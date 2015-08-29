Image 1 of 78 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) Image 2 of 78 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 78 A sad Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) comes to the line after being knocked off his bike by a race moto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 78 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 78 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 78 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 78 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) wins stage 8 of the 2015 Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 78 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 78 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 78 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 78 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 78 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 78 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and his teammate Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 78 Esteban Chaves (Orica - Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) came out on top in a dramatic sprint on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana, winning ahead of Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) and Kevin Reza (FDJ.com).

“I always aim high and sometimes aiming high can give you only disappointment," Stuyven said. "After having so much bad luck this year it is finally nice to be able to do something with the good legs and it’s really nice to take the first victory in a WorldTour race. I am really, really happy. The team did well to pull everything back and even after the crash I kept fighting, kept fighting...Yeah. It pays off.”

Stuyven suffered to get over the pair of climbs that jettisoned a number of sprinters in the final 50km, and avoided a big crash leading to the climbs.

“We knew it was going to be really hard today,” Stuyven said. “We were well-placed together with the team and then there was the big crash and we had a few of us go down. I was also in the crash, and I hit my wrists pretty bad, they were hurting a lot, but I said to the guys I am gonna try.

“I suffered a lot the first time up the climb, and I was afraid that I would not make it a second time, but Dirk [Demol] was there to say to keep fighting, keep fighting. And I was in a good position at the bottom so I could drift a little bit back on the climb; I think I was one of the last guys to make it over with the front group."

The stage, which looked fairly docile on paper, came to life after a huge crash that saw Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Dan Martin (Cannondale Garmin) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) all forced out through injury. Esteban Chaves was caught up by the fall but survived the mayhem and the finishing two climbs to retain his overall race lead.

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) also made it through the major crash and the final two climbs near the finish and was a favourite to take his second stage of the race. However a crash with a neutral service vehicle in the final 10 kilometres robbed the Tinkoff rider of a chance to contest the win. With the majority of the top sprinters already dropped or on the deck Stuyven came through to take the biggest win of his career.

The Belgian timed his sprint well, coming through in the final 100 meters, but the stage will be remembered for the flurry of crashes that took place in the final 50 kilometres or racing.

The first incident occurred with 48km to go as the peloton headed towards the first of two final third category climbs. Dan Martin, Tejay van Garderen, Nacer Bouhanni and Kris Boeckmans were among the fallers, the latter taken immediately to hospital after he appeared motionless on the ground for several minutes. Van Garderen appeared to break a collarbone while Bouhanni briefly remounted before falling once more and then throwing in the towel.

By the time the early break hit the foot of the first climb their advantage, which had peaked at 4:46 was down to less than two minutes. Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) and Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) had forced their way clear after 35 kilometres and it was Howes who pressed on alone, unaware of the bad luck that had taken out his teammate, Dan Martin.

More misfortune was to follow for the American team with Howes falling on the first descent. He was passed by Madrazo, and then the peloton with the remnants of the break already caught.

A brief lull in the action allowed for several groups, one including the race leader Chaves, to return to the peloton but the race kicked into life on the second ascent.

Nikki Terpstra attacked from the peloton but he was passed by his teammate Gianluca Brambilla, with no one single team able to truly control proceedings. Tom Dumoulin, who started the day second overall, moved to the front of the bunch, eager to nullify the purer climbers from jumping clear but one man alone couldn’t hold off an entire charge. Brambilla linked up with four other riders midway up the climb but on the descent Rojas crashed as rider after rider tried to move clear.

Even the GC riders, Chaves, Joaquim Rodriguez, Valverde and Nairo Quintana tried to forge clear but by the bottom of the descent another re-grouping had taken place with around 40 riders left at the front of the race.

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha) then moved clear and briefly threatened to spoil the day for the sprinters who remained as they built up a 19 second advantage. Trek and Tinkoff Saxo combined to nullify the move and even Sagan went on the attack. His chances were dashed though when he and a neutral service moto collided, leaving the Slovak with torn shorts and dashed chances.

A late attack from Adam Hansen came with 1.5km to go but the sprinters who had survived a day of utter chaos were not to be denied. Credit to Stuyven for his win but it was a stage that will be remembered for all the crashes.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4:06:05 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 30 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 34 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 50 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:38 52 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:57 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 55 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 57 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:27 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:01 66 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:25 67 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 69 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 72 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:53 81 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 82 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 83 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 84 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 90 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 93 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 98 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 99 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 103 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 104 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:11:42 110 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 111 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 113 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 114 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:43 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 125 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 127 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 131 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 133 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 135 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 138 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 139 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 141 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 143 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 146 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 147 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 148 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 149 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 150 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 154 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 157 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 158 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 162 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 163 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 164 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 170 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 172 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 173 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:28 174 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 175 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 176 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 177 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 178 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 179 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 180 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 181 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 182 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 183 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:34 184 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:24 185 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate Sprint - Murcia, km. 133 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 25 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 5 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 12 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 4 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Alto de la Cresta del Gallo, km. 146.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Alto de la Cresta del Gallo, km. 165.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:18:15 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Team Sky 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Team Katusha 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:57 10 FDJ.fr 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:59 12 Team Europcar 0:08:01 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:53 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Colombia 0:14:50 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:50 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Lampre-Merida 0:18:18 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:40 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:46 21 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:47 22 IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 31:12:18 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:36 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:56 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:57 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:18 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:21 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:22 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 15 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:24 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:25 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 18 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:55 20 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:01 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 22 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 23 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:55 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:57 25 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:16 26 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:38 27 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:37 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:44 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:23 30 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:59 31 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:35 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:51 33 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:07 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:59 35 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:40 36 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:18:23 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:36 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:59 39 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:17 40 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:18 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:39 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:08 43 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:14 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:54 46 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:25:12 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:57 48 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:45 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:01 50 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:29:14 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:30:35 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:49 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:30:50 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:31:05 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:31:09 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:22 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:25 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:32:29 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:30 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:37 61 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:34:17 62 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:35:33 63 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:43 64 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:08 65 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:36:41 66 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:36:55 67 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:23 68 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:42 69 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:10 70 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:38:11 71 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:46 72 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:27 73 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:35 74 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:43 75 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:39:50 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:22 77 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:27 78 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:40:29 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:41:19 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:37 82 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:42:43 83 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:44 84 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:42:57 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:02 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:27 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:35 88 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:56 89 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:44:16 90 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:44:48 91 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:05 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:29 93 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:37 95 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:46:51 96 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:46:55 97 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:12 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:49:07 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:49:39 100 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:07 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:51:18 102 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:27 103 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:49 104 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:51:57 105 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:42 106 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:00 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:54:14 108 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:27 109 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:32 110 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:54:55 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:55:03 112 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:04 113 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:29 114 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:37 116 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:56:49 117 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:57:02 118 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:14 119 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:35 120 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:57:43 121 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:58:21 122 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 123 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:51 124 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:57 125 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:12 126 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:59:25 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:59:39 128 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:05 129 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:06 130 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:00:24 131 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:00:57 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:01:28 133 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:08 134 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 1:02:15 135 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:55 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:27 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:19 138 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:59 139 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:05:18 140 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:21 141 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:25 142 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 143 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:34 144 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 1:06:02 145 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 1:06:23 146 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:06:34 147 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:06:43 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:07:47 149 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:26 150 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 1:10:09 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:10:48 152 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:25 153 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:12:03 154 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:12:19 155 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:52 156 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:12:55 157 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:12:57 158 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:13:07 159 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 160 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:14:04 161 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:14:06 162 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:43 163 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:25 164 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:17:08 165 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 1:17:27 166 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:21 167 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:18:30 168 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:18:35 169 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:19:24 170 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:20:58 171 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:03 172 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:23:43 173 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:44 174 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:25:09 175 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:25:28 176 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:26:07 177 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:28:08 178 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:29:48 179 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:31:29 180 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:32:43 181 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:43 182 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:37:01 183 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:37 184 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:40:28 185 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:41:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 70 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 48 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 37 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 32 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 31 12 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 14 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 28 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 20 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 20 21 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 25 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 26 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 28 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 29 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 33 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 34 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 37 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 38 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 7 39 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 6 40 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 5 41 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 43 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 46 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 47 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 49 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 2 50 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 51 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 52 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 53 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 56 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 57 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1 58 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 3 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 7 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 7 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 12 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 15 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 2 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 22 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 8 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 27 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 84 7 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 88 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 103 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 117 12 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 154 13 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 159 14 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 168 15 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 247