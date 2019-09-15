Trending

Vuelta a España: Roglic clinches overall victory

Jakobsen wins the final stage ahead of Bennett

Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 27

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

The final Vuelta a Espana podium: Alejandro Valverde, Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar

The final Vuelta a Espana podium: Alejandro Valverde, Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Jesus Ezquerra proposed during the final Vuelta stage

Jesus Ezquerra proposed during the final Vuelta stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

Valverde, Roglic, Pogacar and mountains classification winner Geoffrey Bouchard

Valverde, Roglic, Pogacar and mountains classification winner Geoffrey Bouchard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Jumbo Visma celebrate Roglic's win

Jumbo Visma celebrate Roglic's win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Dani Martinez (EF Education First) in the breakaway

Dani Martinez (EF Education First) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Dani Martinez and Diego Rubio in the breakaway

Dani Martinez and Diego Rubio in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

Fabio Jakobsen (left) nudges to the win ahead of Sam Bennett (right)

Fabio Jakobsen (left) nudges to the win ahead of Sam Bennett (right)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

Deceuninck-Quickstep lead the peloton

Deceuninck-Quickstep lead the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Owain Doull tangled with another rider

Owain Doull tangled with another rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Fabio Jakobsen

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 27

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 27

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 27

Fabio Jakobsen

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 27

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 27

Fabio Jakobsen

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 27

Fabio Jakobsen

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 27

Primoz Roglic

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 27

Geoffrey Bouchard

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 27

Primoz Roglic

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 27

Tadej Pogacar

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 27

Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) sealed his first Grand Tour victory ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) third, finishing the final stage safely behind the bunch sprint, won by Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

It was a Vuelta of firsts - Roglic's first Grand Tour win, the first for Slovenia, Pogacar standing out with three stage victories and third overall in his first Grand Tour, and Valverde standing as one of the oldest Grand Tour podium finishers in second.

Typically understated, Roglic used his time on the podium to admit he had no words. "Thank you for the support to my family and everyone that was involved in this big result" and "see you in the next races" was all he could say of his monumental achievement.

Roglic ended the race 2:16 ahead of Valverde, with Pogacar in third at 2:38.

Jakobsen, meanwhile, added to Deceuninck-Quickstep's tally, bringing their stage win count to five with a final victory in Madrid. The Dutch champion beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line with CCC's Szymon Sajnok in third.

"For me, this is the biggest moment of my career, especially in the Dutch champion's jersey - I have almost no words," Jakobsen said.

"It's my first Grand Tour. I've had some bad moments mentally and physically - it was hard - but in the end we all do the same, we suffer and we keep going. I am just happy I could win here in Madrid."

Deceuninck-Quickstep stayed to their winning formula of controlling the stage then sitting back to let other teams take control at 3km to go before surging in the final 800m out of the final turn. It was a master stroke topped off with a late surge from lead-out man Max Richeze that brought Jakobsen within sight of the line.

"It started I think from when we entered the laps - the team was in front, I had to stay with them. They were strong the whole Vuelta and they delivered me perfect to the bunch sprint," Jakobsen said. 

"I just had to follow Richeze's wheel. He's one of the best in the game at the lead-out. I just waited to 150m to go and waited to have a gap. I launched my sprint - I was just so happy to win."

How it unfolded

The peloton took a relaxed start for the final Vuelta a Espana stage, with the usual early kilometre celebrations and photo opportunities. There was little worry as the organisers agreed to neutralise the GC if it rained on the technical finishing circuits.

But the sun dried up the earlier showers that punished the women's Madrid Challenge and the peloton could relax and soak in the atmosphere after a hard three weeks of racing.

The first action came back at the team cars where Jesus Ezquerra proposed to his partner who was seated in the back of the Burgos-BH team car, but the racing wouldn't kick in until the peloton reached the finishing circuits.

With nine laps of a technical 5.8km circuit, the breakaways had little chance but it didn't stop anyone from trying.

The first attack came from Caja Rural's Jonathan Lastra, but it was his teammate Gonzalo Serrano who really kicked things off when he attacked for the intermediate sprint.

Serrano was trailed by Astana's Manuele Boaro and Owain Doull (Ineos) across the line, but while the WorldTour riders faded back, Serrano kept powering on. Eventually he was joined by Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) and Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and then dropped back to the bunch.

Martinez and Rubio made up the longest breakaway, holding between 15 and 20 seconds for some 40km before the Deceuninck-QuickStep team finally reeled them in with 7km to go.

The technical run-in saw a number of changes to the lead, with Rafal Majka taking up the pace for Bennett, but when it counted, Deceuninck-Quickstep was in firm charge. With Bennett slightly boxed in, Trek-Segafredo surged first, with John Degenkolb hoping to lead-out Edward Theuns.

Max Richeze muscled through to give Jakobsen a clear shot at the line and while Bennett managed to get through traffic and put in a powerful acceleration to come alongside Jakobsen, he was shy just millimetres of his third win.

Jakobsen celebrated his team's fifth stage win, while Primoz Roglic could finally smile and drink in his first Grand Tour.

Spain could enjoy the presence of Valverde on the podium, sandwiched between Roglic and his fellow Slovene Tadej Pogacar.

Pogacar won the best young rider's jersey, while Miguel Angel Lopez, who lost white on the penultimate day, was awarded the overall most combative prize.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) won the mountains classification, while Roglic also took home the points classification. Movistar won best team.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:20
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
11Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
13Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
15Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
16Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
17Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
20José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
21Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
28Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
30Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
38Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
40Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
41Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
42Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
43Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
44James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:14
45Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
47Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
48Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
49Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
51Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
55Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17
56Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
58Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
63Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
64Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
66Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
67Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
68Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
72George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
74Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
75Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
76Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
77Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
79Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
80Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
83Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
84Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
85Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
90Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
93Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
94Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
95Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
96Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
97Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
98Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32
99Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:38
100Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
102Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
103Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
104Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
105Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
106Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
107Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
108Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
110Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
118Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
121Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
122Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
123Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
124Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
125Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
126Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
127Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
128Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
129Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
130Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
131Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
132Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
133Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
134Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
136Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
137Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
138Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
139Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:06
140Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09
141Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:01:16
142Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:20
143Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:49
144Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
145Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:51
146Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
148Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59
149Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:34
150Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
151Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
152Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:36
153Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - Segundo Paso Por Lã­Nea De Meta km. 60.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
3Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 16
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7
10Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 6
11Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4
13Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2
15Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:20
2Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
4Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:14
11Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17
12Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
13Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
19Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
23Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
26Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
28Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
29Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
30Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:38
32Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
35Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
36Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
40Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
41Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
42Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
44Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
45Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:51
46Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:03:34
47Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:36

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 8:25:00
2Trek-Segafredo
3Astana Pro Team
4Movistar Team
5Mitchelton-Scott
6Bahrain-Merida
7Groupama-FDJ
8UAE Team Emirates
9Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:14
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:17
11Katusha-Alpecin
12Dimension Data
13Team Sunweb
14Team Ineos 0:00:28
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:31
16AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34
17Lotto Soudal
18Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:51
19Cofidis Solutions Credits
20CCC Team 0:00:52
21EF Education First 0:01:12
22Burgos-BH 0:01:30

Overall Standings

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 83:07:31
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:38
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:29
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:31
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:16
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:47
8Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:12:54
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:10
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:17
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:52
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:49
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:26:32
14Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:17
15Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:23
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:42:00
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:05
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:46:07
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:46
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:04:04
21Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:42
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:13:14
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:16:52
24François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:44
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:25:53
26Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:27:32
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:29:07
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:25
29Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:35:33
30José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:43:45
31Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:48:04
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:45
33George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:55:19
34Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:57:53
35Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:47
36Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:33
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:41
38Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:10:03
39Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:12:05
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:12
41Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:13:20
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:16:00
43Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:54
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:20:06
45Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:12
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:20:59
47Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:49
48Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:28:26
49Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:29:15
50Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:29:16
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:36
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:35:04
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:37:27
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:37:58
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:39:14
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:39:45
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:49
58Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:48:59
59Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:49:02
60Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:51:04
61Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:51:36
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:23
63Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:25
64Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:52:45
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:09
66David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:53:50
67Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:01:54
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:06:30
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:06:44
70Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 3:07:55
71Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:07:57
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:37
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:10:27
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3:14:52
75Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:20:09
76Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:21:04
77Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:22:00
78Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:26:48
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:27:08
80Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:27:45
81Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:28:13
82Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:36
83Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:29:42
84Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:25
85Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:30:55
86Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:19
87Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:33
88Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:32:07
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 3:33:35
90Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:10
91Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:37:47
92Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:38:25
93Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:39:09
94Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:39:43
95Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:40:02
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:40:35
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:41:35
98Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:42:27
99Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:49:47
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:51:14
101Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:26
102Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:57:38
103Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:59:57
104Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4:03:44
105Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 4:04:24
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 4:05:22
107Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:05:44
108Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:08:25
109Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:12:17
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 4:13:01
111Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:14:21
112Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:16:32
113Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4:18:37
114Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:20:18
115Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:20:29
116Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:21:32
117Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:22:11
118Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 4:23:16
119Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:24:08
120Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:25:55
121Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:25:59
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 4:26:42
123Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:27:11
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4:28:15
125Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4:29:39
126Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:31:10
127Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:31:30
128Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:32:50
129Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:33:42
130Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:34:05
131Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:36:09
132Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4:37:44
133Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:39:09
134Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:27
135Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:42:39
136Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:45:17
137Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:46:35
138Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:50:09
139Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:56:04
140Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:58:51
141Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:59:24
142Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 5:00:46
143Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
144Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:03:35
145Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:06:28
146Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 5:06:47
147Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:11:15
148Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:20:15
149Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 5:22:02
150Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:25:27
151Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:29:44
152Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:40:23
153Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:56:02

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 155
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 136
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 134
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 132
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 100
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 76
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 69
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63
10Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 62
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 62
12Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59
13Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56
14Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 49
16Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 43
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43
20Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 40
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
23Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 39
24Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 39
25Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38
26Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36
27Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36
28Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34
29Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33
30Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 31
33Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28
36Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27
37Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
39James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
41Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 23
42Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20
45Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
46Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20
47Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 19
48Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19
49Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
50Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
51Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
52Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16
53Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15
54Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
57José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
58Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 13
60David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
62François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
63Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 12
64Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
65John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 12
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
67Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10
70Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
71George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
72Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9
73Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9
75Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9
76Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
77Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8
78Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
79Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
80Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
81Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 8
82Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
83Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
84Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
85Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
86Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
87Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
88Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
89Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
90Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
91Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
92Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3
93Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
94Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
95Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2
96Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
97Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
98Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1
99Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1
100Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
101Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1
102Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
103Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5
105Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44
3Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 38
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 29
8Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24
10Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 21
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 16
14Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
16Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12
17Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
27Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
28Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8
29Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
30Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
31Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 7
32James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
34Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 7
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
36Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6
38Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
39Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
40Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
41Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4
45Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
46Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
47Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
48Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
50Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
51Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
52Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
53Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
55Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
58Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
60Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2
61George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
62Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
63Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1
64Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
65Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
66Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
67Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
68Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2
70Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2
71Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Combativity Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 83:10:09
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:14
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:29:39
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:27
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:01:26
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:04
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:36
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:23:15
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:32:55
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:45:26
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:03
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:10:42
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:26:38
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:32:26
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:35:20
17Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:49:47
18Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:18:26
19Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:19:22
20Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:25:07
21Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:35
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:27:47
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:41
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:35:09
25Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:35:47
26Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:37:05
27Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:37:24
28Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:47:09
29Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:57:19
30Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:03:06
31Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:05:47
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:13:54
33Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:17:40
34Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:17:51
35Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:18:54
36Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:24:33
37Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:28:32
38Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:31:27
39Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:33:31
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:40:01
41Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:58:08
42Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
43Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:03:50
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:08:37
45Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:22:49
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:37:45
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:53:24

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 248:26:24
2Astana Pro Team 0:51:38
3Team Jumbo-Visma 2:04:33
4Mitchelton-Scott 2:26:47
5AG2R La Mondiale 3:14:43
6Team Sunweb 3:20:18
7Euskadi Basque Country 3:39:09
8Bahrain-Merida 3:45:14
9Dimension Data 3:56:09
10Team Ineos 4:01:02
11Bora-Hansgrohe 4:03:51
12Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:14:58
13Lotto Soudal 4:34:34
14UAE Team Emirates 4:40:21
15Katusha-Alpecin 4:53:47
16Groupama-FDJ 4:57:05
17Cofidis Solutions Credits 5:00:58
18Trek-Segafredo 5:08:45
19EF Education First 5:27:51
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7:32:17
21CCC Team 9:14:16
22Burgos-BH 10:00:06

