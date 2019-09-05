Vuelta a España: Philippe Gilbert wins in Bilbao
Roglic cruises in to keep race lead
Stage 12: Circuito de Navarra - Bilboa
Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since Paris-Roubaix with a solo triumph in the Basque Country on a punchy stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.
The Belgian, who came to the Vuelta after missing out on selection for the Tour de France, dropped his breakaway companions on the last of three steep third-category climbs in the final 40km before holding off the chasers in a dramatic drop-down into Bilbao.
Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural) claimed second place, pipping Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias) to the line just three seconds behind Gilbert. The duo had been the only ones who could get near Gilbert on the Alto de Arraiz (2.2km at 12.2 per cent) and steadily closed the 19-second gap on the 8km run to the line, but had to sprint for second place.
The peloton was vastly reduced by the final climb but, despite the overall title contenders showing themselves at the front of the group, there were no open hostilities and no change to the standings as they rolled home three minutes down on the winner.
“It’s a nice number,” Gilbert said of his 10th career Grand Tour victory, which he marked by raising both hands and all 10 digits as he crossed the line.
“It was crazy, the atmosphere on the last climb was like the Classics with the flags and everything - it was really nice and they gave me a lot of motivation. I’ve raced a lot in the Basque Country, but I’ve never had success, so for me it’s the first time. The Basque Country is almost like Flanders - they love cycling here, so it’s nice.”
Despite movement in the 19-rider break – which took more than 100km to form – on the Alto de Urruztamendi and Alto el Vivero, a reduced group reformed at the foot of the Alto de Arraiz.
Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tsgabu Grmay had led the race over the top of the penultimate climb but Gilbert’s teammate Tim Declercq helped drag it back for the final climb. On the wickedly steep double-digit gradients, Gilbert, a four-time winner of Amstel Gold Race, pounced.
Aranburu and Barcelo were the only ones able to match the acceleration but Gilbert kept the pressure on, gave it another nudge, and eased clear. By the top, he had 19 seconds in hand and an 8km run down into Bilbao to negotiate. Aranburu and Barcelo combined and pegged him back to 15 seconds with 5km to go and to 11 seconds with just under 3km to go.
Gilbert entered the flat final kilometre with just eight seconds in hand but it was enough to take him to the line, and he turned round to see the advancing pair and judge he had enough time to sit up and celebrate.
“It was a long fight to get in the breakaway. When we went away, I saw good climbers with me, so I was not very confident in my chances to win,” said Gilbert. “I tried to race smart, and of course I had a big help from my teammate Tim Declercq, he’s there a lot in this win. I think he deserves it as much as I do.”
How it unfolded
After Mikel Iturria's triumph on stage 11, it was another day for the breakaway, with one early third-category climb preceding the three late ones on the 171.4km route from the Navarra motor racing circuit to Bilbao in the heart of the Basque Country.
Perhaps the riders knew the potential for a successful break, because it took an age for an escape group to go clear. It wasn't for lack of trying, as attempts came and went in an opening 100km run off in little more than two hours.
Katusha-Alpecin's Willie Smit launched what proved to be the decisive attack on the descent from a long plateau. Soon there were 18 riders with him and race leader Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team were blocking the road, eager for the pace in the peloton to settle down.
The riders in the break were: Philippe Gilbert and Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Valerio Conti and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), John Degenkolb and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida), Manuele Boaro (Astana), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Jonathan Lastra and Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Barthe and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).
After so long in the making, it wasn't long before the break arrived at the finale, with the three climbs in the final 40km. The Alto de Urruztamendi (2.5km at 9.2 per cent) didn't see any movement off the front of the group but Degenkolb, Ventoso, and Haussler fell off the back.
Grosschartner attacked on the steep descent and led solo onto the Alto de Vivero (4.3km at 7.7 per cent), where he was joined by Grmay. The duo linked up in the final kilometre of the climb and took a lead of 40 seconds onto the longer, more gentle descent to the foot of the final climb.
The flatter roads aided the chasers, where some riders, including Gilbert had teammates. Declercq was among the riders doing a big shift to ensure the two leaders were pegged back with just under 10km to go.
Almost immediately the Alto de Arraiz began, and almost immediately it started to bite. The group thinned rapidly, with Gilbert up towards the front of the group with Conti. The Belgian waited half a kilometre before springing clear, initially drawing out a response from Aranburu and Barcelo before sustaining his effort to take himself clear over the top.
It was a tricky descent, with corners, fast sections and slow sections. Gilbert had 19 seconds in hand and it was no surprise to see it steadily fall as Aranburu and Barcelo combined on the flatter sections. But Gilbert remained calm and when he rounded the final bend in Bilbao with 500m to go he looked around and knew it was won.
Three minutes later, a vastly reduced peloton crossed the line in relaxed fashion. The group had been whittled down by the steep final climb, on which Roglic could be seen at the front of the group directly alongside Miguel Angel Lopez, Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde, and Tadej Pogacar. However, the race favourites were all looking to avoid pitfalls rather than ignite the race, and they rode calmly down into Bilbao together.
The race for the overall title is set to ignite on Friday's stage 13, which features a summit finish at Los Machucos.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:48:18
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|3
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|7
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:31
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|12
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:27
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|22
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:16
|35
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|37
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|41
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|42
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:24
|46
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:23
|47
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:05:50
|49
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:26
|50
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|53
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:06
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:44
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|58
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|59
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:47
|60
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|61
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:13:00
|62
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:17
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:42
|65
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:23
|66
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|69
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|72
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|74
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|79
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|81
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|86
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:09
|88
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:10
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:16
|91
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|93
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:18
|94
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:36
|95
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:38
|96
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:56
|97
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|98
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|99
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|100
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|102
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|106
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|108
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|112
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|114
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|118
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|121
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|123
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|124
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|125
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|126
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|127
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|128
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|129
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|131
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|134
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|135
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|136
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|140
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|141
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|142
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|144
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|145
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|147
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|148
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|150
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|151
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|154
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|155
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|158
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|159
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:53
|160
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|161
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|162
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:19:25
|163
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:38
|164
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|165
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:00
|DNS
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|4
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|2
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|3
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:48:21
|2
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:26
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:59
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:13
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:23
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:03
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:09:41
|16
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|17
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:44
|18
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:20
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|21
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:13
|23
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:53
|24
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|28
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|29
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|31
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|32
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|33
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|37
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|40
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|46
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:50
|48
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:19:22
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:28:25
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:04
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:52
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:05
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:20
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:03
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:43
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:05
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:24
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:48
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:44
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:15
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:31
|16
|EF Education First
|0:27:25
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:28:17
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Team Ineos
|0:28:47
|20
|CCC Team
|0:34:38
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:36:52
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:42:05
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:52:08
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:00
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:05
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:59
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:42
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:49
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:07
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:25
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:44
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:06
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:21
|14
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:47
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:13
|18
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:17
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:08
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:54
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:16
|22
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:03
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:00
|24
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:21:54
|25
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:24
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:10
|27
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:33
|28
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:50
|29
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:38
|30
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:57
|31
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:34:24
|32
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:34:26
|33
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:09
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:26
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:12
|36
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40:38
|37
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:42:03
|38
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:43:34
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:43:39
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:07
|41
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:12
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:48:17
|43
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:38
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:40
|45
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50:31
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:22
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:53:30
|48
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:53:51
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:54:32
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:58
|51
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:55:28
|52
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:55:43
|53
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:11
|54
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:44
|55
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:57:51
|56
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:25
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:20
|58
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:03:43
|59
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:04:46
|60
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:12
|61
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:10:41
|62
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:10:54
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:11:15
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:11:43
|65
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:44
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:11
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:12:18
|68
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1:12:50
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:14:06
|70
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:14:31
|71
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:01
|72
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:55
|73
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:21
|74
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:16:23
|75
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:17:09
|76
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:19:15
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:25
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:20:20
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:25
|80
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:21:48
|81
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:14
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:22:44
|83
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:53
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:05
|85
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:23:12
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:06
|87
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:24:46
|88
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:24:56
|89
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:09
|90
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:26:39
|91
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:27:22
|92
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:51
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:30:52
|94
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:30:54
|95
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|1:31:08
|96
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:31:37
|97
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:33:05
|98
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:33:43
|99
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:35:29
|100
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:49
|101
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:37:06
|102
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|1:37:55
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:37:58
|104
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38:07
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:38:13
|106
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:38:36
|107
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:39:27
|108
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:22
|109
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:40:53
|110
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:42:52
|111
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1:48:32
|112
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:49:06
|113
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:49:51
|114
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:50:03
|115
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:50:17
|116
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:51:47
|117
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:53:08
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:55:43
|119
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:55:56
|120
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:56:48
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:56:55
|122
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:12
|123
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:58:31
|124
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:36
|125
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:58:37
|126
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:58:45
|127
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:59:16
|128
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:59:26
|129
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:59:27
|130
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:59:51
|131
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:00:00
|132
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:00:31
|133
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:01:43
|134
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:02:19
|136
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|2:02:24
|137
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:02:48
|138
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:03:00
|139
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:03:09
|140
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:03:54
|141
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|2:04:53
|142
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|2:07:04
|143
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:07:59
|144
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2:08:14
|145
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:08:21
|146
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:09:26
|147
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:21
|148
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:12:32
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|2:14:02
|150
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:15:09
|151
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:17:00
|152
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:20:15
|153
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:20:38
|154
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:20:50
|155
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:20:57
|156
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:21:43
|157
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:24:29
|158
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:25:03
|159
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:34:32
|160
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|2:34:42
|161
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:36:07
|162
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:36:13
|163
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:36:24
|164
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:38:27
|165
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:58:47
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|5
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|42
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|10
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|11
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|30
|13
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|19
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|20
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|21
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|22
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|22
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|24
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|25
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|26
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|30
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|32
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|33
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|34
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|35
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|36
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|38
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|39
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|40
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|41
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|43
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|15
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|45
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|46
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|47
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|48
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|49
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|50
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|51
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|52
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|53
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|58
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|59
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|60
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|62
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|63
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|65
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|67
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|68
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|69
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|70
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|71
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|72
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|73
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|74
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|75
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|76
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|77
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|79
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|80
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|81
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|82
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|83
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|84
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|85
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|86
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|87
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|88
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|89
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|90
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|91
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|32
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|3
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|9
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|9
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|12
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|19
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|21
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|23
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|29
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|31
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|33
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|35
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|36
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|37
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|38
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|39
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|40
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|42
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|45
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|46
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|48
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|50
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|51
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|53
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|54
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|55
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|56
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|44:54:19
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:08:10
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:06
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:43
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:52
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:19:43
|8
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:13
|9
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:27
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:46
|11
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:32:13
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:32:15
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:15
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:27
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:01
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:53:32
|17
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:32
|18
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:12:20
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:44
|20
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:12
|21
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:14:58
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:04
|23
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:19:37
|24
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:42
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:21:01
|26
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:24:28
|27
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:27:40
|28
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:33:18
|29
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:56
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:49:36
|31
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:50:57
|32
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:56:20
|33
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:57:16
|34
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:57:40
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:58:20
|36
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:59:32
|37
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|2:00:13
|38
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:00:37
|39
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:01:43
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|2:04:53
|41
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:18:04
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|2:18:39
|43
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:19:32
|44
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:22:52
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:33:56
|46
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:34:13
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:36:16
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:56:36
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|133:42:43
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:22:01
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39:34
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:10:28
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:33
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:17:11
|7
|EF Education First
|1:33:08
|8
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:02
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:39:28
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:45
|11
|Dimension Data
|1:43:45
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:51:38
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:52:16
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:52:23
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:56:08
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57:16
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:04:34
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:04:50
|19
|Team Ineos
|2:08:05
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:24:19
|21
|CCC Team
|4:00:44
|22
|Burgos-BH
|4:20:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy