Vuelta a Espana: Bennett wins stage 3

Irishman adds to Grand Tour tally as Roche keeps race lead

Image 1 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) in the Vuelta lead for the second day

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) in the Vuelta lead for the second day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) with the spoils of victory

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) with the spoils of victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 38

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb)

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 38

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) kept the best young rider's lead

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) kept the best young rider's lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 38

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the Vuelta's points jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the Vuelta's points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

Red jersey Nicolas Roche, before the start of stage 3

Red jersey Nicolas Roche, before the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 38

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk at the Jumbo-Visma car

Steven Kruijswijk at the Jumbo-Visma car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leading the Vuelta a Espana

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leading the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Race leader Nicolas Roche and points leader Nairo Quintana

Race leader Nicolas Roche and points leader Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

Nairo Quintana in the green points classification jersey

Nairo Quintana in the green points classification jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the best young rider's jersey

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leading the Vuelta a Espana

Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leading the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

Nairo Quintana, winner of stage 2

Nairo Quintana, winner of stage 2
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 38

The peloton during the early stage of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton during the early stage of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 38

Rigoberto Uran during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Rigoberto Uran during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 38

White jersey Miguel Angel Lopez

White jersey Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 38

The break during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

The break during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 38

A rear view of the peloton speeding through the Spanish countryside

A rear view of the peloton speeding through the Spanish countryside
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 38

The peloton during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 38

Primoz Roglic and Nicolas Roche chat during stage 3

Primoz Roglic and Nicolas Roche chat during stage 3
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 38

Madrazo, Saez and Cabedo in the break

Madrazo, Saez and Cabedo in the break
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 38

Madrazo leads the break during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Madrazo leads the break during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 38

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 38

Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott)

Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana, beating Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) in a bunch sprint in Alicante.

The Irish champion, who won three stages of the recent BinckBank Tour, collected his 12th win of the season with a convincing sprint in his first Grand Tour of 2019, after missing out on selection for the Giro d'Italia.
He latched onto Theuns' wheel as Trek took over from Sunweb in the home straight, and put clear daylight in between as he sprinted clear in the final 200 metres.

Mezgec made a late charge to overhaul Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida), while Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) settled for seventh behind his lead-out man Max Richeze.

Jakobsen's legs were, perhaps, dulled by the category-3 climb that topped out just under 40km from the line and where he was dropped. The Dutchman made it back into the peloton for the finale, but that wasn't the case for Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), who'd crashed on the opening day and called off his chase just over 10km from home.

Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), another Irishman, finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead of the race.

"I can't tell you how relieved I am with that. I felt so bad yesterday – I can't tell you how bad my legs were," Bennett said.

"I'm delighted to get it. It means a lot to get another Grand Tour victory, especially in the Irish champion's jersey. I'm very proud to wear it and win in this jersey."

Bennett paid tribute to his teammates but in the end, he had to improvise on the run-in to Alicante. Instead of following his lead-out man, Shane Archibald, he latched onto Trek's lead-out, with John Degenkolb taking over from Sunweb's last man to take Theuns to 200 metres.

"Sunweb closed us when we were coming up, so we lost all our speed," Bennett said. "Then Jempy [Drucker] got out, brought us to speed, and just as Shane wanted to go out on the right, Trek came and he kind of got boxed in again, but I took my momentum to the left and got on Trek.
"I knew it was a very fast finale so I really wanted to kick first. I think Trek just waited that little bit too long, because when you come from behind, it's hard to accelerate back up to that."

How it unfolded

After two stages that produced significant and unexpected developments in the race for the overall title, stage 3 of La Vuelta produced a more straight forward flat stage for the sprinters. Still, the Puerto de Tibi, the second of two categorised climbs on the 188km road from Ibi to Alicante, would complicate matters.

A small, unthreatening breakaway went clear from the gun, containing mountains classification leader Ángel Madrazo, his Burgos-BH teammate Óscar Cabedo, and Euskadi-Murias’ Héctor Sáez. They built a lead of six minutes in the first 50km but the sprinters’ teams soon started assisting Roche’s Sunweb and the gap started to fall.

By the time they reached the first of the two climbs, the Puerto de Biar, with just under 75km to go, the gap was down to three minutes. Madrazo passed the summit first to extend his lead in the KOM jersey.

On the downhill 25km run to the foot of the Puerto de Tibi, the gap continued to tumble, and Madrazo soon left his breakaway companions behind on the climb. Back in the bunch, now close at hand, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) triggered a flurry of activity with a speculative attack. He drew out the Jumbo-Visma duo of Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless, along with Movistar’s Marc Soler and Damien Howson from Mitchelton-Scott, but the move didn’t last long.

Up ahead Madrazo gave it everything to survive out front to reach the summit and take more mountains classification points. He was shadowed by Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin), who attacked from the peloton, but held on and immediately sat up once over the top, while Guerreiro pressed on down the descent.

The bunch was close at hand as it came to the summit moments later, but it was ragged, and there were a couple of notable absentees. Gaviria, who’s had an injury-hit season and crashed in the opening-day team time trial, was the first to be dropped, while Jakobsen had to fight to keep within eyesight of the peloton as the gaps opened up. While the Dutchman was able to limit the damage and rejoin on the descent, the damage was worse for Gaviria, who set two teammates to launch a desperate 38-kilometre chase. They hovered around 50 seconds down for much of the run-in, and the plug was pulled with just over 10km to go.

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) gained three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint with 20km to go, before Jumbo-Visma and Movistar dominated the run down to the flat final 10km. Once past the safety barrier of the 3km-to-go banner, Sunweb took the reins, protecting Roche but also looking to tee up Bauhaus. Bora came up with a kilometre to go but so did Trek, and Bennett made the call to take Theuns’ wheel. It proved wise, as Sunweb led into the final 300m before Degenkolb started to lead Theuns out. As Bennett said, it was perhaps a little too late, and Bennett was already opening up before Theuns had even started his sprint.

Tuesday’s stage 4 should provide another opportunity for the sprinters. Gaviria and Jakobsen will hope to play more prominent roles, but beating Bennett at this Vuelta looks a tall order.

Full Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4:25:02
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
13Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
22José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
24Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
25Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
26Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
27Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
29Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
32Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
33Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
34Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
35Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
38Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
39Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
40Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
41Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
43Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
47Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
49Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
51Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
52Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
54Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
57Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
58Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
63Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
66Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
67Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
68Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
71James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
73Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
74Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
75Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
76Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
78Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
81Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
87Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
88Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
93Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
94George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
95Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
97Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
98Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
99Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
100Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
101Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
103Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
105Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
108Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
109Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
110Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
111Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
112Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
114Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
115Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
120Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
121François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
123Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
124Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
125Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
126Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
127Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
128Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
129Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
131Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
132Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
133Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
134Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
137Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
138Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
139Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
140Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
141Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
142Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
143Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:20
144Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
145Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:22
146Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
148Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:24
149Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
150Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
151Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
153Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:01:19
154Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
155Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
156Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
158Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
159Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:26
160Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:31
161Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:39
162Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:12
163Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
164Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
165Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:14
166Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:16
167Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:21
168Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:49
169Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:05:08
170Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:08:57
171Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:50
172Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
173Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
174Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
175Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSMickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 - Bussot km. 167
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First4pts
2Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 2 - Explanada De España. Port De Alicante km. 188
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo20
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott16
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida12
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
7Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
8Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team7
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
12Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits4
13Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team3
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb2
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Biar km. 116
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
3Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Tibi km. 150.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida4:25:02
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
5Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
8Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
9Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
13Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
17Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
18Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
23Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
24Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
26Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
27Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
29Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
30Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
32Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
35Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
36Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
37Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
39Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
41Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:20
42Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:22
43Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:24
44Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
45Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:04:12
46Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:14
47Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:21
48Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:50
49Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
50Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
51Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
52Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep13:15:06
2CCC Team
3Trek-Segafredo
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Mitchelton-Scott
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Dimension Data
8Movistar Team
9Team Sunweb
10Bahrain-Merida
11Lotto Soudal
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Astana Pro Team
14Groupama-FDJ
15Burgos-BH
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17EF Education First
18Team Jumbo-Visma
19Team Ineos
20Euskadi Basque Country
21Cofidis Solutions Credits
22UAE Team Emirates

General Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb9:51:14
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:08
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:22
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:35
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First0:00:37
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:48
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:08
15Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:10
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:13
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:16
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:32
20Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
21Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
23Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:40
24James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:41
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
26Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:01:46
27Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
29Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
30Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:55
31Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:57
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:58
33José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
34Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:04
35David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
36Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:02:05
37Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
38Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
39Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:12
40Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
41Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
42Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:13
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
45Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:14
46Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
48Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
49Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:19
50Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:22
53Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
54Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:25
55Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:34
58Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:35
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
62Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:01
63Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:03:09
64Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
65Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
66Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:31
67Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:03:37
68Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:57
69Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:00
70Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:16
71Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:01
72Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:07:41
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:45
74Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:46
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:55
76Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:59
77Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:08:00
78Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
79Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:08:09
80Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
81Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
82Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:12
83Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:16
85Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:08:48
86Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:09:03
87Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
88Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:09:14
89Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:09:45
90Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:47
91Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:49
92Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:50
94Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:00
95Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:10:03
96Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
98Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:05
100Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:06
102Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:10:12
103Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
104Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
105Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:20
106Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
107Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:21
108Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
109John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:10:22
110Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:10:23
111Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:24
112Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
113Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:39
115Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:10:40
116Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:41
117Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:42
118Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:44
119Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:04
120Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:11:09
121Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:11:17
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:19
123Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:11:24
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:11:28
126Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:41
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:12:12
128Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:24
129Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:35
130Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:56
131Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:14:22
132Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:28
133Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:54
134Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:15:00
135Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
136Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:03
137Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:06
138Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:15:11
139Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:15:39
140Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:15:44
141Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
142Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:16:07
143Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
144Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:16:17
145Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:16:44
146Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:04
147Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:06
148Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:47
149Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:49
150Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:09
151Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:18:37
152Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:39
153Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:58
154Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:08
155Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:19:40
156Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:44
157Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:52
158Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:20:20
159Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:27
160Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:48
161Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:20:54
162Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:57
163Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:31
164Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:57
165Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:22:12
166Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:24:01
167Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:14
168Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:55
169Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:39
170Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:28:18
171Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:28:57
172Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:09
173Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:29:18
174Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
175Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:34

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb20
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo20
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma18
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First14
7Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
8Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First13
9Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida12
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott11
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott10
13Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
14Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
15Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
17Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
18Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team7
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
23Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
25Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits4
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott3
27Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team3
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma2
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
30Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb2
31Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb2
32Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
33Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH14pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
7Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
8George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma1
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
10Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH1
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott-1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team9:51:47
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First0:00:04
3Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
5James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:08
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:01:13
7Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:22
9Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:32
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:39
11Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:41
13Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:52
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
16Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:03:04
17Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:24
18Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:27
19Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:28
20Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:13
21Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:26
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:07:27
23Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:07:36
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:39
25Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:16
26Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:17
27Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:30
28Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:32
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:09:39
30Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:48
31Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
32Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:51
33Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:08
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:31
35Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:46
36Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:12:51
37Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:02
38Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
39Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:14:27
40Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
41Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:15:06
42Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:36
43Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:18:04
44Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:19
45Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:19:47
46Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:20:21
47Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:06
48Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:27:45
49Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:28:24
50Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:36
51Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:28:45
52Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:01

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb29:06:18
2EF Education First0:00:02
3Movistar Team0:00:06
4Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:35
6UAE Team Emirates0:01:02
7Astana Pro Team0:01:33
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:16
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:34
12Bahrain-Merida0:03:05
13Katusha-Alpecin0:03:12
14Dimension Data0:03:13
15Trek-Segafredo0:03:14
16Groupama-FDJ0:08:42
17Lotto Soudal0:08:45
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:48
19Euskadi Basque Country0:09:12
20Team Ineos0:11:12
21CCC Team0:13:22
22Burgos-BH0:17:56

 

