Vuelta a Espana: Valverde wins stage 7
Lopez moves back into race lead
Stage 7: Onda - Mas de la Costa
Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana after another brutal day of racing. The world champion edged out Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) with Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana finishing six seconds down on yet another summit finish.
The punishing day of racing ended at Mas de la Costa with Lopez moving back into the leader’s red jersey with Roglic second overall, at six seconds.
Overnight leader Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Merida) cracked completely with 26km to go and lost several minutes on a day that saw Valverde, Quintana, Roglic and Lopez proving that they are the strongest riders in this year’s race.
The four riders moved clear on the final climb with Quintana relentlessly attacking as several riders began to struggle. Even Valverde began to lose ground due to his teammate's constant attacking but the veteran Spaniard recovered and move to the front of the race inside the closing stages. When he accelerated to the line only Roglic could go with him, but there was little contest at the line with Valverde enjoying enough time to celebrate his win.
Valverde's win helped him jump to third overall after almost a week of racing.
And it was those teams, of Movistar, Astana and Jumbo-Visma, who took the responsibility of splitting the race inside the finale. In truth, there was never any let-up, even when a dangerous break moved clear in the opening stages of the race.
How it unfolded
Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Storer (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) established a healthy lead over the peloton in the opening kilometers but even with around five minutes the chances of the break decided the stage for a second consecutive day were slim.
On the Puerto del Salto del Cabello the gap was down to 2:17 before Gilbert and Sergio Henao moved clear of their struggling companions. The leading pair were soon joined by Sebastian Henao and Gianluca Brambilla but with Movistar setting a furious pace at the front of the peloton, the break's advantage was always set to move in one direction.
Quintana and Valverde were well-positioned as the main field ticked off the penultimate climb but the same could not be said of Teuns, who was sent packing with just over 25km to go – his efforts in yesterday's break clearly coming back to haunt him. He wasn't the only rider to struggle with several potential top-ten contenders slipping from the GC group, including David de la Cruz, who had also gained time on stage 6.
Astana and Jumbo Visma enter the game
Gilbert threw in a token attack with 12km that Sergio Henao once more followed but by then the gap was down to a slender few seconds. With Movistar tiring it was time for Lopez's Astana to make their case. They virtually sprinted towards the final climb, before Jumbo-Visma chipped in with valiant turns on the front.
Gilbert and Henao were caught on the lower slopes of the final climb, before Quintana made his first attack with 3.2km to go. The Colombian, already a stage winner in this year's race, attacked several times as he peppered his rivals with a series of accelerations. Each time he would check back to catch the sight of Valverde grimly hanging on, while Rafal Majka and several other climbers looked to limit their losses.
As the leading four of Roglic, Lopez, Valverde and Quintana entered the final kilometer it was Quintana who drifted towards the back of the group. Roglic put up a fight when Valverde kicked for the line but the Jumbo Visma rider lacked the kick of the veteran Spaniard and was forced to settle for second.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:34:11
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:42
|6
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:07
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:20
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:25
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:48
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:58
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:20
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:28
|22
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:40
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|24
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:55
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:00
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:22
|29
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:06:18
|31
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:30
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:11
|33
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:54
|35
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:44
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:23
|42
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:46
|43
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:49
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:51
|48
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:56
|50
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:45
|51
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:53
|52
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:04
|53
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:26
|54
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:13:05
|55
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:06
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:16
|57
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:28
|60
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:33
|61
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:13:37
|62
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:13:46
|63
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|64
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:13:49
|65
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:14:04
|67
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:23
|68
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:14:54
|69
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:08
|70
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:15:24
|71
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:15:41
|72
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:55
|74
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:16:19
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:16:54
|76
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:17:15
|77
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:23
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:17:31
|81
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:56
|82
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:19:38
|83
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:21
|84
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:27
|86
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:30
|87
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:03
|88
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|89
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:23
|90
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:32
|91
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:34
|92
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:39
|93
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:46
|94
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|95
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:59
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:05
|98
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:13
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|101
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:56
|103
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:12
|104
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:23:38
|105
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|107
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:47
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:23:51
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|112
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:54
|113
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:24:00
|114
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:24:06
|115
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|116
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|117
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|118
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|120
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|122
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|123
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:14
|125
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:32
|126
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|127
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:46
|128
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:48
|129
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|133
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:52
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|136
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:12
|137
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:25:22
|138
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|139
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|140
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:25:55
|141
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:09
|142
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:12
|143
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|144
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:27:33
|145
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|146
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:27:37
|147
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|148
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:03
|149
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:05
|150
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:42
|151
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|152
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|153
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|155
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|157
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|158
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|161
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|162
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|163
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:54
|164
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|165
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|166
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|167
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:39:36
|DNS
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|6
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|2
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:34:17
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|3
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:14
|4
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:14
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:22
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:03:34
|7
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:49
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:16
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:24
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:05
|11
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:38
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:45
|13
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:20
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:12:59
|15
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:40
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:13:43
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:02
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:17:25
|20
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:21
|21
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:57
|22
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:26
|23
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:40
|24
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:07
|26
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:23:06
|27
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:32
|28
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:41
|29
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:23:54
|30
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:24:00
|31
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|32
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|33
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:40
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:42
|37
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:46
|39
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:25:16
|40
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:06
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:27:27
|43
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:27:31
|44
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:36
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:48
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:44:16
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:52
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:07
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:20
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:28
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:37
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:21:02
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:52
|10
|EF Education First
|0:22:13
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:22:28
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:23:11
|13
|Team Ineos
|0:27:08
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27:26
|15
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:27:34
|16
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:04
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:33
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:00
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:13
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:41:05
|21
|CCC Team
|0:54:00
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:57:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|28:19:13
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:58
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:36
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:52
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:34
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:36
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:55
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:01
|13
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:55
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:08
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:24
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|17
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:39
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:44
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:05
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:07
|21
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:27
|22
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:08
|23
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:10:17
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:43
|25
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:44
|26
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:06
|27
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:07
|28
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:44
|29
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:27
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:32
|31
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:15:17
|32
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:39
|33
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:25
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:47
|35
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:15
|36
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:39
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:11
|38
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:10
|39
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:36
|40
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:21:59
|41
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:18
|42
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:27
|43
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:02
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:59
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:54
|46
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:18
|47
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:31
|48
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:00
|49
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:29:05
|50
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:29:06
|51
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:21
|52
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:47
|53
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:31:12
|54
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:31:39
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:40
|56
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:48
|57
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:33:03
|58
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:33:18
|59
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:23
|60
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:53
|61
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:42
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:36:02
|63
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:16
|64
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:18
|65
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:38:23
|66
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:14
|67
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:22
|69
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:39:27
|70
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:42
|71
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:56
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:10
|73
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:40:56
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:58
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41:44
|76
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:17
|77
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:42:54
|78
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:30
|79
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:43:57
|80
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:06
|81
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:38
|82
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:44:41
|83
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:45:18
|84
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:33
|85
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:06
|86
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:00
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:02
|88
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:47:43
|89
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:47:56
|90
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:48:11
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:17
|92
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:28
|93
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:48:36
|94
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:48:43
|95
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:14
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:48
|97
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51:49
|98
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:06
|99
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:52:17
|100
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:54:08
|101
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:55:02
|102
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:26
|103
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:55:49
|104
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:55:54
|105
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:11
|106
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:19
|107
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:57:19
|108
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:21
|109
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:58:11
|110
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:58:30
|111
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:59:23
|112
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:00:00
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:05
|114
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:00:32
|115
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:01:28
|116
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:01:44
|117
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:50
|118
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:08
|119
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:09
|120
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:02:30
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:02:33
|122
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:02:57
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:56
|124
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:04:07
|125
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:04:23
|126
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:05:04
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:05:22
|128
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:26
|129
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:39
|130
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:07:32
|131
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:47
|132
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:07:48
|133
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:08:09
|134
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:10:14
|135
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:11:04
|136
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:11:14
|137
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:15
|138
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:11:59
|139
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:04
|140
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:12:07
|141
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:09
|142
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:12:49
|143
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:59
|144
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:13:40
|145
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:13:48
|146
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:15:47
|147
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:07
|148
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:16:10
|149
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:16:11
|150
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:24
|151
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:44
|152
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:17:23
|153
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:44
|154
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:19
|155
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:21:21
|156
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1:21:27
|157
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:22:37
|158
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|1:22:50
|159
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:22:58
|160
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:25:09
|161
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:47
|162
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:30:01
|163
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:32:07
|164
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:59
|165
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:35:38
|166
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|1:40:04
|167
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:45:55
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|33
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|24
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|12
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|15
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|18
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|17
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|18
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|19
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|16
|21
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|22
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|23
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|24
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|26
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|27
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|13
|28
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|29
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|32
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|11
|33
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|40
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|41
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|42
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|44
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|45
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|47
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|48
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|49
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|51
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|54
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|55
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|56
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|57
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|-4
|58
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|29
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|11
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|8
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|8
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|18
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|23
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|24
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|1
|29
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|30
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|31
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|28:19:13
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:36
|3
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:55
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:06:24
|5
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:27
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:10:17
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:44
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:06
|9
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:39
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:25
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:36
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:22:18
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:00
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:29:05
|15
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:47
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:48
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:42
|18
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:18
|19
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:39:27
|20
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:56
|21
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:06
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:38
|23
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:48:11
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:28
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:48:43
|26
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51:49
|27
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:55:49
|28
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:55:54
|29
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:57:19
|30
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:21
|31
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:00:32
|32
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1:01:28
|33
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:50
|34
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:09
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:04:07
|36
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|1:04:23
|37
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:05:04
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:07:48
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:11:14
|40
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:12:49
|41
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:13:40
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:17:23
|43
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:44
|44
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:22:58
|45
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:25:09
|46
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:30:01
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|1:32:07
|48
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:59
|49
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:35:38
|50
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:45:55
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|84:28:05
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:07
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:11
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:08
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:16
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:24
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:12
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:35:04
|9
|EF Education First
|0:38:09
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:41:32
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:25
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:45:49
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:45:53
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:30
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:37
|16
|Team Ineos
|1:00:08
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:03:50
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:05
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:31
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:22:55
|21
|Burgos-BH
|1:52:40
|22
|CCC Team
|1:53:48
