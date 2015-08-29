Trending

Vuelta a España: Stuyven wins stage 8

Chaves has a scare, Van Garderen, Martin crash out

Image 1 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
Image 2 of 78

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 78

A sad Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) comes to the line after being knocked off his bike by a race moto

A sad Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) comes to the line after being knocked off his bike by a race moto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 78

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) wins stage 8 of the 2015 Vuelta

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) wins stage 8 of the 2015 Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 78

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 78

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and his teammate Nairo Quintana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and his teammate Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 78

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the combination classification

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the combination classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 78

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 78

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 78

Chris Froome (Sky) sits back with race leader Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Chris Froome (Sky) sits back with race leader Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 78

Stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 78

Niki Terpstra on the attack

Niki Terpstra on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 78

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 78

Alberto Losada (Katusha) on the attack with Kenny Ellisonde (FDJ) and Jose Gonçalves (Caja Rural)

Alberto Losada (Katusha) on the attack with Kenny Ellisonde (FDJ) and Jose Gonçalves (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 78

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) attacks

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 78

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha)

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 78

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha)

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 78

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha)

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 78

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 78

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 78

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 78

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 78

Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural)

Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the points classification

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 78

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) crashed

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) crashed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 78

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) comes out on top at the Vuelta a Espana

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) comes out on top at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 78

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 78

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta after 8 stages

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta after 8 stages
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 78

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) kicks for the line

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) kicks for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) takes the biggest win of his career

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 78

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) powers to a stage win

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) powers to a stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 78

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 64 of 78

Maciej Bodnar and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Maciej Bodnar and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 78

Carlos Quintero (Colombia)

Carlos Quintero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 78

Pawel Poljanski and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Pawel Poljanski and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 78

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 78

Gabriele Tosello (Astana mechanic) changes out a saddle

Gabriele Tosello (Astana mechanic) changes out a saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 78

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 78

Trek Factory Racing is testing disc brakes at the Vuelta

Trek Factory Racing is testing disc brakes at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 78

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 78

Riders await the start of stage 8 of the Vuelta

Riders await the start of stage 8 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 78

Stefano Zanini directeur sportif for Astana

Stefano Zanini directeur sportif for Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 78

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 78

Disc brakes on Markel Irizar's Trek

Disc brakes on Markel Irizar's Trek
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 78

Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)

Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 78

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 78

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) came out on top in a dramatic sprint on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana, winning ahead of Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) and Kevin Reza (FDJ.com).

Related Articles

Stuyven wins Vuelta a Espana stage despite fractured scaphoid

“I always aim high and sometimes aiming high can give you only disappointment," Stuyven said. "After having so much bad luck this year it is finally nice to be able to do something with the good legs and it’s really nice to take the first victory in a WorldTour race. I am really, really happy. The team did well to pull everything back and even after the crash I kept fighting, kept fighting...Yeah. It pays off.”

Stuyven suffered to get over the pair of climbs that jettisoned a number of sprinters in the final 50km, and avoided a big crash leading to the climbs.

“We knew it was going to be really hard today,” Stuyven said. “We were well-placed together with the team and then there was the big crash and we had a few of us go down. I was also in the crash, and I hit my wrists pretty bad, they were hurting a lot, but I said to the guys I am gonna try.

“I suffered a lot the first time up the climb, and I was afraid that I would not make it a second time, but Dirk [Demol] was there to say to keep fighting, keep fighting. And I was in a good position at the bottom so I could drift a little bit back on the climb; I think I was one of the last guys to make it over with the front group."

The stage, which looked fairly docile on paper, came to life after a huge crash that saw Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Dan Martin (Cannondale Garmin) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) all forced out through injury. Esteban Chaves was caught up by the fall but survived the mayhem and the finishing two climbs to retain his overall race lead.

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) also made it through the major crash and the final two climbs near the finish and was a favourite to take his second stage of the race. However a crash with a neutral service vehicle in the final 10 kilometres robbed the Tinkoff rider of a chance to contest the win. With the majority of the top sprinters already dropped or on the deck Stuyven came through to take the biggest win of his career.

The Belgian timed his sprint well, coming through in the final 100 meters, but the stage will be remembered for the flurry of crashes that took place in the final 50 kilometres or racing.

The first incident occurred with 48km to go as the peloton headed towards the first of two final third category climbs. Dan Martin, Tejay van Garderen, Nacer Bouhanni and Kris Boeckmans were among the fallers, the latter taken immediately to hospital after he appeared motionless on the ground for several minutes. Van Garderen appeared to break a collarbone while Bouhanni briefly remounted before falling once more and then throwing in the towel.

By the time the early break hit the foot of the first climb their advantage, which had peaked at 4:46 was down to less than two minutes. Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) and Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) had forced their way clear after 35 kilometres and it was Howes who pressed on alone, unaware of the bad luck that had taken out his teammate, Dan Martin.

More misfortune was to follow for the American team with Howes falling on the first descent. He was passed by Madrazo, and then the peloton with the remnants of the break already caught.

A brief lull in the action allowed for several groups, one including the race leader Chaves, to return to the peloton but the race kicked into life on the second ascent.

Nikki Terpstra attacked from the peloton but he was passed by his teammate Gianluca Brambilla, with no one single team able to truly control proceedings. Tom Dumoulin, who started the day second overall, moved to the front of the bunch, eager to nullify the purer climbers from jumping clear but one man alone couldn’t hold off an entire charge. Brambilla linked up with four other riders midway up the climb but on the descent Rojas crashed as rider after rider tried to move clear.

Even the GC riders, Chaves, Joaquim Rodriguez, Valverde and Nairo Quintana tried to forge clear but by the bottom of the descent another re-grouping had taken place with around 40 riders left at the front of the race.

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Alberto Losada (Katusha) then moved clear and briefly threatened to spoil the day for the sprinters who remained as they built up a 19 second advantage. Trek and Tinkoff Saxo combined to nullify the move and even Sagan went on the attack. His chances were dashed though when he and a neutral service moto collided, leaving the Slovak with torn shorts and dashed chances.

A late attack from Adam Hansen came with 1.5km to go but the sprinters who had survived a day of utter chaos were not to be denied. Credit to Stuyven for his win but it was a stage that will be remembered for all the crashes.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4:06:05
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
13José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
18Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
19Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
26Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
28Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
30Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
34Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
35Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
50Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
51Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:38
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:57
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
55Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
57Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
59Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:27
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:01
66Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:25
67Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
69Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
71Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
72Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
73Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
78John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:53
81Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
82Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
83Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
84Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
90Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
93Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
98Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
99Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
103Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
104Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
105Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
106Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:11:42
110Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
111Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
113Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
114Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:43
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
124Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
125Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
127Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
133Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
135Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
136Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
138Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
139Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
141Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
143Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
146Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
147Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
148Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
149Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
150Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
153Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
154Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
157Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
158Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
159Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
160Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
162Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
163Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
164Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
165Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
166Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
167Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
170Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
172Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
173Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:28
174Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
175Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
176Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
177Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
178Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
179Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
180Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
181Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
182Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
183Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:34
184Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:24
185Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate Sprint - Murcia, km. 133
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing25pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
3Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr16
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
5Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka12
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge4
13José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Alto de la Cresta del Gallo, km. 146.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Alto de la Cresta del Gallo, km. 165.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:18:15
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Team Sky
4Lotto Soudal
5Team Katusha
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Astana Pro Team
8Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:57
10FDJ.fr
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:59
12Team Europcar0:08:01
13MTN - Qhubeka0:09:53
14BMC Racing Team
15Colombia0:14:50
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:50
17Team Giant-Alpecin
18Lampre-Merida0:18:18
19AG2R La Mondiale0:18:40
20Orica GreenEdge0:19:46
21Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:47
22IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge31:12:18
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:36
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:56
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:57
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:18
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:21
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:22
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
15Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:24
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:25
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
18Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:55
20Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:01
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
22Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
23Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:55
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:57
25Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:07:16
26David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:38
27Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:09:37
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:44
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:23
30Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:59
31George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:35
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:51
33Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:15:07
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:59
35Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:40
36Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:18:23
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:36
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:59
39Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:17
40Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:18
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:39
42Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:08
43Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:14
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:54
46Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:25:12
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:57
48Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:45
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:01
50Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:29:14
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:30:35
52Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:49
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:30:50
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:31:05
55Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:31:09
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:22
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:25
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:32:29
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:30
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:37
61Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:34:17
62Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:35:33
63Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:43
64Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:08
65Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:36:41
66Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:36:55
67Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:23
68Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:42
69Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:10
70Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:38:11
71Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:38:46
72Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:27
73Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:35
74Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:43
75Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:39:50
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:40:22
77Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:40:27
78Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:40:29
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:41:19
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:37
82Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:42:43
83Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:44
84Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:42:57
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:02
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:27
87Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:35
88Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:56
89Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:44:16
90Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:44:48
91Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:05
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:29
93Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
94Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:37
95Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:46:51
96Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:46:55
97Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:12
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:49:07
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:49:39
100Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:50:07
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:51:18
102Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:27
103Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:49
104Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:51:57
105Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:42
106Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:00
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:54:14
108Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:27
109Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:32
110Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:54:55
111John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:55:03
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:04
113Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:29
114Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
115Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:55:37
116Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:56:49
117Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:57:02
118Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:14
119Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:35
120Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:57:43
121Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:58:21
122Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
123Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:51
124Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:57
125Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:12
126Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:25
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:59:39
128Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:05
129Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:00:06
130Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:00:24
131Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:00:57
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:01:28
133Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:08
134Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida1:02:15
135Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:02:55
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:27
137Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:19
138Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:59
139Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:05:18
140Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:21
141Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:25
142Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
143Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:34
144Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia1:06:02
145Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka1:06:23
146Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:06:34
147Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:06:43
148Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1:07:47
149Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:26
150Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia1:10:09
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:10:48
152Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:25
153Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:12:03
154Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:12:19
155Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:52
156Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:12:55
157Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:12:57
158Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:13:07
159Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
160Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:14:04
161Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:14:06
162Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:43
163Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:25
164Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr1:17:08
165Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1:17:27
166Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:21
167Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:18:30
168Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:18:35
169Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:19:24
170Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:20:58
171Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:03
172Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:23:43
173Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:44
174Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:25:09
175Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:25:28
176Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:26:07
177Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:08
178Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:29:48
179Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:31:29
180Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:32:43
181Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:43
182Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:37:01
183Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:37
184Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:40:28
185Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:41:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge70pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team61
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo61
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky48
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin42
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha37
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin36
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing33
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka32
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha31
12Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo29
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo28
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team28
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
16Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky23
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal21
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
20Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida20
21José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA19
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team19
23Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16
25Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar16
26Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr16
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida14
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
33Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
34Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
37Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky7
38Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling7
39Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky6
40Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia5
41Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
43Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
46Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
47Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
49Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia2
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
51Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
52Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
53Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
56Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
57Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1
58Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
3Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia7
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida7
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
12Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
15Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
16Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
19Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida2
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
22Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge8pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky27
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo46
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team84
7Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar88
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling103
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA109
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo113
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia117
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida154
13Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida159
14Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team168
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale247

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky93:49:38
2Movistar Team0:03:59
3Astana Pro Team0:04:04
4Team Katusha0:11:30
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:23
6Lotto Soudal0:14:23
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:36
8Trek Factory Racing0:14:54
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:15
10Team Europcar0:17:26
11BMC Racing Team0:27:11
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:48
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:28
14Colombia0:37:17
15Lampre-Merida0:51:34
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:29
17MTN - Qhubeka0:59:56
18AG2R La Mondiale1:02:37
19IAM Cycling1:08:06
20FDJ.fr1:11:33
21Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:33
22Orica GreenEdge1:20:17

Latest on Cyclingnews