10Team Sunweb 1:35:37
11Trek-Segafredo 1:37:35
12Bahrain-Merida 1:38:56
13UAE Team Emirates 1:39:19
14Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:32
15Team Ineos 1:42:13
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:47:50
17Lotto Soudal 1:50:27
18Groupama-FDJ 1:58:57
19Bora-Hansgrohe 1:59:21
20Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:29
21CCC Team 3:29:01
22Burgos-BH 3:41:41

