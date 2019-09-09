Trending

Vuelta a España: Fuglsang wins stage 16 on Alto de la Cubilla

Roglic answers Lopez, Pogacar attacks but Valverde loses touch

Jump To:
Image 1 of 32

Jakob Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 32

Jakob Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 32

Jakob Fuglsang leads the breakaway

Jakob Fuglsang leads the break during stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 32

Alejandro Valverde on Stage 16 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 32

Nairo Quintana on Stage 16 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

James Knox (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on stage 16 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway during stage 16 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 32

James Knox (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on stage 16 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway during stage 16 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez on Stage 16 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

Astana on the front during stage 16 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 32

Thomas de Gendt on stage 16 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

Thomas de Gendt in the break during stage 16 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 32

Primoz Roglic on stage 16 of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Stage 16 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang on the podium after winning stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Primoz Roglic happy to survive another day in red
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Primoz Roglic was well protected during the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Geoffrey Bouchard in the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

A Katusha rider visits the team car
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Tao Geoghegan Hart in the break during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Primoz Roglic with his team
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

The early breakaway during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Rafal Majka and Marc Soler
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Ben O'Connor and Darwin Atapuma
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Hermann Pernsteiner
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Damien Howson
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Tadej Pogacar secured another day in white
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Marc Soler on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 32

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang on the podium after winning stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career with a solo triumph atop the Alto de la Cubilla on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España on Monday, as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead.

Fuglsang made it into the 19-rider breakaway on the second of two stages in the Asturias mountains at the end of the second week, and left his rivals behind on the mist-enshrouded 17-kilometre final climb.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) had to settle for a second minor podium spot in two days, crossing the line 22 seconds down 24 hours after placing third on stage 15, while Fuglsang’s teammate Luis Leon Sanchez took third place a further 18 seconds back.

James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) placed fourth, just behind Sanchez, but the lack of stage victory was compensated for by the strides he made in the general classification. Having started the day 18th overall, the 23-year-old moved up to 11th as the best of the peloton finished more than six minutes in arrears. His team were instrumental in setting it up, with roommate Philippe Gilbert helping out in the break alongside Remi Cavagna, who set the pace on the false flat approach to the Cubilla and on its lower slopes.

But Fuglsang lit it up some 9.6km from the summit of the final climb, forming a selection with Knox, Geoghegan Hart, Sanchez, and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo). A couple of kilometres later, after a long turn from Sanchez, Fuglsang went clear with Brambilla, and by the 4km-to-go banner he was alone. Geoghegan Hart attacked from behind and clung on around 15 seconds back but was never able to close the gap as Fuglsang kept the pressure on all the way to the line.

“It feels great. It was one of my goals coming here, but it’s one thing is to have a goal and another thing to fulfill it. I’m super happy,” said Fuglsang.

“We were told on the radio that the last 7km were the easier ones. I said he [Sanchez] should go and he went, made a good long pull, and once we could seethe others were lacking energy, Brambilla went I went after him and kept going. At one point I looked back and Tao was about to come across, and I was waiting, waiting, waiting, until he came close - because he did a big effort to come across - then I went another time full gas, and luckily I got rid of Brambilla and Tao got stuck behind. Then it was just about getting to the finish line.”

In the race for the overall title that occurred several minutes behind the breakaway battle, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) strengthened his grip on the red jersey ahead of the second rest day. The Slovenian reacted to repeated attacks from Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez, as did third-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), but second-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) struggled and lost 23 seconds to the trio.

The Spaniard had looked good until the final 2km but quickly drifted when Lopez issued the last of a trio of stinging accelerations that blew apart the red jersey group. Pogacar, leading the Colombian in the young rider classification, had sat on his wheel for the whole final climb, and was quick to respond each and every time. Roglic had a little more difficulty 2km from the top but soon managed to drag his way back on terms. Valverde, however, quickly drifted back, and had the excellent Marc Soler to thank for limiting the damage to 23 seconds.

It was another bruising day in general for Movistar as Nairo Quintana lost more than two minutes and slipped to sixth overall. The Colombian was unable to follow when Astana raised the pace half-way up the final climb, and was overtaken in the overall standings by Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished with Valverde.

Roglic now leads the race by 2:48 over Valverde, with Pogacar remaining third at 3:42. Lopez put a couple of disappointing days behind him with an aggressive display but, despite distancing Valverde, was unable to hurt Pogacar, and remains fourth at 3:59. There’s a gulf to Majka in fifth at 7:40, with Quintana three seconds further back.

How it unfolded

The final stage in the Asturias mountains to close the second week packed three major climbs into the 144.4km. After 50km of false flat, the first-category Puerto de San Lorenzo (10km at 8.5 per cent) kicked off the climbing, followed after a descent by the Alto de la Cobertoria (8.3km at 8.2km). Another descent set up a 15km valley approach to the final climb of the Alto de la Cubilla (17.8km at 6.8 per cent).

As as been the case throughout the second week, it was a rapid start and a tough fight to make the breakaway. The group started to form just ahead of the first climb of the day, with Knox and Cavagna going clear with Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ) and Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida). They were soon joined on the climb by Gilbert, Fuglsang, Sanchez Geoghegan Hart, Brambilla, Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team), Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Max Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Amanuel Ghebreizhabier (Team Dimension Data), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Nikias Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias).

The quickly opened up a lead of three minutes on the climb, at the top of which Madrazo and Bouchard battled for mountains points. The Frenchman proved stronger, taking over the virtual lead in the classification from the Spaniard.

The breakaway hit the Alto de Cobertoria with a lead of around five minutes over the peloton, which would be led by Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin for much of the day. Padun, Richeze, and Arndt were dropped on the climb before Bouchard once again got the better of Madrazo to ensure he’d be wearing the spotted jersey on Wednesday.

On the descent, the gap moved out to eight minutes, at which point it was clear the winner would come from the break and the riders began to race against each other. A couple of moves came and went on the valley road, Gilbert being particularly active, but the break started to swell once again and soon reached 15. At that point, Cavagna took it up for his team and dictated the tempo to the foot of the final climb.

He kept the pressure on on the lower slopes, leaving Knox to quickly respond when Fuglsang kicked things off. A selection was quickly formed with Brambilla and Sanchez, who sacrificed himself for Fuglsang with a long turn. Fuglsang then went clear with Brambilla, leaving Knox with Geoghegan Hart, who refused to work with his compatriot, and Sanchez, who later got back in.

With just over 4km to go, Geoghegan Hart attacked Knox and started to make his way across, which was the cue for Fuglsang to launch another big acceleration to drop Brambilla and keep the advancing Ineos rider at bay. The gap hovered at around 15 seconds for much of the final 3km but Fuglsang refused to fade and celebrated another fine victory in what has been an extraordinary season.

Further down the mountain, Astana took the initiative once again, and this time Lopez backed it up. Even before he’d launched his first attack, Quintana was dropped, unable to live with the pace of the Astana domestiques little over half-way up the climb. With just over 4km to go, Lopez attacked. Pogacar was immediately on the case, as was Roglic. Valverde was a little slower to respond but had Soler to drag him across to form an elite six-rider GC selection.

Soler then attacked and was joined by Majka but the group came back together and Lopez launched another big just under 2km from the line. Once again, Pogacar was instantly on terms. Soler was third wheel but looked around and saw Valverde drifting, and dropped back to help his fading teammate. Roglic, who lost some ground having been behind Soler, had to fight for a while to claw his way across to Lopez and Pogacar, but managed it and they rode as a trio through the final kilometre.

Roglic therefore capped a near-perfect second week. Having started it second overall, he finishes it in the red jersey with his closest competitor nearly three minutes down and showing signs of weakness. As we pause for the second rest day ahead of the third and final week, the race is his to lose.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:01:22
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:22
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:09
7Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:15
8Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:21
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:32
10Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:46
12Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:49
13Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:49
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:58
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
16Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:21
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:24
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
21Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:35
22Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:49
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:52
24Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:06:54
25Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:17
27Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
28Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:20
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:58
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
33Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:32
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
36David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
40Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
41Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
42Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:16
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:50
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:52
45Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:57
46François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
48Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
49Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:32
50Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:49
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:24
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:31
53Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:45
54José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
55Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
58Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
61Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
63Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
65Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
66George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:01
67Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:03
69Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:28
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:45
71Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
73Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:10
74Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
75Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:32
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:21:46
77Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:23:18
78Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
79Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
80Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
81Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
82Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
84Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
87Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
88Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
89Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
90Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:36
91Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:00
92Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
93Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
97Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
98Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
99Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
100Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
101Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
102Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:25:05
103Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:11
104Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:26:20
105Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:04
106Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
107Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
108Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
109Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
110Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
111Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
116Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
117Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
118Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
120Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
121Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
123Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
126Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
127Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
128Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
129Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
131Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
132Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
133Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
134Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
135Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
136Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
139Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
140Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
141Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
143Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
145Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:30:02
148Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:04
149Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
150Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
151Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:52
153Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:31:29
154Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:32:36
155Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
156Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
158Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
159Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:18

Sprint 1 - Campomanes km. 116.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 20
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
7Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9
8Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 8
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
10Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6
11Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
12Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
13Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De San Lorenzo km. 60
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 6
3Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
5James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De La Cobertoria km. 100.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 6
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
4Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
5Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De La Cubilla. Lena km. 144.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 15
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4:01:44
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:20
3Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:59
4Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:24
5Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:27
6Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:27
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:36
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:30
10Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:32
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:58
12Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:36
13Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:10
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
16Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:10
17Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:27
18Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:23
19Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
20Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
21Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:39
22Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:18:23
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:10
24Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:22:56
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
27Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
28Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:38
29Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
30Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
31Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:43
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:27:42
33Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
37Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
38Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
39Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
42Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:29:40
45Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:42
46Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:32:14
47Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team 12:10:44
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:25
3Euskadi Basque Country 0:07:24
4Movistar Team 0:12:39
5Dimension Data 0:12:47
6Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:38
7Trek-Segafredo 0:16:22
8Groupama-FDJ 0:16:30
9AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:48
10Lotto Soudal 0:21:10
11Team Ineos 0:23:26
12Bahrain-Merida 0:24:03
13Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:56
14UAE Team Emirates 0:27:19
15Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:29
16Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:17
17Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:24
18Team Sunweb 0:34:54
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:57
20EF Education First 0:44:05
21CCC Team 0:58:43
22Burgos-BH 1:00:29

Overall standings

General classification after stage 16
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 62:17:52
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:40
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:43
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:27
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:34
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:10:40
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:05
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:26
12Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:14:24
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:33
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:53
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:26
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:17:28
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:32
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:48
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:37
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:38
21Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:38:03
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:12
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:06
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:15
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
26Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:42:25
27François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:05
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:07
29Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:53
30Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:53
31Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:56:00
32Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:10
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:27
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:03:00
35Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:48
36Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:41
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:22
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:12:26
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:18:42
40José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:03
41Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:19:26
42Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:12
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:30
44Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:24:11
45Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:43
46Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:26:52
47Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:55
48David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:32:39
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:33:47
50Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:34:30
51Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:37:47
52Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:42:45
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:42:46
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:44:37
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:45:01
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:22
57Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:46:10
58Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:48:28
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:49:32
60Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:50:12
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:50:46
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:53:12
63Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:53:25
64Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:53:27
65Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:57:31
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:37
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:20
68Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
69Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:59:50
70Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:55
71Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:36
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:04:02
73Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:27
74Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:05:49
75Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:07:43
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:08:10
77Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:08:16
78Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:59
79Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:17
80Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:09:33
81Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:11:14
82Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:12:54
83Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:13:02
84Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:15:57
85Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 2:16:26
86Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:13
87Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:19:22
88Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:19:35
89Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:20:40
90Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:20:51
91Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:23:03
92Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:30:09
93Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:30:25
94Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:30:42
95Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:31:08
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:31:18
97Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:32:03
98Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:35:27
99Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:36:12
100Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:36:15
101Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:38:30
102Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:38:32
103Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:39:27
104Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:41:18
105Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:44:13
106Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:45:06
107Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:45:10
108Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:45:55
109Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:46:54
110Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:47:10
111Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:49:03
112Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:49:04
113Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:49:11
114Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2:49:23
115Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:49:57
116Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:55:16
117Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:55:57
118Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:58:41
119Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:58:52
120Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:59:13
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:00:38
122Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:01:16
123Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:01:43
124Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:02:03
125Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:02:27
126Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 3:02:31
127Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 3:03:47
128Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 3:04:47
129Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:04:53
130Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:04:54
131Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:08:00
132Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3:09:59
133Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:10:26
134John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:10:51
135Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:12:06
136Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:12:23
137Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:14:26
138Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:14:28
139Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 3:16:51
140Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:18:47
141Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:22:01
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:23:34
143Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:24:04
144Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:25:09
145Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:27:09
146Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:33:19
147Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:38:41
148Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:39:12
149Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:22
150Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:40:18
151Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:41:19
152Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:01
153Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:44:12
154Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 3:45:41
155Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:50:50
156Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:55:43
157Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:14
158Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:09:01
159Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:23:49

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 117
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 92
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 70
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 57
7Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 43
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39
14Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 39
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37
16Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
18Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
19Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32
22Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31
23Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
28Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
29Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
31Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 24
32Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23
35Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23
36Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
37Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
39Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
40Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
41Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19
42Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19
43James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
44Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 18
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
46Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
47Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
48Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
49Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16
50Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15
51Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
53José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 13
56Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13
57Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
58David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
60Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
62Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
65Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
67George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
68Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
69Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
70Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
71Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
73Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8
76Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
77Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
78Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
79Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
80Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
81Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
82Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
83Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
84Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
85Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
86Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
87Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
88Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
90Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3
91Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
92Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
94Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2
95Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1
97Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
98Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
99Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -3
100Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 40
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 29
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22
7Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
8Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21
9Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17
12Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17
14Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12
18Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
21Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9
24Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
26Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
27Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
28James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
31Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
34Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
35Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
36Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
38Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
39Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
40Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
41Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
42Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
43Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
45Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
47Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
48Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
49Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
52Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
53Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
54Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2
55Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
56George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
57Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
58Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
59Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
60Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
61Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
62Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1
63Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
64Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1
65Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
66Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH -2

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 62:21:34
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:44
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:10:42
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:44
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:55
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:34:21
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:24
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:38:33
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:43
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:11
12Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:52:18
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:59:18
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:40
15Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:15:44
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:46
17Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:55:38
18Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:56:08
19Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:57:54
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:45
21Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:02:07
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:35
23Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:07:32
24Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:09:12
25Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:15:40
26Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:16:58
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:19:21
28Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:28:21
29Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:32:30
30Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:42:13
31Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:43:12
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:45:21
33Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:45:29
34Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:55:10
35Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:55:31
36Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:58:21
37Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 3:01:11
38Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 3:01:12
39Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 3:06:44
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:08:41
41Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:10:44
42Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:34:59
43Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:35:30
44Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:35:40
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:47:08
46Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:53:32
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 4:05:19
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:20:07

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 186:06:03
2Astana Pro Team 0:16:11
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:47:30
4Mitchelton-Scott 1:47:33
5AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:09
6Euskadi Basque Country 2:07:31
7Trek-Segafredo 2:13:31
8Bahrain-Merida 2:15:56
9Dimension Data 2:16:24
10Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:35:19
11Lotto Soudal 2:40:01
12Team Sunweb 2:40:14
13Katusha-Alpecin 2:41:46
14UAE Team Emirates 2:52:35
15Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:22
16Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:58:30
17Groupama-FDJ 3:03:11
18EF Education First 3:11:42
19Team Ineos 3:14:15
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:53:09
21Burgos-BH 6:02:34
22CCC Team 6:32:33

Latest on Cyclingnews