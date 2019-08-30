Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Valverde wins stage 7

Lopez moves back into race lead

Image 1 of 32

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

Alejandro Valverde goes for the line

Alejandro Valverde goes for the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 32

Quintana, Roglic, Lopez, and Valverde emerged as the strongest four

Quintana, Roglic, Lopez, and Valverde emerged as the strongest four
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

The leaders approach the summit

The leaders approach the summit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Quintana leads the elite quartet

Quintana leads the elite quartet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Quintana, Roglic, Lopez, and Valverde emerged as the strongest four

Quintana, Roglic, Lopez, and Valverde emerged as the strongest four
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Lopez and Quintana go for the line a little behind Valverde and Roglic

Lopez and Quintana go for the line a little behind Valverde and Roglic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Alejandro Valverde lands his final acceleration

Alejandro Valverde lands his final acceleration
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 32

Alejandro Valverde sits up and celebrates

Alejandro Valverde sits up and celebrates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 32

Alejandro Valverde sits up and celebrates

Alejandro Valverde sits up and celebrates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 32

Miguel Angel Lopez moves back into the overall lead

Miguel Angel Lopez moves back into the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 32

Alejandro Valverde on the podium

Alejandro Valverde on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 32

Nairo Quintana moves into the green jersey as leader of the points classification

Nairo Quintana moves into the green jersey as leader of the points classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 32

Valverde makes his bid for victory

Valverde makes his bid for victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Miguel Angel Lopez is still the white jersey as the best young rider

Miguel Angel Lopez is still the white jersey as the best young rider
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 32

Nairo Quintana on the podium

Nairo Quintana on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 32

Miguel Angel Lopez on the podium

Miguel Angel Lopez on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 32

Rafal Majka put in a gutsy ride

Rafal Majka put in a gutsy ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Tadej Pogacar once again impressed

Tadej Pogacar once again impressed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

Sprinter Fernando Gaviria manages to have some fun on the climb

Sprinter Fernando Gaviria manages to have some fun on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Bahrain-Merida control the early break

Bahrain-Merida control the early break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 32

Valverde surrounded by his Movistar teammates

Valverde surrounded by his Movistar teammates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 32

The early breakaway

The early breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 32

Bahrain-Merida protecting the red jersey of Dylan Teuns

Bahrain-Merida protecting the red jersey of Dylan Teuns
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 32

Sergio Henao and Philippe Gilbert on the move

Sergio Henao and Philippe Gilbert on the move
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 32

Sebastian Henao leads the remnants of the break

Sebastian Henao leads the remnants of the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 32

Quintana, Roglic, Lopez, and Valverde emerged as the strongest four

Quintana, Roglic, Lopez, and Valverde emerged as the strongest four
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

The early breakaway

The early breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 32

Philippe Gilbert leads Sergio Henao at the front of the race

Philippe Gilbert leads Sergio Henao at the front of the race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 32

Gianluca Brambilla on the penultimate climb

Gianluca Brambilla on the penultimate climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 32

Tao Geoghegan Hart tries an attack

Tao Geoghegan Hart tries an attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 32

The Vuelta peloton

The Vuelta peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana after another brutal day of racing. The world champion edged out Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) with Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana finishing six seconds down on yet another summit finish.

The punishing day of racing ended at Mas de la Costa with Lopez moving back into the leader’s red jersey with Roglic second overall, at six seconds. 

Overnight leader Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Merida) cracked completely with 26km to go and lost several minutes on a day that saw Valverde, Quintana, Roglic and Lopez proving that they are the strongest riders in this year’s race.

The four riders moved clear on the final climb with Quintana relentlessly attacking as several riders began to struggle. Even Valverde began to lose ground due to his teammate's constant attacking but the veteran Spaniard recovered and move to the front of the race inside the closing stages. When he accelerated to the line only Roglic could go with him, but there was little contest at the line with Valverde enjoying enough time to celebrate his win. 

Valverde's win helped him jump to third overall after almost a week of racing.

And it was those teams, of Movistar, Astana and Jumbo-Visma, who took the responsibility of splitting the race inside the finale. In truth, there was never any let-up, even when a dangerous break moved clear in the opening stages of the race.

How it unfolded

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Storer (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) established a healthy lead over the peloton in the opening kilometers but even with around five minutes the chances of the break decided the stage for a second consecutive day were slim.

On the Puerto del Salto del Cabello the gap was down to 2:17 before Gilbert and Sergio Henao moved clear of their struggling companions. The leading pair were soon joined by Sebastian Henao and Gianluca Brambilla but with Movistar setting a furious pace at the front of the peloton, the break's advantage was always set to move in one direction.

Quintana and Valverde were well-positioned as the main field ticked off the penultimate climb but the same could not be said of Teuns, who was sent packing with just over 25km to go – his efforts in yesterday's break clearly coming back to haunt him. He wasn't the only rider to struggle with several potential top-ten contenders slipping from the GC group, including David de la Cruz, who had also gained time on stage 6.

Astana and Jumbo Visma enter the game

Gilbert threw in a token attack with 12km that Sergio Henao once more followed but by then the gap was down to a slender few seconds. With Movistar tiring it was time for Lopez's Astana to make their case. They virtually sprinted towards the final climb, before Jumbo-Visma chipped in with valiant turns on the front.

Gilbert and Henao were caught on the lower slopes of the final climb, before Quintana made his first attack with 3.2km to go. The Colombian, already a stage winner in this year's race, attacked several times as he peppered his rivals with a series of accelerations. Each time he would check back to catch the sight of Valverde grimly hanging on, while Rafal Majka and several other climbers looked to limit their losses.

As the leading four of Roglic, Lopez, Valverde and Quintana entered the final kilometer it was Quintana who drifted towards the back of the group. Roglic put up a fight when Valverde kicked for the line but the Jumbo Visma rider lacked the kick of the veteran Spaniard and was forced to settle for second.

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:34:11
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42
6Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51
8Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:07
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:20
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:25
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:48
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:58
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:19
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:20
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:28
22Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:40
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22
24Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:55
25Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:00
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
27Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:08
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:22
29James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:06:18
31Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:06:30
32Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:11
33Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:54
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:44
36Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
39Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
41Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:23
42Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:46
43Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:49
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:51
48Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
49Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:56
50Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:45
51Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:53
52Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:04
53Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:26
54Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:05
55Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:06
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:16
57Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:28
60Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:33
61Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:13:37
62Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:13:46
63Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
64Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:13:49
65Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:14:04
67Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:23
68Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:54
69Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:08
70Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:15:24
71David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:15:41
72Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
73Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:55
74Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:16:19
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:54
76Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:17:15
77Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:17:23
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
80Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:17:31
81Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:56
82Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:19:38
83Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:21
84Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
85Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:27
86Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:30
87Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:03
88Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
89Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:23
90Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:32
91Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:34
92Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:39
93Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:46
94Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
95Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:21:59
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:05
98Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:13
99Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
100Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
101Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
102Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:56
103Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:12
104Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:23:38
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
106Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
107Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
108Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
109Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:47
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:23:51
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
112Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:54
113Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:24:00
114Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:24:06
115Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
116Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
117Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
118Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
120Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
121Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
122Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
123Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:14
125Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:32
126Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
127Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:46
128Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:48
129Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
130Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
131Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
133Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:52
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
135Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
136Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:12
137Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:22
138Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
139Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
140Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:25:55
141Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:09
142Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:12
143Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
144Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:27:33
145Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
146Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:37
147Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
148Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:03
149Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:05
150John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:42
151Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
152Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
153Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
154Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
155Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
156Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
158Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
160Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
161Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
162Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
163Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:54
164Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
165Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
166Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
167Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:39:36
DNSDavide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - Onda km. 130
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
2Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - Alto Mas De La Costa km. 183.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
6Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9
8Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 3
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto Del Marianet km. 93.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Eslida km. 104.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5
2Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De Alcudia De Veo km. 115.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2
3Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto Del Salto Del Caballo km. 161.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Mas De La Costa km. 183.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:34:17
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45
3Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:14
4Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:14
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:22
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:03:34
7Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:49
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:16
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24
10Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:05
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:38
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:45
13Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:20
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:12:59
15Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:40
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:13:43
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
18Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:02
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:17:25
20Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:21
21Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:57
22Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:26
23Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:40
24Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:07
26Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:06
27Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:32
28Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:41
29Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:23:54
30Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:24:00
31Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
32Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
33Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:40
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:42
37Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:46
39Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:16
40Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:06
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:27:27
43Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:27:31
44Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:36
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
46Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
48Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
50Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:48

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 13:44:16
2Astana Pro Team 0:01:36
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:52
4UAE Team Emirates 0:05:07
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:20
6AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:28
7Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:37
8Team Sunweb 0:21:02
9Trek-Segafredo 0:21:52
10EF Education First 0:22:13
11Euskadi Basque Country 0:22:28
12Dimension Data 0:23:11
13Team Ineos 0:27:08
14Lotto Soudal 0:27:26
15Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:27:34
16Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:04
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:33
18Bahrain-Merida 0:34:00
19Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:13
20Groupama-FDJ 0:41:05
21CCC Team 0:54:00
22Burgos-BH 0:57:24

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 28:19:13
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:27
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:58
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:36
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:52
8George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:34
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:36
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:55
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:01
13Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:55
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:08
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
17Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:39
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:05
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:07
21Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:27
22Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:10:08
23Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:10:17
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:43
25James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:44
26Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:06
27François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:07
28Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:44
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:27
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:32
31David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:15:17
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:39
33Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:25
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:47
35Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:15
36Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:19:39
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:11
38Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:10
39Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:36
40Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:21:59
41Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:18
42José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:27
43Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:02
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:59
45Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:54
46Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:18
47Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:31
48Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:00
49Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:05
50Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:29:06
51Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21
52Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:47
53Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 0:31:12
54Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:31:39
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:40
56Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:48
57Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:33:03
58Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:33:18
59Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:23
60Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:34:53
61Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:42
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:36:02
63Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:16
64Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:18
65Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:38:23
66Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:14
67Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:22
69Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:27
70Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:42
71Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:56
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:10
73Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:40:56
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:58
75Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:44
76Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:17
77Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:42:54
78Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:43:30
79Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:43:57
80Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:06
81Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:38
82Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:44:41
83Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:45:18
84Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:33
85Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:06
86Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:00
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:02
88Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:47:43
89Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:47:56
90Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:48:11
91Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:17
92Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:28
93Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:48:36
94Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:48:43
95Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:14
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:48
97Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:51:49
98Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:06
99Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:52:17
100Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:54:08
101Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:55:02
102Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:26
103Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:49
104Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:55:54
105Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:11
106Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:19
107Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:19
108Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:21
109Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:58:11
110Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:58:30
111Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:59:23
112Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:00
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 1:00:05
114Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:00:32
115Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:01:28
116Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:01:44
117Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:50
118Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:08
119Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09
120Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:30
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 1:02:33
122Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:57
123Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:56
124Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:04:07
125Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:04:23
126Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:05:04
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:05:22
128Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:26
129Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:39
130Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:07:32
131Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:47
132Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:07:48
133Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:08:09
134Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:10:14
135Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:04
136Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:14
137Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:15
138Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:59
139Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:04
140Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:12:07
141John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:09
142Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:12:49
143Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:12:59
144Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:13:40
145Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:48
146Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:15:47
147Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:16:07
148Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:10
149Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:16:11
150Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:24
151Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:44
152Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:17:23
153Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:44
154Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:21:19
155Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:21
156Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:27
157Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:22:37
158Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 1:22:50
159Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:58
160Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:09
161Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:47
162Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:30:01
163Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 1:32:07
164Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:59
165Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:38
166Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 1:40:04
167Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:45:55

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 48
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 33
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 31
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 25
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 24
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22
12Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 20
15Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 17
17Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17
18Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
19Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 17
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 16
21Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16
22Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 16
23Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
24Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14
26Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14
27Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 13
28Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13
29Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 12
32David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 11
33Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
35George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
40Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7
41Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7
42Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 6
44Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5
45Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 5
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
47Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4
48Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4
49Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 3
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3
51Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
52Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
54Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
55Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
56Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1
57Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb -4
58Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29
2Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16
4Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 11
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 8
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
8Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 5
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 3
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3
18Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 2
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
23Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2
24Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
26George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
28Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 1
29Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
30Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
31Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1
32Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott -1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 28:19:13
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:36
3Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:55
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:06:24
5Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:27
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:10:17
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:44
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:06
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:39
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:25
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:36
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:22:18
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:00
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:05
15Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:47
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:48
17Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:42
18Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:18
19Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:39:27
20Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:56
21Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:06
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:38
23Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:48:11
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:28
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:48:43
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:51:49
27Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:55:49
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:55:54
29Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:19
30Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:21
31Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 1:00:32
32Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 1:01:28
33Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:50
34Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:09
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:04:07
36Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 1:04:23
37Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:05:04
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1:07:48
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:11:14
40Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:12:49
41Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:13:40
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:17:23
43Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:44
44Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:58
45Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:09
46Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:30:01
47Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 1:32:07
48Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:59
49Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:38
50Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:45:55

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 84:28:05
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:07
3Astana Pro Team 0:15:11
4UAE Team Emirates 0:20:08
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:16
6AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:24
7Trek-Segafredo 0:34:12
8Team Sunweb 0:35:04
9EF Education First 0:38:09
10Dimension Data 0:41:32
11Bahrain-Merida 0:44:25
12Euskadi Basque Country 0:45:49
13Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:45:53
14Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:30
15Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:37
16Team Ineos 1:00:08
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:03:50
18Lotto Soudal 1:04:05
19Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:31
20Groupama-FDJ 1:22:55
21Burgos-BH 1:52:40
22CCC Team 1:53:48

Latest on Cyclingnews