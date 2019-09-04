Vuelta a España: Iturria wins stage 11
Breakaway sticks and Basque rider takes the win
Stage 11: Saint-Palais - Urdax
Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias) claimed a spectacular breakaway victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, going solo from some 25km out and holding off an ever-changing chase group as the general classification contenders enjoyed a quiet day in the saddle.
Iturria was part of a 14-rider break that formed in the first hour of racing on the rugged 180km route from Saint-Palais to Urdax and finished nearly 20 minutes clear of the peloton. His victory was a combination of brute strength and opportunism, as he picked an early moment to attack and then leant on a lack of cooperation from his former companions.
The disappointment etched on the face of Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) said it all. The American finished in second place, pipping Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line a mere five seconds behind the jubilant Iturria.
Iturria had gained nearly a minute in the early phase of his attack, which was made as soon as he made it back to the front of the race following the last of the three categorised climbs. However, he was pegged back to 10 seconds inside the final 10km after Lastra kicked off the responses from the rest of the group.
Howson soon joined the chase, along with Amanual Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), and – a little later – Craddock. However, no one wanted to shoulder too much responsibility, and the pace constantly ebbed and flowed from the chase.
Even so, with the gap barely above 10 seconds for much of the last several kilometres, it looked a tall order for the lone leader, and it appeared all over with 1,500m to go as they got within touching distance. Somehow, however, they failed to finish the job and let him slip away again, the Spaniard shaking his head as he crossed the line for his first victory as a professional.
“When I was asked in the pre-race presentation which stage I wanted to win, I said this one – with my family here,” said Iturria. “I’ve always dreamed of something like this, because I’m a worker not a winner. Before the Vuelta I had come to recon the stage. I dedicate it to those who were with me.
“The breakaway was going well, but I’m a diesel and I dropped out of the group. When I went, I pretended to be dead. Then I gave it my all. At 2km to the finish I saw I had a gap but then they threw themselves at me. I didn’t look back very much because even when I’m fresh I’m slow in the sprint, and in that situation I wouldn’t have had any chance.”
It was a big win for his Euskadi-Murias team, too - close to their native Basque Country and at a time where their future is under threat. After stepping up to Pro Continental level last year, it's their second win in two Vueltas, following Oscar Rodriguez's triumph at La Camperona last year.
They're the third wildcard team to win a stage at this Vuelta after Angel Madrazo's win for Burgos-BH on stage 5 and Jesus Herrada's win for Cofidis on stage 6. It's just Caja Rural who are yet to taste success, although they came close on Wednesday through Lastra and Alex Aranburu, who was aggressive in the break on the climbs.
After Tuesday's pivotal time trial, it was a quiet day for the general classification riders. The rugged terrain meant no sprinters showed a genuine interest in chasing the breakaway, whose advantage grew and grew as race leader Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma teammates calmly led the bunch to the finish.
How it unfolded
The 180km stage was always likely to suit a breakaway, with rugged terrain and three categorised climbs: Col d'Osquich (Cat-3, km77), Col d'Ispéguy (Cat-2, km123), Col de Otxondo (Cat-3, km142).
Joining Iturria, Craddock, Howson, Ghebreigzabhier, Aranburu, and Bidard in the early break were: Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), and Ben O'Connor. They were joined a little later by Lastra, Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), but Cyril Barthe (Euskadi-Murias) was unable to bridge the gap despite a long effort.
By the time the break had become 14, the gap back to the peloton was up at seven minutes. Once over the Col d'Osquich, where Madrazo added to his lead in the mountains classification, the gap began to balloon as it became clear there'd be no chase from the bunch.
The break started racing against each other on the Col d'Ispéguy, the hardest climb of the day. O'Connor kicked off the hostilities but paid for his effort and was dropped before the top, along with Madrazo. Izaguirre attacked near the summit and Aranburu was quick to join in and collaborate. They led over the top, while Craddock set off behind and joined them on the descent to make it three out front.
The lead group grew on the Col de Oxtondo (7.6km at 4.7 per cent), with Ghebreigzabhier and Howson first making it across, and then Fabbro and Bidard making it seven out front. Over the top of the climb it split again - Aranburu, Howson and Craddock going clear – but by the bottom of the descent they were seven again.
The road then flattened out and the second group on the road, containing four riders, came back to the front of the race. Among them was Iturria, and no sooner had contact been made than the Spaniard was ripping out of the front of the group under the 25km-to-go banner.
It was an audacious move and the others seemed to think it innocuous as he carved out a lead of more than 50 seconds with just over 14km to go.
It was at that point that Lastra kicked off the response. Arcas responded at first but it was Cavagna, on the back of a puncture repair, who went off to join him. Ghebreigzabhier was the next to go and when he reached them and went through off the front with 10km to go, an exhausted Cavagna sat up and fell away.
As Lastra sat behind Ghebreigzabhier, Howson and Bidard made it across as the rest of the break scrambled to drag themselves into contention. With 8km to go, Craddock attacked and made it five in the chase behind Iturria.
At that point, the gap came down to 10 seconds, but they began to look at each other, all reluctant to burn their own matches and drag a rival to the line. Accelerations were short-lived before the impetus waned and, as such, the gap to the rather-more-steady Iturria hovered just above the 10-second mark for much of the run-in.
With just under 2km to go, Howson launched a more concerted acceleration and rode away with Ghebreigzabhier. They closed in to such an extent they could almost tough Iturria, but still they eased up. Behind, they continued to quabble before Craddock dragged them back to a quintet.
By then, however, Iturria had several seconds once again, along with a tailwind and a false flat downhill to carry him to the line. It was a mixture of disbelief and jubilation for the 27-year-old – frustration and recrimination for everyone else.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:36:44
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:06
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:09
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:12
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:09:11
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:15
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:35
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|23
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|32
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|37
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|41
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|46
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|61
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|79
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|80
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|83
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|87
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|88
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|90
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|92
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|93
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|96
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|101
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|103
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|105
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|106
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|108
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|110
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|111
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|112
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|113
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|118
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|120
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|122
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|123
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|129
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|132
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|133
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|137
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|138
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|139
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|140
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|141
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|142
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|143
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|144
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|146
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|147
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|149
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|150
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|152
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|153
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|154
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:27
|156
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|157
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|158
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|160
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|162
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|163
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:59
|164
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:17
|165
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|166
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:27:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|16
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|11
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|2
|3
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|4:36:53
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:09:02
|7
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:26
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|26
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|28
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|29
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|30
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|33
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|34
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|37
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|39
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|40
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|42
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:18
|48
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|49
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:27:48
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:09:05
|2
|Dimension Data
|0:09:02
|3
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:18:17
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:23
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|EF Education First
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:29
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:18:37
|12
|Burgos-BH
|0:35:32
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:52
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Team Sunweb
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|CCC Team
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Team Ineos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:00:48
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:05
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:59
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:42
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:49
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:07
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:25
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:44
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:52
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:07
|14
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:47
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:13
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:39
|19
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:15:12
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:17
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:54
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:40
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:36
|24
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:16
|25
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:03
|26
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:19:30
|27
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:27:09
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:28
|29
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:34
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:27:44
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:45
|32
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:48
|33
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:05
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:13
|35
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:12
|36
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:18
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:33:23
|38
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:47
|39
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:49
|40
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:12
|41
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:36:51
|42
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:14
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:28
|44
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:38:57
|45
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:50
|46
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:43:11
|47
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:44:37
|48
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:45:30
|49
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:55
|50
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:18
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:52:30
|52
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:40
|53
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:53:25
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:38
|55
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:55:43
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:56:42
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:56:49
|58
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:57:24
|60
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:31
|61
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:57:56
|62
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:14
|63
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:59:20
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:33
|65
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:23
|66
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:00:32
|67
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:01
|68
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:02:15
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:02:45
|70
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:21
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:05:26
|72
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:48
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:51
|74
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:54
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:08:04
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:11
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:39
|78
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:53
|79
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:11:22
|80
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:23
|81
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:32
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:45
|83
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:13:25
|84
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:48
|85
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:13:51
|86
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:42
|87
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:57
|88
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:58
|89
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|1:16:14
|90
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:58
|91
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:17:04
|92
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:19:33
|93
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:35
|94
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:55
|95
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:21:32
|96
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:21:44
|97
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:22:12
|98
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:22:22
|99
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:23:04
|100
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:23:42
|101
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:24:33
|102
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:28
|103
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:25:59
|104
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:26:15
|105
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:26:43
|106
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:26:46
|107
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:27:58
|108
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:16
|109
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:55
|110
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1:33:38
|111
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:34:12
|112
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:34:57
|113
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|1:35:07
|114
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:47
|115
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:36:53
|116
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:38:14
|117
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|118
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38:56
|119
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40:49
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:41:02
|121
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:41:54
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:43:43
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:43:51
|124
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:44:32
|125
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:44:33
|126
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:44:48
|127
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:44:57
|128
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:45:06
|129
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:45:37
|130
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:46:49
|131
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:09
|132
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:47:10
|133
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:15
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:47:25
|135
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:47:30
|136
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:47:54
|137
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:51:28
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:51:30
|139
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:51:48
|140
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:52:10
|141
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:52:33
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:53:27
|143
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:53:32
|144
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:51
|145
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:55:06
|146
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:56:41
|147
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:57:07
|148
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:58:46
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1:59:08
|150
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:00:15
|151
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:01:49
|152
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:02:24
|153
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:04:27
|154
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:05:21
|155
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:05:44
|156
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:06:03
|157
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:06:49
|158
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:07:53
|159
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:10:09
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:14:34
|161
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:19:37
|162
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2:19:48
|163
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:21:13
|164
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:21:30
|165
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:23:33
|166
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:43:53
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|42
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|9
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|30
|11
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|12
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|18
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|19
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|22
|20
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|21
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|22
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|23
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|29
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|30
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|31
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|32
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|33
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|34
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|35
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|36
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|37
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|38
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|39
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|40
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|43
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|44
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|45
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|47
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|48
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|49
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|50
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|51
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|54
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|55
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|56
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|58
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|59
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|60
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|62
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|63
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|64
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|65
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|66
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|67
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|68
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|70
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|71
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|74
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|75
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|77
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|78
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|79
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|80
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|81
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|82
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|83
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|84
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|32
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|9
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|9
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|17
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|25
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|27
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|28
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|30
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|33
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|34
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|35
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|36
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|37
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|39
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|42
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|48
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|49
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|41:02:59
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:07:56
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:28
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:13:01
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:06
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:29
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:52
|9
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:17:19
|10
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:23
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:25:33
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:01
|13
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:07
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:01
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:03
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:53:32
|17
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:21
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:50
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:00:04
|20
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:10
|21
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:37
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:04:43
|23
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:09:11
|24
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:21
|25
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:14
|26
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:46
|27
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:14:53
|28
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:18:24
|29
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:24:04
|30
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:24:35
|31
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:34:42
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:36:03
|33
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:42:22
|34
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:42:46
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:43:26
|36
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:44:38
|37
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:44:59
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:45:19
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:45:43
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:49:59
|41
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:50:22
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:02:16
|43
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:03:10
|44
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:04:38
|45
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:07:58
|46
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:02
|47
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:19
|48
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:21:22
|49
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:41:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|122:11:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:54
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:26
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:23
|5
|EF Education First
|1:08:38
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:31
|7
|Dimension Data
|1:09:48
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:11:18
|9
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:27:01
|10
|Team Sunweb
|1:35:37
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:37:35
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:38:56
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:39:19
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:39:32
|15
|Team Ineos
|1:42:13
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:47:50
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:27
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:58:57
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:59:21
|20
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:07:29
|21
|CCC Team
|3:29:01
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:41:41
