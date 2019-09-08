Trending

Vuelta a España: Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 at Santuario del Acebo

Movistar pressure not enough to shake overall leader Roglic

Image 1 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 24

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 24

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the green jersey at the Vuelta a España

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the green jersey at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 24

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stage 15 at the Vuelta a España

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stage 15 at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 24

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stage 15 Vuelta a España

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stage 15 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 24

Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Vuelta a España

Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 24

Movistar and Jumbo-Visma mark each other on the climbs stage 15 Vuelta a España

Movistar and Jumbo-Visma mark each other on the climbs stage 15 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 24

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 24

Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic

Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 24

Jumbo-Visma stage 15 Vuelta a Espana

Jumbo-Visma stage 15 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 24

Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 24

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 24

Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 24

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 24

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 24

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Ruben Guerreiro stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Ruben Guerreiro stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 24

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) on his way to winning stage 15

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) on his way to winning stage 15
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) solo on the final climb of stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) solo on the final climb of stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 24

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) claimed a maiden Grand Tour stage win on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España after surviving from the day’s break and holding off a late chase from the GC riders behind. 

The American rider attacked on the final climb of the stage with 6.6km to go and quickly established a winning margin. He held off a late charge from Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos), who finished second and third to take the biggest win of his career.

“It was an incredible atmosphere all the way up the climb. It was a bit of goat track at the beginning but it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Kuss said at the finish.

“It really hasn’t sunk in and I’m lost for words. When the time gap went out to five minutes we were on the last climb and I was following. That was enough time to go for the stage. Tomorrow it’s back to work.”

Jumbo-Visma enjoyed even more success with race leader Primoz Roglic responding when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked inside the final 6.2km. The pair matched each other all the way to the line with both riders putting considerable time into the likes of Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

In the overall classification, Roglic remains 2:25 clear of Valverde in second place with Pogacar now at 3:43 and Lopez further back at 3:59. As for Quintana, he has fallen to over five minutes down, with even his hopes of a podium place now in jeopardy with Movistar likely to ensure that the Colombian now rides for Valverde throughout the final week. Quintana simply had no response when Valverde and Roglic attacked on the punishing slopes towards Santuario del Acebo, and was even dropped by the group containing Lopez and Pogacar.

As for Roglic, he came through the stage thanks in part to the incredible work from his team, most notably Tony Martin. The German kept a 17-rider break in check for most of the stage before the Slovenian matched Valverde’s attack.

The pair rode together for much of the final climb and although the Jumbo rider will take further confidence from his display he will have been reminded just how unpredictable and difficult the Vuelta can be to control after a pulsating first hour saw the pace split to pieces.

However, the day belonged to Kuss. He rode into the early break on the Puerto del Acebo and with the race leader in his ranks understandably sat back as the rest of the breakaway looked to put time into the peloton. 

Even when the break began to splinter on the final climb the 24-year-old refused to buckle before he eventually ventured forward with just over 6km to go.  He quickly caught and dropped lone leader Sergio Samitier and in truth never looked like being in trouble on the final slopes. After the first of two key mountain stages, Jumbo-Visma have plenty of reasons to celebrate but they will know that this race may have a few more twists and turns before Madrid.

How it unfolded

With two critical days in the mountains, the peloton would have been forgiven for starting stage 15 at a relatively sedate pace but there was a clear intent from the GC teams to break the race up once the flag had dropped. 

Movistar and Astana were the two main protagonists as they looked to test Jumbo-Visma’s mettle ahead of the first of four significant climbs.

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb) and Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) held a minute’s lead on the lower slopes of the Puerto del Acebo but the most significant early attack came when Marc Soler jumped clear after Movistar had set a furious pace on the lower slopes of the climb with 138km to go.

The Spaniard led the race over the first climb but the attacks from the main field continued with Kuss joining a four-man move that made contact with Soler on the long descent. 

With 117km to go Kuss’ group and Soler’s band merged and before long the race had a 17-rider break consisting of Soler, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Ben O’Connor (Team Dimension Data), Tao Geoghegan Hart, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Dani Navarro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin), José Herrada (Cofidis), Oscar Rodriguez, and Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) clear of the peloton.

Martin's marathon

At that point Kuss’ role was to simply act as a deterrent and mark anything of note from Astana and Movistar but and as the kilometers ticked by it looked as though Kuss’ main focus would turn to support Roglic on the final climb. 

That assumption was based on the fact that the gap between the break and the peloton held at just two or three minutes. Jumbo-Visma patrolled the front of the peloton throughout most of the stage with Tony Martin effectively holding the break on his own as the climbs ticked by.

The German was still on duty when the race reached the final climb but by this point, the gap towards the leaders had moved out to over five minutes and a brief escape from O’Connor, Samitier and Navarro had moved clear by over a minute. However, only Samitier survived as the gradient rose, with the Spaniard distancing Kiryienka, who had latched on after a spirited move from the veteran rider. 

Samitier was still clear of the rest when he rode through the final 7km but Kuss was soon in hot pursuit, having been given the nod to attack by the Jumbo-Visma team car. Within a few metres, the American made it two leaders on the road but he was riding solo almost instantly as Soler struggled to mount a prolonged chase.

Further down the climb, Movistar set the pace and instantly set up an attack by Valverde, who was instantly joined by Roglic. Up ahead, Kuss maintained his momentum to the line, despite a late fightback from Guerreiro and Geoghegan Hart.

When Valverde and Roglic linked up with Soler in the closing stages of the climb it looked as though the Movistar pair would attempt to stretch Roglic but the race leader matched them pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:19:04
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:40
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:53
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:49
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:05
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:11
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:14
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:48
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55
12Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:03
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:13
15Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:29
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:50
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
19Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:04
21James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:10
22Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
23Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23
24Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:25
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:42
27Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
29Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:06:22
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:40
31François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:48
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:54
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:02
34Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:30
35Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:24
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:40
37Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
39Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
40Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:44
41Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:03
42Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:09:15
43Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:27
44Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:07
45Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:40
46Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:04
48Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
51Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:04
52José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:18
53Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:20
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:14:44
56Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:01
57Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:05
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
59Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:39
62Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
70Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
71Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
78Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
80Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
81Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
82Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
83Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
86Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
87Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
88Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
89Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:17:01
90Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:19
91Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:45
92Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
93Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
94Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
95Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
96Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
97Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
98Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:38
101Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:58
102Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
103Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
104Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
106Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
107Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
108Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
109Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
110Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
112David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
113Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:13
114Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
115Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:50
116Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
117Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
118Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
119Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
120Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:01
121Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:11
122Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:12
123Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:21
124Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
125Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:28
126Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:07
127Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
128Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:29
129Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:38
130Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:38
132George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
133Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
134Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:05
135Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:39
136Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:56
137Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
138Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
139Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:06
141Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:51
142Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
143Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:59
144Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
145Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
146Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:09
147Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
148Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
149Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:47
150Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:25
151Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:50
155Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
156Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:52
157Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
158Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
159Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
DNSPatrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
DNFBrian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNSLuka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - El Llano km. 140
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Puerto Del Acebo km. 154.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 25
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 20
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 16
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 10
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 9
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 8
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7
10Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5
12Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
15Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto Del Acebo km. 29.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 6
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4
4Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto Del Connio km. 73.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
2Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 4
4Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto Del Pozo De Las Mujeres Muertas km. 114.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10
2Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 6
3Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 4
4Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
5Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto Del Acebo km. 154.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:19:04
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:40
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:53
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:49
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:05
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:50
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:10
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
12Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23
13Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:42
14Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:54
15Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:24
16Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:40
17Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:44
18Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:04
19Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:04
20Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:05
21Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:39
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:19
27Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:18:45
28Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:38
29Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:58
30Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
31Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
32Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
33Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:50
34Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
36Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:01
37Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:12
38Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:21
39Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
40Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:28
41Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:38
42Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:56
43Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:59
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:09
46Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
47Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:52
48Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 13:06:19
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47
3Astana Pro Team 0:02:59
4Bahrain-Merida 0:04:02
5Dimension Data 0:07:20
6Lotto Soudal 0:07:33
7Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:01
8Team Sunweb 0:12:30
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:26
10Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:55
11Euskadi Basque Country 0:14:57
12EF Education First 0:15:39
13Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:17:58
14AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:09
15Groupama-FDJ 0:19:48
16Trek-Segafredo 0:21:28
17Team Ineos 0:22:56
18Burgos-BH 0:25:11
19Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:47
20UAE Team Emirates 0:33:05
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:21
22CCC Team 0:50:27

General classification after stage 15
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 58:10:32
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:09
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:14
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:09:08
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:15
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:39
11Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:13:28
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:58
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:14
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:06
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:16
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:32
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:42
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:51
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:37
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:41
21George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:04
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:12
23Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:57
24Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:44
25François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:06
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:39:41
27Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:25
28Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:41:40
29Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:19
30Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:35
31Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:50:09
32Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:52:11
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:58:15
34Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:05:48
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:13
36Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:07:32
37Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:42
38Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:08:42
39Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:15
40José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:16
41Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:09:39
42Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:40
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:16:08
44Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:16:27
45Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:20:27
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:20:40
47Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:24:41
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:25:58
49Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:27:54
50Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:21
51Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:29:31
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:35
53David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:30:05
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:30:58
55Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:31:08
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:31:50
57Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:35:25
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:45
59Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:37:53
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:38:56
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:40:59
62Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:42:27
63Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:42:30
64Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:42:34
65Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:43:25
66Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:43:38
67Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:11
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:32
69Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:49:08
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:50:47
71Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:56
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:52:22
74Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:52:36
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:15
76Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:40
77Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:56
78Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:07
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:56:45
80Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:57:16
81Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:57:56
82Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:58:37
83Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:59:06
84Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:59:29
85Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:46
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:00:33
87Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:05:06
88Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:07:58
89Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:36
90Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:09:57
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:11:07
92Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:11:23
93Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:13:00
94Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:13:21
95Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:22
96Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:13:48
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:13:58
98Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:14:06
99Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:16:06
100Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:16:24
101Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:26
102Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:18:55
103Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:14
104Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:22:07
105Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:23:00
106Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:24:48
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:26:48
108Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:26:58
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2:27:17
110Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:28:35
111Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:29:56
112Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:30:55
113Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:31:11
114Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:33:10
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:35:23
116Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:36:55
117Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:39:10
118Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:39:24
119Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:39:37
120Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:39:39
121Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:39:50
122Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:39:57
123Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:40:21
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:40:25
125Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:41:41
126Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 2:42:41
127Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:42:48
128Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:00
129Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:45:54
130Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:46:26
131Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:47:30
132Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:47:33
133Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:47:53
134Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:48:20
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:48:45
136Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:50:00
137Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:50:17
138Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2:54:45
139Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:55:24
140Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:41
141Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:56:44
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:01:28
143Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:02:59
144Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:03:03
145Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:03
146Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:11:13
147Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:12:44
148Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:35
149Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:15:08
150Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:17:13
151Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:34
152Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:18:55
153Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:21:16
154Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 3:23:35
155Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:28:44
156Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:30:49
157Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:35:08
158Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:42:23
159Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:57:11

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 117
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 90
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 70
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 56
7Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39
13Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 39
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37
15Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
16Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
17Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32
20Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31
21Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
24Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
26Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 24
27Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 23
29Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23
32Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22
34Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21
36Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
37Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19
39Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18
41Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
42Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17
44Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16
46Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15
47Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
49José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14
50Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14
51Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13
52David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
54Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
55François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12
56Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12
57Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
59Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
61George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
63Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9
64Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
65Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8
66Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
67Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8
70John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8
71Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
72Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
73Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6
74Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
75Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
76Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5
77Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
78Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
79Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
80Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
81James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
82Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4
83Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4
84Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
85Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
86Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3
87Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2
89Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
90Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2
92Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1
93Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1
95Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
96Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
97Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22
5Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21
6Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17
11Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 14
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9
22Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8
23Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
26Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
27Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
31Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
33Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4
35Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
36Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
37Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
38Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
39Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
40Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
42Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
43Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
45Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
46Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
48Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
50Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2
53Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
54Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
55George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
57Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
59Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1
62Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
63Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 58:14:14
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:09:46
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:50
5James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:00
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:55
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:02
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:35:59
9Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:36:43
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:37:58
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:37
12Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:27
13Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:06
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:05:00
15Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:05:57
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:27:26
17Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:38:48
18Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:38:52
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:29
20Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:26
21Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:58
22Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:53:34
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:55:47
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:01:24
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:04:16
26Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:06:15
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:09:18
28Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:24
29Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:12:24
30Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:21:06
31Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:24:53
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:26:14
33Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:35:42
34Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:36:08
35Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:36:15
36Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:39:06
37Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:42:44
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:43:51
39Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:44:38
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:46:35
41Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:51:42
42Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:09:02
43Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:10:53
44Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:11:26
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:25:02
46Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:31:26
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:38:41
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:53:29

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 173:42:40
2Astana Pro Team 0:28:50
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:31
4Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:43
5AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:00
6Bahrain-Merida 2:04:32
7Trek-Segafredo 2:09:48
8Euskadi Basque Country 2:12:46
9Dimension Data 2:16:16
10Team Sunweb 2:17:59
11Katusha-Alpecin 2:20:01
12Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:23:02
13Lotto Soudal 2:31:30
14Bora-Hansgrohe 2:35:44
15UAE Team Emirates 2:37:55
16EF Education First 2:40:16
17Groupama-FDJ 2:59:20
18Team Ineos 3:03:28
19Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:08:44
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:24:51
21Burgos-BH 5:14:44
22CCC Team 5:46:29

