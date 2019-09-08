Vuelta a España: Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 at Santuario del Acebo

Image 1 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 24 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 24 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the green jersey at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 24 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 24 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stage 15 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 24 Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 24 Movistar and Jumbo-Visma mark each other on the climbs stage 15 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 24 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 24 Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 24 Jumbo-Visma stage 15 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 24 Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 24 Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 24 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 24 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart and Ruben Guerreiro stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) on his way to winning stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) solo on the final climb of stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) claimed a maiden Grand Tour stage win on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España after surviving from the day’s break and holding off a late chase from the GC riders behind.

The American rider attacked on the final climb of the stage with 6.6km to go and quickly established a winning margin. He held off a late charge from Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos), who finished second and third to take the biggest win of his career.

“It was an incredible atmosphere all the way up the climb. It was a bit of goat track at the beginning but it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Kuss said at the finish.

“It really hasn’t sunk in and I’m lost for words. When the time gap went out to five minutes we were on the last climb and I was following. That was enough time to go for the stage. Tomorrow it’s back to work.”

Jumbo-Visma enjoyed even more success with race leader Primoz Roglic responding when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked inside the final 6.2km. The pair matched each other all the way to the line with both riders putting considerable time into the likes of Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

In the overall classification, Roglic remains 2:25 clear of Valverde in second place with Pogacar now at 3:43 and Lopez further back at 3:59. As for Quintana, he has fallen to over five minutes down, with even his hopes of a podium place now in jeopardy with Movistar likely to ensure that the Colombian now rides for Valverde throughout the final week. Quintana simply had no response when Valverde and Roglic attacked on the punishing slopes towards Santuario del Acebo, and was even dropped by the group containing Lopez and Pogacar.

As for Roglic, he came through the stage thanks in part to the incredible work from his team, most notably Tony Martin. The German kept a 17-rider break in check for most of the stage before the Slovenian matched Valverde’s attack.

The pair rode together for much of the final climb and although the Jumbo rider will take further confidence from his display he will have been reminded just how unpredictable and difficult the Vuelta can be to control after a pulsating first hour saw the pace split to pieces.

However, the day belonged to Kuss. He rode into the early break on the Puerto del Acebo and with the race leader in his ranks understandably sat back as the rest of the breakaway looked to put time into the peloton.

Even when the break began to splinter on the final climb the 24-year-old refused to buckle before he eventually ventured forward with just over 6km to go. He quickly caught and dropped lone leader Sergio Samitier and in truth never looked like being in trouble on the final slopes. After the first of two key mountain stages, Jumbo-Visma have plenty of reasons to celebrate but they will know that this race may have a few more twists and turns before Madrid.

How it unfolded

With two critical days in the mountains, the peloton would have been forgiven for starting stage 15 at a relatively sedate pace but there was a clear intent from the GC teams to break the race up once the flag had dropped.

Movistar and Astana were the two main protagonists as they looked to test Jumbo-Visma’s mettle ahead of the first of four significant climbs.

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos), Casper Pedersen (Team Sunweb) and Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) held a minute’s lead on the lower slopes of the Puerto del Acebo but the most significant early attack came when Marc Soler jumped clear after Movistar had set a furious pace on the lower slopes of the climb with 138km to go.

The Spaniard led the race over the first climb but the attacks from the main field continued with Kuss joining a four-man move that made contact with Soler on the long descent.

With 117km to go Kuss’ group and Soler’s band merged and before long the race had a 17-rider break consisting of Soler, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott), Ben O’Connor (Team Dimension Data), Tao Geoghegan Hart, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Dani Navarro, Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin), José Herrada (Cofidis), Oscar Rodriguez, and Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) clear of the peloton.

Martin's marathon

At that point Kuss’ role was to simply act as a deterrent and mark anything of note from Astana and Movistar but and as the kilometers ticked by it looked as though Kuss’ main focus would turn to support Roglic on the final climb.

That assumption was based on the fact that the gap between the break and the peloton held at just two or three minutes. Jumbo-Visma patrolled the front of the peloton throughout most of the stage with Tony Martin effectively holding the break on his own as the climbs ticked by.

The German was still on duty when the race reached the final climb but by this point, the gap towards the leaders had moved out to over five minutes and a brief escape from O’Connor, Samitier and Navarro had moved clear by over a minute. However, only Samitier survived as the gradient rose, with the Spaniard distancing Kiryienka, who had latched on after a spirited move from the veteran rider.

Samitier was still clear of the rest when he rode through the final 7km but Kuss was soon in hot pursuit, having been given the nod to attack by the Jumbo-Visma team car. Within a few metres, the American made it two leaders on the road but he was riding solo almost instantly as Soler struggled to mount a prolonged chase.

Further down the climb, Movistar set the pace and instantly set up an attack by Valverde, who was instantly joined by Roglic. Up ahead, Kuss maintained his momentum to the line, despite a late fightback from Guerreiro and Geoghegan Hart.

When Valverde and Roglic linked up with Soler in the closing stages of the climb it looked as though the Movistar pair would attempt to stretch Roglic but the race leader matched them pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:19:04 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:40 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:53 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:49 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:05 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:11 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:14 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:48 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55 12 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:03 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:13 15 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:29 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:50 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:04 21 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:10 22 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 23 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 24 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:25 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:42 27 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:06:22 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:40 31 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:48 32 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:54 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:02 34 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:30 35 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:24 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:40 37 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 39 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 40 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:44 41 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:03 42 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:09:15 43 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:27 44 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:07 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:40 46 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:04 48 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:04 52 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:18 53 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:20 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:14:44 56 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:01 57 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:05 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:39 62 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 63 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 65 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 71 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 80 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 81 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 82 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 83 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 86 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 87 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 88 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 89 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:17:01 90 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:19 91 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:45 92 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 93 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 94 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 95 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 96 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 97 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:38 101 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:58 102 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 103 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 104 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 107 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 108 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 109 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 110 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 112 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 113 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:13 114 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 115 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:50 116 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 118 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 119 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 120 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:01 121 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:11 122 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:12 123 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:21 124 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 125 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:28 126 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:07 127 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 128 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:29 129 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:38 130 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:38 132 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 133 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 134 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:26:05 135 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:39 136 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:56 137 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 138 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 139 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:06 141 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:51 142 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 143 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:59 144 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 146 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:09 147 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 148 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 149 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:47 150 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:25 151 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:50 155 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 156 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:52 157 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 158 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team DNS Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team DNF Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal DNS Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 - El Llano km. 140 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Puerto Del Acebo km. 154.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 20 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 16 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 10 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 9 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto Del Acebo km. 29.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 6 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 4 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto Del Connio km. 73.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 2 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 4 4 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto Del Pozo De Las Mujeres Muertas km. 114.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 2 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 6 3 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 4 4 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto Del Acebo km. 154.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:19:04 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:40 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:53 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:49 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:05 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:50 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:10 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 13 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:42 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:54 15 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:24 16 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:40 17 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:44 18 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:04 19 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:04 20 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:05 21 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:39 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:19 27 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:18:45 28 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:38 29 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:58 30 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 31 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 32 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 33 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:50 34 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 36 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:01 37 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:12 38 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:21 39 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 40 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:28 41 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:38 42 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:56 43 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:59 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:09 46 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 47 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:52 48 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:06:19 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 3 Astana Pro Team 0:02:59 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:04:02 5 Dimension Data 0:07:20 6 Lotto Soudal 0:07:33 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:01 8 Team Sunweb 0:12:30 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:26 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:55 11 Euskadi Basque Country 0:14:57 12 EF Education First 0:15:39 13 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:17:58 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:09 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:19:48 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:21:28 17 Team Ineos 0:22:56 18 Burgos-BH 0:25:11 19 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:47 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:33:05 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:21 22 CCC Team 0:50:27

General classification after stage 15 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 58:10:32 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:42 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:09 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:14 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:09:08 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:15 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:39 11 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:13:28 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:58 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:14 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:06 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:16 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:32 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:42 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:51 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:37 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:41 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:04 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:12 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:57 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:44 25 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:06 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:39:41 27 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:25 28 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:41:40 29 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:19 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:35 31 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:50:09 32 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:52:11 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:58:15 34 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:05:48 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:13 36 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:07:32 37 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:42 38 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:08:42 39 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:15 40 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:16 41 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:09:39 42 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:40 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1:16:08 44 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:16:27 45 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1:20:27 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1:20:40 47 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1:24:41 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:25:58 49 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:27:54 50 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:21 51 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:29:31 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:35 53 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 1:30:05 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 1:30:58 55 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:31:08 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:31:50 57 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:35:25 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:45 59 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:37:53 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:38:56 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:40:59 62 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:42:27 63 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:42:30 64 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:42:34 65 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:43:25 66 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:43:38 67 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:11 68 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:32 69 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:49:08 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:50:47 71 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:56 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:52:22 74 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:52:36 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:15 76 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:40 77 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:56 78 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:07 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:56:45 80 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:57:16 81 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:57:56 82 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:58:37 83 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 1:59:06 84 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:59:29 85 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:46 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:00:33 87 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:05:06 88 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:07:58 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:36 90 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:09:57 91 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:11:07 92 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2:11:23 93 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:13:00 94 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 2:13:21 95 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:22 96 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:13:48 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:13:58 98 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:14:06 99 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:16:06 100 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:16:24 101 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:26 102 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:18:55 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:14 104 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:22:07 105 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:23:00 106 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:24:48 107 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:26:48 108 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:26:58 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2:27:17 110 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:28:35 111 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:29:56 112 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:30:55 113 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:31:11 114 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:33:10 115 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:35:23 116 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:36:55 117 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:39:10 118 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:39:24 119 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:39:37 120 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:39:39 121 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:39:50 122 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:39:57 123 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:40:21 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 2:40:25 125 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:41:41 126 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 2:42:41 127 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:42:48 128 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:43:00 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:45:54 130 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:46:26 131 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:47:30 132 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:47:33 133 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:47:53 134 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:48:20 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:48:45 136 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2:50:00 137 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:50:17 138 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2:54:45 139 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:55:24 140 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:41 141 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:56:44 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:01:28 143 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:02:59 144 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3:03:03 145 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:03 146 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:11:13 147 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:12:44 148 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:35 149 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:15:08 150 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:17:13 151 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:34 152 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:18:55 153 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:21:16 154 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 3:23:35 155 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:28:44 156 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:30:49 157 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:35:08 158 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:42:23 159 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:57:11

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 90 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 56 7 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 39 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 37 15 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 16 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 17 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 20 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 21 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 24 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 26 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 24 27 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 23 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 23 29 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 31 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23 32 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 33 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 34 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 36 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 37 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 39 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 19 40 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 18 41 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 42 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 44 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 46 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 47 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 49 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 50 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 51 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 52 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 12 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 54 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 55 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 56 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 11 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 59 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 10 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 63 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 64 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 65 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 66 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 67 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 8 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 8 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 70 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 71 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 72 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 73 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 6 74 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 75 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 76 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 77 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 78 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 79 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 80 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 81 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 82 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 83 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 84 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 85 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 86 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 87 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 89 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 90 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 2 92 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 93 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1 95 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 96 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 97 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 32 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 5 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 6 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 17 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 11 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 14 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 14 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 18 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 10 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 10 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 22 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 23 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 27 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 31 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 36 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 37 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 39 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 40 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 42 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 43 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 44 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 45 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 46 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 48 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 50 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 52 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2 53 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 56 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 57 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 59 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 60 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1 62 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 63 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 58:14:14 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:09:46 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:50 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:00 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:55 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:02 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:35:59 9 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:36:43 10 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:37:58 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:37 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:27 13 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:06 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 1:05:00 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1:05:57 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:27:26 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:38:48 18 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 1:38:52 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:29 20 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:45:26 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:58 22 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:53:34 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:55:47 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:01:24 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:04:16 26 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2:06:15 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:09:18 28 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:24 29 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:12:24 30 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:21:06 31 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:24:53 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2:26:14 33 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:35:42 34 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:36:08 35 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2:36:15 36 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 2:39:06 37 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 2:42:44 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 2:43:51 39 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 2:44:38 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:46:35 41 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:51:42 42 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:09:02 43 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:10:53 44 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3:11:26 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:25:02 46 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:31:26 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 3:38:41 48 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:53:29