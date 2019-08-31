Vuelta a Espana: Arndt wins stage 8
Edet takes overall race lead as break triumphs once again
Stage 8: Valls - Igualada
Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) won a wet and wild stage 8 of the Vuelta a España Saturday, triumphing from the break in Igualada. The German outsprinted Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) in terrible weather in Catalunya.
It was another day for the break, as neither the sprinter’s teams nor the GC contenders fancied their chances on a largely flat stage featuring a climb in the final 30km.
As a result, the 21-man break was left to contest the win, with attacks flying from the Puerto de Monserrat onwards. There was a regrouping on the soaking descent, and despite numerous attacks on the run-in to the finish, it would come down to a reduced group sprint.
Arndt had stayed in the wheels for much of the time up until the final straight, where he emerged from behind Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) to launch what would become the stage-winning effort.
With the peloton looking to stay safe in the wet, the gap to the leaders grew to over nine minutes by the finish, meaning that Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) ensured Miguel Ángel López (Astana) would once again be limited to one day in the red leader’s jersey.
How it unfolded
Stage 8 of the Vuelta a España would be something of a welcome break from the punishing slopes of the Alto Costa de la Mas, with much of the stage being raced over flat or rolling roads. The Puerto de Montserrat (7.4km at 6.6 per cent) was the main obstacle, with its summit coming 26km out.
It took 30km for the break to get established, as attacks flew early on. With a second-category climb close enough to the finish to put off sprinter’s teams from working, and with GC riders saving their energy for Sunday’s stage in Andorra, the break would stand a good chance of fighting for the win in Igualada.In the end, just over 20 men got away.
Former red jersey Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) was there along with stage 6 winner Jesús Herrada (Cofidis).
The duo were joined out front by Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Luis León Sánchez (Astana Pro Team), Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Carl Fredrik Hagen and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data), David de la Cruz (Team Ineos), Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Nikias Arndt and Martijn Tusveld (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Alex Aranburu and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).
Their advantage maxed out at the six-minute mark, with Astana and Jumbo-Visma taking little interest in bringing them back early.
Much of the stage there was little incident as the break sped along at speeds of over 40kph.Štybar took the intermediate sprint, but the real action would have to wait until the only climb of the day – the second-category Puerto de Monserrat.
As the rain fell, the break reached the climb six minutes up on the peloton with 33km to race.Stetina was the first man to chance his arm, with the Trek rider jumping away almost halfway up the climb.
He quickly built a gap of 30 seconds as the chasers fractured behind.Barceló was the next man to go, eventually making his way up to the American 1.5km from the summit. The attacking continued further back, with Herrada also making it across at the top.
The heavens really opened on the descent, and there was a rejigging up front as Tusveld and Guerreiro joined Barceló in the race lead, with the remains of the break chasing 20 seconds behind.
Seven minutes separated the front of the race and the peloton with 10km to race, and as the remains of the break lay 20 seconds down on the leaders, Edet was in the provisional race lead.
Attacks came and went in the final 10km, with Ludvigsson, Edet and Štybar making attempts to get away. The combination of roundabouts and wet roads proved treacherous, as both Tusveld and a camera motorbike wiped out while cornering.
In the end, Arndt emerged from the chaos, blasting past Guerreiro’s leadout in the finishing straight. The German eased to victory ahead of the remains of the break, while Edet could console himself with the red jersey.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:50:48
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:35
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|19
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|20
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:37
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:24
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|46
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|48
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|49
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|60
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|61
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|63
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|66
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|69
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|70
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|73
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|81
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|82
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|94
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|95
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|96
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|97
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|98
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|99
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|103
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|105
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|107
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|113
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:58
|115
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|117
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|118
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|119
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|120
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|121
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|122
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:09
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|128
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:10:11
|130
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:49
|131
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:00
|133
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:35
|134
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:16
|135
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|136
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:37
|137
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|138
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|139
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:12
|141
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:02
|142
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|144
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|145
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|146
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|148
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:16:45
|149
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|150
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|151
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:18:05
|152
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|153
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|154
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|158
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|159
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|161
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|162
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:55
|164
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|166
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|167
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|5
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|12
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|9
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|2
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:50:48
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:37
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:24
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|19
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|28
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|30
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:58
|33
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|34
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:09
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:35
|37
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:16
|38
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:37
|39
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:02
|41
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|44
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:16:45
|45
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:18:05
|46
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|48
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:55
|49
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11:41:48
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|4
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:24
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|CCC Team
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:30
|13
|Team Ineos
|0:09:59
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:11:56
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:01
|17
|Dimension Data
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:48
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Burgos-BH
|22
|EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|32:16:24
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:21
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:07
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|7
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:45
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:59
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:37
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:53
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:35
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:37
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:56
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:02
|16
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:56
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:09
|18
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:09
|19
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:09:25
|20
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:09:29
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:02
|22
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:40
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:06
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:08
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:28
|26
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:13:18
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:44
|28
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:45
|29
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:14
|30
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:07
|31
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:08
|32
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:45
|33
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:16:34
|34
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:28
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:37
|36
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:40
|37
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:31
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:33
|39
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:16
|40
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:12
|41
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:37
|42
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:25:19
|43
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:28
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:13
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:00
|46
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:24
|47
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:19
|48
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:31:32
|49
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:01
|50
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:32:06
|51
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:32:41
|52
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:22
|53
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:48
|54
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:34:13
|55
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:35:14
|56
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:49
|57
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:36:04
|58
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:36:19
|59
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:24
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:37
|61
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:54
|62
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:43
|63
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:38:55
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:39:03
|65
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:10
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:39
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:17
|68
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:41:24
|69
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:15
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:23
|71
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:42:28
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:42:39
|73
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:43
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:11
|75
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:43:57
|76
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:59
|77
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:30
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:45
|79
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:18
|80
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:31
|81
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:07
|82
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:39
|83
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:34
|84
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:07
|85
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|86
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:01
|87
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:50:08
|88
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:50:44
|89
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:52
|90
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:50:56
|91
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:50:57
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:51:12
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:18
|95
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:29
|96
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:51:44
|97
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:52:11
|98
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:40
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:49
|100
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:35
|101
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:55:52
|102
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:58:50
|103
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:20
|104
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:46
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|1:01:12
|106
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:45
|107
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:24
|108
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:35
|109
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:03:01
|110
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:06
|111
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:08
|112
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1:03:47
|113
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:04:29
|114
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:04:45
|115
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:09
|116
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:05:10
|117
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:31
|118
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:06:32
|119
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:06:44
|120
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06:57
|121
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:09:08
|122
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:24
|123
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:10:11
|124
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:10:12
|125
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:10:49
|126
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:11:21
|127
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:22
|128
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:44
|129
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:11:57
|130
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:12:12
|131
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:13:32
|132
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:49
|133
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:14:05
|134
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:15:00
|135
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:15:08
|136
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:10
|137
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:16:05
|138
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:16:24
|139
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:18:08
|140
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:18:21
|141
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:19:12
|142
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:14
|143
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:36
|144
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:48
|145
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:20:53
|146
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:21:19
|147
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:22:01
|148
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:46
|149
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:28
|150
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:25:30
|151
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:25:38
|152
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1:26:38
|153
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:27:45
|154
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:28:26
|155
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:28:44
|156
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:12
|157
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:39
|158
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:31:43
|159
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:33:02
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:51
|161
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:38:30
|162
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:29
|163
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:43:49
|164
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:44:38
|165
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:45:17
|166
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|1:50:26
|167
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:01:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|33
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|10
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|18
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|21
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|22
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|16
|24
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|25
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|26
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|28
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|29
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|31
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|32
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|13
|33
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|34
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|35
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|36
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|38
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|44
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|45
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|46
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|48
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|49
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|50
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|51
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|52
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|55
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|58
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|59
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|60
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|3
|61
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|62
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|63
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|64
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|65
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|66
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|29
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|9
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|20
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|25
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|26
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1
|31
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|34
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|35
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|32:19:25
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:36
|3
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:55
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:24
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:01
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:27
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:10:17
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:44
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:06
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:39
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:36
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:18
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:00
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:29:05
|15
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:47
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:48
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:42
|18
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:09
|19
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:39:27
|20
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:41:29
|21
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:06
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:38
|23
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:51
|24
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:47:55
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:48:11
|26
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:28
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:48:43
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:52:34
|29
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:55:49
|30
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:00:07
|31
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:01:28
|32
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:09
|33
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:07:10
|34
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:07:48
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:08:20
|36
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:08:56
|37
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:10:31
|38
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:13:04
|39
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:13:23
|40
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:17:52
|41
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:18:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|96:21:49
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:59
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:37
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:36
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:24:06
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:29
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:08
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:40
|9
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:34:55
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:53
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:43:17
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:44:37
|13
|EF Education First
|0:45:01
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:54
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:52:09
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:22
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:05
|18
|Team Ineos
|0:58:11
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:14:05
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:23
|21
|CCC Team
|1:51:16
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:59:32
