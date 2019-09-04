Vuelta a España: Iturria wins stage 11

Image 1 of 39 Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias) wins stage 11 at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 Damian Howson leads home the chase group during stage 11 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 39 The peloton on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 39 A view of the peloton on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 39 Alejandro Valverde before stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Primož Roglič at the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Nairo Quintana before stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Miguel Ángel López before the stage start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Esteban Chaves before the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Pogačar and Roglič ride in the peloton on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 39 Mitch Docker stops early on stage 11 to tie his shoelaces (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 39 Rémi Cavagna in the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 39 Jumbo-Visma control the peloton on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 39 Primož Roglič in red on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 39 Ben O'Connor leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 39 Lawson Craddock leads the break on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 39 Cavagna and Madrazo on the front of the break on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 39 Owain Doull, Wout Poels and Ian Stannard during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 39 Gorka Izagirre leading the break on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 39 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier in the break on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 39 Alejandro Valverde on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 39 Nairo Quintana on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 39 Gorka Izagirre and Alexander Aranburu on the attack mid-stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 39 Gorka Izagirre descending during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 39 Damien Howson tries an attack from the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Gorka Izagirre leads Craddock and Aranburu on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 39 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier descends during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 39 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 39 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 39 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 39 Primoz Roglic in red after stage 11 at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 39 Mikel Iturria on the Vuelta podium after winning stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 39 Primoz Roglic in red at the 2019 Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 39 Miguel Angel Lopez on white after stage 11 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 39 Neilson Powless in the Jumbo-Visma train protecting race leader Primoz Roglic at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 39 Primoz Roglic in red at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 39 Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) in t he Vuelta's mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 39 Mikel Iturria wins stage 11 at the 2019 Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 39 Damian Howson beats Lawson Craddock for second during the end of stage 11 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias) claimed a spectacular breakaway victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, going solo from some 25km out and holding off an ever-changing chase group as the general classification contenders enjoyed a quiet day in the saddle.

Iturria was part of a 14-rider break that formed in the first hour of racing on the rugged 180km route from Saint-Palais to Urdax and finished nearly 20 minutes clear of the peloton. His victory was a combination of brute strength and opportunism, as he picked an early moment to attack and then leant on a lack of cooperation from his former companions.

The disappointment etched on the face of Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) said it all. The American finished in second place, pipping Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line a mere five seconds behind the jubilant Iturria.

Iturria had gained nearly a minute in the early phase of his attack, which was made as soon as he made it back to the front of the race following the last of the three categorised climbs. However, he was pegged back to 10 seconds inside the final 10km after Lastra kicked off the responses from the rest of the group.

Howson soon joined the chase, along with Amanual Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), and – a little later – Craddock. However, no one wanted to shoulder too much responsibility, and the pace constantly ebbed and flowed from the chase.

Even so, with the gap barely above 10 seconds for much of the last several kilometres, it looked a tall order for the lone leader, and it appeared all over with 1,500m to go as they got within touching distance. Somehow, however, they failed to finish the job and let him slip away again, the Spaniard shaking his head as he crossed the line for his first victory as a professional.

“When I was asked in the pre-race presentation which stage I wanted to win, I said this one – with my family here,” said Iturria. “I’ve always dreamed of something like this, because I’m a worker not a winner. Before the Vuelta I had come to recon the stage. I dedicate it to those who were with me.

“The breakaway was going well, but I’m a diesel and I dropped out of the group. When I went, I pretended to be dead. Then I gave it my all. At 2km to the finish I saw I had a gap but then they threw themselves at me. I didn’t look back very much because even when I’m fresh I’m slow in the sprint, and in that situation I wouldn’t have had any chance.”

It was a big win for his Euskadi-Murias team, too - close to their native Basque Country and at a time where their future is under threat. After stepping up to Pro Continental level last year, it's their second win in two Vueltas, following Oscar Rodriguez's triumph at La Camperona last year.

They're the third wildcard team to win a stage at this Vuelta after Angel Madrazo's win for Burgos-BH on stage 5 and Jesus Herrada's win for Cofidis on stage 6. It's just Caja Rural who are yet to taste success, although they came close on Wednesday through Lastra and Alex Aranburu, who was aggressive in the break on the climbs.

After Tuesday's pivotal time trial, it was a quiet day for the general classification riders. The rugged terrain meant no sprinters showed a genuine interest in chasing the breakaway, whose advantage grew and grew as race leader Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma teammates calmly led the bunch to the finish.

How it unfolded

The 180km stage was always likely to suit a breakaway, with rugged terrain and three categorised climbs: Col d'Osquich (Cat-3, km77), Col d'Ispéguy (Cat-2, km123), Col de Otxondo (Cat-3, km142).

Joining Iturria, Craddock, Howson, Ghebreigzabhier, Aranburu, and Bidard in the early break were: Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), and Ben O'Connor. They were joined a little later by Lastra, Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), but Cyril Barthe (Euskadi-Murias) was unable to bridge the gap despite a long effort.

By the time the break had become 14, the gap back to the peloton was up at seven minutes. Once over the Col d'Osquich, where Madrazo added to his lead in the mountains classification, the gap began to balloon as it became clear there'd be no chase from the bunch.

The break started racing against each other on the Col d'Ispéguy, the hardest climb of the day. O'Connor kicked off the hostilities but paid for his effort and was dropped before the top, along with Madrazo. Izaguirre attacked near the summit and Aranburu was quick to join in and collaborate. They led over the top, while Craddock set off behind and joined them on the descent to make it three out front.

The lead group grew on the Col de Oxtondo (7.6km at 4.7 per cent), with Ghebreigzabhier and Howson first making it across, and then Fabbro and Bidard making it seven out front. Over the top of the climb it split again - Aranburu, Howson and Craddock going clear – but by the bottom of the descent they were seven again.

The road then flattened out and the second group on the road, containing four riders, came back to the front of the race. Among them was Iturria, and no sooner had contact been made than the Spaniard was ripping out of the front of the group under the 25km-to-go banner.

It was an audacious move and the others seemed to think it innocuous as he carved out a lead of more than 50 seconds with just over 14km to go.

It was at that point that Lastra kicked off the response. Arcas responded at first but it was Cavagna, on the back of a puncture repair, who went off to join him. Ghebreigzabhier was the next to go and when he reached them and went through off the front with 10km to go, an exhausted Cavagna sat up and fell away.

As Lastra sat behind Ghebreigzabhier, Howson and Bidard made it across as the rest of the break scrambled to drag themselves into contention. With 8km to go, Craddock attacked and made it five in the chase behind Iturria.

At that point, the gap came down to 10 seconds, but they began to look at each other, all reluctant to burn their own matches and drag a rival to the line. Accelerations were short-lived before the impetus waned and, as such, the gap to the rather-more-steady Iturria hovered just above the 10-second mark for much of the run-in.

With just under 2km to go, Howson launched a more concerted acceleration and rode away with Ghebreigzabhier. They closed in to such an extent they could almost tough Iturria, but still they eased up. Behind, they continued to quabble before Craddock dragged them back to a quintet.

By then, however, Iturria had several seconds once again, along with a tailwind and a false flat downhill to carry him to the line. It was a mixture of disbelief and jubilation for the 27-year-old – frustration and recrimination for everyone else.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:36:44 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:06 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:09 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:12 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:11 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:15 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:35 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 23 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 32 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 36 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 38 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 41 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 46 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 50 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 55 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 60 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 61 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 62 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 66 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 72 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 75 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 76 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 78 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 79 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 80 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 83 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 85 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 87 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 88 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 90 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 92 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 96 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 97 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 99 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 101 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 103 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 105 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 106 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 107 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 108 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 110 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 112 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 113 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 115 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 116 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 118 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 120 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 122 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 123 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 124 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 126 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 129 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 132 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 133 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 136 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 137 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 138 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 139 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 140 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 141 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 142 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 143 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 144 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 145 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 146 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 147 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 149 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 150 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 152 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 153 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 154 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 155 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:27 156 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 158 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 159 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 160 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 161 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 162 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 163 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:59 164 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:17 165 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 166 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:27:57

Sprint 1 - Sprint Intermedio km. 171.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - Urdax-Dantxarinea km. 180 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 16 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 12 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 1 - Col d'Osquich km. 77.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col d'Ispéguy km. 123.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1

Mountain 3 - Col De Otxondo km. 142.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2 3 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 4:36:53 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:03 3 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:02 7 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:26 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 24 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 26 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 28 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 29 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 30 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 33 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 34 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 37 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 39 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 40 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 41 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 42 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 47 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:18 48 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 49 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:27:48

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:09:05 2 Dimension Data 0:09:02 3 Euskadi Basque Country 0:18:17 4 Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:23 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 EF Education First 7 Astana Pro Team 0:18:29 8 Katusha-Alpecin 9 Groupama-FDJ 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Movistar Team 0:18:37 12 Burgos-BH 0:35:32 13 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:52 14 Lotto Soudal 15 UAE Team Emirates 16 Bahrain-Merida 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Team Sunweb 19 Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 CCC Team 21 Trek-Segafredo 22 Team Ineos

General classification after stage 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 41:00:48 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:05 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:07 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:25 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:52 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:07 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:47 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:39 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:15:12 20 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:17 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:54 22 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:40 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:36 24 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:16 25 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03 26 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:19:30 27 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:27:09 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:28 29 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:34 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:27:44 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:45 32 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:48 33 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:05 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:13 35 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:12 36 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:18 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:33:23 38 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:47 39 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:49 40 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:12 41 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:36:51 42 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:14 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:28 44 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:38:57 45 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:50 46 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:11 47 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:44:37 48 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:45:30 49 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:55 50 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:18 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:30 52 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:40 53 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:53:25 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:38 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:43 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:56:42 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:56:49 58 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:57:24 60 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:31 61 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:57:56 62 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:58:14 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:59:20 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:33 65 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:23 66 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:32 67 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01 68 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:15 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:02:45 70 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:21 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:05:26 72 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:48 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:51 74 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:06:54 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:04 76 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:08:11 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:39 78 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:53 79 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:22 80 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:23 81 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:32 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:45 83 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:13:25 84 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:13:48 85 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:13:51 86 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:42 87 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:57 88 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:58 89 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:16:14 90 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:58 91 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:17:04 92 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:33 93 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:35 94 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:55 95 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:32 96 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:44 97 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:22:12 98 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:22:22 99 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:23:04 100 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:23:42 101 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:33 102 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:28 103 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:25:59 104 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:26:15 105 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:26:43 106 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:26:46 107 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:27:58 108 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:16 109 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:55 110 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:33:38 111 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:12 112 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:34:57 113 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:35:07 114 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:47 115 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:36:53 116 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:14 117 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 118 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:56 119 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:49 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:41:02 121 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:41:54 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:43:43 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:43:51 124 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:44:32 125 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:44:33 126 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:48 127 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:57 128 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:45:06 129 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:45:37 130 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:46:49 131 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:09 132 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:47:10 133 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:15 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:47:25 135 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:47:30 136 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:47:54 137 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:51:28 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:51:30 139 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:51:48 140 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:52:10 141 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:52:33 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:27 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:32 144 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:51 145 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:55:06 146 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:56:41 147 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:07 148 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:58:46 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:59:08 150 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:00:15 151 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:01:49 152 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:24 153 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:04:27 154 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:05:21 155 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:05:44 156 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:06:03 157 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:06:49 158 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:07:53 159 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:10:09 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:14:34 161 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:19:37 162 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:19:48 163 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:13 164 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:30 165 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:23:33 166 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:43:53

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 61 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 42 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37 8 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 9 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 30 11 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 12 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 24 18 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 19 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22 20 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 21 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 22 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 26 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 27 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 29 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 30 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 31 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 32 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 33 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 34 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 35 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 36 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 37 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15 38 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15 39 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 40 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 43 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 44 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 45 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 47 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 48 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 49 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10 50 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 51 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 54 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 55 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 56 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 58 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 59 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 60 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 62 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 63 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7 64 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 65 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 66 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 67 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 68 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 70 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5 71 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 73 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 74 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 75 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 77 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 78 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 79 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 80 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 81 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 82 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 83 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 84 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 5 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 9 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 17 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 25 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 27 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 28 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 33 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 34 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 35 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 36 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 37 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 39 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 41 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 42 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 44 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 48 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 50 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 41:02:59 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:07:56 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:28 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:01 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:29 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:52 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:17:19 10 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:23 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:25:33 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:01 13 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:07 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:01 15 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:03 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:32 17 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:21 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:50 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:04 20 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:10 21 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:37 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:04:43 23 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:11 24 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:21 25 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:14 26 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:46 27 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:14:53 28 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:24 29 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:04 30 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:24:35 31 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:34:42 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:36:03 33 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:42:22 34 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:46 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:43:26 36 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:44:38 37 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:44:59 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:45:19 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:45:43 40 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:49:59 41 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:22 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:02:16 43 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:03:10 44 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:04:38 45 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:58 46 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:02 47 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:19 48 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:21:22 49 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:41:42