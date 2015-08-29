Vuelta a España: Stuyven wins stage 8
Chaves has a scare, Van Garderen, Martin crash out
Stage 8: Puebla de Don Fabrique - Murcia
Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) came out on top in a dramatic sprint on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana, winning ahead of Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) and Kevin Reza (FDJ.com).
“I always aim high and sometimes aiming high can give you only disappointment," Stuyven said. "After having so much bad luck this year it is finally nice to be able to do something with the good legs and it’s really nice to take the first victory in a WorldTour race. I am really, really happy. The team did well to pull everything back and even after the crash I kept fighting, kept fighting...Yeah. It pays off.”
Stuyven suffered to get over the pair of climbs that jettisoned a number of sprinters in the final 50km, and avoided a big crash leading to the climbs.
“We knew it was going to be really hard today,” Stuyven said. “We were well-placed together with the team and then there was the big crash and we had a few of us go down. I was also in the crash, and I hit my wrists pretty bad, they were hurting a lot, but I said to the guys I am gonna try.
“I suffered a lot the first time up the climb, and I was afraid that I would not make it a second time, but Dirk [Demol] was there to say to keep fighting, keep fighting. And I was in a good position at the bottom so I could drift a little bit back on the climb; I think I was one of the last guys to make it over with the front group."
The stage, which looked fairly docile on paper, came to life after a huge crash that saw Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Dan Martin (Cannondale Garmin) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) all forced out through injury. Esteban Chaves was caught up by the fall but survived the mayhem and the finishing two climbs to retain his overall race lead.
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) also made it through the major crash and the final two climbs near the finish and was a favourite to take his second stage of the race. However a crash with a neutral service vehicle in the final 10 kilometres robbed the Tinkoff rider of a chance to contest the win. With the majority of the top sprinters already dropped or on the deck Stuyven came through to take the biggest win of his career.
The Belgian timed his sprint well, coming through in the final 100 meters, but the stage will be remembered for the flurry of crashes that took place in the final 50 kilometres or racing.
The first incident occurred with 48km to go as the peloton headed towards the first of two final third category climbs. Dan Martin, Tejay van Garderen, Nacer Bouhanni and Kris Boeckmans were among the fallers, the latter taken immediately to hospital after he appeared motionless on the ground for several minutes. Van Garderen appeared to break a collarbone while Bouhanni briefly remounted before falling once more and then throwing in the towel.
By the time the early break hit the foot of the first climb their advantage, which had peaked at 4:46 was down to less than two minutes. Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) and Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) had forced their way clear after 35 kilometres and it was Howes who pressed on alone, unaware of the bad luck that had taken out his teammate, Dan Martin.
More misfortune was to follow for the American team with Howes falling on the first descent. He was passed by Madrazo, and then the peloton with the remnants of the break already caught.
A brief lull in the action allowed for several groups, one including the race leader Chaves, to return to the peloton but the race kicked into life on the second ascent.
Nikki Terpstra attacked from the peloton but he was passed by his teammate Gianluca Brambilla, with no one single team able to truly control proceedings. Tom Dumoulin, who started the day second overall, moved to the front of the bunch, eager to nullify the purer climbers from jumping clear but one man alone couldn’t hold off an entire charge. Brambilla linked up with four other riders midway up the climb but on the descent Rojas crashed as rider after rider tried to move clear.
Even the GC riders, Chaves, Joaquim Rodriguez, Valverde and Nairo Quintana tried to forge clear but by the bottom of the descent another re-grouping had taken place with around 40 riders left at the front of the race.
José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha) then moved clear and briefly threatened to spoil the day for the sprinters who remained as they built up a 19 second advantage. Trek and Tinkoff Saxo combined to nullify the move and even Sagan went on the attack. His chances were dashed though when he and a neutral service moto collided, leaving the Slovak with torn shorts and dashed chances.
A late attack from Adam Hansen came with 1.5km to go but the sprinters who had survived a day of utter chaos were not to be denied. Credit to Stuyven for his win but it was a stage that will be remembered for all the crashes.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4:06:05
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|30
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|34
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|46
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|50
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|52
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:57
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|55
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|57
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:27
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:01
|66
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|67
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|72
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:53
|81
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|83
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|84
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|90
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|93
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|98
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:11:42
|110
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|113
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:43
|116
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|127
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|138
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|139
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|141
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|149
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|150
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|154
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|158
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|161
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|162
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|163
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|164
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|170
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|172
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|174
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|175
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|176
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|177
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|179
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|180
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|181
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|182
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|183
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:34
|184
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:24
|185
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:18:15
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:57
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:59
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:08:01
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:53
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Colombia
|0:14:50
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:50
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:18:18
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:40
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:46
|21
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:47
|22
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|31:12:18
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:51
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:25
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|18
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:55
|20
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:01
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|22
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|23
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:55
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:57
|25
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:16
|26
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:38
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:37
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:44
|29
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:23
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:59
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:35
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:51
|33
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:07
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:59
|35
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:16:40
|36
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:18:23
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:36
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:59
|39
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:17
|40
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:18
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:39
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:08
|43
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:14
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:54
|46
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:25:12
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:57
|48
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:45
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:01
|50
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:14
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:35
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:49
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:30:50
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:05
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:31:09
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:22
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:25
|58
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:29
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:30
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:37
|61
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:34:17
|62
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:35:33
|63
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:43
|64
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:08
|65
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:36:41
|66
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:36:55
|67
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:23
|68
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:42
|69
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|70
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:38:11
|71
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:46
|72
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:27
|73
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:35
|74
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:43
|75
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:50
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:22
|77
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:27
|78
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:40:29
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:19
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:37
|82
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:42:43
|83
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:44
|84
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:42:57
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:02
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:27
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:35
|88
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:56
|89
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:44:16
|90
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:48
|91
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:05
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:29
|93
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:37
|95
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:46:51
|96
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:46:55
|97
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:12
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:49:07
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:49:39
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:07
|101
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:51:18
|102
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:27
|103
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:49
|104
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:57
|105
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:42
|106
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:00
|107
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:14
|108
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:27
|109
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:32
|110
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:54:55
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:55:03
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:04
|113
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:29
|114
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:37
|116
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:56:49
|117
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:57:02
|118
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:14
|119
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:35
|120
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:57:43
|121
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:58:21
|122
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|123
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:51
|124
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:57
|125
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:59:12
|126
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:59:25
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:59:39
|128
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:05
|129
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:06
|130
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:00:24
|131
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:00:57
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:28
|133
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:08
|134
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:15
|135
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:55
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:27
|137
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:19
|138
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:59
|139
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:18
|140
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:21
|141
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:25
|142
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:34
|144
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|1:06:02
|145
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:06:23
|146
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:06:34
|147
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:06:43
|148
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:07:47
|149
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:26
|150
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1:10:09
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:10:48
|152
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:25
|153
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:12:03
|154
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:12:19
|155
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:52
|156
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:12:55
|157
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:57
|158
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:13:07
|159
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|160
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:14:04
|161
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:14:06
|162
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:43
|163
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:25
|164
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:17:08
|165
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1:17:27
|166
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:21
|167
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:18:30
|168
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:18:35
|169
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:19:24
|170
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:20:58
|171
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:03
|172
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:23:43
|173
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:23:44
|174
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:25:09
|175
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:25:28
|176
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:26:07
|177
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:28:08
|178
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:29:48
|179
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:31:29
|180
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:32:43
|181
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:43
|182
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:37:01
|183
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:37
|184
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:40:28
|185
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:41:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|48
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|37
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|12
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|28
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|20
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|20
|21
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|25
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|28
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|33
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|34
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|37
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|38
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|7
|39
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|40
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|5
|41
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|46
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|47
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|49
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|50
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|51
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|52
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|53
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|54
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|56
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|58
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|3
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|7
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|7
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|16
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|2
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|22
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|27
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|7
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|103
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|117
|12
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|154
|13
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|159
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|168
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|247
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|93:49:38
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:04
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:11:30
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:23
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:23
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:36
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:54
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:15
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:17:26
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:27:11
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:48
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:28
|14
|Colombia
|0:37:17
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:51:34
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:29
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:59:56
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:37
|19
|IAM Cycling
|1:08:06
|20
|FDJ.fr
|1:11:33
|21
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:33
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:20:17
