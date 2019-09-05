Trending

Vuelta a España: Philippe Gilbert wins in Bilbao

Roglic cruises in to keep race lead

Image 1 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Vuelta a espana stage 12

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on the podium after winning stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 38

Vuelta a espana stage 12

Primoz Roglic on the Vuelta a Espana podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the green points jersey after stage 12

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the green points jersey after stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 38

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in white on the podium

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in white on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 38

Vuelta a espana stage 12

Angel Madrazo and son on the Vuelta a Espana podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

The opening of stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 38

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton ride through the neutralised zone of stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 38

VIP viewing at Circuito de Navarra

VIP viewing at Circuito de Navarra
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 38

Primoz Roglic before Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

Primoz Roglic before Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) heading to the start of stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Astana on the front of the peloton during stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Ion Izagirre comes back from a puncture on Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Ion Izagirre (Astana) gets a fresh wheel
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 38

Fabio Jakobsen on Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 38

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Luis Leon Sanchez in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 38

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) attacks on Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) launches the attack that begat the break of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 38

Primoz Roglic rides in the peloton during stage 12

Primoz Roglic rides in the peloton during stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 38

Vuelta a espana stage 12

Großschartner goes on the attack during stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

Philippe Gilbert attacks the breakaway

Philippe Gilbert attacks the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Philippe Gilbert on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Attacks fly during stage 12 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Philippe Gilbert attacks during stage 12 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

The Vuelta peloton is lined out during stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

A move tries to get away during stage 12 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

The rear of the break on the final climb of stage 12

The rear of the break on the final climb of stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 38

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was in the break once again

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was in the break once again
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 38

Felix Großschartner attacked the break in the finale of stage 12

Felix Großschartner attacked the break in the finale of stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 38

Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack during stage 12

Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack during stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 38

Marco Marcato and Tim Declercq lead the breakaway

Marco Marcato and Tim Declercq lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 38

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) leads the break on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) leads the break on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 38

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) attacks on the final climb of stage 12

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) attacks on the final climb of stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Alejandro Valverde and the rest of the main peloton finish stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 12 alongside Marc Soler
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 38

Gilbert crosses the line for victory on stage 12

Gilbert crosses the line for victory on stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since Paris-Roubaix with a solo triumph in the Basque Country on a punchy stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.

The Belgian, who came to the Vuelta after missing out on selection for the Tour de France, dropped his breakaway companions on the last of three steep third-category climbs in the final 40km before holding off the chasers in a dramatic drop-down into Bilbao.

Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural) claimed second place, pipping Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias) to the line just three seconds behind Gilbert. The duo had been the only ones who could get near Gilbert on the Alto de Arraiz (2.2km at 12.2 per cent) and steadily closed the 19-second gap on the 8km run to the line, but had to sprint for second place.

The peloton was vastly reduced by the final climb but, despite the overall title contenders showing themselves at the front of the group, there were no open hostilities and no change to the standings as they rolled home three minutes down on the winner.

“It’s a nice number,” Gilbert said of his 10th career Grand Tour victory, which he marked by raising both hands and all 10 digits as he crossed the line.

“It was crazy, the atmosphere on the last climb was like the Classics with the flags and everything - it was really nice and they gave me a lot of motivation. I’ve raced a lot in the Basque Country, but I’ve never had success, so for me it’s the first time. The Basque Country is almost like Flanders - they love cycling here, so it’s nice.”

Despite movement in the 19-rider break – which took more than 100km to form – on the Alto de Urruztamendi and Alto el Vivero, a reduced group reformed at the foot of the Alto de Arraiz. 

Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tsgabu Grmay had led the race over the top of the penultimate climb but Gilbert’s teammate Tim Declercq helped drag it back for the final climb. On the wickedly steep double-digit gradients, Gilbert, a four-time winner of Amstel Gold Race, pounced.

Aranburu and Barcelo were the only ones able to match the acceleration but Gilbert kept the pressure on, gave it another nudge, and eased clear. By the top, he had 19 seconds in hand and an 8km run down into Bilbao to negotiate. Aranburu and Barcelo combined and pegged him back to 15 seconds with 5km to go and to 11 seconds with just under 3km to go. 

Gilbert entered the flat final kilometre with just eight seconds in hand but it was enough to take him to the line, and he turned round to see the advancing pair and judge he had enough time to sit up and celebrate.

“It was a long fight to get in the breakaway. When we went away, I saw good climbers with me, so I was not very confident in my chances to win,” said Gilbert. “I tried to race smart, and of course I had a big help from my teammate Tim Declercq, he’s there a lot in this win. I think he deserves it as much as I do.”

How it unfolded

After Mikel Iturria's triumph on stage 11, it was another day for the breakaway, with one early third-category climb preceding the three late ones on the 171.4km route from the Navarra motor racing circuit to Bilbao in the heart of the Basque Country.

Perhaps the riders knew the potential for a successful break, because it took an age for an escape group to go clear. It wasn't for lack of trying, as attempts came and went in an opening 100km run off in little more than two hours.

Katusha-Alpecin's Willie Smit launched what proved to be the decisive attack on the descent from a long plateau. Soon there were 18 riders with him and race leader Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team were blocking the road, eager for the pace in the peloton to settle down.

The riders in the break were: Philippe Gilbert and Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Valerio Conti and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), John Degenkolb and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida), Manuele Boaro (Astana), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Jonathan Lastra and Alexander Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Barthe and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).

After so long in the making, it wasn't long before the break arrived at the finale, with the three climbs in the final 40km. The Alto de Urruztamendi (2.5km at 9.2 per cent) didn't see any movement off the front of the group but Degenkolb, Ventoso, and Haussler fell off the back.

Grosschartner attacked on the steep descent and led solo onto the Alto de Vivero (4.3km at 7.7 per cent), where he was joined by Grmay. The duo linked up in the final kilometre of the climb and took a lead of 40 seconds onto the longer, more gentle descent to the foot of the final climb.

The flatter roads aided the chasers, where some riders, including Gilbert had teammates. Declercq was among the riders doing a big shift to ensure the two leaders were pegged back with just under 10km to go.

Almost immediately the Alto de Arraiz began, and almost immediately it started to bite. The group thinned rapidly, with Gilbert up towards the front of the group with Conti. The Belgian waited half a kilometre before springing clear, initially drawing out a response from Aranburu and Barcelo before sustaining his effort to take himself clear over the top.

It was a tricky descent, with corners, fast sections and slow sections. Gilbert had 19 seconds in hand and it was no surprise to see it steadily fall as Aranburu and Barcelo combined on the flatter sections. But Gilbert remained calm and when he rounded the final bend in Bilbao with 500m to go he looked around and knew it was won.

Three minutes later, a vastly reduced peloton crossed the line in relaxed fashion. The group had been whittled down by the steep final climb, on which Roglic could be seen at the front of the group directly alongside Miguel Angel Lopez, Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde, and Tadej Pogacar. However, the race favourites were all looking to avoid pitfalls rather than ignite the race, and they rode calmly down into Bilbao together.

The race for the overall title is set to ignite on Friday's stage 13, which features a summit finish at Los Machucos.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:48:18
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:03
3Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:26
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29
7Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31
11Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05
12Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
14Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02
16Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
18Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
22James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
29Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
30Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
34Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:16
35Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
36George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
37Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
38Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44
41Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47
42François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
44Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
45Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24
46Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:23
47Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
48Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:05:50
49Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:26
50Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47
53Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:06
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
57Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
58Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
59Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:47
60Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
61Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:13:00
62Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:17
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:42
65Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:23
66Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
69Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
71Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
72Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
73Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
74Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
76Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
79Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
81Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
83Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
84Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
86Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
87Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:09
88Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:10
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
90Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:16
91Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
92Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
93Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:18
94Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:36
95Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:38
96Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:17:56
97Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
98Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
99Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
100Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
101Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
102Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
104Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
105Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
106Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
108Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
110Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
111Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
113Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
114Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
118Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
120Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
121Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
122Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
123Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
124Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
125Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
126Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
127Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
128Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
129Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
130Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
132Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
134Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
135Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
136Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
137Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
138Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
139Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
140Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
141David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
142Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
143Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
144Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
145Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
146Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
147Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
148Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
149Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
150Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
151Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
152Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
153Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
154Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
155Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
158Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
159Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:53
160Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
161Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
162Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:19:25
163Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:38
164Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
165Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:00
DNSBenjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 - Bilbao km. 158.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2
3Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
3Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16
4José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
7Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
9Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
11Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
12Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3
14Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Azázeta km. 42.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
3Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Urruztimendi km. 134.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 - Alto El Vivero km. 144.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Arraiz km. 163.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
2Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
3Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:48:21
2Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
3Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:26
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:59
5James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
9Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:13
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44
13Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:23
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:03
15Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:09:41
16Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
17Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:44
18Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20
19Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
21Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:13
23Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:53
24Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
26Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
28Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
29Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
30Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
31Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
32Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
33Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
34Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
35Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
37Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
38Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
39Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
40Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
42Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:50
48Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:19:22

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:28:25
2Movistar Team 0:02:55
3Astana Pro Team 0:03:02
4UAE Team Emirates 0:03:04
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:52
6Trek-Segafredo 0:05:05
7Team Sunweb 0:05:20
8Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:03
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:43
10AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:05
11Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:24
12Euskadi Basque Country 0:08:48
13Lotto Soudal 0:09:44
14Bahrain-Merida 0:16:15
15Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:31
16EF Education First 0:27:25
17Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:28:17
18Groupama-FDJ
19Team Ineos 0:28:47
20CCC Team 0:34:38
21Dimension Data 0:36:52
22Burgos-BH 0:42:05

General classification after stage 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 44:52:08
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:00
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:05
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:07
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:25
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:06
13George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:21
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:47
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13
18James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:17
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:08
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:54
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:16
22Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:03
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:00
24Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:21:54
25Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:24
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:10
27François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:33
28Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:50
29Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:38
30Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:57
31Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:34:24
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:34:26
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:36:09
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:26
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:12
36Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:38
37Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:42:03
38Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:34
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:43:39
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:07
41Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:12
42Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:48:17
43José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:38
44Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:40
45Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:50:31
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:22
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:30
48David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:53:51
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:54:32
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:58
51Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:55:28
52Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:55:43
53Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:11
54Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:44
55Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:57:51
56Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:25
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:20
58Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:03:43
59Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:04:46
60Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:08:12
61Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:10:41
62Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:54
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:11:15
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:11:43
65Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:44
66Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:11
67Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:12:18
68Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1:12:50
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:14:06
70Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:14:31
71Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:01
72Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:55
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:21
74Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:23
75Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:09
76Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:19:15
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:25
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:20:20
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:25
80Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:48
81Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:14
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:22:44
83Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:53
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:23:05
85Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:23:12
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:24:06
87Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:46
88Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:56
89Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:25:09
90Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:26:39
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:27:22
92Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:51
93Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:52
94Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:30:54
95Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1:31:08
96Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:31:37
97Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:05
98Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:33:43
99Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:35:29
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:49
101Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:37:06
102Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:37:55
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:37:58
104Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:07
105Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:13
106Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:38:36
107Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:39:27
108Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:22
109Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:40:53
110Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:42:52
111Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:48:32
112Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:49:06
113Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:49:51
114Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:03
115Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:50:17
116Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:51:47
117Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:53:08
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:55:43
119Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:55:56
120Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:56:48
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:56:55
122John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:12
123Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:58:31
124Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:36
125Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:58:37
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:58:45
127Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:16
128Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:59:26
129Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:59:27
130Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:59:51
131Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:00:00
132Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:00:31
133Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:01:43
134Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:02:19
136Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:02:24
137Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:02:48
138Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:03:00
139Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:03:09
140Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:03:54
141Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:04:53
142Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:07:04
143Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:07:59
144Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2:08:14
145Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:08:21
146Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:09:26
147Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:21
148Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:12:32
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2:14:02
150Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:15:09
151Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:17:00
152Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:15
153Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:20:38
154Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:20:50
155Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:20:57
156Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:21:43
157Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:24:29
158Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:25:03
159Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:34:32
160Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 2:34:42
161Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:36:07
162Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:36:13
163Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:36:24
164Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:38:27
165Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:58:47

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 89
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 61
5Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 42
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37
10Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
11Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
12Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 30
13Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25
19Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
20Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24
21Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23
22Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 22
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
24Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22
25Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22
26Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
29Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
30Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18
33Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
34Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
35Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
36Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
38Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
39Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
40Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 15
41Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15
42Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
43Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 15
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
45José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
46Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13
47Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13
48David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
49Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
50Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12
51François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
52Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11
53Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
55George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
58Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
59Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9
60Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
62Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
63Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
66Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
67Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7
68Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
69Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
70Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
71Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
72Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
73Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
74Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
75Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5
76Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
77Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
78Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
79Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
80Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
81Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
82Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
84Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
85Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
86James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
87Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1
88Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
89Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
90Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4
91Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21
3Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18
5Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 9
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8
12Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6
15Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6
19Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
20Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
21Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 5
23Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
25Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
29Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
31Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
32Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
33Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
35Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
36Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
37Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
38Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2
39Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
40Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
42Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
44Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
45Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
46Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
48George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
51Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
52Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
53Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
54Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
55Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
56Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 44:54:19
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:08:10
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:06
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:43
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:52
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:19:43
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:13
9Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:27
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:46
11Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:32:13
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:32:15
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:15
14Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:27
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:01
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:53:32
17Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:32
18Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:12:20
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:44
20Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:12
21Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:14:58
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:04
23Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:19:37
24Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:42
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:21:01
26Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 1:24:28
27Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:40
28Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:18
29Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:35:56
30Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:49:36
31Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:50:57
32Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:56:20
33Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:57:16
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:57:40
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:58:20
36Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:59:32
37Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:00:13
38Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:00:37
39Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:43
40Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:04:53
41Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:18:04
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 2:18:39
43Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:19:32
44Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:22:52
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:33:56
46Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:34:13
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 2:36:16
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:56:36

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 133:42:43
2Astana Pro Team 0:22:01
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:39:34
4Mitchelton-Scott 1:10:28
5AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:33
6Euskadi Basque Country 1:17:11
7EF Education First 1:33:08
8Team Sunweb 1:38:02
9UAE Team Emirates 1:39:28
10Trek-Segafredo 1:39:45
11Dimension Data 1:43:45
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:51:38
13Bahrain-Merida 1:52:16
14Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:52:23
15Katusha-Alpecin 1:56:08
16Lotto Soudal 1:57:16
17Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:04:34
18Bora-Hansgrohe 2:04:50
19Team Ineos 2:08:05
20Groupama-FDJ 2:24:19
21CCC Team 4:00:44
22Burgos-BH 4:20:51

