Vuelta a España: Fuglsang wins stage 16 on Alto de la Cubilla
Roglic answers Lopez, Pogacar attacks but Valverde loses touch
Stage 16: Pravia - Alto de la Cubilla
Report
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career with a solo triumph atop the Alto de la Cubilla on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España on Monday, as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead.
Fuglsang made it into the 19-rider breakaway on the second of two stages in the Asturias mountains at the end of the second week, and left his rivals behind on the mist-enshrouded 17-kilometre final climb.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) had to settle for a second minor podium spot in two days, crossing the line 22 seconds down 24 hours after placing third on stage 15, while Fuglsang’s teammate Luis Leon Sanchez took third place a further 18 seconds back.
James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) placed fourth, just behind Sanchez, but the lack of stage victory was compensated for by the strides he made in the general classification. Having started the day 18th overall, the 23-year-old moved up to 11th as the best of the peloton finished more than six minutes in arrears. His team were instrumental in setting it up, with roommate Philippe Gilbert helping out in the break alongside Remi Cavagna, who set the pace on the false flat approach to the Cubilla and on its lower slopes.
But Fuglsang lit it up some 9.6km from the summit of the final climb, forming a selection with Knox, Geoghegan Hart, Sanchez, and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo). A couple of kilometres later, after a long turn from Sanchez, Fuglsang went clear with Brambilla, and by the 4km-to-go banner he was alone. Geoghegan Hart attacked from behind and clung on around 15 seconds back but was never able to close the gap as Fuglsang kept the pressure on all the way to the line.
“It feels great. It was one of my goals coming here, but it’s one thing is to have a goal and another thing to fulfill it. I’m super happy,” said Fuglsang.
“We were told on the radio that the last 7km were the easier ones. I said he [Sanchez] should go and he went, made a good long pull, and once we could seethe others were lacking energy, Brambilla went I went after him and kept going. At one point I looked back and Tao was about to come across, and I was waiting, waiting, waiting, until he came close - because he did a big effort to come across - then I went another time full gas, and luckily I got rid of Brambilla and Tao got stuck behind. Then it was just about getting to the finish line.”
In the race for the overall title that occurred several minutes behind the breakaway battle, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) strengthened his grip on the red jersey ahead of the second rest day. The Slovenian reacted to repeated attacks from Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez, as did third-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), but second-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) struggled and lost 23 seconds to the trio.
The Spaniard had looked good until the final 2km but quickly drifted when Lopez issued the last of a trio of stinging accelerations that blew apart the red jersey group. Pogacar, leading the Colombian in the young rider classification, had sat on his wheel for the whole final climb, and was quick to respond each and every time. Roglic had a little more difficulty 2km from the top but soon managed to drag his way back on terms. Valverde, however, quickly drifted back, and had the excellent Marc Soler to thank for limiting the damage to 23 seconds.
It was another bruising day in general for Movistar as Nairo Quintana lost more than two minutes and slipped to sixth overall. The Colombian was unable to follow when Astana raised the pace half-way up the final climb, and was overtaken in the overall standings by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished with Valverde.
Roglic now leads the race by 2:48 over Valverde, with Pogacar remaining third at 3:42. Lopez put a couple of disappointing days behind him with an aggressive display but, despite distancing Valverde, was unable to hurt Pogacar, and remains fourth at 3:59. There’s a gulf to Majka in fifth at 7:40, with Quintana three seconds further back.
How it unfolded
The final stage in the Asturias mountains to close the second week packed three major climbs into the 144.4km. After 50km of false flat, the first-category Puerto de San Lorenzo (10km at 8.5 per cent) kicked off the climbing, followed after a descent by the Alto de la Cobertoria (8.3km at 8.2km). Another descent set up a 15km valley approach to the final climb of the Alto de la Cubilla (17.8km at 6.8 per cent).
As as been the case throughout the second week, it was a rapid start and a tough fight to make the breakaway. The group started to form just ahead of the first climb of the day, with Knox and Cavagna going clear with Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ) and Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida). They were soon joined on the climb by Gilbert, Fuglsang, Sanchez Geoghegan Hart, Brambilla, Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team), Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Max Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanuel Ghebreizhabier (Team Dimension Data), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Nikias Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).
The quickly opened up a lead of three minutes on the climb, at the top of which Madrazo and Bouchard battled for mountains points. The Frenchman proved stronger, taking over the virtual lead in the classification from the Spaniard.
The breakaway hit the Alto de Cobertoria with a lead of around five minutes over the peloton, which would be led by Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin for much of the day. Padun, Richeze, and Arndt were dropped on the climb before Bouchard once again got the better of Madrazo to ensure he’d be wearing the spotted jersey on Wednesday.
On the descent, the gap moved out to eight minutes, at which point it was clear the winner would come from the break and the riders began to race against each other. A couple of moves came and went on the valley road, Gilbert being particularly active, but the break started to swell once again and soon reached 15. At that point, Cavagna took it up for his team and dictated the tempo to the foot of the final climb.
He kept the pressure on on the lower slopes, leaving Knox to quickly respond when Fuglsang kicked things off. A selection was quickly formed with Brambilla and Sanchez, who sacrificed himself for Fuglsang with a long turn. Fuglsang then went clear with Brambilla, leaving Knox with Geoghegan Hart, who refused to work with his compatriot, and Sanchez, who later got back in.
With just over 4km to go, Geoghegan Hart attacked Knox and started to make his way across, which was the cue for Fuglsang to launch another big acceleration to drop Brambilla and keep the advancing Ineos rider at bay. The gap hovered at around 15 seconds for much of the final 3km but Fuglsang refused to fade and celebrated another fine victory in what has been an extraordinary season.
Further down the mountain, Astana took the initiative once again, and this time Lopez backed it up. Even before he’d launched his first attack, Quintana was dropped, unable to live with the pace of the Astana domestiques little over half-way up the climb. With just over 4km to go, Lopez attacked. Pogacar was immediately on the case, as was Roglic. Valverde was a little slower to respond but had Soler to drag him across to form an elite six-rider GC selection.
Soler then attacked and was joined by Majka but the group came back together and Lopez launched another big just under 2km from the line. Once again, Pogacar was instantly on terms. Soler was third wheel but looked around and saw Valverde drifting, and dropped back to help his fading teammate. Roglic, who lost some ground having been behind Soler, had to fight for a while to claw his way across to Lopez and Pogacar, but managed it and they rode as a trio through the final kilometre.
Roglic therefore capped a near-perfect second week. Having started it second overall, he finishes it in the red jersey with his closest competitor nearly three minutes down and showing signs of weakness. As we pause for the second rest day ahead of the third and final week, the race is his to lose.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:01:22
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:22
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:42
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:09
|7
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:15
|8
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:32
|10
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:46
|12
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:49
|13
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:49
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:58
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:24
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:35
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:49
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:52
|24
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:54
|25
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:17
|27
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:20
|29
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:58
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|34
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|40
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|41
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:16
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:50
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:52
|45
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:57
|46
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|48
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|49
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:32
|50
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:49
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:24
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:31
|53
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:45
|54
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|63
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|65
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:01
|67
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:03
|69
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:28
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:45
|71
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|73
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:10
|74
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|75
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:32
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:46
|77
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:23:18
|78
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|79
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|80
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|86
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|87
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|88
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|89
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:36
|91
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:00
|92
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|97
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|98
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|99
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|100
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|101
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:25:05
|103
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:11
|104
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:26:20
|105
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:04
|106
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|107
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|108
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|109
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|110
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|118
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|121
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|123
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|126
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|128
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|133
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|135
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|136
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|139
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|141
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|143
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:30:02
|148
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:30:04
|149
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|150
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:52
|153
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:31:29
|154
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:32:36
|155
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|156
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|157
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|158
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|159
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:18
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|20
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|8
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|13
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|3
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|4
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|5
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4:01:44
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:20
|3
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|4
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:24
|5
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:27
|6
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:27
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:36
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:30
|10
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:32
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:58
|12
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:36
|13
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:10
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|16
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:10
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:27
|18
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:23
|19
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|20
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:39
|22
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:18:23
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:10
|24
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:22:56
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:38
|29
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|30
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|31
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:24:43
|32
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:27:42
|33
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|37
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|38
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|39
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:29:40
|45
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:42
|46
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:32:14
|47
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:10:44
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:25
|3
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:07:24
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:12:39
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:12:47
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:38
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:22
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:30
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:48
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:10
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:23:26
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:03
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:24:56
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:19
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:29
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:17
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:24
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:34:54
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:57
|20
|EF Education First
|0:44:05
|21
|CCC Team
|0:58:43
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:00:29
Overall standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|62:17:52
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:42
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:40
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:43
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:27
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:34
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:40
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:05
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:26
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:14:24
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:33
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:53
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:26
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:28
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:32
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:48
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:37
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:38
|21
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:38:03
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:12
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40:06
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:15
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|26
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:42:25
|27
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:05
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:07
|29
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:53
|30
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:53
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56:00
|32
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:57:10
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:27
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:03:00
|35
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:48
|36
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:41
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:22
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:12:26
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:18:42
|40
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:03
|41
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:19:26
|42
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:12
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:22:30
|44
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:24:11
|45
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:43
|46
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:26:52
|47
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:55
|48
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:32:39
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:33:47
|50
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:34:30
|51
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:37:47
|52
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:42:45
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:42:46
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:44:37
|55
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:45:01
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:45:22
|57
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|1:46:10
|58
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:48:28
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:49:32
|60
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1:50:12
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:46
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:53:12
|63
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:25
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:53:27
|65
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:57:31
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:57:37
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:59:20
|68
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:59:50
|70
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:55
|71
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2:01:36
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:04:02
|73
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:27
|74
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:05:49
|75
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:07:43
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:08:10
|77
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:08:16
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:08:59
|79
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:17
|80
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:09:33
|81
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:11:14
|82
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:12:54
|83
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:13:02
|84
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:15:57
|85
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|2:16:26
|86
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:13
|87
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:19:22
|88
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:19:35
|89
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:20:40
|90
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:20:51
|91
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23:03
|92
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:30:09
|93
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:30:25
|94
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:30:42
|95
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:31:08
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|2:31:18
|97
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:32:03
|98
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2:35:27
|99
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:36:12
|100
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:36:15
|101
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:38:30
|102
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:38:32
|103
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:39:27
|104
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:41:18
|105
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:44:13
|106
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:45:06
|107
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:45:10
|108
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:45:55
|109
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:46:54
|110
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:47:10
|111
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:49:03
|112
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:49:04
|113
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:49:11
|114
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|2:49:23
|115
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:49:57
|116
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:55:16
|117
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:55:57
|118
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:58:41
|119
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:58:52
|120
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2:59:13
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:00:38
|122
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:01:16
|123
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:01:43
|124
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:02:03
|125
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:02:27
|126
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|3:02:31
|127
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|3:03:47
|128
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|3:04:47
|129
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:04:53
|130
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:04:54
|131
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:08:00
|132
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3:09:59
|133
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:10:26
|134
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:10:51
|135
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3:12:06
|136
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:12:23
|137
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:14:26
|138
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:14:28
|139
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|3:16:51
|140
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:18:47
|141
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:22:01
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:23:34
|143
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:24:04
|144
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:25:09
|145
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:27:09
|146
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:33:19
|147
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:38:41
|148
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3:39:12
|149
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:39:22
|150
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:40:18
|151
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:41:19
|152
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:43:01
|153
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:44:12
|154
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|3:45:41
|155
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:50:50
|156
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:55:43
|157
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:57:14
|158
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|4:09:01
|159
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:23:49
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|57
|7
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|43
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|39
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|16
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|18
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|19
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|22
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|23
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|28
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|29
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|31
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|24
|32
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|23
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|35
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|23
|36
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|37
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|39
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|40
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|41
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|42
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|43
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|44
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|18
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|46
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|47
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|48
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|49
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|50
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|51
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|53
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13
|56
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|57
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|58
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|60
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|62
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|68
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|69
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|70
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|71
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|73
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|76
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|77
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|78
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|79
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|80
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|81
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|82
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|83
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|84
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|85
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|86
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|87
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|88
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|90
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|91
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|92
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|94
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|2
|95
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|98
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|99
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-3
|100
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|40
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|29
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|7
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|9
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|17
|13
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|14
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|18
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|21
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|24
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|26
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|27
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|28
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|34
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|35
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|36
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|38
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|39
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|40
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|42
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|43
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|45
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|46
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|47
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|48
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|49
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|53
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|54
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|55
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|56
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|57
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|58
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|59
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|60
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|61
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|64
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1
|65
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|66
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|62:21:34
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:44
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:10:42
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:44
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:55
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:34:21
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:24
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:38:33
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:43
|11
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:11
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:52:18
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:59:18
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:40
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:15:44
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:46
|17
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:55:38
|18
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:56:08
|19
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:57:54
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01:45
|21
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:02:07
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:35
|23
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:07:32
|24
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:09:12
|25
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:15:40
|26
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:16:58
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19:21
|28
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:28:21
|29
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:32:30
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:42:13
|31
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:43:12
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:45:21
|33
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:45:29
|34
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:55:10
|35
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2:55:31
|36
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:58:21
|37
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|3:01:11
|38
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:01:12
|39
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|3:06:44
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:08:41
|41
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:10:44
|42
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:34:59
|43
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3:35:30
|44
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:35:40
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:47:08
|46
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:53:32
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|4:05:19
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:20:07
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|186:06:03
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:11
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47:30
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47:33
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:09
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|2:07:31
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:13:31
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:15:56
|9
|Dimension Data
|2:16:24
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:35:19
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:01
|12
|Team Sunweb
|2:40:14
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:41:46
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:52:35
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:57:22
|16
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:58:30
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:03:11
|18
|EF Education First
|3:11:42
|19
|Team Ineos
|3:14:15
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:53:09
|21
|Burgos-BH
|6:02:34
|22
|CCC Team
|6:32:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy