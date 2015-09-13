Image 1 of 102 The final Vuelta overall podium. Image 2 of 102 Fabio Aru ready for the start of the Vuelta's final stage. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) won the concluding stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a sprint finish while Fabio Aru (Astana) enjoyed an untroubled evening on the finishing circuit in Madrid to seal final overall victory.

Victory for Degenkolb put a different slant on his Vuelta after a series of near misses earlier in the race, and it also offered consolation of sorts to his Giant-Alpecin team after a traumatic afternoon in the Sierras of Madrid the previous afternoon.

Tom Dumoulin, so impressive for so long in this Vuelta, lost his grip on the overall lead on the Puerto de la Morcuera and ultimately slipped to sixth place on general classification, but the Dutchman was to the fore in the finale here as Giant-Alpecin worked to set up the sprint finish.

The usual festive atmosphere en route to Madrid was broken up only by the intermediate sprint on the second passage through the finish line, where Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) slipped away to claim the points. That was enough to see him divest his rival Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) of the green jersey as the Catalan had suffered a puncture ahead of the sprint.

A group of six escapees ghosted clear soon afterwards, though Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) were never able to gain more than 30 seconds on the peloton.

The sextet was swept up on the penultimate lap, and late attacks from Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) couldn’t prevent the inevitable bunch finish, as Trek, Lampre-Merida, BMC and Orica GreenEdge all made contributions on the front.

Giant-Alpecin took over in the final 1500 metres, providing a pitch perfect lead-out for Degenkolb. At first glance, it appeared as though the German had opened his sprint too soon, but he had more than enough in the tank to kick again and held off Danny van Poppel (Trek) by two bike lengths, while Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) took third.

“The whole world saw we were giving everything to defend that jersey and in the end we failed, we lost the jersey and the podium too, and that was a huge disappointment for the team. We were all upset after the stage. I had to try very hard to get the guys mentally prepared for a sprint today,” said Degenkolb, who won the corresponding stage in 2012.

“I love this parcours and this circuit, and I had a great leadout today. The emotions are gone from zero to 100 now, and we can go home with positive feelings because this was still an awesome Vuelta, with 6th place overall and three stage wins for the team.”

Dumoulin, too, was able to put a brave face on his disappointment. After receiving the prize for the Vuelta’s most combative rider on the podium on the Plaza de Cibeles – the traditional congregation point for Real Madrid fans after major victories – Dumoulin paid tribute to Degenkolb. “I cannot be unhappy right now,” he said. “We won the stage and John deserved this victory because he worked so hard for me over the last three weeks, he made efforts that normally sprinters would never do. No, I cannot be unhappy today.”

All about Aru

The night belonged to Fabio Aru, however, who finished safely at the rear of the peloton – conceding a handful of seconds in the process – to claim his first Grand Tour victory at just 25 years of age.

The Sardinian finishes the Vuelta 57 seconds clear of Rodriguez, while Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes third, a further 12 seconds back. Though pre-race favourite Nairo Quintana (Movistar) enjoyed his by-now traditional third week bounce, he had to settle for fourth place after faltering on the road to Andorra on stage 11.

Aru crossed the line in the company of his Astana teammates, a major success at the end of a troubled campaign for the Kazakhstani outfit, which risked losing its WorldTour status in the spring due to the spate of positive tests on the team at the end of last year.

This Vuelta, too, was not without its difficulties, not least when Vincenzo Nibali was expelled from the race on the opening road stage for accepting a tow from a team car, while Aru’s confidant Paolo Tiralongo was forced out by the injuries he picked up in a crash on the same stage.

The team’s fortunes looked to turn in Andorra, where Mikel Landa took stage honours and Aru moved into the red jersey temporarily, only for Dumoulin to prove a tougher out than anyone anticipated. The Dutchman led Aru by 3 seconds after the Burgos time trial and when he doubled that lead in Avila on Friday, it felt as though the balance was tipping in his favour.

The startling strength in depth of the Astana squad was to win out, however, as the forcing of Landa, Dario Cataldo and Aru himself finally broke Dumoulin on the penultimate stage in the Sierras of Madrid. After betraying obvious signs of tension for most of the final week, Aru could finally allow himself to smile.

“Yesterday’s stage was the most emotional one for me because we did an amazing job as a team and we showed that we were really united,” Aru said as darkness fell over Madrid on Sunday night. “Today I realised a dream, I’m very emotional, very proud. I have to thank my teammates, they always believed in me and I dedicate this win to them.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:34:13 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 22 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 24 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 38 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 41 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 47 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 57 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 58 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 59 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 62 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 64 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 65 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:20 66 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 70 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 71 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 77 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 78 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 82 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 85 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:32 86 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:35 87 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:37 88 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:00:41 89 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 90 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 91 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 92 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 93 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 96 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 101 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 103 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 104 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 107 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 113 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 114 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 118 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:50 119 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 121 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:54 122 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 125 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00 127 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 128 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 129 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 130 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 131 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 132 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 133 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 134 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 135 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 138 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:38 140 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:45 141 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 142 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 144 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:50 146 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 150 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:59 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:10 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:02:16 153 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:27 154 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 157 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:56 158 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1, Segundo Paso Por Linea De Meta - 45.6km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Finish

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 14 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 5 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 1

Teams Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 7:42:39 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Fdj 4 Etixx - Quick Step 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 6 Orica Greenedge 7 Team Katusha 8 Mtn - Qhubeka 9 Colombia 10 Iam Cycling 11 Team Europcar 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Team Sky 14 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 16 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:20 17 Lampre - Merida 0:00:41 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 21 Bmc Racing Team 0:01:14 22 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:02

Final General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8:36:13 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:57 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:42 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:10 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:46 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:47 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:06 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:12 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:26 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:10 12 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:29 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:26 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:34 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:46 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:07 17 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:10 18 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:31 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:36:19 20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:27 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:44:24 22 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:44:30 23 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:19 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:48 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:51:30 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:53:38 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:37 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:14 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:02:49 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:08 31 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:06:47 32 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 1:12:17 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:15:05 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:15:39 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:16:20 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:25:37 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:26:33 38 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:31:24 39 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:32:57 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:37:46 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:20 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:48:55 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:12 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:52:44 45 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:53:41 46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:53:47 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:55:16 48 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:55:18 49 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:42 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1:59:10 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:28 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:01:46 53 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 2:03:58 54 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 2:09:40 55 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:11:06 56 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2:12:42 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:18:30 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2:18:40 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:18:51 60 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2:19:38 61 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:39 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:26:30 63 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2:29:10 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:29:29 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:30:07 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:31:13 67 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 2:31:14 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:32:07 69 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2:32:24 70 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2:36:54 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:36:59 72 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:37:11 73 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:38:40 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:01 75 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:39:09 76 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:39:39 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:41:05 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:41:16 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:41:24 80 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2:43:31 81 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 2:44:45 82 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:45:39 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:49:18 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2:50:57 85 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:47 86 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:53:34 87 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2:56:07 88 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:57:47 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:59:18 90 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:59:49 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:00:10 92 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 3:02:35 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 3:03:40 94 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:04:39 95 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:08:44 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:11 97 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:09:51 98 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:12:17 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:13:18 100 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:13:43 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:14:23 102 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 3:17:32 103 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3:18:33 104 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:19:28 105 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3:19:55 106 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:23:32 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:25:03 108 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:27:22 109 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:28:04 110 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:28:33 111 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:30:07 112 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:30:45 113 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:31:50 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:31:54 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:33:46 116 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:35:35 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:37:35 118 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:37:37 119 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:38:39 120 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:38:53 121 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3:39:07 122 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:41:39 123 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:43:05 124 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:43:08 125 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 3:43:26 126 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:44:12 127 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3:44:21 128 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:44:36 129 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:44:42 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:45:38 131 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:48:58 132 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:49:11 133 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:51:04 134 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:51:24 135 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:53:40 136 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3:55:04 137 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:56:25 138 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3:57:37 139 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:59:04 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:59:47 141 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:59:51 142 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:59:53 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:00:25 144 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4:00:30 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 4:00:53 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4:01:51 147 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:05:19 148 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:07:06 149 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:07:22 150 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:10:04 151 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:11:24 152 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 4:13:33 153 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4:14:01 154 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 4:16:22 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:17:57 156 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 4:21:19 157 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:37:10 158 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:57:31

Points Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 118 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 116 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 108 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 97 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 84 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 76 11 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 73 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 67 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 55 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 20 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 45 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 42 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 23 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 39 24 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 26 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 30 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 26 32 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 34 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 36 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 23 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 39 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21 40 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 21 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 20 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 17 49 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 16 50 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 54 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 15 55 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 14 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 13 59 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 11 60 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 62 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 63 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 10 64 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 65 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 9 66 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 9 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 68 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 69 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 70 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 71 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 73 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 8 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 7 75 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 7 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 79 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 80 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 82 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 83 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 85 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 86 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 87 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 89 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 90 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 92 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 94 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 96 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 1 97 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 98 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 100 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 101 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 103 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka -5 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -5 105 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar -5

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 63 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 6 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 7 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 22 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 13 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 18 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 22 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 9 24 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 28 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 8 30 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 33 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 7 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 37 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 6 38 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 40 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 4 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 42 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 43 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 46 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 47 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 50 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 3 51 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 52 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 54 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 55 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 57 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 58 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 60 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 61 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 65 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Combined Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 43 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 46 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 8 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 57 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 59 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 60 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 62 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 63 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 64 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 70 16 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 75 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 88 19 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 93 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 24 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 116 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 124 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 129 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 131 29 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 133 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 133 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 32 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 137 33 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 143 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 144 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 150 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 40 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 161 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 163 42 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 180 43 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 184 44 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 185 45 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 186 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 191 47 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 191 48 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 197 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 200 50 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 203 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 207 52 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 209 53 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 221 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 223 55 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 230 56 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 277

Teams Classification