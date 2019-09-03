Vuelta a España: Roglič wins Pau time trial
Slovenian surges to overall lead
Stage 10: Jurancon - Pau
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 10 at the Vuelta a España, blitzing the 36.2km time trial to Pau with a time of 47:06 and vaulting ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) into the race lead.
The Colombian, in red at the start of the day, had a nightmare ride, losing 3:06 to Roglič and falling off the podium to a deficit of three minutes in the process. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) was another big loser, ceding two minutes to the Slovenian and falling to 2:11 behind.
Roglič set the fastest time at each of the day's two checkpoints, besting Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) at the finish. The New Zealand champion had held onto the top spot for 90 minutes but would have to settle for second on the stage, two seconds up on Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was another big winner on the stage, with the veteran taking a solid 13th place, 1:38 down on Roglič, meaning he moves up to second overall, 1:52 down.
Pogačar, meanwhile, flew out of the gates but slowed as the race went on, taking 11th place at 1:29. He remains fourth overall at 3:05.
"Every time trial you try to do as fast possible, it was the same issue today," said Roglič after the stage. "I'm happy with the performance for sure. I just tried to go all the time as fast as possible and yeah, it was enough at the end.
"We will see in Madrid," he said when asked about whether he had sealed overall victory with this performance. "For sure I won today but we have to go day by day."
With Roglič taking over the race lead, the red jersey has now changed hands six times, a new record for the Vuelta. The Slovenian also takes over the lead of the points classification, while the polka dot and white jerseys remain with Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).
How it unfolded
Nearing the midway point of the Vuelta a España, the stage 10 time trial could be one of the more pivotal stages for the GC battle. The 36.2km test, across the border in France from Jurançon to Pau, featured a rolling course and was the longest TT at any Grand Tour in 2019.
In contrast to Vuelta time trials of recent years, which have largely been held on wider, open roads, the stage took in twisting and narrow country roads. Gauging effort would be key on such a hilly, technical course.
Pawel Bernas (CCC Team) set the early running, clocking a time of 50:55 as the first man across the line in Pau. Former four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was the seventh man to start but it soon became clear he was saving himself to work for team leader Primož Roglič.
Instead, it was 2015 world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) who would beat Bernas. He put 38 seconds into the Pole, but his time in the hot seat wouldn't last very long either, as Bernas' teammate Will Barta was the first man under 50 minutes, setting a time of 49:17 to go a minute up at the finish.
Possession of the hot seat soon became something of a game of musical chairs, as first Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and then Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went fastest, with Cavagna finishing with a time of 47:32, 1:39 faster than his countryman.
Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) would edge Cavagna out at the second checkpoint, having been a second down at the first. At the finish, he held on, beating Cavagna's time by a mere two seconds to go top of the leaderboard.
There would be scant competition for Bevin's time from the remaining riders, save for stage favourite Roglič, and the New Zealander would face a wait of almost 90 minutes before finding out if he would hold on for the victory.
Just under three hours after Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) had kicked off the stage, it was time for the general classification hopefuls to start their efforts. Pogačar went the fastest of the GC men initially, his time of 18:34 at the first checkpoint 11 seconds faster than Cavagna.
Roglič bettered his compatriot's time by 21 seconds though, also taking 1:03 up on Miguel Ángel López (Astana), 38 seconds on Valverde, and a mammoth 1:26 on Quintana with two-thirds of the course still to race.
By the second checkpoint, Roglič, still fastest, had put 2:12 into Quintana, 1:32 into López, and 54 seconds into Valverde. Pogačar, meanwhile, was slowing, crossing the checkpoint 48 seconds down on the Jumbo leader.
At the finish, Roglič's domination was confirmed, putting between 1:29 and 3:06 into the four men closest to him on the general classification, and putting himself in the driving seat for overall victory in Madrid.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47:05
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:27
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:48
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:27
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:28
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:29
|12
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:36
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:00
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:06
|17
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:02:12
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:17
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:26
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:27
|21
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:38
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|24
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:56
|25
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:57
|26
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|30
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:03:12
|31
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:19
|32
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:23
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:28
|35
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:30
|37
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:32
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:34
|39
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:39
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:40
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:03:46
|43
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:50
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:02
|45
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:04:05
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:10
|47
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:14
|48
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:17
|49
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:28
|50
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|52
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:30
|53
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:32
|54
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|55
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:38
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:04:40
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:45
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:51
|60
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|61
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|62
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:54
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:55
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|66
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:00
|67
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|68
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:09
|69
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:11
|70
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:14
|71
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:16
|72
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:17
|74
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:05:21
|75
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:27
|76
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:05:28
|78
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:33
|79
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:37
|80
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|81
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|82
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:41
|84
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:42
|85
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:43
|86
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:44
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|91
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:45
|92
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:46
|93
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:05:48
|94
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:51
|95
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:52
|96
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:55
|97
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:56
|98
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:58
|100
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:06:01
|101
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:02
|103
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:03
|104
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|105
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:04
|108
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:09
|110
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:10
|112
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:06:13
|113
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:24
|114
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:27
|115
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:29
|116
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:30
|118
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|119
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:32
|120
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:36
|121
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:37
|122
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:06:39
|126
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:41
|127
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|128
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:45
|129
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:47
|130
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:49
|131
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:51
|133
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:52
|134
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:53
|135
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:54
|136
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|137
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:56
|138
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:57
|139
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:59
|140
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:01
|141
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:07
|142
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:19
|143
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:20
|144
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:07:26
|145
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:28
|146
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:30
|147
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:07:31
|148
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:42
|149
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:45
|150
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:46
|151
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:50
|152
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:07:53
|153
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:55
|154
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:58
|155
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:05
|156
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:08:07
|157
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:11
|158
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:20
|159
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|160
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:25
|161
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:08:30
|162
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:49
|163
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:52
|164
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:09:51
|165
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:04
|166
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:02
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|14
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|12
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:47:32
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:01
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|4
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:09
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:39
|8
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:30
|10
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:03
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:05
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:50
|14
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:01
|15
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:03
|17
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:05
|18
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:26
|19
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:33
|20
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:42
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:44
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:47
|23
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:13
|24
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:14
|25
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:15
|26
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:18
|27
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:05:21
|28
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:24
|29
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:25
|30
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:35
|31
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:36
|32
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:05:46
|34
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:57
|35
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:06:03
|36
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:09
|37
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:14
|38
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:18
|39
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:27
|40
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:30
|41
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:32
|42
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:06:59
|43
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:03
|44
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:07:04
|45
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:18
|46
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:38
|47
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:07:40
|48
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:09:24
|49
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2:25:17
|2
|EF Education First
|0:01:46
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:53
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:57
|5
|CCC Team
|0:02:25
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:27
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:18
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:24
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:06:34
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:41
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:13
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:34
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:08:28
|16
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:54
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:40
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:20
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:17
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:20
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:45
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:15:59
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:05:29
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:05
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:59
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:42
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:49
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:07
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:25
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:44
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:52
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:07
|14
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:47
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:13
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:39
|19
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:15:12
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:17
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:54
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:40
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:36
|24
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:16
|25
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:03
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:28
|27
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:34
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:45
|29
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:05
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:13
|31
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:12
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:47
|33
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:49
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:12
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:36:51
|36
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:37:08
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:14
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:28
|39
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:37:56
|40
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:38:05
|41
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:58
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:43:11
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:44:37
|44
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:45:30
|45
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:45:57
|46
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:17
|47
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:55
|48
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:18
|49
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:41
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:51:56
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:52:30
|52
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:40
|53
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:53:25
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:38
|55
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:55:43
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:56:42
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:56:49
|58
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:31
|60
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:57:56
|61
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:59:20
|62
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:33
|63
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:23
|64
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:00:32
|65
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:01
|66
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:02:45
|67
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:21
|68
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:05:26
|69
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:51
|70
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:54
|71
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:08:04
|72
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:11
|73
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:39
|74
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:53
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:23
|76
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:32
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:45
|78
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:13:25
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:48
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:13:51
|81
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:42
|82
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:57
|83
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|1:15:22
|84
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:15:54
|85
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:39
|86
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:58
|87
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:17:04
|88
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:19:33
|89
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:35
|90
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:38
|91
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:55
|92
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:21:32
|93
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:21:44
|94
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:22:12
|95
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:22:22
|96
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:23:04
|97
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:23:42
|98
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:24:33
|99
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:25:11
|100
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:28
|101
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:26:15
|102
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:26:46
|103
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:27:19
|104
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:27:31
|105
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:27:58
|106
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:16
|107
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:29:45
|108
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:55
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1:33:38
|110
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:34:12
|111
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:13
|112
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:34:57
|113
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|1:35:07
|114
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:47
|115
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:38:14
|116
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|117
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38:56
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40:49
|119
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:41:02
|120
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:41:54
|121
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:43:43
|122
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:43:51
|123
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:44:32
|124
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:44:33
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:44:48
|126
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:44:57
|127
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:45:06
|128
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:45:18
|129
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:45:37
|130
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:45
|131
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:46:49
|132
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:47:10
|133
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:15
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:47:25
|135
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:47:30
|136
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:47:54
|137
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:38
|138
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:51:28
|139
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:51:48
|140
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:52:10
|141
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:52:33
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:53:27
|143
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:53:32
|144
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:51
|145
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:55:06
|146
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:55:49
|147
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:57:07
|148
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:58:46
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1:59:08
|150
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:00:15
|151
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:01:49
|152
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:02:24
|153
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:03:35
|154
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:04:29
|155
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:05:11
|156
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|157
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:05:44
|158
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:06:49
|159
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:10:09
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:14:34
|161
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:16:55
|162
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2:19:48
|163
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:21:13
|164
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:21:30
|165
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:23:33
|166
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:43:53
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|42
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|10
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|16
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|22
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|18
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|23
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|25
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|26
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|27
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|28
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|16
|30
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|31
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|32
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|33
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|35
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|36
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|38
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|14
|39
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|40
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|41
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|42
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|43
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|44
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|49
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|50
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|52
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|53
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|55
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|56
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|57
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|59
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|60
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|61
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|63
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|66
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|67
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|68
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|69
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|70
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|71
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|72
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|73
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|74
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|75
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|29
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|9
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|9
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|16
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|30
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|31
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|32
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|33
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|35
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|38
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|45
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|46
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|47
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|36:07:40
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:07:56
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:28
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:13:01
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:06
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:29
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:52
|9
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:23
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:01
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:01
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:34:57
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:03
|14
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:35:45
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:30
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:53:32
|17
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:21
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:50
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:10
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:04:43
|21
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:21
|22
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:14
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:46
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:14:53
|25
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:18:24
|26
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:18:27
|27
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:23:00
|28
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:24:04
|29
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:24:35
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:25:20
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:34
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:36:03
|33
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:42:22
|34
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:42:46
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:43:26
|36
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:44:38
|37
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:44:59
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:45:19
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:45:43
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:49:59
|41
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:50:22
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:01:24
|43
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:02:18
|44
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:04:38
|45
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:07:58
|46
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:02
|47
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:19
|48
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:21:22
|49
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:41:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|107:43:41
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:11
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:22:02
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:37
|5
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:08:46
|6
|EF Education First
|1:08:52
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:45
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:11:38
|9
|Team Sunweb
|1:17:22
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:20
|11
|Dimension Data
|1:19:23
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:20:41
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:21:04
|14
|Team Ineos
|1:23:58
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:12
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:39:40
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:41:06
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:05
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:06:27
|20
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:07:37
|21
|CCC Team
|3:10:46
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:24:46
