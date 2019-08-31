Vuelta a Espana: Arndt wins stage 8

Image 1 of 35 Arndt wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Nikias Arndt celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 35 Arndt takes the win on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 Arndt sprints to victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 Arndt takes the prize for the stage win (Image credit: getty images) Image 6 of 35 Edet takes red on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 Edet takes the red jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Miguel Angel Lopez finishes stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Miguel Angel Lopez back in white (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Polka dots for Madrazo once again (Image credit: getty images) Image 11 of 35 Nairo Quintana in the green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 35 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) drives the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 35 The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 Jetse Bol and Ben O'Connor try an early attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 35 Race leader Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 35 Jakob Fuglsang before the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 35 Irish champion Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 35 KOM leader Angel Madrazo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 35 Zdenek Stybar drives the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 35 David de la Cruz in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 35 Dylan Teuns before stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Alejandro Valverde at the start of stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 Max Richeze on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 A rear view of the peloton on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 The break on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 James Knox rides in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Astana drive the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Jumbo-Visma working on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 The peloton pass a town on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Tusveld, Guerreiro and Barcelo on the attack late on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 Peter Stetina and Fernando Barcelo attacked on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 Fernando Barcelo attacks on the final climb (Image credit: getty images) Image 34 of 35 Stybar on the offensive (Image credit: getty images) Image 35 of 35 The peloton rolls in on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) won a wet and wild stage 8 of the Vuelta a España Saturday, triumphing from the break in Igualada. The German outsprinted Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) in terrible weather in Catalunya.

It was another day for the break, as neither the sprinter’s teams nor the GC contenders fancied their chances on a largely flat stage featuring a climb in the final 30km.

As a result, the 21-man break was left to contest the win, with attacks flying from the Puerto de Monserrat onwards. There was a regrouping on the soaking descent, and despite numerous attacks on the run-in to the finish, it would come down to a reduced group sprint.

Arndt had stayed in the wheels for much of the time up until the final straight, where he emerged from behind Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) to launch what would become the stage-winning effort.

With the peloton looking to stay safe in the wet, the gap to the leaders grew to over nine minutes by the finish, meaning that Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) ensured Miguel Ángel López (Astana) would once again be limited to one day in the red leader’s jersey.

How it unfolded

Stage 8 of the Vuelta a España would be something of a welcome break from the punishing slopes of the Alto Costa de la Mas, with much of the stage being raced over flat or rolling roads. The Puerto de Montserrat (7.4km at 6.6 per cent) was the main obstacle, with its summit coming 26km out.

It took 30km for the break to get established, as attacks flew early on. With a second-category climb close enough to the finish to put off sprinter’s teams from working, and with GC riders saving their energy for Sunday’s stage in Andorra, the break would stand a good chance of fighting for the win in Igualada.In the end, just over 20 men got away.

Former red jersey Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) was there along with stage 6 winner Jesús Herrada (Cofidis).

The duo were joined out front by Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis León Sánchez (Astana Pro Team), Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Carl Fredrik Hagen and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data), David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Nikias Arndt and Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Alex Aranburu and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).

Their advantage maxed out at the six-minute mark, with Astana and Jumbo-Visma taking little interest in bringing them back early.

Much of the stage there was little incident as the break sped along at speeds of over 40kph.Štybar took the intermediate sprint, but the real action would have to wait until the only climb of the day – the second-category Puerto de Monserrat.

As the rain fell, the break reached the climb six minutes up on the peloton with 33km to race.Stetina was the first man to chance his arm, with the Trek rider jumping away almost halfway up the climb.

He quickly built a gap of 30 seconds as the chasers fractured behind.Barceló was the next man to go, eventually making his way up to the American 1.5km from the summit. The attacking continued further back, with Herrada also making it across at the top.

The heavens really opened on the descent, and there was a rejigging up front as Tusveld and Guerreiro joined Barceló in the race lead, with the remains of the break chasing 20 seconds behind.

Seven minutes separated the front of the race and the peloton with 10km to race, and as the remains of the break lay 20 seconds down on the leaders, Edet was in the provisional race lead.

Attacks came and went in the final 10km, with Ludvigsson, Edet and Štybar making attempts to get away. The combination of roundabouts and wet roads proved treacherous, as both Tusveld and a camera motorbike wiped out while cornering.

In the end, Arndt emerged from the chaos, blasting past Guerreiro’s leadout in the finishing straight. The German eased to victory ahead of the remains of the break, while Edet could console himself with the red jersey.

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:50:48 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 7 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 9 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 13 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:35 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:58 17 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 19 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 20 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:37 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:24 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 31 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 34 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 37 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 46 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 48 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 49 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 51 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 54 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 60 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 61 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 63 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 65 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 66 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 69 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 70 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 71 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 73 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 76 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 77 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 82 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 84 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 86 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 88 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 91 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 92 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 93 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 94 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 96 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 97 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 98 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 99 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 103 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 105 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 107 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 109 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 113 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:58 115 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 116 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 117 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 118 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 119 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 120 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 121 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 122 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 123 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 126 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:09 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 128 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 129 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:10:11 130 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:49 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:00 133 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:35 134 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:16 135 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 136 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:37 137 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 138 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 139 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12 141 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:02 142 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 143 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 144 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 145 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 146 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 148 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:45 149 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 150 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 151 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:05 152 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 153 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 154 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 157 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 160 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 161 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 162 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:55 164 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 165 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 166 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 167 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1 - Sant Joan De Vilatorrada km. 112.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Igualada. Avenida De Cataluña km. 166.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 14 5 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 9 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 10 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Montserrat km. 139.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 2 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:50:48 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:37 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:24 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 19 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 23 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 28 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 30 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 32 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:58 33 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 34 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 35 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:09 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:35 37 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:16 38 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:37 39 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:02 41 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 44 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:45 45 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:18:05 46 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 48 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:55 49 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11:41:48 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Team Sunweb 0:00:58 4 Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:24 6 Katusha-Alpecin 7 Bahrain-Merida 8 Euskadi Basque Country 9 Groupama-FDJ 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 CCC Team 12 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:30 13 Team Ineos 0:09:59 14 Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 15 Movistar Team 0:11:56 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:01 17 Dimension Data 18 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:48 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Mitchelton-Scott 21 Burgos-BH 22 EF Education First

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 32:16:24 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:21 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:07 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28 7 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:45 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:59 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:37 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:53 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:35 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:37 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:56 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:02 16 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:56 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:09 18 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:09 19 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:09:25 20 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:09:29 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:02 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:40 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:06 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:08 25 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:28 26 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:18 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:44 28 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:45 29 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:14 30 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:07 31 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:08 32 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:45 33 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:16:34 34 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:28 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:37 36 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:40 37 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:31 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:33 39 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:16 40 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:12 41 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:37 42 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:25:19 43 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:28 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:13 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:00 46 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:24 47 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:19 48 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:31:32 49 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:01 50 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:06 51 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:32:41 52 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:22 53 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:48 54 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:34:13 55 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:35:14 56 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:49 57 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:36:04 58 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:36:19 59 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:24 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:37 61 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:37:54 62 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:43 63 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:38:55 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:39:03 65 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:10 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:39 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:17 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:41:24 69 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:15 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:23 71 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:42:28 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:39 73 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:43 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:11 75 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:43:57 76 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:59 77 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:30 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:45 79 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:18 80 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:46:31 81 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:07 82 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:39 83 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:34 84 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:07 85 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 86 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:01 87 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:50:08 88 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:50:44 89 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:52 90 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:50:56 91 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 92 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:50:57 93 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:51:12 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:18 95 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:29 96 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:51:44 97 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:52:11 98 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:40 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:49 100 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:35 101 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:52 102 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:58:50 103 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:20 104 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:46 105 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:01:12 106 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:45 107 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:24 108 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:35 109 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:01 110 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:06 111 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:08 112 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:03:47 113 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:04:29 114 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:45 115 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:09 116 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:05:10 117 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:31 118 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:32 119 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:06:44 120 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:57 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:09:08 122 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:24 123 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:10:11 124 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:10:12 125 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:10:49 126 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:11:21 127 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:22 128 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:44 129 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:57 130 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:12:12 131 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:32 132 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:49 133 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:14:05 134 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:15:00 135 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:15:08 136 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:10 137 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:16:05 138 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:16:24 139 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:18:08 140 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:18:21 141 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:12 142 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:14 143 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:36 144 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:20:48 145 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:20:53 146 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:19 147 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:01 148 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:46 149 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:28 150 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:25:30 151 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:25:38 152 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:26:38 153 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:27:45 154 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:26 155 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:28:44 156 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:12 157 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:31:39 158 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:31:43 159 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:33:02 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:36:51 161 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:38:30 162 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:29 163 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 1:43:49 164 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:44:38 165 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:17 166 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 1:50:26 167 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:01:27

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 33 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 31 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 10 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 15 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 18 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 21 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 22 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16 24 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 25 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 26 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15 28 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15 29 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 31 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 32 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 13 33 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 34 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 35 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 36 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 12 38 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 44 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 45 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 46 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 48 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 49 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 50 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 51 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 52 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 55 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 58 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 59 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 60 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 3 61 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 62 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 63 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 64 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 65 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 66 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29 2 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 9 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 19 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 20 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 25 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 26 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1 31 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 34 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 32:19:25 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:36 3 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:55 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:01 6 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:27 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:10:17 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:44 9 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:06 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:39 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:36 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:18 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:00 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:05 15 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:47 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:48 17 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:42 18 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:09 19 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:27 20 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:29 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:06 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:38 23 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:51 24 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:47:55 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:48:11 26 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:28 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:48:43 28 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:34 29 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:49 30 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:07 31 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:01:28 32 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09 33 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:07:10 34 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:07:48 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:08:20 36 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:08:56 37 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:31 38 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:13:04 39 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:13:23 40 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:17:52 41 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:18:18