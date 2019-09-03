Vuelta a España: Roglič wins Pau time trial

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Patrick Bevin (CCC) in the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Clément Venturini and Tomasz Marczynski during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Patrick Bevin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 23 Patrick Bevin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 10 at the Vuelta a España, blitzing the 36.2km time trial to Pau with a time of 47:06 and vaulting ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) into the race lead.

The Colombian, in red at the start of the day, had a nightmare ride, losing 3:06 to Roglič and falling off the podium to a deficit of three minutes in the process. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) was another big loser, ceding two minutes to the Slovenian and falling to 2:11 behind.

Roglič set the fastest time at each of the day's two checkpoints, besting Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) at the finish. The New Zealand champion had held onto the top spot for 90 minutes but would have to settle for second on the stage, two seconds up on Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was another big winner on the stage, with the veteran taking a solid 13th place, 1:38 down on Roglič, meaning he moves up to second overall, 1:52 down.

Pogačar, meanwhile, flew out of the gates but slowed as the race went on, taking 11th place at 1:29. He remains fourth overall at 3:05.

"Every time trial you try to do as fast possible, it was the same issue today," said Roglič after the stage. "I'm happy with the performance for sure. I just tried to go all the time as fast as possible and yeah, it was enough at the end.

"We will see in Madrid," he said when asked about whether he had sealed overall victory with this performance. "For sure I won today but we have to go day by day."

With Roglič taking over the race lead, the red jersey has now changed hands six times, a new record for the Vuelta. The Slovenian also takes over the lead of the points classification, while the polka dot and white jerseys remain with Ángel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

How it unfolded

Nearing the midway point of the Vuelta a España, the stage 10 time trial could be one of the more pivotal stages for the GC battle. The 36.2km test, across the border in France from Jurançon to Pau, featured a rolling course and was the longest TT at any Grand Tour in 2019.

In contrast to Vuelta time trials of recent years, which have largely been held on wider, open roads, the stage took in twisting and narrow country roads. Gauging effort would be key on such a hilly, technical course.

Pawel Bernas (CCC Team) set the early running, clocking a time of 50:55 as the first man across the line in Pau. Former four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) was the seventh man to start but it soon became clear he was saving himself to work for team leader Primož Roglič.

Instead, it was 2015 world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) who would beat Bernas. He put 38 seconds into the Pole, but his time in the hot seat wouldn't last very long either, as Bernas' teammate Will Barta was the first man under 50 minutes, setting a time of 49:17 to go a minute up at the finish.

Possession of the hot seat soon became something of a game of musical chairs, as first Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and then Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went fastest, with Cavagna finishing with a time of 47:32, 1:39 faster than his countryman.

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) would edge Cavagna out at the second checkpoint, having been a second down at the first. At the finish, he held on, beating Cavagna's time by a mere two seconds to go top of the leaderboard.

There would be scant competition for Bevin's time from the remaining riders, save for stage favourite Roglič, and the New Zealander would face a wait of almost 90 minutes before finding out if he would hold on for the victory.

Just under three hours after Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) had kicked off the stage, it was time for the general classification hopefuls to start their efforts. Pogačar went the fastest of the GC men initially, his time of 18:34 at the first checkpoint 11 seconds faster than Cavagna.

Roglič bettered his compatriot's time by 21 seconds though, also taking 1:03 up on Miguel Ángel López (Astana), 38 seconds on Valverde, and a mammoth 1:26 on Quintana with two-thirds of the course still to race.

By the second checkpoint, Roglič, still fastest, had put 2:12 into Quintana, 1:32 into López, and 54 seconds into Valverde. Pogačar, meanwhile, was slowing, crossing the checkpoint 48 seconds down on the Jumbo leader.

At the finish, Roglič's domination was confirmed, putting between 1:29 and 3:06 into the four men closest to him on the general classification, and putting himself in the driving seat for overall victory in Madrid.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:47:05 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:25 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:27 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:48 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:02 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:27 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:28 11 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29 12 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:36 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:00 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:06 17 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:02:12 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:17 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:26 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:27 21 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:38 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 24 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:56 25 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:57 26 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:06 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:09 30 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:03:12 31 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:19 32 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:23 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:28 35 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 36 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:30 37 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:32 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:34 39 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:39 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:40 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:03:46 43 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:50 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:02 45 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:04:05 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:10 47 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:14 48 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17 49 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:28 50 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 51 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 52 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:30 53 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:32 54 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:33 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:38 56 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:04:40 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:04:45 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:51 60 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:53 61 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 62 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:54 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:55 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 66 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:00 67 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 68 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:09 69 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:11 70 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:14 71 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:16 72 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:17 74 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:05:21 75 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:27 76 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:05:28 78 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:33 79 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:37 80 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:40 81 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 82 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:41 84 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:42 85 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:43 86 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:44 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 89 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 90 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 91 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:45 92 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 93 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:05:48 94 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:51 95 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:52 96 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:55 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:56 98 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:58 100 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:06:01 101 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:02 103 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:03 104 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 105 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 107 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:04 108 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:09 110 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:10 112 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:06:13 113 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:24 114 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:27 115 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:29 116 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:30 118 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 119 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:32 120 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:36 121 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:37 122 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 123 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:06:39 126 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:41 127 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 128 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:45 129 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:47 130 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:49 131 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:51 133 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:52 134 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:53 135 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:54 136 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 137 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:56 138 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:57 139 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:59 140 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:01 141 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:07 142 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:19 143 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:20 144 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:07:26 145 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:28 146 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:30 147 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:07:31 148 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:42 149 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:45 150 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:46 151 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:50 152 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:07:53 153 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:55 154 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:58 155 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:05 156 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:07 157 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:11 158 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:20 159 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 160 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:25 161 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:08:30 162 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:49 163 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:52 164 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:09:51 165 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:04 166 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:02

Sprint 1 - Pau. Rue Du Maquis Du Béarn km. 36.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 14 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 12 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 11 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:47:32 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:01 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02 4 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:09 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:39 8 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:45 9 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:03 12 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:05 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:50 14 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:01 15 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:03 17 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:05 18 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:26 19 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:33 20 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:42 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:44 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:47 23 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:13 24 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:14 25 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:15 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:18 27 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:05:21 28 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:24 29 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:25 30 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:35 31 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:36 32 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:05:46 34 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:57 35 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:06:03 36 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:09 37 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:14 38 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:18 39 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:27 40 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:30 41 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:32 42 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:06:59 43 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:03 44 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:07:04 45 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:18 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:38 47 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:40 48 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:09:24 49 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:37

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 2:25:17 2 EF Education First 0:01:46 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:53 4 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:57 5 CCC Team 0:02:25 6 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:27 7 Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 8 Lotto Soudal 0:04:18 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:04:24 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 11 Team Ineos 0:06:34 12 Team Sunweb 0:06:41 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:13 14 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:34 15 Dimension Data 0:08:28 16 Euskadi Basque Country 0:08:54 17 Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:40 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:20 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:17 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:20 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:12:45 22 Burgos-BH 0:15:59

General classification after stage 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 36:05:29 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:05 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:07 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:25 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:52 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:07 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:47 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:39 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:15:12 20 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:17 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:54 22 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:40 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:36 24 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:16 25 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:28 27 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:34 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:45 29 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:05 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:13 31 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:12 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:34:47 33 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:49 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:12 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:36:51 36 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:37:08 37 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:14 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:28 39 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:37:56 40 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:38:05 41 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:58 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:43:11 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:44:37 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:45:30 45 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:45:57 46 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:17 47 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:55 48 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:18 49 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:41 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:51:56 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:30 52 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:40 53 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:53:25 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:38 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:43 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:56:42 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:56:49 58 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:31 60 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:57:56 61 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:59:20 62 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:33 63 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:23 64 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:32 65 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01 66 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:02:45 67 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:21 68 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:05:26 69 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:51 70 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:06:54 71 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:04 72 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:08:11 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:39 74 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:53 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:23 76 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:32 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:45 78 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:13:25 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:13:48 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:13:51 81 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:42 82 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:57 83 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:15:22 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:15:54 85 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:16:39 86 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:58 87 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:17:04 88 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:19:33 89 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:35 90 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:38 91 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:55 92 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:32 93 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:44 94 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:22:12 95 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:22:22 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:23:04 97 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:23:42 98 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:33 99 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:25:11 100 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:28 101 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:26:15 102 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:26:46 103 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:27:19 104 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:27:31 105 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:27:58 106 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:16 107 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:29:45 108 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:55 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:33:38 110 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:12 111 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:13 112 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:34:57 113 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:35:07 114 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:47 115 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:14 116 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 117 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:56 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:49 119 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:41:02 120 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:41:54 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:43:43 122 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:43:51 123 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:44:32 124 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:44:33 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:48 126 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:44:57 127 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:45:06 128 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:45:18 129 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:45:37 130 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:45 131 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:46:49 132 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:47:10 133 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:15 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:47:25 135 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:47:30 136 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:47:54 137 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:38 138 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:51:28 139 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:51:48 140 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:52:10 141 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:52:33 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:27 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:32 144 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:51 145 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:55:06 146 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:55:49 147 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:07 148 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:58:46 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:59:08 150 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:00:15 151 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:01:49 152 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:24 153 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:03:35 154 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:04:29 155 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:05:11 156 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:05:44 158 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:06:49 159 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:10:09 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:14:34 161 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:16:55 162 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:19:48 163 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:13 164 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:30 165 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:23:33 166 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:43:53

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 61 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 42 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37 8 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 10 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 24 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 16 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 18 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 23 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 25 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 26 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 27 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 28 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 29 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16 30 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 32 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 33 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15 35 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15 36 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 38 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 14 39 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 40 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 41 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 42 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 43 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 44 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 50 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 51 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 52 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 53 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 55 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 56 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7 57 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 59 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 60 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 61 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 63 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 66 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 67 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 68 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 69 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 2 70 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 71 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 72 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 73 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 74 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 75 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 5 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 9 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 14 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 16 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 24 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 3 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 30 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 31 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 32 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 33 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 35 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 37 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 38 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1 43 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 45 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 46 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 47 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 36:07:40 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:07:56 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:28 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:13:01 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:29 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:52 9 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:23 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:01 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:01 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:34:57 13 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:03 14 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:45 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:30 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:32 17 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:21 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:50 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:10 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:04:43 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:21 22 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:14 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:46 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:14:53 25 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:24 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:27 27 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:23:00 28 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:04 29 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:24:35 30 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:25:20 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:34 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:36:03 33 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:42:22 34 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:46 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:43:26 36 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:44:38 37 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:44:59 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:45:19 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:45:43 40 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:49:59 41 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:22 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:01:24 43 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:18 44 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:04:38 45 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:58 46 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:02 47 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:19:19 48 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:21:22 49 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:41:42