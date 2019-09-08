Vuelta a España: Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 at Santuario del Acebo
Movistar pressure not enough to shake overall leader Roglic
Stage 15: Tineo - Alto del Acebo
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) claimed a maiden Grand Tour stage win on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España after surviving from the day’s break and holding off a late chase from the GC riders behind.
The American rider attacked on the final climb of the stage with 6.6km to go and quickly established a winning margin. He held off a late charge from Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos), who finished second and third to take the biggest win of his career.
“It was an incredible atmosphere all the way up the climb. It was a bit of goat track at the beginning but it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Kuss said at the finish.
“It really hasn’t sunk in and I’m lost for words. When the time gap went out to five minutes we were on the last climb and I was following. That was enough time to go for the stage. Tomorrow it’s back to work.”
Jumbo-Visma enjoyed even more success with race leader Primoz Roglic responding when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked inside the final 6.2km. The pair matched each other all the way to the line with both riders putting considerable time into the likes of Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
In the overall classification, Roglic remains 2:25 clear of Valverde in second place with Pogacar now at 3:43 and Lopez further back at 3:59. As for Quintana, he has fallen to over five minutes down, with even his hopes of a podium place now in jeopardy with Movistar likely to ensure that the Colombian now rides for Valverde throughout the final week. Quintana simply had no response when Valverde and Roglic attacked on the punishing slopes towards Santuario del Acebo, and was even dropped by the group containing Lopez and Pogacar.
As for Roglic, he came through the stage thanks in part to the incredible work from his team, most notably Tony Martin. The German kept a 17-rider break in check for most of the stage before the Slovenian matched Valverde’s attack.
The pair rode together for much of the final climb and although the Jumbo rider will take further confidence from his display he will have been reminded just how unpredictable and difficult the Vuelta can be to control after a pulsating first hour saw the pace split to pieces.
However, the day belonged to Kuss. He rode into the early break on the Puerto del Acebo and with the race leader in his ranks understandably sat back as the rest of the breakaway looked to put time into the peloton.
Even when the break began to splinter on the final climb the 24-year-old refused to buckle before he eventually ventured forward with just over 6km to go. He quickly caught and dropped lone leader Sergio Samitier and in truth never looked like being in trouble on the final slopes. After the first of two key mountain stages, Jumbo-Visma have plenty of reasons to celebrate but they will know that this race may have a few more twists and turns before Madrid.
How it unfolded
With two critical days in the mountains, the peloton would have been forgiven for starting stage 15 at a relatively sedate pace but there was a clear intent from the GC teams to break the race up once the flag had dropped.
Movistar and Astana were the two main protagonists as they looked to test Jumbo-Visma’s mettle ahead of the first of four significant climbs.
Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb) and Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) held a minute’s lead on the lower slopes of the Puerto del Acebo but the most significant early attack came when Marc Soler jumped clear after Movistar had set a furious pace on the lower slopes of the climb with 138km to go.
The Spaniard led the race over the first climb but the attacks from the main field continued with Kuss joining a four-man move that made contact with Soler on the long descent.
With 117km to go Kuss’ group and Soler’s band merged and before long the race had a 17-rider break consisting of Soler, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Ben O’Connor (Team Dimension Data), Tao Geoghegan Hart, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Dani Navarro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin), José Herrada (Cofidis), Oscar Rodriguez, and Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) clear of the peloton.
Martin's marathon
At that point Kuss’ role was to simply act as a deterrent and mark anything of note from Astana and Movistar but and as the kilometers ticked by it looked as though Kuss’ main focus would turn to support Roglic on the final climb.
That assumption was based on the fact that the gap between the break and the peloton held at just two or three minutes. Jumbo-Visma patrolled the front of the peloton throughout most of the stage with Tony Martin effectively holding the break on his own as the climbs ticked by.
The German was still on duty when the race reached the final climb but by this point, the gap towards the leaders had moved out to over five minutes and a brief escape from O’Connor, Samitier and Navarro had moved clear by over a minute. However, only Samitier survived as the gradient rose, with the Spaniard distancing Kiryienka, who had latched on after a spirited move from the veteran rider.
Samitier was still clear of the rest when he rode through the final 7km but Kuss was soon in hot pursuit, having been given the nod to attack by the Jumbo-Visma team car. Within a few metres, the American made it two leaders on the road but he was riding solo almost instantly as Soler struggled to mount a prolonged chase.
Further down the climb, Movistar set the pace and instantly set up an attack by Valverde, who was instantly joined by Roglic. Up ahead, Kuss maintained his momentum to the line, despite a late fightback from Guerreiro and Geoghegan Hart.
When Valverde and Roglic linked up with Soler in the closing stages of the climb it looked as though the Movistar pair would attempt to stretch Roglic but the race leader matched them pedal stroke for pedal stroke.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:19:04
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:40
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:53
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:49
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:11
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:14
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:48
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:55
|12
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:13
|15
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:29
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:50
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:04
|21
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:10
|22
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|24
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:25
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:42
|27
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:06:22
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:40
|31
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:48
|32
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:54
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:02
|34
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:30
|35
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:24
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:40
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|40
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:44
|41
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:03
|42
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:09:15
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:27
|44
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:07
|45
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:40
|46
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:04
|48
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:04
|52
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:18
|53
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:20
|54
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:14:44
|56
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:01
|57
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:05
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:39
|62
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|65
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|71
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|81
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|82
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|86
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|87
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|88
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|89
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:17:01
|90
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:19
|91
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:45
|92
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|94
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|95
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:19:38
|101
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:58
|102
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|103
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|104
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|107
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|108
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|109
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|110
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|112
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|113
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:13
|114
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|115
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:50
|116
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|119
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|120
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:01
|121
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:11
|122
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:12
|123
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:21
|124
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|125
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:28
|126
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:07
|127
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:29
|129
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:38
|130
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:38
|132
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|133
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|134
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:26:05
|135
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:39
|136
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:56
|137
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|138
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|139
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:06
|141
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:27:51
|142
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|143
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:59
|144
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|145
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|146
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:09
|147
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|149
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:47
|150
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:25
|151
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:50
|155
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|156
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:52
|157
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|158
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|DNS
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|DNF
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|2
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|16
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|9
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|4
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|2
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|2
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:19:04
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:40
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:53
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:49
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:55
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:50
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:10
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|13
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:42
|14
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:54
|15
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:24
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:40
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:44
|18
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:04
|19
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:04
|20
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:05
|21
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:39
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:19
|27
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:18:45
|28
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:19:38
|29
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:58
|30
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|31
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|32
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|33
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:50
|34
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|36
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:01
|37
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:12
|38
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:21
|39
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|40
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:28
|41
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:38
|42
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:56
|43
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:59
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:09
|46
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|47
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:52
|48
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:06:19
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:59
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:02
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:07:20
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:33
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:01
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:30
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:26
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:55
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:14:57
|12
|EF Education First
|0:15:39
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:17:58
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:09
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:48
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:28
|17
|Team Ineos
|0:22:56
|18
|Burgos-BH
|0:25:11
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:47
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:05
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:21
|22
|CCC Team
|0:50:27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:10:32
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:42
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:09
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:14
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:09:08
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:15
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:44
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:39
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:13:28
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:58
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:14
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:06
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:16
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:32
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:42
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:51
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:37
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:41
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:04
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:12
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:57
|24
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:44
|25
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:06
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:39:41
|27
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:25
|28
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:41:40
|29
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:19
|30
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:35
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50:09
|32
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:52:11
|33
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:15
|34
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:05:48
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:13
|36
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:07:32
|37
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:42
|38
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:08:42
|39
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:15
|40
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:16
|41
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:09:39
|42
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:40
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:16:08
|44
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:16:27
|45
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1:20:27
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:40
|47
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1:24:41
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:25:58
|49
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:27:54
|50
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:29:21
|51
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:29:31
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:35
|53
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|1:30:05
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|1:30:58
|55
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:31:08
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:31:50
|57
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:35:25
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:45
|59
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:37:53
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:38:56
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:59
|62
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:42:27
|63
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:42:30
|64
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:42:34
|65
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:43:25
|66
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:43:38
|67
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:11
|68
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:47:32
|69
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:49:08
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:47
|71
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:56
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:52:22
|74
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:52:36
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:54:15
|76
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:40
|77
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:56
|78
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:07
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:56:45
|80
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:57:16
|81
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:56
|82
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:58:37
|83
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:59:06
|84
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:59:29
|85
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:46
|86
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:00:33
|87
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:05:06
|88
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:07:58
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:08:36
|90
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:09:57
|91
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:11:07
|92
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:11:23
|93
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13:00
|94
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|2:13:21
|95
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:13:22
|96
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:13:48
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|2:13:58
|98
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:14:06
|99
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:16:06
|100
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:16:24
|101
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:26
|102
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:18:55
|103
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:20:14
|104
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:22:07
|105
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:23:00
|106
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:24:48
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:26:48
|108
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:26:58
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|2:27:17
|110
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:28:35
|111
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:29:56
|112
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:30:55
|113
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:31:11
|114
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:33:10
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:35:23
|116
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:36:55
|117
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:39:10
|118
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:39:24
|119
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:39:37
|120
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:39:39
|121
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:39:50
|122
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:39:57
|123
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2:40:21
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|2:40:25
|125
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|2:41:41
|126
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|2:42:41
|127
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:42:48
|128
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:43:00
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:45:54
|130
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2:46:26
|131
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:47:30
|132
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|2:47:33
|133
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:47:53
|134
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|2:48:20
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:48:45
|136
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2:50:00
|137
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:50:17
|138
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|2:54:45
|139
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:55:24
|140
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:56:41
|141
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:56:44
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:01:28
|143
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:02:59
|144
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3:03:03
|145
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:05:03
|146
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:11:13
|147
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:12:44
|148
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:14:35
|149
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3:15:08
|150
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:17:13
|151
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:17:34
|152
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:18:55
|153
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:21:16
|154
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|3:23:35
|155
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:28:44
|156
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:30:49
|157
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:35:08
|158
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|3:42:23
|159
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|56
|7
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|39
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|15
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|16
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|17
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|20
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|21
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|26
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|24
|27
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|23
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|23
|29
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|23
|32
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|33
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|34
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|36
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|37
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|39
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|41
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|42
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|44
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|46
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|47
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|49
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|50
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|51
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|52
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|12
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|54
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|55
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|56
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|57
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|59
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|63
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|64
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|65
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|66
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|67
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|70
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|71
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|72
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|73
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|6
|74
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|75
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|76
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|77
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|78
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|79
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|80
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|81
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|82
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|83
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|84
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|85
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|86
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|87
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|89
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|90
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|2
|92
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|93
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|96
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|97
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|32
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|6
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|17
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|11
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|14
|13
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|18
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|22
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|23
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|27
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|31
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|36
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|37
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|39
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|40
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|42
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|43
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|44
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|45
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|46
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|48
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|52
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|53
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|57
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|59
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|60
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1
|62
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|63
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|58:14:14
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:09:46
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:50
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:00
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:55
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:02
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:35:59
|9
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:36:43
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:37:58
|11
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:37
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:27
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:06
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:05:00
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1:05:57
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:27:26
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:38:48
|18
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:38:52
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:29
|20
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:45:26
|21
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:58
|22
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:34
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:55:47
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:01:24
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:04:16
|26
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:06:15
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:09:18
|28
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:24
|29
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:12:24
|30
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:21:06
|31
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:24:53
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:26:14
|33
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:35:42
|34
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:36:08
|35
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2:36:15
|36
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:39:06
|37
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2:42:44
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|2:43:51
|39
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|2:44:38
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:46:35
|41
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:51:42
|42
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:09:02
|43
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:10:53
|44
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3:11:26
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:25:02
|46
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:31:26
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|3:38:41
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:53:29
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|173:42:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28:50
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:31
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:43
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:00
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:04:32
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:09:48
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|2:12:46
|9
|Dimension Data
|2:16:16
|10
|Team Sunweb
|2:17:59
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:20:01
|12
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2:23:02
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|2:31:30
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:35:44
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:37:55
|16
|EF Education First
|2:40:16
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:59:20
|18
|Team Ineos
|3:03:28
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:08:44
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:24:51
|21
|Burgos-BH
|5:14:44
|22
|CCC Team
|5:46:29
