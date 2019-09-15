Vuelta a España: Roglic clinches overall victory

Image 1 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 27 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 The final Vuelta a Espana podium: Alejandro Valverde, Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Jesus Ezquerra proposed during the final Vuelta stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Valverde, Roglic, Pogacar and mountains classification winner Geoffrey Bouchard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Jumbo Visma celebrate Roglic's win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Dani Martinez (EF Education First) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Dani Martinez and Diego Rubio in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Fabio Jakobsen (left) nudges to the win ahead of Sam Bennett (right) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Deceuninck-Quickstep lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Owain Doull tangled with another rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) sealed his first Grand Tour victory ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) third, finishing the final stage safely behind the bunch sprint, won by Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

It was a Vuelta of firsts - Roglic's first Grand Tour win, the first for Slovenia, Pogacar standing out with three stage victories and third overall in his first Grand Tour, and Valverde standing as one of the oldest Grand Tour podium finishers in second.

Typically understated, Roglic used his time on the podium to admit he had no words. "Thank you for the support to my family and everyone that was involved in this big result" and "see you in the next races" was all he could say of his monumental achievement.

Roglic ended the race 2:16 ahead of Valverde, with Pogacar in third at 2:38.

Jakobsen, meanwhile, added to Deceuninck-Quickstep's tally, bringing their stage win count to five with a final victory in Madrid. The Dutch champion beat Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line with CCC's Szymon Sajnok in third.

"For me, this is the biggest moment of my career, especially in the Dutch champion's jersey - I have almost no words," Jakobsen said.

"It's my first Grand Tour. I've had some bad moments mentally and physically - it was hard - but in the end we all do the same, we suffer and we keep going. I am just happy I could win here in Madrid."

Deceuninck-Quickstep stayed to their winning formula of controlling the stage then sitting back to let other teams take control at 3km to go before surging in the final 800m out of the final turn. It was a master stroke topped off with a late surge from lead-out man Max Richeze that brought Jakobsen within sight of the line.

"It started I think from when we entered the laps - the team was in front, I had to stay with them. They were strong the whole Vuelta and they delivered me perfect to the bunch sprint," Jakobsen said.

"I just had to follow Richeze's wheel. He's one of the best in the game at the lead-out. I just waited to 150m to go and waited to have a gap. I launched my sprint - I was just so happy to win."

How it unfolded

The peloton took a relaxed start for the final Vuelta a Espana stage, with the usual early kilometre celebrations and photo opportunities. There was little worry as the organisers agreed to neutralise the GC if it rained on the technical finishing circuits.

But the sun dried up the earlier showers that punished the women's Madrid Challenge and the peloton could relax and soak in the atmosphere after a hard three weeks of racing.

The first action came back at the team cars where Jesus Ezquerra proposed to his partner who was seated in the back of the Burgos-BH team car, but the racing wouldn't kick in until the peloton reached the finishing circuits.

With nine laps of a technical 5.8km circuit, the breakaways had little chance but it didn't stop anyone from trying.

The first attack came from Caja Rural's Jonathan Lastra, but it was his teammate Gonzalo Serrano who really kicked things off when he attacked for the intermediate sprint.

Serrano was trailed by Astana's Manuele Boaro and Owain Doull (Ineos) across the line, but while the WorldTour riders faded back, Serrano kept powering on. Eventually he was joined by Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) and Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and then dropped back to the bunch.

Martinez and Rubio made up the longest breakaway, holding between 15 and 20 seconds for some 40km before the Deceuninck-QuickStep team finally reeled them in with 7km to go.

The technical run-in saw a number of changes to the lead, with Rafal Majka taking up the pace for Bennett, but when it counted, Deceuninck-Quickstep was in firm charge. With Bennett slightly boxed in, Trek-Segafredo surged first, with John Degenkolb hoping to lead-out Edward Theuns.

Max Richeze muscled through to give Jakobsen a clear shot at the line and while Bennett managed to get through traffic and put in a powerful acceleration to come alongside Jakobsen, he was shy just millimetres of his third win.

Jakobsen celebrated his team's fifth stage win, while Primoz Roglic could finally smile and drink in his first Grand Tour.

Spain could enjoy the presence of Valverde on the podium, sandwiched between Roglic and his fellow Slovene Tadej Pogacar.

Pogacar won the best young rider's jersey, while Miguel Angel Lopez, who lost white on the penultimate day, was awarded the overall most combative prize.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) won the mountains classification, while Roglic also took home the points classification. Movistar won best team.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:20 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 17 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 28 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 30 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 40 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 41 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 42 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 43 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 44 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:14 45 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 49 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 51 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 52 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 55 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 56 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 63 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 64 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 67 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 71 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 72 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 74 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 75 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 76 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 78 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 79 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 80 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 83 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 84 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 85 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 90 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 93 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 96 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 97 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 98 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 99 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:38 100 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 102 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 103 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 104 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 105 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 106 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 107 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 108 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 110 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 112 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 118 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 121 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 122 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 123 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 124 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 125 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 127 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 129 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 130 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 132 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 133 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 136 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 137 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 139 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:06 140 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 141 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:01:16 142 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:20 143 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:49 144 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 145 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:51 146 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 148 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 149 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:34 150 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 151 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 152 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:36 153 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - Segundo Paso Por Lã­Nea De Meta km. 60.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 16 4 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 6 11 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:20 2 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:14 11 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 12 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 23 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 26 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 28 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 29 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 30 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:38 32 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 35 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 36 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 40 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 41 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 44 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:01:51 46 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:03:34 47 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:36

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 8:25:00 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Movistar Team 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 Groupama-FDJ 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:14 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:17 11 Katusha-Alpecin 12 Dimension Data 13 Team Sunweb 14 Team Ineos 0:00:28 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:31 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:51 19 Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 CCC Team 0:00:52 21 EF Education First 0:01:12 22 Burgos-BH 0:01:30

Overall Standings

Final general classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 83:07:31 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:38 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:29 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:31 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:16 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:47 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:12:54 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:10 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:17 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:52 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:49 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:26:32 14 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:32:17 15 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:23 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:42:00 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:05 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:46:07 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:52:46 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:04:04 21 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:42 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:13:14 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:16:52 24 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:44 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:25:53 26 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:27:32 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:29:07 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:25 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:35:33 30 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:43:45 31 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:48:04 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:45 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:55:19 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:57:53 35 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:47 36 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:33 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:41 38 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2:10:03 39 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 2:12:05 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:12 41 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:13:20 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:16:00 43 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:54 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:20:06 45 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:12 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2:20:59 47 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:49 48 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:28:26 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:29:15 50 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:29:16 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:36 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:35:04 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:37:27 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:37:58 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:39:14 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:39:45 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:49 58 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 2:48:59 59 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:49:02 60 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:51:04 61 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:51:36 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:23 63 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:52:25 64 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:52:45 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:09 66 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 2:53:50 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:01:54 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:06:30 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:06:44 70 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 3:07:55 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:07:57 72 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:37 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:10:27 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3:14:52 75 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:20:09 76 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:21:04 77 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:22:00 78 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:26:48 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:27:08 80 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:27:45 81 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:28:13 82 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:36 83 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:29:42 84 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:25 85 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:30:55 86 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:19 87 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:31:33 88 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:32:07 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 3:33:35 90 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:10 91 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:37:47 92 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:38:25 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:39:09 94 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:39:43 95 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:40:02 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3:40:35 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:41:35 98 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:42:27 99 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:49:47 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:51:14 101 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:26 102 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:57:38 103 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:59:57 104 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4:03:44 105 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 4:04:24 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 4:05:22 107 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:05:44 108 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:08:25 109 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:12:17 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 4:13:01 111 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:14:21 112 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:16:32 113 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4:18:37 114 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:20:18 115 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:20:29 116 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:21:32 117 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:22:11 118 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 4:23:16 119 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:24:08 120 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:25:55 121 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:25:59 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 4:26:42 123 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:27:11 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4:28:15 125 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4:29:39 126 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:31:10 127 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:31:30 128 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:32:50 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:33:42 130 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:34:05 131 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:36:09 132 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4:37:44 133 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:39:09 134 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:27 135 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:42:39 136 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:45:17 137 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:46:35 138 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:50:09 139 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:56:04 140 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:58:51 141 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:59:24 142 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 5:00:46 143 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 144 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:03:35 145 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:06:28 146 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 5:06:47 147 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:11:15 148 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:20:15 149 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 5:22:02 150 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:25:27 151 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:29:44 152 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:40:23 153 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:56:02

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 155 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 136 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 132 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 100 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 76 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 69 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 10 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 62 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 12 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 13 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 14 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 49 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 48 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 46 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 43 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 20 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 40 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 23 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 39 24 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 39 25 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 26 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 27 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 28 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 34 29 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 30 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 31 33 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 36 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 37 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 39 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 41 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 23 42 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 45 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 46 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 47 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 19 48 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 49 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 50 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 51 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 52 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 53 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 57 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 58 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 13 60 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 62 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 63 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 12 64 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 65 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 12 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 67 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 68 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 70 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 71 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 72 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 9 73 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 75 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9 76 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 78 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 79 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 80 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 81 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 82 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 83 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 84 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 85 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 86 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 87 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 88 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 89 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 90 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 91 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 92 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 93 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 94 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 95 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2 96 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 97 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 98 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1 99 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1 100 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 101 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1 102 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 103 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -5 105 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 3 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 38 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 35 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 31 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 29 8 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 10 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 21 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 16 14 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 16 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 12 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 11 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 27 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 29 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 30 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 31 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 7 32 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 34 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 7 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 36 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 39 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 40 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 41 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4 45 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 46 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 47 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 48 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 50 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 51 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 52 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 53 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 55 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 57 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 60 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 62 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 63 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 64 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 65 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 66 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 67 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 68 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 69 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos -2 70 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2 71 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -4

Combativity Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 83:10:09 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:14 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:29:39 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:27 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:01:26 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:04 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:36 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:23:15 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:32:55 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:45:26 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:03 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:10:42 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:26:38 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:32:26 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:35:20 17 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:49:47 18 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:18:26 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:19:22 20 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:25:07 21 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:35 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:27:47 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:28:41 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:35:09 25 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:35:47 26 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:37:05 27 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:37:24 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:47:09 29 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3:57:19 30 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 4:03:06 31 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4:05:47 32 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4:13:54 33 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 4:17:40 34 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:17:51 35 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4:18:54 36 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:24:33 37 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 4:28:32 38 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 4:31:27 39 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 4:33:31 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:40:01 41 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:58:08 42 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 43 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:03:50 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:08:37 45 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:22:49 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:37:45 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5:53:24