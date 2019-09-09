Vuelta a España: Fuglsang wins stage 16 on Alto de la Cubilla

Image 1 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang leads the break during stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 32 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 32 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 The breakaway during stage 16 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 32 The breakaway during stage 16 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 32 Astana on the front during stage 16 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 32 Thomas de Gendt in the break during stage 16 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 32 Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 32 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 32 Stage 16 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang on the podium after winning stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 32 Primoz Roglic happy to survive another day in red (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 32 Primoz Roglic was well protected during the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 32 Geoffrey Bouchard in the climber's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 32 A Katusha rider visits the team car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart in the break during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 32 Primoz Roglic with his team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 32 The early breakaway during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 32 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 32 Rafal Majka and Marc Soler (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 32 Ben O'Connor and Darwin Atapuma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 32 Hermann Pernsteiner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 32 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 32 Damien Howson (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 32 Tadej Pogacar secured another day in white (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 32 Marc Soler on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang on the podium after winning stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career with a solo triumph atop the Alto de la Cubilla on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España on Monday, as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead.

Fuglsang made it into the 19-rider breakaway on the second of two stages in the Asturias mountains at the end of the second week, and left his rivals behind on the mist-enshrouded 17-kilometre final climb.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) had to settle for a second minor podium spot in two days, crossing the line 22 seconds down 24 hours after placing third on stage 15, while Fuglsang’s teammate Luis Leon Sanchez took third place a further 18 seconds back.

James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) placed fourth, just behind Sanchez, but the lack of stage victory was compensated for by the strides he made in the general classification. Having started the day 18th overall, the 23-year-old moved up to 11th as the best of the peloton finished more than six minutes in arrears. His team were instrumental in setting it up, with roommate Philippe Gilbert helping out in the break alongside Remi Cavagna, who set the pace on the false flat approach to the Cubilla and on its lower slopes.

But Fuglsang lit it up some 9.6km from the summit of the final climb, forming a selection with Knox, Geoghegan Hart, Sanchez, and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo). A couple of kilometres later, after a long turn from Sanchez, Fuglsang went clear with Brambilla, and by the 4km-to-go banner he was alone. Geoghegan Hart attacked from behind and clung on around 15 seconds back but was never able to close the gap as Fuglsang kept the pressure on all the way to the line.

“It feels great. It was one of my goals coming here, but it’s one thing is to have a goal and another thing to fulfill it. I’m super happy,” said Fuglsang.

“We were told on the radio that the last 7km were the easier ones. I said he [Sanchez] should go and he went, made a good long pull, and once we could seethe others were lacking energy, Brambilla went I went after him and kept going. At one point I looked back and Tao was about to come across, and I was waiting, waiting, waiting, until he came close - because he did a big effort to come across - then I went another time full gas, and luckily I got rid of Brambilla and Tao got stuck behind. Then it was just about getting to the finish line.”

In the race for the overall title that occurred several minutes behind the breakaway battle, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) strengthened his grip on the red jersey ahead of the second rest day. The Slovenian reacted to repeated attacks from Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez, as did third-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), but second-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) struggled and lost 23 seconds to the trio.

The Spaniard had looked good until the final 2km but quickly drifted when Lopez issued the last of a trio of stinging accelerations that blew apart the red jersey group. Pogacar, leading the Colombian in the young rider classification, had sat on his wheel for the whole final climb, and was quick to respond each and every time. Roglic had a little more difficulty 2km from the top but soon managed to drag his way back on terms. Valverde, however, quickly drifted back, and had the excellent Marc Soler to thank for limiting the damage to 23 seconds.

It was another bruising day in general for Movistar as Nairo Quintana lost more than two minutes and slipped to sixth overall. The Colombian was unable to follow when Astana raised the pace half-way up the final climb, and was overtaken in the overall standings by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished with Valverde.

Roglic now leads the race by 2:48 over Valverde, with Pogacar remaining third at 3:42. Lopez put a couple of disappointing days behind him with an aggressive display but, despite distancing Valverde, was unable to hurt Pogacar, and remains fourth at 3:59. There’s a gulf to Majka in fifth at 7:40, with Quintana three seconds further back.

How it unfolded

The final stage in the Asturias mountains to close the second week packed three major climbs into the 144.4km. After 50km of false flat, the first-category Puerto de San Lorenzo (10km at 8.5 per cent) kicked off the climbing, followed after a descent by the Alto de la Cobertoria (8.3km at 8.2km). Another descent set up a 15km valley approach to the final climb of the Alto de la Cubilla (17.8km at 6.8 per cent).

As as been the case throughout the second week, it was a rapid start and a tough fight to make the breakaway. The group started to form just ahead of the first climb of the day, with Knox and Cavagna going clear with Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ) and Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida). They were soon joined on the climb by Gilbert, Fuglsang, Sanchez Geoghegan Hart, Brambilla, Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team), Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Max Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanuel Ghebreizhabier (Team Dimension Data), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Nikias Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).

The quickly opened up a lead of three minutes on the climb, at the top of which Madrazo and Bouchard battled for mountains points. The Frenchman proved stronger, taking over the virtual lead in the classification from the Spaniard.

The breakaway hit the Alto de Cobertoria with a lead of around five minutes over the peloton, which would be led by Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin for much of the day. Padun, Richeze, and Arndt were dropped on the climb before Bouchard once again got the better of Madrazo to ensure he’d be wearing the spotted jersey on Wednesday.

On the descent, the gap moved out to eight minutes, at which point it was clear the winner would come from the break and the riders began to race against each other. A couple of moves came and went on the valley road, Gilbert being particularly active, but the break started to swell once again and soon reached 15. At that point, Cavagna took it up for his team and dictated the tempo to the foot of the final climb.

He kept the pressure on on the lower slopes, leaving Knox to quickly respond when Fuglsang kicked things off. A selection was quickly formed with Brambilla and Sanchez, who sacrificed himself for Fuglsang with a long turn. Fuglsang then went clear with Brambilla, leaving Knox with Geoghegan Hart, who refused to work with his compatriot, and Sanchez, who later got back in.

With just over 4km to go, Geoghegan Hart attacked Knox and started to make his way across, which was the cue for Fuglsang to launch another big acceleration to drop Brambilla and keep the advancing Ineos rider at bay. The gap hovered at around 15 seconds for much of the final 3km but Fuglsang refused to fade and celebrated another fine victory in what has been an extraordinary season.

Further down the mountain, Astana took the initiative once again, and this time Lopez backed it up. Even before he’d launched his first attack, Quintana was dropped, unable to live with the pace of the Astana domestiques little over half-way up the climb. With just over 4km to go, Lopez attacked. Pogacar was immediately on the case, as was Roglic. Valverde was a little slower to respond but had Soler to drag him across to form an elite six-rider GC selection.

Soler then attacked and was joined by Majka but the group came back together and Lopez launched another big just under 2km from the line. Once again, Pogacar was instantly on terms. Soler was third wheel but looked around and saw Valverde drifting, and dropped back to help his fading teammate. Roglic, who lost some ground having been behind Soler, had to fight for a while to claw his way across to Lopez and Pogacar, but managed it and they rode as a trio through the final kilometre.

Roglic therefore capped a near-perfect second week. Having started it second overall, he finishes it in the red jersey with his closest competitor nearly three minutes down and showing signs of weakness. As we pause for the second rest day ahead of the third and final week, the race is his to lose.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:01:22 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:22 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:09 7 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:15 8 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:21 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:32 10 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:46 12 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:49 13 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:49 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:58 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:21 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:24 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 21 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:35 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:49 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:52 24 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:06:54 25 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:17 27 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:20 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:58 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 33 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:32 34 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 36 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 39 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 40 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 41 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:16 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:50 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:52 45 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:57 46 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 48 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 49 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:32 50 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:49 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:24 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:31 53 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:45 54 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 61 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 63 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 65 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 66 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:01 67 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:03 69 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:28 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:45 71 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 73 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:10 74 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 75 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:32 76 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:21:46 77 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:23:18 78 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 79 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 80 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 87 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 88 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 89 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:36 91 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:00 92 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 97 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 98 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 99 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 101 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 102 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:25:05 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:11 104 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:26:20 105 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:04 106 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 107 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 108 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 109 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 110 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 111 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 116 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 118 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 121 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 123 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 126 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 128 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 131 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 133 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 134 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 135 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 136 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 139 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 140 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 141 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 143 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 145 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:30:02 148 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:04 149 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 150 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 151 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:52 153 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:31:29 154 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:32:36 155 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 156 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 158 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 159 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:18

Sprint 1 - Campomanes km. 116.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 20 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 8 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 8 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 13 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De San Lorenzo km. 60 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 3 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De La Cobertoria km. 100.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 4 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 5 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De La Cubilla. Lena km. 144.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 15 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4:01:44 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:20 3 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:59 4 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:24 5 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:27 6 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:27 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:36 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:30 10 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:32 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:58 12 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:36 13 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:10 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 16 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:10 17 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:27 18 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:23 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 20 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 21 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:39 22 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:18:23 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:10 24 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:22:56 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:38 29 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 31 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:43 32 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:27:42 33 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 37 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 38 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 39 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 41 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 42 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 43 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:29:40 45 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:42 46 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:32:14 47 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 48 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:10:44 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:25 3 Euskadi Basque Country 0:07:24 4 Movistar Team 0:12:39 5 Dimension Data 0:12:47 6 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:38 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:16:22 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:16:30 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:48 10 Lotto Soudal 0:21:10 11 Team Ineos 0:23:26 12 Bahrain-Merida 0:24:03 13 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:56 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:27:19 15 Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:29 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:17 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:24 18 Team Sunweb 0:34:54 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:57 20 EF Education First 0:44:05 21 CCC Team 0:58:43 22 Burgos-BH 1:00:29

Overall standings

General classification after stage 16 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 62:17:52 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:40 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:43 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:27 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:34 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:10:40 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:05 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:26 12 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:14:24 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:33 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:53 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:26 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:17:28 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:32 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:48 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:37 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:38 21 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:38:03 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:12 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:06 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:15 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 26 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:42:25 27 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:05 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:07 29 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:53 30 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:53 31 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:56:00 32 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:10 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:27 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:03:00 35 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:48 36 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:41 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:22 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:12:26 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:18:42 40 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:03 41 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:19:26 42 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:12 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:30 44 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:11 45 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:43 46 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:26:52 47 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:55 48 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:32:39 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:33:47 50 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:34:30 51 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:37:47 52 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:42:45 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:42:46 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:44:37 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:45:01 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:22 57 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:46:10 58 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:48:28 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:49:32 60 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:50:12 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:50:46 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:53:12 63 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:53:25 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:53:27 65 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:57:31 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:37 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:20 68 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:59:50 70 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:55 71 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:36 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:04:02 73 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:27 74 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:05:49 75 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:07:43 76 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:08:10 77 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:08:16 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:59 79 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:17 80 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:09:33 81 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:11:14 82 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:12:54 83 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:13:02 84 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:15:57 85 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 2:16:26 86 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:13 87 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:19:22 88 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:19:35 89 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:20:40 90 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:20:51 91 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:03 92 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:30:09 93 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:30:25 94 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:30:42 95 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:31:08 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:31:18 97 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:32:03 98 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:35:27 99 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:36:12 100 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:36:15 101 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:38:30 102 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:38:32 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:39:27 104 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:41:18 105 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:44:13 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:45:06 107 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:45:10 108 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:45:55 109 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:46:54 110 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:47:10 111 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:49:03 112 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:49:04 113 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:49:11 114 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2:49:23 115 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:49:57 116 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:55:16 117 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:55:57 118 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:58:41 119 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:58:52 120 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:59:13 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:00:38 122 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:01:16 123 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:01:43 124 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:02:03 125 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:02:27 126 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 3:02:31 127 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 3:03:47 128 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:04:47 129 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:04:53 130 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:04:54 131 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:08:00 132 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:09:59 133 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:10:26 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:10:51 135 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:12:06 136 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:12:23 137 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:14:26 138 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:14:28 139 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 3:16:51 140 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:18:47 141 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:22:01 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:23:34 143 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:24:04 144 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:25:09 145 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:27:09 146 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:33:19 147 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:38:41 148 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:39:12 149 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:22 150 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:40:18 151 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:41:19 152 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:01 153 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:44:12 154 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 3:45:41 155 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:50:50 156 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:55:43 157 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:14 158 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:09:01 159 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:23:49

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 92 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 57 7 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 43 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 39 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37 16 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 18 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 19 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 22 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 23 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 28 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 29 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 31 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 24 32 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 34 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 35 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23 36 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 37 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 39 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 40 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 41 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 42 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19 43 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 18 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 46 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 47 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 48 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 49 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 50 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 51 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 53 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 13 56 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 57 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 58 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 60 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 62 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 65 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 67 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 68 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 69 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 70 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 71 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 73 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 77 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 78 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 79 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 80 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 81 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 82 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 83 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 84 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 85 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 86 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 87 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 88 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 90 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 91 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 92 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 94 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2 95 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1 97 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 98 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 99 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3 100 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 40 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 29 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 7 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 8 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 9 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 14 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 18 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 21 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 24 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 26 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 27 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 28 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 34 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 35 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 36 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 38 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 39 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 40 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 42 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 43 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 45 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 46 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 47 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 48 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 49 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 53 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 54 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2 55 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 56 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 57 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 58 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 59 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 61 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 62 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 64 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1 65 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 66 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 62:21:34 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:44 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:10:42 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:44 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:55 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:34:21 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:24 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:38:33 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:43 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:11 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:52:18 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:59:18 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:40 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:15:44 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:46 17 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:55:38 18 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:56:08 19 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:57:54 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:45 21 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:02:07 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:35 23 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:07:32 24 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:09:12 25 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:15:40 26 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:16:58 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:21 28 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:28:21 29 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:32:30 30 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:42:13 31 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:43:12 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:45:21 33 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:45:29 34 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:55:10 35 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:55:31 36 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:58:21 37 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:01:11 38 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:01:12 39 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:06:44 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:08:41 41 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:10:44 42 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:34:59 43 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:35:30 44 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:35:40 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:47:08 46 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:53:32 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:05:19 48 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:20:07