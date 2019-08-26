Image 1 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) in the Vuelta lead for the second day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) with the spoils of victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) kept the best young rider's lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the Vuelta's points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Red jersey Nicolas Roche, before the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 14 of 38 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk at the Jumbo-Visma car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leading the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Race leader Nicolas Roche and points leader Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Nairo Quintana in the green points classification jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) leading the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Nairo Quintana, winner of stage 2 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 28 of 38 The peloton during the early stage of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 29 of 38 Rigoberto Uran during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 30 of 38 White jersey Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 31 of 38 The break during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 32 of 38 A rear view of the peloton speeding through the Spanish countryside (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 33 of 38 The peloton during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 34 of 38 Primoz Roglic and Nicolas Roche chat during stage 3 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 35 of 38 Madrazo, Saez and Cabedo in the break (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 36 of 38 Madrazo leads the break during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 37 of 38 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana during stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 38 of 38 Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana, beating Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) in a bunch sprint in Alicante.

The Irish champion, who won three stages of the recent BinckBank Tour, collected his 12th win of the season with a convincing sprint in his first Grand Tour of 2019, after missing out on selection for the Giro d'Italia.

He latched onto Theuns' wheel as Trek took over from Sunweb in the home straight, and put clear daylight in between as he sprinted clear in the final 200 metres.

Mezgec made a late charge to overhaul Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida), while Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) settled for seventh behind his lead-out man Max Richeze.

Jakobsen's legs were, perhaps, dulled by the category-3 climb that topped out just under 40km from the line and where he was dropped. The Dutchman made it back into the peloton for the finale, but that wasn't the case for Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), who'd crashed on the opening day and called off his chase just over 10km from home.

Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), another Irishman, finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead of the race.

"I can't tell you how relieved I am with that. I felt so bad yesterday – I can't tell you how bad my legs were," Bennett said.

"I'm delighted to get it. It means a lot to get another Grand Tour victory, especially in the Irish champion's jersey. I'm very proud to wear it and win in this jersey."

Bennett paid tribute to his teammates but in the end, he had to improvise on the run-in to Alicante. Instead of following his lead-out man, Shane Archibald, he latched onto Trek's lead-out, with John Degenkolb taking over from Sunweb's last man to take Theuns to 200 metres.

"Sunweb closed us when we were coming up, so we lost all our speed," Bennett said. "Then Jempy [Drucker] got out, brought us to speed, and just as Shane wanted to go out on the right, Trek came and he kind of got boxed in again, but I took my momentum to the left and got on Trek.

"I knew it was a very fast finale so I really wanted to kick first. I think Trek just waited that little bit too long, because when you come from behind, it's hard to accelerate back up to that."

How it unfolded

After two stages that produced significant and unexpected developments in the race for the overall title, stage 3 of La Vuelta produced a more straight forward flat stage for the sprinters. Still, the Puerto de Tibi, the second of two categorised climbs on the 188km road from Ibi to Alicante, would complicate matters.

A small, unthreatening breakaway went clear from the gun, containing mountains classification leader Ángel Madrazo, his Burgos-BH teammate Óscar Cabedo, and Euskadi-Murias’ Héctor Sáez. They built a lead of six minutes in the first 50km but the sprinters’ teams soon started assisting Roche’s Sunweb and the gap started to fall.

By the time they reached the first of the two climbs, the Puerto de Biar, with just under 75km to go, the gap was down to three minutes. Madrazo passed the summit first to extend his lead in the KOM jersey.

On the downhill 25km run to the foot of the Puerto de Tibi, the gap continued to tumble, and Madrazo soon left his breakaway companions behind on the climb. Back in the bunch, now close at hand, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) triggered a flurry of activity with a speculative attack. He drew out the Jumbo-Visma duo of Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless, along with Movistar’s Marc Soler and Damien Howson from Mitchelton-Scott, but the move didn’t last long.

Up ahead Madrazo gave it everything to survive out front to reach the summit and take more mountains classification points. He was shadowed by Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin), who attacked from the peloton, but held on and immediately sat up once over the top, while Guerreiro pressed on down the descent.

The bunch was close at hand as it came to the summit moments later, but it was ragged, and there were a couple of notable absentees. Gaviria, who’s had an injury-hit season and crashed in the opening-day team time trial, was the first to be dropped, while Jakobsen had to fight to keep within eyesight of the peloton as the gaps opened up. While the Dutchman was able to limit the damage and rejoin on the descent, the damage was worse for Gaviria, who set two teammates to launch a desperate 38-kilometre chase. They hovered around 50 seconds down for much of the run-in, and the plug was pulled with just over 10km to go.

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) gained three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint with 20km to go, before Jumbo-Visma and Movistar dominated the run down to the flat final 10km. Once past the safety barrier of the 3km-to-go banner, Sunweb took the reins, protecting Roche but also looking to tee up Bauhaus. Bora came up with a kilometre to go but so did Trek, and Bennett made the call to take Theuns’ wheel. It proved wise, as Sunweb led into the final 300m before Degenkolb started to lead Theuns out. As Bennett said, it was perhaps a little too late, and Bennett was already opening up before Theuns had even started his sprint.

Tuesday’s stage 4 should provide another opportunity for the sprinters. Gaviria and Jakobsen will hope to play more prominent roles, but beating Bennett at this Vuelta looks a tall order.



Full Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:25:02 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 14 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 22 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 25 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 29 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 33 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 34 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 35 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 37 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 39 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 47 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 50 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 51 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 52 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 54 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 57 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 63 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 66 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 68 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 70 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 71 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 73 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 74 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 75 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 76 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 78 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 81 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 88 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 89 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 92 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 93 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 94 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 95 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 97 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 98 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 99 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 100 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 101 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 105 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 108 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 109 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 110 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 111 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 112 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 114 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 116 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 120 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 121 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 123 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 124 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 125 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 127 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 128 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 129 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 130 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 131 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 132 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 133 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 134 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 137 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 139 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 140 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 141 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 143 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:20 144 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 145 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 146 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 149 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 150 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 151 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 153 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:01:19 154 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 155 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 156 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 158 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:13 159 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:26 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:31 161 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:39 162 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:12 163 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 164 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 165 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:14 166 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:16 167 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:21 168 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:49 169 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:08 170 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:08:57 171 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:50 172 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 173 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 174 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 175 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNS Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 - Bussot km. 167 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 4 pts 2 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 2 - Explanada De España. Port De Alicante km. 188 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 8 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 9 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 7 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 3 14 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Biar km. 116 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 3 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Tibi km. 150.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 4:25:02 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 5 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 9 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 17 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 18 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 23 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 26 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 27 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 29 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 30 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 36 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 37 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 39 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:20 42 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 43 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 44 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 45 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:12 46 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:14 47 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:21 48 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:50 49 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 50 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 51 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 52 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:15:06 2 CCC Team 3 Trek-Segafredo 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Dimension Data 8 Movistar Team 9 Team Sunweb 10 Bahrain-Merida 11 Lotto Soudal 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Groupama-FDJ 15 Burgos-BH 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 EF Education First 18 Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Team Ineos 20 Euskadi Basque Country 21 Cofidis Solutions Credits 22 UAE Team Emirates

General Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 9:51:14 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:08 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:22 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:35 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:00:37 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:48 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:08 15 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:10 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:13 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:16 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:32 20 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 21 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:40 24 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:41 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:01:46 27 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 29 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 30 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:55 31 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:57 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58 33 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 34 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:04 35 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 36 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:05 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 38 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 39 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:12 40 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:13 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 45 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:14 46 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 49 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:19 50 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:22 53 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 54 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:25 55 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:34 58 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:35 59 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 62 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:01 63 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:09 64 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22 65 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 66 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 67 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:03:37 68 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:57 69 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:00 70 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:16 71 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:01 72 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:07:41 73 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:45 74 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:46 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:55 76 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:59 77 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:08:00 78 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 79 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:08:09 80 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 81 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 82 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:12 83 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 84 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:16 85 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:08:48 86 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:09:03 87 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 88 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:09:14 89 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:45 90 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:47 91 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:49 92 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:50 94 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:00 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:03 96 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:05 100 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:06 102 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:12 103 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 104 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 105 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:20 106 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 107 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:21 108 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:22 110 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:10:23 111 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:24 112 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:39 115 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:10:40 116 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:41 117 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:42 118 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:44 119 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:04 120 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:09 121 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:17 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:19 123 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:11:24 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:11:28 126 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:41 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:12:12 128 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:24 129 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:35 130 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:56 131 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:22 132 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:28 133 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:54 134 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:15:00 135 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 136 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:03 137 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:06 138 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:11 139 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:39 140 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:44 141 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:16:07 143 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:17 145 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:44 146 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:04 147 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:06 148 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:47 149 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:49 150 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:09 151 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:18:37 152 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:39 153 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:58 154 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:08 155 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:19:40 156 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:44 157 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:52 158 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:20 159 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:27 160 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:48 161 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:54 162 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:57 163 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:31 164 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:57 165 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:22:12 166 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:24:01 167 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:14 168 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:55 169 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:39 170 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:18 171 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:28:57 172 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:09 173 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:29:18 174 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 175 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:34

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 20 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 14 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 8 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 13 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 12 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 11 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 10 13 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 14 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 15 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 17 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 18 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 7 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 25 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 3 27 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 3 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 30 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 31 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 32 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 14 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 7 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 10 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9:51:47 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:00:04 3 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:37 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:08 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:13 7 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:22 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:32 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:39 11 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:41 13 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:52 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 16 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:03:04 17 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:24 18 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:27 19 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:28 20 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:13 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:26 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:27 23 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:36 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:39 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:16 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:17 27 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:30 28 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:32 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:09:39 30 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:48 31 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 32 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:51 33 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:08 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:31 35 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:46 36 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:12:51 37 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:02 38 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 39 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:14:27 40 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 41 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:06 42 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:36 43 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:18:04 44 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:19 45 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:47 46 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:21 47 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:06 48 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:45 49 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:28:24 50 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:36 51 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:28:45 52 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:01