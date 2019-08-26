Vuelta a Espana: Bennett wins stage 3
Irishman adds to Grand Tour tally as Roche keeps race lead
Stage 3: Ibi - Alicante
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana, beating Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) in a bunch sprint in Alicante.
The Irish champion, who won three stages of the recent BinckBank Tour, collected his 12th win of the season with a convincing sprint in his first Grand Tour of 2019, after missing out on selection for the Giro d'Italia.
He latched onto Theuns' wheel as Trek took over from Sunweb in the home straight, and put clear daylight in between as he sprinted clear in the final 200 metres.
Mezgec made a late charge to overhaul Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida), while Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) settled for seventh behind his lead-out man Max Richeze.
Jakobsen's legs were, perhaps, dulled by the category-3 climb that topped out just under 40km from the line and where he was dropped. The Dutchman made it back into the peloton for the finale, but that wasn't the case for Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), who'd crashed on the opening day and called off his chase just over 10km from home.
Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), another Irishman, finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead of the race.
"I can't tell you how relieved I am with that. I felt so bad yesterday – I can't tell you how bad my legs were," Bennett said.
"I'm delighted to get it. It means a lot to get another Grand Tour victory, especially in the Irish champion's jersey. I'm very proud to wear it and win in this jersey."
Bennett paid tribute to his teammates but in the end, he had to improvise on the run-in to Alicante. Instead of following his lead-out man, Shane Archibald, he latched onto Trek's lead-out, with John Degenkolb taking over from Sunweb's last man to take Theuns to 200 metres.
"Sunweb closed us when we were coming up, so we lost all our speed," Bennett said. "Then Jempy [Drucker] got out, brought us to speed, and just as Shane wanted to go out on the right, Trek came and he kind of got boxed in again, but I took my momentum to the left and got on Trek.
"I knew it was a very fast finale so I really wanted to kick first. I think Trek just waited that little bit too long, because when you come from behind, it's hard to accelerate back up to that."
How it unfolded
After two stages that produced significant and unexpected developments in the race for the overall title, stage 3 of La Vuelta produced a more straight forward flat stage for the sprinters. Still, the Puerto de Tibi, the second of two categorised climbs on the 188km road from Ibi to Alicante, would complicate matters.
A small, unthreatening breakaway went clear from the gun, containing mountains classification leader Ángel Madrazo, his Burgos-BH teammate Óscar Cabedo, and Euskadi-Murias’ Héctor Sáez. They built a lead of six minutes in the first 50km but the sprinters’ teams soon started assisting Roche’s Sunweb and the gap started to fall.
By the time they reached the first of the two climbs, the Puerto de Biar, with just under 75km to go, the gap was down to three minutes. Madrazo passed the summit first to extend his lead in the KOM jersey.
On the downhill 25km run to the foot of the Puerto de Tibi, the gap continued to tumble, and Madrazo soon left his breakaway companions behind on the climb. Back in the bunch, now close at hand, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) triggered a flurry of activity with a speculative attack. He drew out the Jumbo-Visma duo of Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless, along with Movistar’s Marc Soler and Damien Howson from Mitchelton-Scott, but the move didn’t last long.
Up ahead Madrazo gave it everything to survive out front to reach the summit and take more mountains classification points. He was shadowed by Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin), who attacked from the peloton, but held on and immediately sat up once over the top, while Guerreiro pressed on down the descent.
The bunch was close at hand as it came to the summit moments later, but it was ragged, and there were a couple of notable absentees. Gaviria, who’s had an injury-hit season and crashed in the opening-day team time trial, was the first to be dropped, while Jakobsen had to fight to keep within eyesight of the peloton as the gaps opened up. While the Dutchman was able to limit the damage and rejoin on the descent, the damage was worse for Gaviria, who set two teammates to launch a desperate 38-kilometre chase. They hovered around 50 seconds down for much of the run-in, and the plug was pulled with just over 10km to go.
Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) gained three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint with 20km to go, before Jumbo-Visma and Movistar dominated the run down to the flat final 10km. Once past the safety barrier of the 3km-to-go banner, Sunweb took the reins, protecting Roche but also looking to tee up Bauhaus. Bora came up with a kilometre to go but so did Trek, and Bennett made the call to take Theuns’ wheel. It proved wise, as Sunweb led into the final 300m before Degenkolb started to lead Theuns out. As Bennett said, it was perhaps a little too late, and Bennett was already opening up before Theuns had even started his sprint.
Tuesday’s stage 4 should provide another opportunity for the sprinters. Gaviria and Jakobsen will hope to play more prominent roles, but beating Bennett at this Vuelta looks a tall order.
Full Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:25:02
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|33
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|35
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|37
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|39
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|47
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|50
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|51
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|63
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|68
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|70
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|73
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|74
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|75
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|78
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|79
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|81
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|88
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|89
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|94
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|95
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|98
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|99
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|101
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|108
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|110
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|112
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|114
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|120
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|123
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|124
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|125
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|127
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|128
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|129
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|131
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|132
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|133
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|134
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|137
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|140
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|141
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|143
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|144
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|145
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|146
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|149
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|150
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|151
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:01:19
|154
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|155
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|156
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|157
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|158
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:13
|159
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:26
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:31
|161
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:39
|162
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:12
|163
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|164
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|165
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:14
|166
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:16
|167
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:21
|168
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:49
|169
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:05:08
|170
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:57
|171
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:50
|172
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|173
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|174
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|175
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|4
|pts
|2
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|7
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|3
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|4:25:02
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|18
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|26
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|27
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|29
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|30
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|36
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|37
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|39
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:20
|42
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|43
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|44
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|45
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:12
|46
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:14
|47
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:21
|48
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:50
|49
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|51
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|52
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:15:06
|2
|CCC Team
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Burgos-BH
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|EF Education First
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Team Ineos
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country
|21
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|9:51:14
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:08
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:22
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:35
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:37
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:48
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:08
|15
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:10
|16
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:13
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:32
|20
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|21
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:40
|24
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:41
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:46
|27
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|29
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|30
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:55
|31
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:57
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|33
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|34
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:04
|35
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|36
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:05
|37
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:12
|40
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:13
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|45
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:14
|46
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|49
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:19
|50
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|53
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|54
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:25
|55
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:34
|58
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:35
|59
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|62
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:01
|63
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|64
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|65
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|66
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:31
|67
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:37
|68
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:57
|69
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|70
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:16
|71
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:01
|72
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:07:41
|73
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:45
|74
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:46
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:55
|76
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:59
|77
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:08:00
|78
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|79
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:08:09
|80
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|81
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|82
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:12
|83
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:16
|85
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:08:48
|86
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:09:03
|87
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|88
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:09:14
|89
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:45
|90
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:47
|91
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:49
|92
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:50
|94
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:00
|95
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:03
|96
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:05
|100
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|101
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:06
|102
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:10:12
|103
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|104
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|105
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:20
|106
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|107
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:21
|108
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|109
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:22
|110
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:10:23
|111
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:24
|112
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:39
|115
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:10:40
|116
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:41
|117
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:42
|118
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:44
|119
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:04
|120
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:09
|121
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:17
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:19
|123
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:11:24
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:11:28
|126
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:41
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:12:12
|128
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:24
|129
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:35
|130
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:56
|131
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:22
|132
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:28
|133
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:54
|134
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:00
|135
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|136
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:03
|137
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:06
|138
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:11
|139
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:39
|140
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:44
|141
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:16:07
|143
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:17
|145
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:44
|146
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:04
|147
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:06
|148
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:47
|149
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:49
|150
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:09
|151
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:18:37
|152
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:39
|153
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:58
|154
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:08
|155
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:19:40
|156
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:44
|157
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:52
|158
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:20
|159
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:27
|160
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:48
|161
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:54
|162
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:57
|163
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:31
|164
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:57
|165
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:22:12
|166
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:01
|167
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:14
|168
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:55
|169
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:39
|170
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:18
|171
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:28:57
|172
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:09
|173
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:29:18
|174
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|175
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:34
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|20
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|14
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|8
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|13
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|13
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|14
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|15
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|16
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|17
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|18
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|7
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|20
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|25
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|27
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|30
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|31
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|14
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|7
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|10
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9:51:47
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:04
|3
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:08
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:13
|7
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:22
|9
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:32
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|11
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|13
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:52
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:04
|17
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:24
|18
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:27
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:28
|20
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:13
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:26
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:07:27
|23
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:36
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:39
|25
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:16
|26
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:17
|27
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:30
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:32
|29
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:09:39
|30
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:48
|31
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|32
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:51
|33
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:08
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:31
|35
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:46
|36
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:12:51
|37
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:02
|38
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|39
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:14:27
|40
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|41
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:06
|42
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:36
|43
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:18:04
|44
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:19
|45
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:47
|46
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:21
|47
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:06
|48
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:45
|49
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:28:24
|50
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:36
|51
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:28:45
|52
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|29:06:18
|2
|EF Education First
|0:00:02
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:35
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:16
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:34
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:05
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:12
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:03:13
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:14
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:42
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:48
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:09:12
|20
|Team Ineos
|0:11:12
|21
|CCC Team
|0:13:22
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:17:56
