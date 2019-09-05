Vuelta a España: Philippe Gilbert wins in Bilbao

Image 1 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on the podium after winning stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 38 Primoz Roglic on the Vuelta a Espana podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the green points jersey after stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in white on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 38 Angel Madrazo and son on the Vuelta a Espana podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 The opening of stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 38 The peloton ride through the neutralised zone of stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 38 VIP viewing at Circuito de Navarra (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 38 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) heading to the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 38 Astana on the front of the peloton during stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Ion Izagirre (Astana) gets a fresh wheel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 38 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 38 Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) launches the attack that begat the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 38 Primoz Roglic rides in the peloton during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 38 Großschartner goes on the attack during stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Philippe Gilbert attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 Philippe Gilbert on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Attacks fly during stage 12 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Philippe Gilbert attacks during stage 12 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 The Vuelta peloton is lined out during stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 A move tries to get away during stage 12 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 The rear of the break on the final climb of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 38 Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was in the break once again (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 38 Felix Großschartner attacked the break in the finale of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 38 Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 38 Marco Marcato and Tim Declercq lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) leads the break on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) attacks on the final climb of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Alejandro Valverde and the rest of the main peloton finish stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 12 alongside Marc Soler (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Gilbert crosses the line for victory on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since Paris-Roubaix with a solo triumph in the Basque Country on a punchy stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.

The Belgian, who came to the Vuelta after missing out on selection for the Tour de France, dropped his breakaway companions on the last of three steep third-category climbs in the final 40km before holding off the chasers in a dramatic drop-down into Bilbao.

Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural) claimed second place, pipping Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias) to the line just three seconds behind Gilbert. The duo had been the only ones who could get near Gilbert on the Alto de Arraiz (2.2km at 12.2 per cent) and steadily closed the 19-second gap on the 8km run to the line, but had to sprint for second place.

The peloton was vastly reduced by the final climb but, despite the overall title contenders showing themselves at the front of the group, there were no open hostilities and no change to the standings as they rolled home three minutes down on the winner.

“It’s a nice number,” Gilbert said of his 10th career Grand Tour victory, which he marked by raising both hands and all 10 digits as he crossed the line.

“It was crazy, the atmosphere on the last climb was like the Classics with the flags and everything - it was really nice and they gave me a lot of motivation. I’ve raced a lot in the Basque Country, but I’ve never had success, so for me it’s the first time. The Basque Country is almost like Flanders - they love cycling here, so it’s nice.”

Despite movement in the 19-rider break – which took more than 100km to form – on the Alto de Urruztamendi and Alto el Vivero, a reduced group reformed at the foot of the Alto de Arraiz.

Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tsgabu Grmay had led the race over the top of the penultimate climb but Gilbert’s teammate Tim Declercq helped drag it back for the final climb. On the wickedly steep double-digit gradients, Gilbert, a four-time winner of Amstel Gold Race, pounced.

Aranburu and Barcelo were the only ones able to match the acceleration but Gilbert kept the pressure on, gave it another nudge, and eased clear. By the top, he had 19 seconds in hand and an 8km run down into Bilbao to negotiate. Aranburu and Barcelo combined and pegged him back to 15 seconds with 5km to go and to 11 seconds with just under 3km to go.

Gilbert entered the flat final kilometre with just eight seconds in hand but it was enough to take him to the line, and he turned round to see the advancing pair and judge he had enough time to sit up and celebrate.

“It was a long fight to get in the breakaway. When we went away, I saw good climbers with me, so I was not very confident in my chances to win,” said Gilbert. “I tried to race smart, and of course I had a big help from my teammate Tim Declercq, he’s there a lot in this win. I think he deserves it as much as I do.”

How it unfolded

After Mikel Iturria's triumph on stage 11, it was another day for the breakaway, with one early third-category climb preceding the three late ones on the 171.4km route from the Navarra motor racing circuit to Bilbao in the heart of the Basque Country.

Perhaps the riders knew the potential for a successful break, because it took an age for an escape group to go clear. It wasn't for lack of trying, as attempts came and went in an opening 100km run off in little more than two hours.

Katusha-Alpecin's Willie Smit launched what proved to be the decisive attack on the descent from a long plateau. Soon there were 18 riders with him and race leader Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team were blocking the road, eager for the pace in the peloton to settle down.

The riders in the break were: Philippe Gilbert and Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Valerio Conti and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), John Degenkolb and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida), Manuele Boaro (Astana), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Jonathan Lastra and Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Barthe and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).

After so long in the making, it wasn't long before the break arrived at the finale, with the three climbs in the final 40km. The Alto de Urruztamendi (2.5km at 9.2 per cent) didn't see any movement off the front of the group but Degenkolb, Ventoso, and Haussler fell off the back.

Grosschartner attacked on the steep descent and led solo onto the Alto de Vivero (4.3km at 7.7 per cent), where he was joined by Grmay. The duo linked up in the final kilometre of the climb and took a lead of 40 seconds onto the longer, more gentle descent to the foot of the final climb.

The flatter roads aided the chasers, where some riders, including Gilbert had teammates. Declercq was among the riders doing a big shift to ensure the two leaders were pegged back with just under 10km to go.

Almost immediately the Alto de Arraiz began, and almost immediately it started to bite. The group thinned rapidly, with Gilbert up towards the front of the group with Conti. The Belgian waited half a kilometre before springing clear, initially drawing out a response from Aranburu and Barcelo before sustaining his effort to take himself clear over the top.

It was a tricky descent, with corners, fast sections and slow sections. Gilbert had 19 seconds in hand and it was no surprise to see it steadily fall as Aranburu and Barcelo combined on the flatter sections. But Gilbert remained calm and when he rounded the final bend in Bilbao with 500m to go he looked around and knew it was won.

Three minutes later, a vastly reduced peloton crossed the line in relaxed fashion. The group had been whittled down by the steep final climb, on which Roglic could be seen at the front of the group directly alongside Miguel Angel Lopez, Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde, and Tadej Pogacar. However, the race favourites were all looking to avoid pitfalls rather than ignite the race, and they rode calmly down into Bilbao together.

The race for the overall title is set to ignite on Friday's stage 13, which features a summit finish at Los Machucos.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:48:18 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:03 3 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:26 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 7 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 12 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 22 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 29 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:16 35 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 37 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 38 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 41 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47 42 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 44 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24 46 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:23 47 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:05:50 49 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:26 50 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 51 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47 53 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:06 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 57 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 58 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 59 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:47 60 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 61 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:13:00 62 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 63 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:17 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:42 65 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:23 66 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 69 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 71 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 72 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 73 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 74 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 79 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 81 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 83 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 84 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 86 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 87 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:09 88 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:10 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:16 91 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 92 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 93 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:18 94 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:36 95 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:38 96 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:17:56 97 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 98 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 99 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 100 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 102 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 104 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 106 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 108 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 110 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 112 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 114 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 118 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 121 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 122 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 123 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 124 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 125 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 126 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 127 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 128 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 129 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 130 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 134 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 135 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 136 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 139 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 140 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 141 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 142 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 144 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 145 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 146 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 147 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 148 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 149 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 151 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 153 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 154 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 155 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 158 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 159 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:53 160 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 161 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 162 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:19:25 163 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:38 164 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 165 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:00 DNS Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 - Bilbao km. 158.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 3 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 4 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Azázeta km. 42.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Urruztimendi km. 134.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 - Alto El Vivero km. 144.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Arraiz km. 163.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 2 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 3 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:48:21 2 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:26 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:59 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:13 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 13 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:23 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:03 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:09:41 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 17 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:44 18 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20 19 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 21 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:13 23 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:53 24 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 28 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 29 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 31 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 32 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 33 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 34 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 35 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 37 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 38 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 39 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 40 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 43 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:50 48 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:19:22

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:28:25 2 Movistar Team 0:02:55 3 Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:04 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:52 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:05 7 Team Sunweb 0:05:20 8 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:03 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:43 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:05 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:24 12 Euskadi Basque Country 0:08:48 13 Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:16:15 15 Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:31 16 EF Education First 0:27:25 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:28:17 18 Groupama-FDJ 19 Team Ineos 0:28:47 20 CCC Team 0:34:38 21 Dimension Data 0:36:52 22 Burgos-BH 0:42:05

General classification after stage 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 44:52:08 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:05 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:07 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:25 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:06 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:21 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:47 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13 18 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:17 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:08 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:54 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:16 22 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:00 24 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:21:54 25 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:24 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:10 27 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:33 28 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:50 29 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:38 30 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:57 31 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:34:24 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:34:26 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:36:09 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:26 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:12 36 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:38 37 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:42:03 38 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:34 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:43:39 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:07 41 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:12 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:48:17 43 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:38 44 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:40 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:31 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:22 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:30 48 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:53:51 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:54:32 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:58 51 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:55:28 52 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:43 53 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:11 54 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:44 55 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:57:51 56 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:25 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:20 58 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:03:43 59 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:04:46 60 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:08:12 61 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:10:41 62 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:54 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:11:15 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:11:43 65 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:44 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:11 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:12:18 68 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1:12:50 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:14:06 70 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:14:31 71 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:01 72 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:55 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:21 74 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:23 75 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:09 76 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:19:15 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:25 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:20:20 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:25 80 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:48 81 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:14 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:44 83 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:53 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:23:05 85 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:23:12 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:24:06 87 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:46 88 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:56 89 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:25:09 90 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:26:39 91 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:27:22 92 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:51 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:52 94 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:30:54 95 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:31:08 96 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:31:37 97 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:05 98 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:33:43 99 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:35:29 100 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:49 101 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:37:06 102 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:37:55 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:37:58 104 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:07 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:13 106 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:38:36 107 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:39:27 108 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:22 109 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:40:53 110 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:42:52 111 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:48:32 112 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:49:06 113 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:49:51 114 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:03 115 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:50:17 116 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:51:47 117 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:53:08 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:55:43 119 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:55:56 120 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:56:48 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:56:55 122 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:12 123 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:58:31 124 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:36 125 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:58:37 126 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:58:45 127 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:16 128 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:59:26 129 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:59:27 130 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:59:51 131 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:00:00 132 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:00:31 133 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:01:43 134 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:02:19 136 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:02:24 137 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:02:48 138 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:03:00 139 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:03:09 140 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:03:54 141 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:04:53 142 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:07:04 143 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:07:59 144 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2:08:14 145 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:08:21 146 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:09:26 147 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:21 148 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:12:32 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2:14:02 150 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:15:09 151 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:17:00 152 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:15 153 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:20:38 154 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:20:50 155 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:20:57 156 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:21:43 157 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:24:29 158 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:25:03 159 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:34:32 160 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:34:42 161 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:36:07 162 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:36:13 163 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:36:24 164 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:38:27 165 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:58:47

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 61 5 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 42 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37 10 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 11 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 30 13 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 16 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 19 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 21 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 22 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 24 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 25 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 26 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 30 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 33 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 34 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 35 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 36 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 38 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 39 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 40 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15 41 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 43 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 45 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 46 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 47 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 48 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 49 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 50 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 51 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 52 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11 53 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 58 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 60 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 62 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 63 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 67 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7 68 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 69 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 70 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 71 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 72 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 73 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 74 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 75 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5 76 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 77 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 79 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 80 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 81 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 82 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 83 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 84 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 85 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 86 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 87 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 88 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 89 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 90 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 91 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 3 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 5 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 9 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 12 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 16 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 19 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 21 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5 23 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 29 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 31 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 32 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 33 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 35 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 36 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 38 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 40 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 42 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 44 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 45 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 46 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 48 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 51 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 53 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 54 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 55 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 56 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 44:54:19 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:08:10 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:43 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:52 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:19:43 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:13 9 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:27 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:46 11 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:32:13 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:15 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:15 14 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:27 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:01 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:32 17 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:32 18 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:12:20 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:44 20 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:12 21 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:14:58 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:04 23 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:37 24 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:42 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:21:01 26 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:24:28 27 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:40 28 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:18 29 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:56 30 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:49:36 31 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:50:57 32 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:56:20 33 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:57:16 34 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:57:40 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:58:20 36 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:59:32 37 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:00:13 38 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:00:37 39 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:43 40 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:04:53 41 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:18:04 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:18:39 43 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:19:32 44 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:22:52 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:33:56 46 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:34:13 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:36:16 48 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:56:36