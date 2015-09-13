Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Degenkolb wins final stage in Madrid

Aru celebrates first Grand Tour overall win

Image 1 of 102

The final Vuelta overall podium.

The final Vuelta overall podium.
Image 2 of 102

Fabio Aru ready for the start of the Vuelta's final stage.

Fabio Aru ready for the start of the Vuelta's final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 102

A beaming Rafa Majka on the podium

A beaming Rafa Majka on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 102

Refugees welcome in Madrid

Refugees welcome in Madrid
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 102

The Astana team celebrates Fabio Aru's overall victory

The Astana team celebrates Fabio Aru's overall victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 102

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the green jersey which he would lose to Alejandro Valverde by stage end

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the green jersey which he would lose to Alejandro Valverde by stage end
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Amaël Moinard (BMC)

Amaël Moinard (BMC)

Amaël Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 102

Orica-GreenEdge leading on one of the circuits

Orica-GreenEdge leading on one of the circuits
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 102

Combination classification winner Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Combination classification winner Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 102

Rodriguez, Aru, Valverde and Fraile on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.

Rodriguez, Aru, Valverde and Fraile on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 102

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 102

Mountains jersey winner Omar Fraile

Mountains jersey winner Omar Fraile
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 102

Astana boss Alexander Vinoukourov at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Astana boss Alexander Vinoukourov at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 102

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana final podium in Madrid.

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana final podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 102

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 102

The top three from the 2015 Vuelta a Esapna toast their success.

The top three from the 2015 Vuelta a Esapna toast their success.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 102

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru celebrates on the final podium in Madrid.

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru celebrates on the final podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 102

2015 Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru (Astana)

2015 Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 102

2015 Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru (Astana)

2015 Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 102

Alejandro Valverde on the final 2015 Vuelta podium.

Alejandro Valverde on the final 2015 Vuelta podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 102

Tom Dumoulin on the final 2015 Vuelta podium

Tom Dumoulin on the final 2015 Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 102

Fabio Aru on the final podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Fabio Aru on the final podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 102

Movistar took the team prize at the 2015 Vuelta.

Movistar took the team prize at the 2015 Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 102

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 102

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 102

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 102

2015 Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru (Astana)

2015 Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 102

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 102

Fabio Aru inspects the 2015 Vuelta hardware.

Fabio Aru inspects the 2015 Vuelta hardware.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 102

Joaquim Rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 102

Joaquim Rodriguez and rafal Majka on the final Vuelta podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez and rafal Majka on the final Vuelta podium.
Image 32 of 102

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru congratulates runner-up Joaquim Rodriguez

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru congratulates runner-up Joaquim Rodriguez
Image 33 of 102

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru congratulates Rafal Majka, third overall

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru congratulates Rafal Majka, third overall
Image 34 of 102

Fabio Aru crosses the finish line in Madrid to win the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Fabio Aru crosses the finish line in Madrid to win the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 35 of 102

Movistar took the top team prize at the 2015 Vuelta.

Movistar took the top team prize at the 2015 Vuelta.
Image 36 of 102

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the final Vuelta podium.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the final Vuelta podium.
Image 37 of 102

Omar Fraile on the final Vuelta podium.

Omar Fraile on the final Vuelta podium.
Image 38 of 102

John Degenkolb wins the final stage at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb wins the final stage at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
Image 39 of 102

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru
Image 40 of 102

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 102

Fabio Aru in Madrid during stage 21

Fabio Aru in Madrid during stage 21
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 102

Jean Pierre Drucker in the peloton during stage 21 of the 2015 Vuelta.

Jean Pierre Drucker in the peloton during stage 21 of the 2015 Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Vuelta mascot

The Vuelta mascot

The Vuelta mascot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 102

Fabio Aru in the peloton during stage 21.

Fabio Aru in the peloton during stage 21.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 102

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru
Image 46 of 102

The peloton on the circuits in Madrid.

The peloton on the circuits in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 102

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 102

Joaquim rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium.

Joaquim rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 102

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 102

John Degenkolb holds off Danny van Poppel for the stage 21 win.

John Degenkolb holds off Danny van Poppel for the stage 21 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 102

John Degenkolb holds off Danny van Poppel for the stage 21 win.

John Degenkolb holds off Danny van Poppel for the stage 21 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 102

Fabio Aru salutes his first Grand Tour win.

Fabio Aru salutes his first Grand Tour win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 102

Astana celebrate as they near the finish of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

Astana celebrate as they near the finish of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 102

A very happy Fabio Aru following stage 21 in Madrid.

A very happy Fabio Aru following stage 21 in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 102

Rafal Majka after stage 21 in Madrid.

Rafal Majka after stage 21 in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 102

Astana celebrate following Fabio Aru's overall victory at the Vuelta.

Astana celebrate following Fabio Aru's overall victory at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 102

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 102

An Etixx-QuickStep riders puts in a late bid in Madrid.

An Etixx-QuickStep riders puts in a late bid in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 102

Riders compete during stage 21 at the Vuelta in downtown Madrid.

Riders compete during stage 21 at the Vuelta in downtown Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 102

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 102

John Degenkolb on the stage 21 podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb on the stage 21 podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 102

John Degenkolb on the stage 21 podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb on the stage 21 podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 102

Omar Fraile in the final Vuleta mountains jersey.

Omar Fraile in the final Vuleta mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 102

John Degenkolb on the Vuelta's final podium.

John Degenkolb on the Vuelta's final podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 102

Fabio Aru won his first Grand Tour at the 2015 Vuelta

Fabio Aru won his first Grand Tour at the 2015 Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 102

Fabio Aru on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.

Fabio Aru on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 102

Movistar took the teams classification.

Movistar took the teams classification.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 102

Joaquim Rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.

Joaquim Rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 102

John degenkolb on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.

John degenkolb on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 102

The peloton in action during stage 21.

The peloton in action during stage 21.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 102

The peloton in action during stage 21.

The peloton in action during stage 21.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 102

Fabio Aru and Alexander Vinokourov.

Fabio Aru and Alexander Vinokourov.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 102

Fabio Aru and Alexander Vinokourov.

Fabio Aru and Alexander Vinokourov.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 102

Riders compete during stage 21 at the Vuelta in downtown Madrid.

Riders compete during stage 21 at the Vuelta in downtown Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 102

Joaquim Rodriguez in action during the Vuelta's final stage in Madrid.

Joaquim Rodriguez in action during the Vuelta's final stage in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 102

Fabio Aru on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.

Fabio Aru on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 102

The peloton in action in Madrid during the Vuelta's final stage.

The peloton in action in Madrid during the Vuelta's final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 78 of 102

A happy Fabio Aru following the Vuelta's final stage.

A happy Fabio Aru following the Vuelta's final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 79 of 102

Fabio Aru salutes his overall win before crossing the Vuelta's stage 21 finish.

Fabio Aru salutes his overall win before crossing the Vuelta's stage 21 finish.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 80 of 102

John degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the 2015 Vuelta a Espana's final stage.

John degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the 2015 Vuelta a Espana's final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 81 of 102

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 102

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 102

Juan Antonio Fleche working on other side of the camera at the 2015 Vuelta.

Juan Antonio Fleche working on other side of the camera at the 2015 Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Vuelta to remember.

A Vuelta to remember.

A Vuelta to remember.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 102

The Vuelta mascot takes a dip in a vase.

The Vuelta mascot takes a dip in a vase.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 102

Tom Dumoulin in action during the final Vuelta stage in Madrid.

Tom Dumoulin in action during the final Vuelta stage in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 102

Fabio Aru in action during the final Vuelta stage in Madrid.

Fabio Aru in action during the final Vuelta stage in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 102

Tinkoff-Saxo before the stage 21 start.

Tinkoff-Saxo before the stage 21 start.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 89 of 102

The peloton in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.

The peloton in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 90 of 102

Fabio Aru in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.

Fabio Aru in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 91 of 102

The peloton in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.

The peloton in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 92 of 102

Fabio Aru in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.

Fabio Aru in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 93 of 102

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia)

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 94 of 102

rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 95 of 102

Andre Cardoso with his son before the start of the Vuelta's final stage

Andre Cardoso with his son before the start of the Vuelta's final stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 97 of 102

Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde.

Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 98 of 102

Fabio Aru signs in at the start of the Vuelta's final stage.

Fabio Aru signs in at the start of the Vuelta's final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 99 of 102

Fabio Aru waits for the start of the Vuelta's final stage.

Fabio Aru waits for the start of the Vuelta's final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 100 of 102

Fabio Aru decked out on all red for the final stage.

Fabio Aru decked out on all red for the final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 101 of 102

Riders wait for the start of the Vuelta's final stage.

Riders wait for the start of the Vuelta's final stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 102 of 102

Fabio Aru in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.

Fabio Aru in action during stage 21 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) won the concluding stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a sprint finish while Fabio Aru (Astana) enjoyed an untroubled evening on the finishing circuit in Madrid to seal final overall victory.

Vuelta a Espana champion Aru celebrates first Grand Tour win of career

Pro bike: Fabio Aru's custom red Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Victory for Degenkolb put a different slant on his Vuelta after a series of near misses earlier in the race, and it also offered consolation of sorts to his Giant-Alpecin team after a traumatic afternoon in the Sierras of Madrid the previous afternoon.

Tom Dumoulin, so impressive for so long in this Vuelta, lost his grip on the overall lead on the Puerto de la Morcuera and ultimately slipped to sixth place on general classification, but the Dutchman was to the fore in the finale here as Giant-Alpecin worked to set up the sprint finish.

The usual festive atmosphere en route to Madrid was broken up only by the intermediate sprint on the second passage through the finish line, where Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) slipped away to claim the points. That was enough to see him divest his rival Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) of the green jersey as the Catalan had suffered a puncture ahead of the sprint.

A group of six escapees ghosted clear soon afterwards, though Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) were never able to gain more than 30 seconds on the peloton.

The sextet was swept up on the penultimate lap, and late attacks from Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) couldn’t prevent the inevitable bunch finish, as Trek, Lampre-Merida, BMC and Orica GreenEdge all made contributions on the front.

Giant-Alpecin took over in the final 1500 metres, providing a pitch perfect lead-out for Degenkolb. At first glance, it appeared as though the German had opened his sprint too soon, but he had more than enough in the tank to kick again and held off Danny van Poppel (Trek) by two bike lengths, while Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) took third.

“The whole world saw we were giving everything to defend that jersey and in the end we failed, we lost the jersey and the podium too, and that was a huge disappointment for the team. We were all upset after the stage. I had to try very hard to get the guys mentally prepared for a sprint today,” said Degenkolb, who won the corresponding stage in 2012.

“I love this parcours and this circuit, and I had a great leadout today. The emotions are gone from zero to 100 now, and we can go home with positive feelings because this was still an awesome Vuelta, with 6th place overall and three stage wins for the team.”

Dumoulin, too, was able to put a brave face on his disappointment. After receiving the prize for the Vuelta’s most combative rider on the podium on the Plaza de Cibeles – the traditional congregation point for Real Madrid fans after major victories – Dumoulin paid tribute to Degenkolb. “I cannot be unhappy right now,” he said. “We won the stage and John deserved this victory because he worked so hard for me over the last three weeks, he made efforts that normally sprinters would never do. No, I cannot be unhappy today.”

All about Aru

The night belonged to Fabio Aru, however, who finished safely at the rear of the peloton – conceding a handful of seconds in the process – to claim his first Grand Tour victory at just 25 years of age.

The Sardinian finishes the Vuelta 57 seconds clear of Rodriguez, while Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes third, a further 12 seconds back. Though pre-race favourite Nairo Quintana (Movistar) enjoyed his by-now traditional third week bounce, he had to settle for fourth place after faltering on the road to Andorra on stage 11.

Aru crossed the line in the company of his Astana teammates, a major success at the end of a troubled campaign for the Kazakhstani outfit, which risked losing its WorldTour status in the spring due to the spate of positive tests on the team at the end of last year.

This Vuelta, too, was not without its difficulties, not least when Vincenzo Nibali was expelled from the race on the opening road stage for accepting a tow from a team car, while Aru’s confidant Paolo Tiralongo was forced out by the injuries he picked up in a crash on the same stage.

The team’s fortunes looked to turn in Andorra, where Mikel Landa took stage honours and Aru moved into the red jersey temporarily, only for Dumoulin to prove a tougher out than anyone anticipated. The Dutchman led Aru by 3 seconds after the Burgos time trial and when he doubled that lead in Avila on Friday, it felt as though the balance was tipping in his favour.

The startling strength in depth of the Astana squad was to win out, however, as the forcing of Landa, Dario Cataldo and Aru himself finally broke Dumoulin on the penultimate stage in the Sierras of Madrid. After betraying obvious signs of tension for most of the final week, Aru could finally allow himself to smile.

“Yesterday’s stage was the most emotional one for me because we did an amazing job as a team and we showed that we were really united,” Aru said as darkness fell over Madrid on Sunday night. “Today I realised a dream, I’m very emotional, very proud. I have to thank my teammates, they always believed in me and I dedicate this win to them.” 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:34:13
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
9Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
18Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
21Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
22Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
24Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
29Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
32Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
38Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
41Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
47Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
51Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
54José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
56Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
57Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
58Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
59David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
64Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
66Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
70Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
71Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
77Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
78Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
82Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
84Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
85Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:32
86Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:35
87Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:37
88Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:00:41
89Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
90Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
91Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
92Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
93Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
96Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
98Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
99Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
101Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
103Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
104Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
106Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
107Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
113Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
114Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
116Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
118Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:50
119Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
121Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:54
122Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
125Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
126Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
127Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
128Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
129Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
130Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
132Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
133Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
134Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
138Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:38
140Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:45
141Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
142George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
144Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
145Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:50
146Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
147Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
150Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:59
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:10
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:02:16
153Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:27
154Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
155Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
156Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
157Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:56
158Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1, Segundo Paso Por Linea De Meta - 45.6km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1

Finish

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin25pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team16
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge14
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida10
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia5
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling1

Teams Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team7:42:39
2Lotto Soudal
3Fdj
4Etixx - Quick Step
5Tinkoff - Saxo
6Orica Greenedge
7Team Katusha
8Mtn - Qhubeka
9Colombia
10Iam Cycling
11Team Europcar
12Ag2R La Mondiale
13Team Sky
14Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
16Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:20
17Lampre - Merida0:00:41
18Lotto Soudal
19Astana Pro Team0:01:00
20Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
21Bmc Racing Team0:01:14
22Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:02

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8:36:13
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:57
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:42
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:10
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:46
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:47
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:07:06
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:12
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:26
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:10
12David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:29
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:26
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:34
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:46
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:07
17Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:10
18Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:31
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:36:19
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:27
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:44:24
22Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:44:30
23Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:45:19
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:48:48
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:51:30
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:53:38
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:37
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:14
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:49
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:08
31Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:06:47
32Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia1:12:17
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:15:05
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:15:39
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:16:20
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:25:37
37George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:26:33
38Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:31:24
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:32:57
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:37:46
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:20
42Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:48:55
43Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:12
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:52:44
45Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:53:41
46Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:53:47
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:55:16
48Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:55:18
49Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:57:42
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1:59:10
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:28
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:01:46
53Alex Cano (Col) Colombia2:03:58
54Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing2:09:40
55Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:11:06
56Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2:12:42
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:18:30
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2:18:40
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:18:51
60Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2:19:38
61Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:39
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:26:30
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2:29:10
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:29:29
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:30:07
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:31:13
67Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia2:31:14
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:32:07
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2:32:24
70Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2:36:54
71Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:36:59
72Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:37:11
73Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:38:40
74Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:01
75Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:39:09
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:39:39
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:41:05
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:41:16
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:41:24
80Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2:43:31
81Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team2:44:45
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:45:39
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:49:18
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2:50:57
85Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:51:47
86Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2:53:34
87Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2:56:07
88Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:57:47
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:59:18
90John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:59:49
91Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:00:10
92Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia3:02:35
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge3:03:40
94Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:04:39
95Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:08:44
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:11
97Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:09:51
98Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:12:17
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:13:18
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3:13:43
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3:14:23
102Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka3:17:32
103Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3:18:33
104Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:19:28
105Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3:19:55
106Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:23:32
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:25:03
108Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3:27:22
109Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr3:28:04
110Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:28:33
111Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:30:07
112Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:30:45
113Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr3:31:50
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:31:54
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:33:46
116Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:35:35
117Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step3:37:35
118Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:37:37
119Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:38:39
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr3:38:53
121Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3:39:07
122Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:41:39
123Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:43:05
124Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:43:08
125Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida3:43:26
126Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:44:12
127Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia3:44:21
128Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:44:36
129Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:44:42
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:45:38
131Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:48:58
132Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:49:11
133Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:51:04
134Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:51:24
135Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:53:40
136Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3:55:04
137Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:56:25
138Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3:57:37
139Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:59:04
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3:59:47
141Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:59:51
142Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3:59:53
143Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:00:25
144Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4:00:30
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar4:00:53
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha4:01:51
147Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:05:19
148Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:07:06
149Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:07:22
150Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:10:04
151Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:11:24
152Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida4:13:33
153Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4:14:01
154Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale4:16:22
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:17:57
156Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr4:21:19
157Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4:37:10
158Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:57:31

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team118pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha116
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge108
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin105
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky97
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team97
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin93
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo89
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team84
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team76
11Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka73
12José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA69
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida67
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal67
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha63
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team55
17Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits50
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team47
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team45
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing45
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge42
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
23Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida39
24Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step38
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35
26Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr32
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar30
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step28
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida26
32Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team24
34Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step23
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
36Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia23
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team22
39Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka21
40Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky21
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky21
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida20
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling18
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step17
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
48Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17
49Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia16
50Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15
53George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15
54Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia15
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team14
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha13
59Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling11
60Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr10
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
62Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
63Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling10
64Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
65Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia9
66Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia9
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge9
68Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
69David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
70Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
71Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
73Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team8
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky7
75Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka7
76Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
79Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
80Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
82Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
83Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
85Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha4
86Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
89Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
90Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
92Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
93Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
96Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar1
97Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
98Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
99Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
100Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
101Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
103Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka-5
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-5
105Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar-5

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA82pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida63
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team28
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
6José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA24
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia22
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team19
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky13
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
18Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step12
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr11
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
22Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team10
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida9
24Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step8
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
28Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team8
30Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
31George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
33Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida7
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
37Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team6
38Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
40Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling4
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
42Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
43Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia4
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
46Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
47Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
50Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia3
51Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
52David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
54Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky2
55Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
57Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
58Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2
59Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
60Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
61Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
65Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Combined Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin24
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo38
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge43
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky46
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team49
8José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA52
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida57
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing59
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha60
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team62
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar63
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team64
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida70
16Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia75
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step81
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team88
19Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing93
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr96
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale98
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal101
24Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky116
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo121
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team124
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar129
28Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky131
29David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA133
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling133
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal137
32Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling137
33Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo138
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step140
35Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky143
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team144
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale150
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA153
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step155
40Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team161
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo163
42Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar180
43Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia184
44Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia185
45Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA186
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal191
47Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team191
48Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale197
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka200
50Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team203
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida207
52Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA209
53Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida221
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky223
55Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits230
56Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team277

Teams Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team256:44:38
2Team Sky0:29:47
3Team Katusha0:35:44
4Astana Pro Team0:48:24
5Team Europcar1:11:00
6Caja Rural-Seguros Rga1:20:44
7Tinkoff - Saxo1:40:58
8Etixx - Quick Step1:43:44
9Lotto Soudal1:55:17
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:36:11
11Team Cannondale - Garmin2:51:12
12Colombia2:56:21
13Ag2R La Mondiale3:07:42
14Trek Factory Racing3:13:22
15Lampre - Merida3:36:14
16Team Giant - Alpecin4:00:15
17Bmc Racing Team4:20:42
18Iam Cycling4:30:43
19Mtn - Qhubeka4:36:14
20Orica Greenedge5:15:38
21Fdj5:21:51
22Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo6:24:41

 

