Vuelta a Espana: Valverde wins stage 7

Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana after another brutal day of racing. The world champion edged out Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) with Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana finishing six seconds down on yet another summit finish.

The punishing day of racing ended at Mas de la Costa with Lopez moving back into the leader’s red jersey with Roglic second overall, at six seconds.

Overnight leader Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Merida) cracked completely with 26km to go and lost several minutes on a day that saw Valverde, Quintana, Roglic and Lopez proving that they are the strongest riders in this year’s race.

The four riders moved clear on the final climb with Quintana relentlessly attacking as several riders began to struggle. Even Valverde began to lose ground due to his teammate's constant attacking but the veteran Spaniard recovered and move to the front of the race inside the closing stages. When he accelerated to the line only Roglic could go with him, but there was little contest at the line with Valverde enjoying enough time to celebrate his win.

Valverde's win helped him jump to third overall after almost a week of racing.

And it was those teams, of Movistar, Astana and Jumbo-Visma, who took the responsibility of splitting the race inside the finale. In truth, there was never any let-up, even when a dangerous break moved clear in the opening stages of the race.

How it unfolded

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Storer (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) established a healthy lead over the peloton in the opening kilometers but even with around five minutes the chances of the break decided the stage for a second consecutive day were slim.

On the Puerto del Salto del Cabello the gap was down to 2:17 before Gilbert and Sergio Henao moved clear of their struggling companions. The leading pair were soon joined by Sebastian Henao and Gianluca Brambilla but with Movistar setting a furious pace at the front of the peloton, the break's advantage was always set to move in one direction.

Quintana and Valverde were well-positioned as the main field ticked off the penultimate climb but the same could not be said of Teuns, who was sent packing with just over 25km to go – his efforts in yesterday's break clearly coming back to haunt him. He wasn't the only rider to struggle with several potential top-ten contenders slipping from the GC group, including David de la Cruz, who had also gained time on stage 6.

Astana and Jumbo Visma enter the game

Gilbert threw in a token attack with 12km that Sergio Henao once more followed but by then the gap was down to a slender few seconds. With Movistar tiring it was time for Lopez's Astana to make their case. They virtually sprinted towards the final climb, before Jumbo-Visma chipped in with valiant turns on the front.

Gilbert and Henao were caught on the lower slopes of the final climb, before Quintana made his first attack with 3.2km to go. The Colombian, already a stage winner in this year's race, attacked several times as he peppered his rivals with a series of accelerations. Each time he would check back to catch the sight of Valverde grimly hanging on, while Rafal Majka and several other climbers looked to limit their losses.

As the leading four of Roglic, Lopez, Valverde and Quintana entered the final kilometer it was Quintana who drifted towards the back of the group. Roglic put up a fight when Valverde kicked for the line but the Jumbo Visma rider lacked the kick of the veteran Spaniard and was forced to settle for second.

Full results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:34:11 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42 6 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:07 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:20 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:25 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:48 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:58 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:19 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:20 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:28 22 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:40 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 24 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:55 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:00 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 27 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:08 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:22 29 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:06:18 31 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:06:30 32 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:11 33 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:54 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:44 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:23 42 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:46 43 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:49 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:51 48 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:56 50 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:45 51 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:53 52 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:04 53 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:26 54 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:05 55 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:06 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:16 57 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:28 60 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:33 61 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:13:37 62 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:13:46 63 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 64 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:13:49 65 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:14:04 67 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:23 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:54 69 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:08 70 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:15:24 71 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:15:41 72 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 73 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:55 74 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:16:19 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:54 76 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:17:15 77 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:17:23 79 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:17:31 81 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:56 82 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:19:38 83 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:21 84 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 85 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:27 86 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:30 87 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:03 88 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 89 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:23 90 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:32 91 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:34 92 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:39 93 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:46 94 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 95 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:21:59 96 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:05 98 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:13 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 100 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 101 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:56 103 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:12 104 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:23:38 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 107 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 109 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:47 110 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:23:51 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 112 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:54 113 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:24:00 114 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:24:06 115 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 116 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 117 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 118 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 120 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 122 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 123 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:14 125 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:32 126 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 127 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:46 128 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:48 129 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 131 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 133 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:52 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 135 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 136 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:12 137 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:22 138 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 139 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 140 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:25:55 141 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:09 142 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:12 143 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 144 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:27:33 145 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 146 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:37 147 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 148 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:03 149 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:05 150 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:42 151 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 152 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 153 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 155 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 156 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 158 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 160 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 161 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 162 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 163 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:54 164 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 165 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 166 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 167 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:39:36 DNS Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - Onda km. 130 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - Alto Mas De La Costa km. 183.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 6 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto Del Marianet km. 93.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Eslida km. 104.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 2 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De Alcudia De Veo km. 115.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto Del Salto Del Caballo km. 161.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Mas De La Costa km. 183.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:34:17 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 3 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:14 4 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:14 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:22 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:34 7 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:49 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:16 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:05 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:38 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:45 13 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:20 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:12:59 15 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:40 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:13:43 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:02 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:17:25 20 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:21 21 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:57 22 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:26 23 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:40 24 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:07 26 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:06 27 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:32 28 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:41 29 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:23:54 30 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:24:00 31 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 32 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 33 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:40 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:42 37 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:46 39 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:16 40 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:06 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:27:27 43 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:27:31 44 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:36 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 46 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 50 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:48

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:44:16 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:52 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:07 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:20 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:28 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:37 8 Team Sunweb 0:21:02 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:21:52 10 EF Education First 0:22:13 11 Euskadi Basque Country 0:22:28 12 Dimension Data 0:23:11 13 Team Ineos 0:27:08 14 Lotto Soudal 0:27:26 15 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:27:34 16 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:04 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:33 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:34:00 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:13 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:41:05 21 CCC Team 0:54:00 22 Burgos-BH 0:57:24

General classification after stage 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 28:19:13 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:27 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:58 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:36 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:52 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:34 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:36 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:55 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:01 13 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:55 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:08 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 17 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:39 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:05 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:07 21 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:27 22 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:10:08 23 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:10:17 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:43 25 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:44 26 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:06 27 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:07 28 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:44 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:27 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:32 31 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:15:17 32 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:39 33 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:25 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:47 35 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:15 36 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:39 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:11 38 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:10 39 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:36 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:21:59 41 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:18 42 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:27 43 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:02 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:59 45 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:54 46 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:18 47 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:31 48 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:00 49 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:05 50 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:29:06 51 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21 52 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:47 53 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:31:12 54 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:31:39 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:40 56 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:48 57 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:33:03 58 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:33:18 59 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:23 60 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:34:53 61 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:42 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:36:02 63 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:16 64 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:18 65 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:23 66 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:14 67 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:22 69 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:27 70 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:42 71 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:56 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:10 73 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:40:56 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:58 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:44 76 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:17 77 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:42:54 78 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:43:30 79 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:43:57 80 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:06 81 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:38 82 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:44:41 83 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:45:18 84 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:33 85 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:06 86 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:00 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:02 88 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:47:43 89 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:47:56 90 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:48:11 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:17 92 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:28 93 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:48:36 94 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:48:43 95 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:14 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:48 97 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:51:49 98 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:06 99 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:52:17 100 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:54:08 101 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:55:02 102 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:26 103 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:49 104 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:55:54 105 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:11 106 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:19 107 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:19 108 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:21 109 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:58:11 110 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:58:30 111 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:59:23 112 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:00 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:00:05 114 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:00:32 115 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:01:28 116 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:01:44 117 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:50 118 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:08 119 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09 120 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:30 121 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:02:33 122 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:57 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:56 124 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:04:07 125 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:04:23 126 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:05:04 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:05:22 128 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:26 129 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:39 130 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:07:32 131 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:47 132 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:07:48 133 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:08:09 134 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:10:14 135 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:04 136 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:14 137 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:15 138 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:59 139 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:04 140 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:12:07 141 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:09 142 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:12:49 143 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:12:59 144 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:13:40 145 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:48 146 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:15:47 147 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:16:07 148 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:10 149 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:16:11 150 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:24 151 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:44 152 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:17:23 153 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:44 154 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:21:19 155 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:21 156 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:27 157 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:22:37 158 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:22:50 159 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:58 160 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:09 161 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:47 162 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:30:01 163 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 1:32:07 164 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:59 165 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:38 166 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 1:40:04 167 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:45:55

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 33 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 31 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 12 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 20 15 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 17 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 18 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 19 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17 20 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16 21 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 22 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16 23 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 24 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 26 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 27 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 13 28 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 29 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 12 32 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 11 33 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 40 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 41 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 42 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6 44 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 47 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 48 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 49 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 3 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 51 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 52 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 54 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 55 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 56 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 57 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4 58 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29 2 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 8 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 18 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 23 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 24 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1 29 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 30 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 31 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 28:19:13 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:36 3 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:55 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24 5 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:27 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:10:17 7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:44 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:06 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:39 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:25 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:36 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:18 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:00 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:05 15 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:47 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:48 17 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:42 18 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:18 19 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:27 20 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:56 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:06 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:38 23 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:48:11 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:28 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:48:43 26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:51:49 27 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:49 28 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:55:54 29 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:19 30 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:21 31 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:00:32 32 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:01:28 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:50 34 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:04:07 36 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:04:23 37 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:05:04 38 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:07:48 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:14 40 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:12:49 41 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:13:40 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:17:23 43 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:44 44 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:58 45 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:09 46 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:30:01 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 1:32:07 48 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:59 49 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:38 50 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:45:55