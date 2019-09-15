Vuelta a España: Roglic clinches overall victory
Jakobsen wins the final stage ahead of Bennett
Stage 21: Fuenlabrada - Madrid
Report
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) sealed his first Grand Tour victory ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) third, finishing the final stage safely behind the bunch sprint, won by Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep).
It was a Vuelta of firsts - Roglic's first Grand Tour win, the first for Slovenia, Pogacar standing out with three stage victories and third overall in his first Grand Tour, and Valverde standing as one of the oldest Grand Tour podium finishers in second.
Typically understated, Roglic used his time on the podium to admit he had no words. "Thank you for the support to my family and everyone that was involved in this big result" and "see you in the next races" was all he could say of his monumental achievement.
Roglic ended the race 2:16 ahead of Valverde, with Pogacar in third at 2:38.
Jakobsen, meanwhile, added to Deceuninck-Quickstep's tally, bringing their stage win count to five with a final victory in Madrid. The Dutch champion beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line with CCC's Szymon Sajnok in third.
"For me, this is the biggest moment of my career, especially in the Dutch champion's jersey - I have almost no words," Jakobsen said.
"It's my first Grand Tour. I've had some bad moments mentally and physically - it was hard - but in the end we all do the same, we suffer and we keep going. I am just happy I could win here in Madrid."
Deceuninck-Quickstep stayed to their winning formula of controlling the stage then sitting back to let other teams take control at 3km to go before surging in the final 800m out of the final turn. It was a master stroke topped off with a late surge from lead-out man Max Richeze that brought Jakobsen within sight of the line.
"It started I think from when we entered the laps - the team was in front, I had to stay with them. They were strong the whole Vuelta and they delivered me perfect to the bunch sprint," Jakobsen said.
"I just had to follow Richeze's wheel. He's one of the best in the game at the lead-out. I just waited to 150m to go and waited to have a gap. I launched my sprint - I was just so happy to win."
How it unfolded
The peloton took a relaxed start for the final Vuelta a Espana stage, with the usual early kilometre celebrations and photo opportunities. There was little worry as the organisers agreed to neutralise the GC if it rained on the technical finishing circuits.
But the sun dried up the earlier showers that punished the women's Madrid Challenge and the peloton could relax and soak in the atmosphere after a hard three weeks of racing.
The first action came back at the team cars where Jesus Ezquerra proposed to his partner who was seated in the back of the Burgos-BH team car, but the racing wouldn't kick in until the peloton reached the finishing circuits.
With nine laps of a technical 5.8km circuit, the breakaways had little chance but it didn't stop anyone from trying.
The first attack came from Caja Rural's Jonathan Lastra, but it was his teammate Gonzalo Serrano who really kicked things off when he attacked for the intermediate sprint.
Serrano was trailed by Astana's Manuele Boaro and Owain Doull (Ineos) across the line, but while the WorldTour riders faded back, Serrano kept powering on. Eventually he was joined by Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) and Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and then dropped back to the bunch.
Martinez and Rubio made up the longest breakaway, holding between 15 and 20 seconds for some 40km before the Deceuninck-QuickStep team finally reeled them in with 7km to go.
The technical run-in saw a number of changes to the lead, with Rafal Majka taking up the pace for Bennett, but when it counted, Deceuninck-Quickstep was in firm charge. With Bennett slightly boxed in, Trek-Segafredo surged first, with John Degenkolb hoping to lead-out Edward Theuns.
Max Richeze muscled through to give Jakobsen a clear shot at the line and while Bennett managed to get through traffic and put in a powerful acceleration to come alongside Jakobsen, he was shy just millimetres of his third win.
Jakobsen celebrated his team's fifth stage win, while Primoz Roglic could finally smile and drink in his first Grand Tour.
Spain could enjoy the presence of Valverde on the podium, sandwiched between Roglic and his fellow Slovene Tadej Pogacar.
Pogacar won the best young rider's jersey, while Miguel Angel Lopez, who lost white on the penultimate day, was awarded the overall most combative prize.
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) won the mountains classification, while Roglic also took home the points classification. Movistar won best team.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:48:20
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|40
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|41
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|43
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:14
|45
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|47
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|49
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|51
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|52
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|56
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|63
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|64
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|67
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|72
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|74
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|76
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|80
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|83
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|85
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|96
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|97
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|98
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|99
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|100
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|102
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|103
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|104
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|107
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|108
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|112
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|118
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|121
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|122
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|123
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|124
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|125
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|127
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|130
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|133
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|136
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|137
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:06
|140
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|141
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:01:16
|142
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:20
|143
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:49
|144
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|145
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:51
|146
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|148
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|149
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:34
|150
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|151
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|152
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:36
|153
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|16
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:48:20
|2
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:14
|11
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|12
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|28
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|29
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|30
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:38
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|36
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|41
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|44
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:51
|46
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:03:34
|47
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:36
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8:25:00
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:14
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:17
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|Team Sunweb
|14
|Team Ineos
|0:00:28
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:31
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:51
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|CCC Team
|0:00:52
|21
|EF Education First
|0:01:12
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:30
Overall Standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|83:07:31
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:38
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:31
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:16
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:47
|8
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:54
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:10
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:17
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:52
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:49
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:32
|14
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:32:17
|15
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:23
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:00
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:05
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:46:07
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:52:46
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:04:04
|21
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:11:42
|22
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:13:14
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:52
|24
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:44
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:25:53
|26
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:27:32
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:07
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:32:25
|29
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35:33
|30
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:43:45
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:04
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:49:45
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:55:19
|34
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:57:53
|35
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:47
|36
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:03:33
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:41
|38
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2:10:03
|39
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|2:12:05
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:12:12
|41
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|2:13:20
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:16:00
|43
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:54
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2:20:06
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:20:12
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:20:59
|47
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:49
|48
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:28:26
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:29:15
|50
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:29:16
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:34:36
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:35:04
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:27
|54
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:37:58
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:39:14
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:39:45
|57
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:43:49
|58
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|2:48:59
|59
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:49:02
|60
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2:51:04
|61
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:51:36
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52:23
|63
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52:25
|64
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:52:45
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:09
|66
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|2:53:50
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3:01:54
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:06:30
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:06:44
|70
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|3:07:55
|71
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:07:57
|72
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:37
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:27
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:52
|75
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:20:09
|76
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:21:04
|77
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:22:00
|78
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:26:48
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3:27:08
|80
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:27:45
|81
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:28:13
|82
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:28:36
|83
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:29:42
|84
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3:30:25
|85
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:30:55
|86
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:31:19
|87
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:31:33
|88
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:32:07
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|3:33:35
|90
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:37:10
|91
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:37:47
|92
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:38:25
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:39:09
|94
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:39:43
|95
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:40:02
|96
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:40:35
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|3:41:35
|98
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:42:27
|99
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:49:47
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:51:14
|101
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:57:26
|102
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:57:38
|103
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:59:57
|104
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|4:03:44
|105
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|4:04:24
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|4:05:22
|107
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:05:44
|108
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4:08:25
|109
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:12:17
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|4:13:01
|111
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:14:21
|112
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:16:32
|113
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:18:37
|114
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|4:20:18
|115
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:20:29
|116
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:21:32
|117
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:22:11
|118
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:23:16
|119
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:24:08
|120
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:25:55
|121
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:25:59
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|4:26:42
|123
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:27:11
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4:28:15
|125
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4:29:39
|126
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|4:31:10
|127
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4:31:30
|128
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:32:50
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:33:42
|130
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:34:05
|131
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|4:36:09
|132
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|4:37:44
|133
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4:39:09
|134
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:41:27
|135
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:42:39
|136
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:45:17
|137
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:46:35
|138
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:50:09
|139
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:56:04
|140
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:58:51
|141
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:59:24
|142
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|5:00:46
|143
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5:03:35
|145
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:06:28
|146
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5:06:47
|147
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5:11:15
|148
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:20:15
|149
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|5:22:02
|150
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5:25:27
|151
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:29:44
|152
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:40:23
|153
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|5:56:02
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|155
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|100
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|76
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|10
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|62
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|12
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|13
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|14
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|49
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|48
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|43
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|20
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|40
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|23
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|24
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|39
|25
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|26
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|27
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|28
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|34
|29
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|30
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|31
|33
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|36
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|37
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|39
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|41
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|42
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|45
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|46
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|47
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|19
|48
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|49
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|50
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|51
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|52
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|53
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|57
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|58
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|60
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|62
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|63
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|64
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|65
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|67
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|68
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|70
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|71
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|72
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|73
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|75
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|9
|76
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|78
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|79
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|80
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|81
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|82
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|83
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|84
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|85
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|86
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|87
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|88
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|89
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|90
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|91
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|92
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|93
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|94
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|95
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|96
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|97
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|98
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1
|99
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|100
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|101
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|102
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|103
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-3
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|-5
|105
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|3
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|35
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|31
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|10
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|14
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|16
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|12
|17
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|28
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|29
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|30
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|31
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|32
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|34
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|36
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|37
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|39
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|40
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|41
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|45
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|46
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|47
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|48
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|50
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|51
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|52
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|53
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|55
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|60
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|62
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|63
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|64
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|65
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|66
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|67
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|68
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|69
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|-2
|70
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-2
|71
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|83:10:09
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:14
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:29:39
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:27
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:01:26
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:09:04
|8
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:10:36
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:23:15
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32:55
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:45:26
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:03
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|2:10:42
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:26:38
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:32:26
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:35:20
|17
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:49:47
|18
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:18:26
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:19:22
|20
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:25:07
|21
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:35
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3:27:47
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:28:41
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:35:09
|25
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:35:47
|26
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:37:05
|27
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:37:24
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:47:09
|29
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3:57:19
|30
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:03:06
|31
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4:05:47
|32
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:13:54
|33
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|4:17:40
|34
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:17:51
|35
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4:18:54
|36
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:24:33
|37
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|4:28:32
|38
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:31:27
|39
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|4:33:31
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:40:01
|41
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4:58:08
|42
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:03:50
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5:08:37
|45
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5:22:49
|46
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:37:45
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|5:53:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|248:26:24
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:51:38
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:04:33
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:26:47
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:14:43
|6
|Team Sunweb
|3:20:18
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country
|3:39:09
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:45:14
|9
|Dimension Data
|3:56:09
|10
|Team Ineos
|4:01:02
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:03:51
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:14:58
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|4:34:34
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:40:21
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4:53:47
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:57:05
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5:00:58
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|5:08:45
|19
|EF Education First
|5:27:51
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7:32:17
|21
|CCC Team
|9:14:16
|22
|Burgos-BH
|10:00:06
