Vuelta a Espana: Arndt wins stage 8

Edet takes overall race lead as break triumphs once again

Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) won a wet and wild stage 8 of the Vuelta a España Saturday, triumphing from the break in Igualada. The German outsprinted Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) in terrible weather in Catalunya.

It was another day for the break, as neither the sprinter’s teams nor the GC contenders fancied their chances on a largely flat stage featuring a climb in the final 30km.

As a result, the 21-man break was left to contest the win, with attacks flying from the Puerto de Monserrat onwards. There was a regrouping on the soaking descent, and despite numerous attacks on the run-in to the finish, it would come down to a reduced group sprint.

Arndt had stayed in the wheels for much of the time up until the final straight, where he emerged from behind Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) to launch what would become the stage-winning effort.

With the peloton looking to stay safe in the wet, the gap to the leaders grew to over nine minutes by the finish, meaning that Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) ensured Miguel Ángel López (Astana) would once again be limited to one day in the red leader’s jersey.

How it unfolded

Stage 8 of the Vuelta a España would be something of a welcome break from the punishing slopes of the Alto Costa de la Mas, with much of the stage being raced over flat or rolling roads. The Puerto de Montserrat (7.4km at 6.6 per cent) was the main obstacle, with its summit coming 26km out.

It took 30km for the break to get established, as attacks flew early on. With a second-category climb close enough to the finish to put off sprinter’s teams from working, and with GC riders saving their energy for Sunday’s stage in Andorra, the break would stand a good chance of fighting for the win in Igualada.In the end, just over 20 men got away.

Former red jersey Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) was there along with stage 6 winner Jesús Herrada (Cofidis).

The duo were joined out front by Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis León Sánchez (Astana Pro Team), Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Carl Fredrik Hagen and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data), David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Nikias Arndt and Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Alex Aranburu and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).

Their advantage maxed out at the six-minute mark, with Astana and Jumbo-Visma taking little interest in bringing them back early.

Much of the stage there was little incident as the break sped along at speeds of over 40kph.Štybar took the intermediate sprint, but the real action would have to wait until the only climb of the day – the second-category Puerto de Monserrat.

As the rain fell, the break reached the climb six minutes up on the peloton with 33km to race.Stetina was the first man to chance his arm, with the Trek rider jumping away almost halfway up the climb.

He quickly built a gap of 30 seconds as the chasers fractured behind.Barceló was the next man to go, eventually making his way up to the American 1.5km from the summit. The attacking continued further back, with Herrada also making it across at the top.

The heavens really opened on the descent, and there was a rejigging up front as Tusveld and Guerreiro joined Barceló in the race lead, with the remains of the break chasing 20 seconds behind.

Seven minutes separated the front of the race and the peloton with 10km to race, and as the remains of the break lay 20 seconds down on the leaders, Edet was in the provisional race lead.

Attacks came and went in the final 10km, with Ludvigsson, Edet and Štybar making attempts to get away. The combination of roundabouts and wet roads proved treacherous, as both Tusveld and a camera motorbike wiped out while cornering.

In the end, Arndt emerged from the chaos, blasting past Guerreiro’s leadout in the finishing straight. The German eased to victory ahead of the remains of the break, while Edet could console himself with the red jersey.

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:50:48
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
5Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
7Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
9Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
10Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
13Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:35
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:58
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
19Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32
20Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:37
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:24
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
25Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
27José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
31Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
33Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
34Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
35Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
36Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
37Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
44Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
46Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
48Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
49Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
50Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
51Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
54James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
57Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
58Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
59Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
60Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
61Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
63Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
65Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
66Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
69Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
70Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
71Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
73François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
76Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
77Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
78Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
79Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
82Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
83Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
86Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
88Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
91John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
92Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
93Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
94Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
95Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
96Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
97Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
98Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
99Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
101Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
103Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
104Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
105Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
106Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
107Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
108Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
109Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
110Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
113Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:58
115Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
116Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
117Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
118Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
119Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
120Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
121Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
122Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
123Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
125Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
126Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:09
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
128Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
129Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:10:11
130Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:49
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:00
133Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:35
134Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:16
135Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
136Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:37
137Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
138Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
139Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12
141Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:02
142Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
144Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
145Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
146Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
148Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:45
149Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
150Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
151Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:05
152Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
153Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
154Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
157Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
160Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
161Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
162Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:55
164Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
165Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
166Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
167Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1 - Sant Joan De Vilatorrada km. 112.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Igualada. Avenida De Cataluña km. 166.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 25
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 14
5Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 12
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 10
7Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
9Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7
10Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5
12Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
13Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 3
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Montserrat km. 139.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
2Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:50:48
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
3Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:37
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:24
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
8Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
10Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
18Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
19Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
23Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
28Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
30Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
31Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
32Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:58
33Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
34Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
35Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:09
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:35
37Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:16
38Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:37
39Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:02
41Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
44Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:45
45Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:18:05
46Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
48Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:55
49Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
50Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11:41:48
2Lotto Soudal
3Team Sunweb 0:00:58
4Cofidis Solutions Credits
5UAE Team Emirates 0:09:24
6Katusha-Alpecin
7Bahrain-Merida
8Euskadi Basque Country
9Groupama-FDJ
10Trek-Segafredo
11CCC Team
12Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:30
13Team Ineos 0:09:59
14Astana Pro Team 0:10:22
15Movistar Team 0:11:56
16AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:01
17Dimension Data
18Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:48
19Bora-Hansgrohe
20Mitchelton-Scott
21Burgos-BH
22EF Education First

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 32:16:24
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:21
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:07
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28
7Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:45
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:59
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:37
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:53
11George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:35
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:37
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:56
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:02
16Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:56
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:09
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:09
19Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:09:25
20David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:09:29
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:02
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:40
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:06
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:08
25Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:28
26Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:18
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:44
28James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:45
29Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:14
30Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:07
31François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:08
32Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:45
33Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:16:34
34Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:28
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:37
36Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:40
37Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:31
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:33
39Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:16
40Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:12
41Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:37
42Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:25:19
43José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:28
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:13
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:00
46Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:24
47Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:19
48Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:31:32
49Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:01
50Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:06
51Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:32:41
52Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:22
53Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:48
54Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:34:13
55Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:35:14
56Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:49
57Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:36:04
58Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:36:19
59Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:24
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:37
61Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:37:54
62Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:43
63Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:38:55
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:39:03
65Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:10
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:39
67Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:17
68Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:41:24
69Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:15
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:23
71Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:42:28
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:39
73Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:43
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:11
75Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:43:57
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:59
77Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:30
78Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:45
79Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:18
80Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:46:31
81Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:07
82Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:39
83Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:34
84Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:07
85Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
86Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:01
87Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:50:08
88Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:50:44
89Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:52
90Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:50:56
91Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
92Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:50:57
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:51:12
94Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:18
95Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:29
96Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:51:44
97Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:52:11
98Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:40
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:49
100Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:35
101Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:52
102Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:58:50
103Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:20
104Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:46
105Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:01:12
106Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:45
107Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:24
108Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:35
109Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:01
110Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:06
111Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:08
112Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:03:47
113Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:04:29
114Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:45
115Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:09
116Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:05:10
117Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:31
118Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:32
119Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:06:44
120Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:57
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:09:08
122Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:24
123Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:10:11
124Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:10:12
125Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:10:49
126Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:11:21
127Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:22
128Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:44
129Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:57
130Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:12:12
131Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:32
132Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:49
133Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:14:05
134Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:15:00
135Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:15:08
136John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:10
137Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:16:05
138Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:16:24
139Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:18:08
140Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:18:21
141Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:12
142Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:14
143Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:36
144Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:20:48
145Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:20:53
146Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:19
147Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:01
148Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:46
149Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:28
150Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:25:30
151Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:25:38
152Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:26:38
153Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:27:45
154Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:26
155Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:28:44
156Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:12
157Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:31:39
158Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:31:43
159Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:33:02
160Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:36:51
161Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:38:30
162Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:29
163Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 1:43:49
164Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:44:38
165Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:17
166Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 1:50:26
167Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:01:27

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 48
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 33
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 31
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 30
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27
10Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18
18Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 17
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
21Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
22Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16
24Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
25Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
26Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16
27Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15
28Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15
29Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
31Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14
32Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 13
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13
34Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13
35David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 12
38Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
40George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9
44Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9
45Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
46Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
48Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
49Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7
50Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
51Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
52Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
54Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5
55Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
57Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
58Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4
59Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
60Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 3
61Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
62Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
63Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
64Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
65Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4
66Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29
2Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16
4Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
9Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
10Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
19Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
20Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
25Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
26Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
30Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1
31Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
33Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
34Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 32:19:25
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:36
3Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:55
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:01
6Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:27
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:10:17
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:44
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:06
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:39
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:36
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:18
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:00
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:05
15Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:47
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:48
17Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:42
18Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:09
19Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:27
20Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:29
21Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:06
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:38
23Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:51
24Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:47:55
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:48:11
26Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:28
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:48:43
28Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:34
29Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:49
30Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:07
31Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:01:28
32Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09
33Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:07:10
34Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:07:48
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:08:20
36Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:08:56
37Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:31
38Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:13:04
39Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:13:23
40Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:17:52
41Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:18:18

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 96:21:49
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:59
3Astana Pro Team 0:13:37
4UAE Team Emirates 0:17:36
5Team Sunweb 0:24:06
6AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:29
7Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:08
8Trek-Segafredo 0:31:40
9Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:34:55
10Bahrain-Merida 0:41:53
11Euskadi Basque Country 0:43:17
12Dimension Data 0:44:37
13EF Education First 0:45:01
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:54
15Lotto Soudal 0:52:09
16Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:22
17Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:05
18Team Ineos 0:58:11
19Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:14:05
20Groupama-FDJ 1:20:23
21CCC Team 1:51:16
22Burgos-BH 1:59:32

