Vuelta a España: Roglič wins Pau time trial

Slovenian surges to overall lead

Image 1 of 23

Primoz Roglic in the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 23

Patrick Bevin (CCC) in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

Patrick Bevin (CCC) in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Clement Chevrier passes another rider in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

Clément Venturini and Tomasz Marczynski during stage 10 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Image 4 of 23

Esteban Chaves in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

George Bennett in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Lawson Craddock in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 23

Sergio Higuita in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 23

Daniel Martinez in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 23

Nelson Oliveira in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 23

Patrick Bevin in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

Patrick Bevin
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 23

Patrick Bevin in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

Patrick Bevin
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 23

Marc Padun in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 23

Marc Soler in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 23

Tao Geoghegan Hart in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 23

Remi Cavagna in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 23

Thomas de Gendt in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 23

Vuelta a Espana stage 10

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 23

Vuelta a Espana stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Vuelta a Espana stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Vuelta a Espana stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Vuelta a Espana stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

Vuelta a Espana stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 10 at the Vuelta a España, blitzing the 36.2km time trial to Pau with a time of 47:06 and vaulting ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) into the race lead.

The Colombian, in red at the start of the day, had a nightmare ride, losing 3:06 to Roglič and falling off the podium to a deficit of three minutes in the process. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) was another big loser, ceding two minutes to the Slovenian and falling to 2:11 behind.

Roglič set the fastest time at each of the day's two checkpoints, besting Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) at the finish. The New Zealand champion had held onto the top spot for 90 minutes but would have to settle for second on the stage, two seconds up on Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was another big winner on the stage, with the veteran taking a solid 13th place, 1:38 down on Roglič, meaning he moves up to second overall, 1:52 down.

Pogačar, meanwhile, flew out of the gates but slowed as the race went on, taking 11th place at 1:29. He remains fourth overall at 3:05.

"Every time trial you try to do as fast possible, it was the same issue today," said Roglič after the stage. "I'm happy with the performance for sure. I just tried to go all the time as fast as possible and yeah, it was enough at the end.

"We will see in Madrid," he said when asked about whether he had sealed overall victory with this performance. "For sure I won today but we have to go day by day."

With Roglič taking over the race lead, the red jersey has now changed hands six times, a new record for the Vuelta. The Slovenian also takes over the lead of the points classification, while the polka dot and white jerseys remain with Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

How it unfolded

Nearing the midway point of the Vuelta a España, the stage 10 time trial could be one of the more pivotal stages for the GC battle. The 36.2km test, across the border in France from Jurançon to Pau, featured a rolling course and was the longest TT at any Grand Tour in 2019.

In contrast to Vuelta time trials of recent years, which have largely been held on wider, open roads, the stage took in twisting and narrow country roads. Gauging effort would be key on such a hilly, technical course.

Pawel Bernas (CCC Team) set the early running, clocking a time of 50:55 as the first man across the line in Pau. Former four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was the seventh man to start but it soon became clear he was saving himself to work for team leader Primož Roglič.

Instead, it was 2015 world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) who would beat Bernas. He put 38 seconds into the Pole, but his time in the hot seat wouldn't last very long either, as Bernas' teammate Will Barta was the first man under 50 minutes, setting a time of 49:17 to go a minute up at the finish.

Possession of the hot seat soon became something of a game of musical chairs, as first Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and then Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went fastest, with Cavagna finishing with a time of 47:32, 1:39 faster than his countryman.

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) would edge Cavagna out at the second checkpoint, having been a second down at the first. At the finish, he held on, beating Cavagna's time by a mere two seconds to go top of the leaderboard.

There would be scant competition for Bevin's time from the remaining riders, save for stage favourite Roglič, and the New Zealander would face a wait of almost 90 minutes before finding out if he would hold on for the victory.

Just under three hours after Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) had kicked off the stage, it was time for the general classification hopefuls to start their efforts. Pogačar went the fastest of the GC men initially, his time of 18:34 at the first checkpoint 11 seconds faster than Cavagna.

Roglič bettered his compatriot's time by 21 seconds though, also taking 1:03 up on Miguel Ángel López (Astana), 38 seconds on Valverde, and a mammoth 1:26 on Quintana with two-thirds of the course still to race.

By the second checkpoint, Roglič, still fastest, had put 2:12 into Quintana, 1:32 into López, and 54 seconds into Valverde. Pogačar, meanwhile, was slowing, crossing the checkpoint 48 seconds down on the Jumbo leader.

At the finish, Roglič's domination was confirmed, putting between 1:29 and 3:06 into the four men closest to him on the general classification, and putting himself in the driving seat for overall victory in Madrid.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:47:05
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:25
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:27
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:48
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:02
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:27
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:28
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29
12Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:36
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:00
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:06
17Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:02:12
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:17
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:26
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:27
21Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:38
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
24Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:56
25Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:57
26Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:06
27George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:09
30Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:03:12
31Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:19
32Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:23
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:28
35Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:30
37Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:32
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:34
39Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:39
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
41Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:40
42Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:03:46
43Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:50
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:02
45David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:04:05
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:10
47Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:14
48Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17
49Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:28
50Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
51José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29
52Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:30
53Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:32
54Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:33
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:38
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:04:40
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:04:45
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:51
60Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:53
61Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
62Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:54
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:55
64Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
66Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:00
67Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
68Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:09
69Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:11
70Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:14
71Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:16
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
73Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:17
74Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:05:21
75Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:27
76Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:05:28
78Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:33
79Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:37
80Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:40
81Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
82Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:41
84Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:42
85Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:43
86Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:44
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
89Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
90Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
91Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:45
92Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46
93Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:05:48
94Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:51
95Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:52
96Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:55
97Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:56
98Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:58
100Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:06:01
101Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
102Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:02
103Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:03
104Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
105Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
106Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
107Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:04
108Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:09
110Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
111John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:10
112Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:06:13
113Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:24
114Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:27
115Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:29
116Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:30
118Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
119Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:32
120Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:36
121Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:37
122Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
123François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:06:39
126Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:41
127Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43
128Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:45
129Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:47
130Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:49
131Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:51
133Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:52
134Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:53
135Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:54
136Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
137Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:56
138Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:57
139Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:59
140Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:01
141Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:07
142Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:19
143Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:20
144Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:07:26
145Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:28
146Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:30
147Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:07:31
148Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:42
149Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:45
150Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:46
151Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:50
152Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:07:53
153Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:55
154Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:58
155Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:05
156Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:07
157Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:11
158Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:20
159Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
160Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:25
161Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:08:30
162Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:49
163Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:52
164Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:09:51
165Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:04
166Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:02

Sprint 1 - Pau. Rue Du Maquis Du Béarn km. 36.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 14
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 7
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5
12Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:47:32
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:01
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02
4Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:09
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:39
8Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:45
9Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30
10Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:37
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:03
12Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:05
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:50
14Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:01
15Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
16Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:03
17Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:05
18Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:26
19Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:33
20Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:42
21Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:44
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:47
23Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:13
24Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:14
25Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:15
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:18
27Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:05:21
28Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:24
29Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:25
30Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:35
31Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:36
32Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
33Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:05:46
34Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:57
35Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:06:03
36Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:09
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:14
38Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:18
39Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:27
40Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:30
41Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:32
42Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:06:59
43Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:03
44Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:07:04
45Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:18
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:38
47Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:40
48Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:09:24
49Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:37

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 2:25:17
2EF Education First 0:01:46
3Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:53
4Groupama-FDJ 0:01:57
5CCC Team 0:02:25
6Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:27
7Astana Pro Team 0:03:26
8Lotto Soudal 0:04:18
9Bahrain-Merida 0:04:24
10AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49
11Team Ineos 0:06:34
12Team Sunweb 0:06:41
13UAE Team Emirates 0:07:13
14Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:34
15Dimension Data 0:08:28
16Euskadi Basque Country 0:08:54
17Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:40
18Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:20
19Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:17
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:20
21Trek-Segafredo 0:12:45
22Burgos-BH 0:15:59

General classification after stage 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 36:05:29
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:05
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:07
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:25
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:52
13George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:07
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:47
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:39
19Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:15:12
20James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:17
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:54
22Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:40
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:36
24Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:16
25Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:28
27Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:34
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:45
29Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:05
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:13
31Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:12
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:47
33Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:49
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:12
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:36:51
36Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:37:08
37Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:14
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:28
39Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:37:56
40David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:38:05
41Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:58
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:11
43Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:44:37
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:45:30
45Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:45:57
46François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:17
47Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:55
48José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:18
49Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:41
50Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:51:56
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:30
52Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:40
53Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:53:25
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:38
55Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:43
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:56:42
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:56:49
58Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:31
60Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:57:56
61Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:59:20
62Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:33
63Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:23
64Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:32
65Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01
66Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:02:45
67Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:21
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:05:26
69Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:51
70Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:06:54
71Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:04
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:08:11
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:39
74Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:53
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:23
76Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:32
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:45
78Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:13:25
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:13:48
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:13:51
81Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:42
82Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:57
83Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:15:22
84Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:15:54
85Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:16:39
86Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:58
87Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:17:04
88Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:33
89Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:35
90Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:38
91Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:55
92Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:32
93Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:44
94Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:22:12
95Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:22:22
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:23:04
97Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:23:42
98Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:33
99Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:25:11
100Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:28
101Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:26:15
102Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:26:46
103Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:27:19
104Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:27:31
105Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:27:58
106Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:16
107Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:29:45
108Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:55
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:33:38
110Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:12
111Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:13
112Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:34:57
113Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:35:07
114Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:47
115Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:14
116Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
117Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:56
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:49
119Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:41:02
120Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:41:54
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:43:43
122Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:43:51
123Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:44:32
124Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:44:33
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:48
126Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:57
127Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:45:06
128Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:45:18
129Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:45:37
130Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:45
131Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:46:49
132Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:47:10
133Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:15
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:47:25
135Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:47:30
136Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:47:54
137John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:38
138Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:51:28
139Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:51:48
140Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:52:10
141Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:52:33
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:27
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:32
144Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:51
145Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:55:06
146Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:55:49
147Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:07
148Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:58:46
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:59:08
150Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:00:15
151Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:01:49
152Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:24
153Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:03:35
154Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:04:29
155Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:05:11
156Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:05:44
158Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:06:49
159Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:10:09
160Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:14:34
161Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:16:55
162Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:19:48
163Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:13
164Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:30
165Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:23:33
166Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:43:53

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 89
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 61
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 42
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27
10Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 24
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24
16Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22
18Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
21Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20
23Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18
25Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
26Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
27Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
28Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16
30Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
31Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
32Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
33Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15
35Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15
36Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
38Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 14
39Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13
40Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13
41Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13
42David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
43Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
44Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
46George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
49Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9
50Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
52Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
53Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
55Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
56Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7
57Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
59Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
60Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
61Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
63Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
65Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
66Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
67Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
68Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
69Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2
70Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
71Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
72James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
73Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1
74Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4
75Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18
4Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17
5Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6
16Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3
25Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
30Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
31Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
32Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
33Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
35Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
37Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
38Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
40George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
42Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
44Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
45Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
46Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
47Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 36:07:40
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:07:56
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:28
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:01
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:29
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:52
9Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:23
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:01
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:01
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:34:57
13Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:03
14Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:45
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:30
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:32
17Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:21
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:50
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:10
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:04:43
21Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:21
22Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:14
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:46
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:14:53
25Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:24
26Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:27
27Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:23:00
28Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:04
29Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:24:35
30Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:25:20
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:34
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:36:03
33Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:42:22
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:46
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:43:26
36Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:44:38
37Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:44:59
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:45:19
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:45:43
40Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:49:59
41Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:22
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:01:24
43Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:18
44Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:04:38
45Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:58
46Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:02
47Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:19
48Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:21:22
49Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:41:42

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 107:43:41
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:11
3Astana Pro Team 0:22:02
4AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:37
5Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:08:46
6EF Education First 1:08:52
7Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:45
8Euskadi Basque Country 1:11:38
9Team Sunweb 1:17:22
10Trek-Segafredo 1:19:20
11Dimension Data 1:19:23
12Bahrain-Merida 1:20:41
13UAE Team Emirates 1:21:04
14Team Ineos 1:23:58
15Lotto Soudal 1:32:12
16Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:40
17Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:06
18Groupama-FDJ 1:59:05
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:06:27
20Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:37
21CCC Team 3:10:46
22Burgos-BH 3:24:46

